Connect with us

News

CU interim president Todd Saliman to seek permanent position as national search begins

Published

1 min ago

on

CU interim president Todd Saliman to seek permanent position as national search begins
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The University of Colorado’s interim president says he’ll seek the permanent position and has notified CU’s governing regents as a 16-member team begins a national search for candidates.

CU’s Todd Saliman has been filling in at the regents’ request following the resignation under fire in June of the previous president, socially conservative former congressman Mark Kennedy.

“CU is an extraordinary place. I would be honored to work with the regents, chancellors, students, faculty and staff to make it even better,” Saliman said, confirming his decision in a Denver Post interview Tuesday evening.

Last week, Saliman notified eight of CU’s nine governing regents that he’ll apply for the job. (Gov. Jared Polis on Monday appointed a new regent to fill a vacancy.)

Regents last year appointed Saliman to run CU’s four-campus system after negotiating a settlement with Kennedy, a former Minnesota congressman who came to CU from the University of North Dakota. Faculty members had censured Kennedy for “failure to lead” on matters of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Saliman previously served for eight years as a state lawmaker, including work on the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee from 1998 until 2002. He also served under Gov. Bill Ritter as director of the Office of State Planning and Budgeting, which involved consultations with lawmakers to develop strategies and set spending levels. At CU, he has worked as a senior vice president for strategy, government relations and as chief financial officer.

A 16-member CU president search committee met last week and launched a process for picking a new president. They’ve hired the Pennsylvania-based firm Storbeck Search to assist. Regent Lesley Smith, leader of the committee, has promised an open process. The committee includes faculty, staff, students, deans, alumni, donors and residents from around the state. Smith has set a goal of voting on a finalist or finalists by spring.

Smith on Monday declined to comment on Saliman’s decision. CU spokesman Mike Sandler said the search committee “encourages anyone who is interested in the position to apply.”

“I know the Board of Regents will conduct a thorough and thoughtful search,” Saliman said. “The process for me will be no different than for any other candidates.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Minturn Saloon sold to Vail-area locals

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Minturn Saloon sold to Vail-area locals
google news

The Minturn Saloon officially has new owners, according to a press release sent Friday afternoon.

The building was listed for sale in October by longtime owners Steve Campbell and Andy Kaufman, who have been running the Saloon since 1986. Built in 1901, the building has been owned by only four different families in the past 120 years.

The release announces Anthony and Connie Mazza are the new primary owners. The husband and wife culinary duo are longtime locals who have made a name for themselves in the valley’s restaurant scene. Most recently the two started Village Bagel in Edwards in 2016 out of their home and grew it into the busy bagel bakery it is today in Edwards.

The Mazzas expressed their commitment to maintaining the Saloon’s character, which has long been a staple of the town. The Minturn Saloon is at the celebratory endpoint of the Minturn Mile, where skiers and snowboarders can access the town from Vail Mountain via the out-of-bounds run.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Colorado lawmakers to target flavors in vaping and smoking products in 2022

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Colorado lawmakers to target flavors in vaping and smoking products in 2022
google news

On the heels of a defeat to ban flavored smoking and vaping products in Denver, state lawmakers are considering a flavor ban that could be enacted across Colorado.

Several cities have passed similar bans, but an attempt to do so in Denver failed after Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed the City Council vote and members failed to overturn his veto. He and other councilors cited a need to have statewide regulations, saying a ban in Denver wouldn’t achieve the goal of keeping these products out of the hands of teens when surrounding municipalities didn’t have the same regulations.

Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Northglenn Democrat and emergency room nurse, has been working on a bill that would address what the U.S. Surgeon General declared an epidemic of youth vaping in 2018 and focus on what Mullica called the “gateway” of that addiction to vaping — flavored products. In 2018, Colorado youth were vaping nicotine at twice the national average.

“We know that it’s the most effective way to try to make sure kids aren’t addicted to tobacco products, to nicotine products,” Mullica said. “And so I think it’s an important thing that we need to be looking at, especially from a public health standpoint.”

The legal age to buy smoking or vaping products is 21.

The bill as it stands now — it has not yet been filed and is still a work in progress — calls for a ban of all flavored vaping and cigarette products, only allowing for the traditional tobacco flavor. Lawmakers passed bills in previous sessions to reduce teen access to tobacco and nicotine products, but a bill to ban flavors in 2020 was shelved.

Research released this year by the government’s annual National Youth Tobacco survey showed that the number of teens using e-cigarettes dropped this year, but an estimated 2 million teens and adolescents vape. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that most of the products were exchanged between friends and the teens preferred flavored e-cigarettes.

But a statewide ban has been met with resistance, particularly from local vape shop owners, who say they are not the main culprits for these types of products getting in the hands of teens and that such a ban could ultimately put them out of business.

Monica Vondruska, who owns two vape shops in Denver and Arvada, has been a vocal opponent against such bans and expects to campaign against the statewide ban as well. She believes if a flavor ban were to go into effect, she would have to close her shops’ doors in 30 days because more than 90% of her inventory is flavored vapor.

Vondruska also argues that flavor bans will instead make it easier for the black market to sell products to minors.

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post

Vaping devices are on display at Cignot Vape Shop in Denver on Dec. 21, 2021.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Rockies Mailbag: Why I voted for Gary Sheffield for HOF but not Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Rockies Mailbag: Why I voted for Gary Sheffield for HOF but not Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens
google news

Hi Patrick, can you explain your thoughts on voting/not voting for steroid users on your HOF ballot? It looked like yours was all over the place. Thanks.
— Todd, Brighton

Todd, I’m so glad you asked. I mean that sincerely, not sarcastically.

When I finished filling out my ballot — for the first time in my career by the way — I posted it on twitter.

I knew I would get hammered. I sure did, and I understand why. But there was no way I was going to debate rabid, often rude fans on Twitter. That’s a worthless endeavor.

So here’s my chance to explain my ballot.

For those who don’t know, I voted for Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, David Ortiz, Scott Rolen, Jimmy Rollins, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner. I did not vote for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez or Sammy Sosa.

I spent a lot of time on my ballot, studying, comparing, talking to people in the game. In a nutshell, my process was this:

1. I selected 13 players from the overall ballot that I believed were truly worthy of Hall of Fame consideration.

2. Without considering steroids (or other controversies), I looked at strictly the numbers. By that measure, of course, Bonds, Clemens and Ramierez are slam dunk Hall of Famers.

3. Next, I considered the steroid issue — case by case.

I have read “Game of Shadows.” I have followed the news. I am convinced that both Bonds and Clemens took PEDs for many years. They went to great lengths to hide their cheating.

By doing so, they cheated the game and dramatically altered the baseball landscape and the record book. In my opinion, they both lied — time and time again — about what they did in an effort to enhance and prolong their careers. They have not shown an ounce of contrition or honesty. They don’t deserve to be honored in Cooperstown and have a plaque alongside the likes of Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson or Ted Williams.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending