News
CU interim president Todd Saliman to seek permanent position as national search begins
The University of Colorado’s interim president says he’ll seek the permanent position and has notified CU’s governing regents as a 16-member team begins a national search for candidates.
CU’s Todd Saliman has been filling in at the regents’ request following the resignation under fire in June of the previous president, socially conservative former congressman Mark Kennedy.
“CU is an extraordinary place. I would be honored to work with the regents, chancellors, students, faculty and staff to make it even better,” Saliman said, confirming his decision in a Denver Post interview Tuesday evening.
Last week, Saliman notified eight of CU’s nine governing regents that he’ll apply for the job. (Gov. Jared Polis on Monday appointed a new regent to fill a vacancy.)
Regents last year appointed Saliman to run CU’s four-campus system after negotiating a settlement with Kennedy, a former Minnesota congressman who came to CU from the University of North Dakota. Faculty members had censured Kennedy for “failure to lead” on matters of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Saliman previously served for eight years as a state lawmaker, including work on the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee from 1998 until 2002. He also served under Gov. Bill Ritter as director of the Office of State Planning and Budgeting, which involved consultations with lawmakers to develop strategies and set spending levels. At CU, he has worked as a senior vice president for strategy, government relations and as chief financial officer.
A 16-member CU president search committee met last week and launched a process for picking a new president. They’ve hired the Pennsylvania-based firm Storbeck Search to assist. Regent Lesley Smith, leader of the committee, has promised an open process. The committee includes faculty, staff, students, deans, alumni, donors and residents from around the state. Smith has set a goal of voting on a finalist or finalists by spring.
Smith on Monday declined to comment on Saliman’s decision. CU spokesman Mike Sandler said the search committee “encourages anyone who is interested in the position to apply.”
“I know the Board of Regents will conduct a thorough and thoughtful search,” Saliman said. “The process for me will be no different than for any other candidates.”
In September, the regents amended Saliman’s interim presidency contract to allow him to throw his hat in the ring to be president. CU presidents are paid about $850,000 a year.
Saliman was born and grew up in Colorado and graduated from CU-Boulder. Previous CU presidents who came from Colorado include former U.S. Sen. Hank Brown and oil businessman Bruce Benson.
News
Minturn Saloon sold to Vail-area locals
The Minturn Saloon officially has new owners, according to a press release sent Friday afternoon.
The building was listed for sale in October by longtime owners Steve Campbell and Andy Kaufman, who have been running the Saloon since 1986. Built in 1901, the building has been owned by only four different families in the past 120 years.
The release announces Anthony and Connie Mazza are the new primary owners. The husband and wife culinary duo are longtime locals who have made a name for themselves in the valley’s restaurant scene. Most recently the two started Village Bagel in Edwards in 2016 out of their home and grew it into the busy bagel bakery it is today in Edwards.
The Mazzas expressed their commitment to maintaining the Saloon’s character, which has long been a staple of the town. The Minturn Saloon is at the celebratory endpoint of the Minturn Mile, where skiers and snowboarders can access the town from Vail Mountain via the out-of-bounds run.
The Mazzas plan to operate the Minturn Saloon almost as is through the winter, and then plan on shutting down once the ski season ends for enhancements to the kitchen, bar and bathrooms.
Read the full story from our partner at vaildaily.com.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Colorado lawmakers to target flavors in vaping and smoking products in 2022
On the heels of a defeat to ban flavored smoking and vaping products in Denver, state lawmakers are considering a flavor ban that could be enacted across Colorado.
Several cities have passed similar bans, but an attempt to do so in Denver failed after Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed the City Council vote and members failed to overturn his veto. He and other councilors cited a need to have statewide regulations, saying a ban in Denver wouldn’t achieve the goal of keeping these products out of the hands of teens when surrounding municipalities didn’t have the same regulations.
Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Northglenn Democrat and emergency room nurse, has been working on a bill that would address what the U.S. Surgeon General declared an epidemic of youth vaping in 2018 and focus on what Mullica called the “gateway” of that addiction to vaping — flavored products. In 2018, Colorado youth were vaping nicotine at twice the national average.
“We know that it’s the most effective way to try to make sure kids aren’t addicted to tobacco products, to nicotine products,” Mullica said. “And so I think it’s an important thing that we need to be looking at, especially from a public health standpoint.”
The legal age to buy smoking or vaping products is 21.
The bill as it stands now — it has not yet been filed and is still a work in progress — calls for a ban of all flavored vaping and cigarette products, only allowing for the traditional tobacco flavor. Lawmakers passed bills in previous sessions to reduce teen access to tobacco and nicotine products, but a bill to ban flavors in 2020 was shelved.
Research released this year by the government’s annual National Youth Tobacco survey showed that the number of teens using e-cigarettes dropped this year, but an estimated 2 million teens and adolescents vape. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that most of the products were exchanged between friends and the teens preferred flavored e-cigarettes.
But a statewide ban has been met with resistance, particularly from local vape shop owners, who say they are not the main culprits for these types of products getting in the hands of teens and that such a ban could ultimately put them out of business.
Monica Vondruska, who owns two vape shops in Denver and Arvada, has been a vocal opponent against such bans and expects to campaign against the statewide ban as well. She believes if a flavor ban were to go into effect, she would have to close her shops’ doors in 30 days because more than 90% of her inventory is flavored vapor.
Vondruska also argues that flavor bans will instead make it easier for the black market to sell products to minors.
“Making things that are illegal for a certain age group more illegal for everyone doesn’t really help that situation,” she said. “It just takes less harmful products away from adults that need them.”
House GOP Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland shared similar sentiments, saying prohibition didn’t work in the ’20s and it won’t work now. And though he understands there’s a public health concern for teens, he doesn’t think this is the solution.
“In a way, you’re interrupting the normal market where you could make changes that make it more difficult (for teens to buy products),” he said.
The target audience for vape shops is smokers, so they are trying to provide them a less harmful alternative in vaping, and the flavors help with that, Vondruska asserted.
A memo from lobbyists who represent 125 independent vape shops in Colorado stated that the shop owners are opposed to these kinds of bans because they believe they will increase youth cigarette use, increase online vaping sales and destroy local vape shops’ businesses. It also noted that local shops sell different products than the vaping giant JUUL.
Instead, the owners advocate for letting federal and state regulations play out such as the federal ban on flavors in closed vaping devices and the increase in age to 21 to purchase tobacco products. The memo called for other solutions to the problem of youth vaping like enforcing a more robust licensing plan across municipalities and stiffening penalties for stores that sell to minors. It cited 2019 data showing a majority of youth reported that factors other than flavors led to them trying e-cigarettes.
But proponents of the bill argue that it’s the flavors that are leading to continued use and lifelong addictions and that data shows that the flavors also contribute to initiating that use.
“When we look at Colorado data, we know it’s not the adults who are the end-users,” Jodi Radke, director of the Rocky Mountain/Great Plains Region with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said. “Very few adults actually use vaping products and a very small percentage use smokeless and over 13% smoke cigarettes. So our numbers don’t reflect high-use rates amongst adults and epidemic levels amongst our kids.”
Radke points to data that shows that in 2017, about 5.3% of adults used e-cigarettes and in 2018, 3.5% of adults used smokeless tobacco. She said many of the flavored products entered the market illegally without FDA approval and then government inaction allowed them to get in the hands of kids. Her organization is part of multiple lawsuits against the FDA.
Radke thinks some of the regulatory proposals for systems like increased fines and penalties are ineffective based on where kids are saying they get access to the products.
Although Democrats will have a harder time getting Republicans on board with a flavor ban, it’s an easy sell for GOP Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson who plans to sign onto the bill. He said this is the year to pass this piece of legislation as people have become more cognizant of health concerns, particularly as they relate to COVID.
“It’s good for kids and it’s good for lowering the cost of health care and keeping people healthier and having more productive lives and less disease, less sickness,” Priola said. “And so I think it’s a good policy. It doesn’t ban cigarettes. It doesn’t create a black market for cigarettes. It just makes it so that if you really, really love cigarettes, they’re still available. It’s just they’re not going to be in flavors that are almost like candy that kids can get really used to enjoying.”
Lawmakers will also have to convince Democratic Gov. Jared Polis that a flavor ban is a good idea. In a statement, spokesperson Victoria Graham said, “The governor has signed legislation providing local governments authority to regulate tobacco products and as a general philosophy prefers local control because our local governments are closest to the people they represent.”
News
Rockies Mailbag: Why I voted for Gary Sheffield for HOF but not Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens
Hi Patrick, can you explain your thoughts on voting/not voting for steroid users on your HOF ballot? It looked like yours was all over the place. Thanks.
— Todd, Brighton
Todd, I’m so glad you asked. I mean that sincerely, not sarcastically.
When I finished filling out my ballot — for the first time in my career by the way — I posted it on twitter.
My 2022 Hall of Fame ballot pic.twitter.com/ZGJyyjstqo— Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) December 20, 2021
I knew I would get hammered. I sure did, and I understand why. But there was no way I was going to debate rabid, often rude fans on Twitter. That’s a worthless endeavor.
So here’s my chance to explain my ballot.
For those who don’t know, I voted for Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, David Ortiz, Scott Rolen, Jimmy Rollins, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner. I did not vote for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez or Sammy Sosa.
I spent a lot of time on my ballot, studying, comparing, talking to people in the game. In a nutshell, my process was this:
1. I selected 13 players from the overall ballot that I believed were truly worthy of Hall of Fame consideration.
2. Without considering steroids (or other controversies), I looked at strictly the numbers. By that measure, of course, Bonds, Clemens and Ramierez are slam dunk Hall of Famers.
3. Next, I considered the steroid issue — case by case.
I have read “Game of Shadows.” I have followed the news. I am convinced that both Bonds and Clemens took PEDs for many years. They went to great lengths to hide their cheating.
By doing so, they cheated the game and dramatically altered the baseball landscape and the record book. In my opinion, they both lied — time and time again — about what they did in an effort to enhance and prolong their careers. They have not shown an ounce of contrition or honesty. They don’t deserve to be honored in Cooperstown and have a plaque alongside the likes of Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson or Ted Williams.
Last year, Matt Parrella, who was Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of California and the lead prosecutor in Bonds’ 2011 perjury and obstruction of justice trial in San Francisco, told Forbes that he had no doubts about what Bonds and Clemens did.
“Don’t be confused, the Hall of Fame vote has nothing to do with the results of the legal cases against Bonds and Clemens. Those were decided based upon complicated legal technicalities,” Parrella said. “The only question is, did they use steroids? The evidence is incontrovertible. It’s scientifically certain, and corroborated by the surrounding facts and circumstances.”
4. David Ortiz and Gary Sheffield have also been linked to steroids. In fact, Sheffield admitted using steroids, for one year. I can move past that discretion because he owned up to what he did. I have not seen enough evidence of PED use to cancel out my vote for Ortiz.
A-Rod and Ramirez kept using PEDs even after Major League Baseball finally set down a clear set of rules. Given that, I can’t vote for them.
5. Finally, I admit I was on the fence concerning Sheffield. I believe his numbers warrant induction: .292 career batting average, 2,689 hits, 509 home runs, and an OPS+ of 140.
His career was certainly filled with controversy. What clinched my vote for Sheffield was a story by Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, whom I considered our best national baseball writer. Like me, Verducci takes a hard line on steroid users. But Verducci did vote for Sheffield in the past.
This is what Verducci wrote in a 2014 story:
“Sheffield is the only star I know who, as an active player, without provocation admitted to using steroids; he did so in a 2004 SI story I wrote. Why would he make an admission? Because, he told me, he had testified under oath that he had been duped into using them.
Sheffield said he told the BALCO grand jury the previous year that Bonds arranged for him to use “the cream,” “the clear” and “red beans,” which prosecutors identified as steroid pills from Mexico.
Sheffield, however, said he was told the substances were legal arthritic balms or nutritional supplements. … When he later learned that the BALCO products were steroids, he told me, ‘I was mad. I want everybody to be on an even playing field.’
“That’s it; we have no evidence that ties Sheffield to steroids other than those several weeks before the 2002 season when Sheffield lived at Bonds’s home. Even during that 2002 season, when players were resisting the idea of steroid testing, Sheffield spoke out in favor of it, saying, “I would like to see testing. I mean you see how much guys are using it. Unless you’ve got something to hide, you won’t mind testing, right?”
So, that’s my long answer to your question, Todd.
Hey Patrick, congrats on your first time HOF vote, I hope the internet beatdown isn’t too painful! Including your vote, Todd Helton continues to increase his support, and his chances sure look better with Larry Walker paving the path. Do you get to have conversations with fellow voters, and if so, what is your take from others, especially *cough East Coast bias cough* voters? I get the impression more than a few voters are waiting for the steroid era candidates to fall off the ballot to seriously consider him, but I’m curious what you might be hearing.
— Ron, Denver
Ron, I looked at Twitter for a short time after I posted my ballot, then quit looking.
Anyway, as to your questions on Helton, I imagine he will eventually make it to Cooperstown.
Check this out from Hall of Fame guru Jay Jaffe:
“As the traffic has thinned out, he’s gained traction among voters, helped by the attention paid to (Larry) Walker’s case. His support nearly tripled from his first ballot appearance (16.5%) to his third (44.9%).
“Historically speaking, he’s in pretty good shape. Since BBWAA voters returned to annual balloting in 1966, eight other candidates have received 40–50% in their third year of eligibility. Five were elected by the writers: Gary Carter, Andre Dawson, Rich Gossage, Eddie Mathews, and Mike Mussina; they needed an average of four more years to make it, with Mathews getting there in two and Dawson and Gossage needing six.”
Helton’s case for Cooperstown is hurt by a number of things, led by the Coors Field factor and a bias from those who never saw him play. Although I have talked with a number of other writers about Helton to see how they view him, I don’t recall any writer reaching out to me for my opinion on Helton.
In most writers’ minds, Helton is a borderline candidate. Those who favor a smaller, more exclusive Hall of Fame are not going to vote for him. Many others will make up their mind over the next couple of years.
What impact will Clint Hurdle have moving forward?
— Clint, Eagle
Clint, I think hiring Hurdle was a smart move by the Rockies. He brings a long career of knowledge to the franchise and his enthusiasm can be infectious, especially for younger players. Hurdle, whose official title is special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt, will focus on player development throughout the organization.
Hurdle, of course, is not going to turn around the Rockies’ fortunes right away, but he’s a positive addition.
I wish I could give you more about what Hurdle’s role will be, but MLB, in its infinite wisdom, has told teams that managers, coaches, etc. are not allowed to talk to the media during the current lockout. Hurdle was going to talk to me until he was told that he couldn’t. Ridiculous.
When is opening day?
— Gerald Elway Cruz, Denver
The Rockies are scheduled to open the 2022 season on Friday, April 1 at Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The home opener at Coors Field is scheduled for Friday, April 8, also against the Dodgers.
Right now, there is hope that MLB and the MLB Players Association can hammer out a new collective bargaining agreement in time for the regular season to start on time. However, most of the people I have talked to believe that spring training will be delayed.
Season’s greetings, Patrick. With MLB in a current labor lockout, given the CBA ran out Dec. 1, isn’t it the grand old game of baseball that will suffer the most? Without a small pause, would the MLBPA take the owners to court to have MLB’s antitrust exemption reversed? At a time when baseball as a whole suffers from participation and accessibility (attending and viewing), let’s hope for a timely settlement. Thank you.
— Robert Emmerling, Limon
Hey Robert, Merry Christmas. For the short term, the grand old game will suffer. For a sport that’s waning in popularity — especially with younger fans — out of sight, out of mind is not a good place to be.
But having said that, baseball’s business model was in dire need of a correction. So, hopefully, they can work out a new CBA that will prevent lockouts or strikes for years to come.
As for a lawsuit against MLB challenging its anti-trust exemption, it’s interesting you bring that up now. On Monday, it was reported that a lawsuit has been filed against MLB, by Minor League Baseball, saying that MLB is trying to control all facets of professional baseball. In September 2020, MLB removed affiliation from 40 minor league clubs and regionally realigned them. The contraction decreased the total number of affiliated teams from 160 to 120.
Per Forbes: The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court claims MLB’s takeover and contraction is a “naked, horizontal agreement to cement MLB’s dominance over all professional baseball.” The lawsuit adds, “There is no plausible procompetitive justification for this anticompetitive agreement.”
Whether or not the ruling will affect MLB’s antitrust exemption, which was upheld in 1922 by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, remains to be seen. There have been several lawsuits since, but none of them have overturned the court’s decision.
MLB is the only one out of the four major North American pro sports leagues to hold broad antitrust exemption.
Hey Patrick! I was looking back at all the star players that were playing for the Rockies. The one thing I noticed is that it seems that the front office doesn’t want to spend a whole lot on one player, though Nolan Arenado would be the exception. So when a player becomes an all-star it seems you can bet that player will be gone. Have you seen this also or am I getting coal for Christmas?
— Del, Lamar
No lump of coal, Del. The Rockies are not that different from a lot of other teams who lose stars via free agency. A lot of players leave via free agency. It’s the nature of the beast. Freddie Freeman, for example, is a baseball god in Atlanta but he might be gone.
Actually, some would argue that the Rockies should not lock up players such as Arenado and Charlie Blackmon to long-term deals. Owner Dick Monfort, however, likes to have fan-favorite stars on his team; players such as Todd Helton, Arenado and Blackmon. Before the pandemic hit, and before the Rockies started playing so poorly, Monfort made it clear he wanted to keep Trevor Story for a long time, too.
CU interim president Todd Saliman to seek permanent position as national search begins
‘The Grinch’ Cast Then & Now: See Taylor Momsen All Grown Up & More After 21 Years
Minturn Saloon sold to Vail-area locals
JAY-Z Brags That ‘No One’ Can Beat Him In A Verzuz Battle: ‘Not A Chance In Hell’
Colorado lawmakers to target flavors in vaping and smoking products in 2022
Rockies Mailbag: Why I voted for Gary Sheffield for HOF but not Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens
Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed
Jurors at Kim Potter trial to resume work Wednesday
Crypto Reaching Markets Where Banks Can’t
Chicago Bears Q&A: Why doesn’t the organization care as much as the fan base? Where does German Ifedi come off shoving Teven Jenkins? And will Thomas Graham Jr. see more action after an impressive debut?
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News7 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week