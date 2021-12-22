Bitcoin
Curve Finance (CVX) and Curve DAO Token (CRV) Displays Bullish Traits
- There is now a DeFi battle between Convex and Yearn Finance.
- Additionally, Convex Finance provides enhanced Curve stakes.
Stablecoin exchange Curve Finance serves as the foundation for Convex Finance (CVX), an innovative DeFi system. Convex rewards CRV holders and Curve liquidity suppliers with higher DeFi returns at its core. There is now a DeFi battle between Convex and Yearn Finance because of their aggressive efforts to get as much Curve liquidity as possible. Curve LPs’ interest rates depend on the CRV tokens that both projects can get their hands on.
With a value of $8.76 billion, Curve Finance has become the world’s biggest decentralized trading platform. To take advantage of this, Yearn and Convex are engaged in a battle to control the DeFi market. Additionally, Convex Finance provides enhanced Curve stakes.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Convex Finance price today is $35.47 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,035,854 USD. Convex Finance has been up 11.76% in the last 24 hours.
Time-locked CRV for Governance
Curve’s reward mechanism is where it truly shines for LPs. Curve tokens (CRV) are granted to LPs in exchange for yield farming prizes, Curve tokens (CRV) is granted to LPs and may be converted into veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV).
veCRV is a time-locked CRV that may be used for governance, increasing rewards and trade fees, and obtaining airdrops. The more veCRV investors have, the more CRV awards they can boost from their liquidity pool.
Famous crypto analysts Lard Davis, @TheCryptoLark, has just now tweeted about the recent performance of CVX and CRV. Take a look at the tweet.
The price of the CRV token has been steadily rising over the last several months, according to its technical analysis. Furthermore, the price fell by 50% during the current retracement, which dropped its value significantly to the $3.2 support. The price has begun a recovery phase in anticipation of maintaining this upward trend after receiving adequate support from this point.
Coin stabilized above the $3.2 level for about two weeks until Dec. 15th, when it exhibited a morning star candle pattern that signaled the beginning of an uptrend. So far, the currency has shown five consecutive green candles indicating a 43% rebound gain.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Curve DAO Token price today is $4.98 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $604,768,522 USD. Curve DAO Token is up 15.68% in the last 24 hours.
Flickto Announces First Round IDO In Conjunction With KICK.io
Flickto has announced a date for its first-round IDO in partnership with Cardano launchpad KICK.io. The project is meant to empower the public to choose which media projects they want to see funded. This simultaneously takes the power of media financing out of the hands of a few conglomerates and gives that power back to the masses as well as enables investors to earn while doing so.
The first round IDO is scheduled to begin on the 27th of December and will run through to the 30th. During this three-day period, investors will be able to purchase FLICK tokens at a pre-market price of $0.009 with a total of 330,000,000 tokens out of the total 5,000,000,000 supply going up for sale in the first round.
Flickto partnered with KICK.io, the leading fundraising platform and project accelerator on the Cardano blockchain, to enable a transparent, efficient, and fully decentralized public sale. Additionally, users of the KICK platform will enjoy some benefits when they participate in the Flickto public sale.
Users who currently hold KICK tokens will be able to purchase FLICK a day before the general public will have access. KICK holders will also be able to “endorse the FLICK IDO and earn a percentage on all FLICK tokens sold during the public sale for doing so.
The first round is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 GMT+2 on December 27th and close at the same time three days later on December 30th. Investors will be able to purchase FLICK tokens using ADA and will be required to complete a KYC verification round before they will be allowed to do so.
Earn While You Fund With Flickto
Flickto is a first-of-its-kind media financing launchpad on the Cardano blockchain. It is a unique opportunity for users to be able to crowdfund the media projects that they want to see and earn rewards for doing so. Users can directly sponsor media projects which they can continue to earn in the form of distribution royalties from successful projects.
The Flickto ISPO has been one of the fastest-growing ISPOs on the Cardano ecosystem. Less than two months after launch, it has garnered over 5 million staked ADA with over 600 delegators earning from the pool. The ISPO offered as high as 15% for early delegators with others currently earning a 5% return on all of their staked ADA. Staking in the Flickto ISPO automatically qualifies the holder to be able to vote for media projects, and the more tokens a user holds, the more weight their vote carries in each round.
Through another partnership with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol VyFinance, users are able to earn extra FLICK tokens by staking their VyFi NFTs in the Flickto ISPO.
Voters assume no risk when they vote for projects that end up flopping but stand to benefit from all successful hits. They’re instantly eligible for NFT airdrops associated with the financed media projects, as well as being able to trade FLICK on the open market.
Roadmap For The Future
Going forward, the Flickto project is getting ready to launch its first platform. After a successful private round and what is expected to be an even better first public round, the project will then move on to funding its first few media projects. These projects will be available for the community to vote on and the projects that receive the most votes will go on to receive financing.
Furthermore, FLICK tokens will be getting listed on various centralized and decentralized exchanges to enable them to be fully tradable to the general public.
Upcoming Sologenic Airdrop Triggers XRP Price; Whales Shifting XRP
During this market crash, many crypto tokens were experiencing a bearish pattern while few altcoins presented their potential with bull run. Within the last week, XRP price has surged over 12% despite the losses suffered by the bulk of crypto coins. Significantly, whales have shifted 449.3 million XRP on December 19, according to Whale Alert.
Consequently, XRP holders are expecting an airdrop for the upcoming project Sologenic. Resulting to this, XRP is in hype among the crypto market creating a buzz. Moreover, Whales are shifting millions of XRP where Whale alert has caught two transactions that totals 449.3 million XRP.
At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.89, with a gain of nearly 12% within a week. Besides, XRP has soared to 54% year-to-date and captured its position in top 10 cryptocurrencies. Significantly, XRP’s current price is still 74% lower than its all-time high which was achieved four years ago. The top exchanges where XRP is available to trade are Binance, OKEx, FTX, CoinTiger, and Huobi Global.
Whale Alert has detected the transfer of 17,700,000 XRP worth $15 million from Bitso to an unknown wallet. The bot also detected a transfer of $20,000,000 from Bithumb to an unidentified wallet. Other XRP trades seen by the whale processor included 20,000,000 XRP to Coinsph and 20,000,000 XRP to Bitso.
Airdrop Of SOLO Token Flashes
Most of the crypto market knows that XRP is one of the promising projects which has more future plans to enhance its network. Additionally, most expect an airdrop for the upcoming Sologenic project which will cause a demand for XRP. Sologenic, a company that uses XRP, proposes to distribute SOLO tokens to XRP holders. Moreover, whales are shifting huge amounts of XRP tokens as people expect a $500million airdrop.
By narrowing the gap between traditional financial markets and cryptocurrencies, the initiative hopes to “become the most important blockchain-based project in the world”. Besides, SOLO is tradable on the project’s decentralized exchange and according to Sologenic, a total of 400,000,000 SOLO will be available. In addition, Sologenic uses SOLO tokens to make trades and provide liquidity. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger, enabling for near-instant liquidity transfers.
TA: Ethereum is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But $4,100 is the Key
Ethereum is gaining pace above the $4,000 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is showing positive signs, but it must clear $4,100 for a strong upward move.
- Ethereum started a fresh increase and surpassed the $4,000 resistance zone.
- The price is trading above $4,020 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $4,020 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $4,100 to accelerate higher in the near term.
Ethereum Price Extends Recovery
Ethereum started a steady increase above the $3,950 and $3,980 resistance levels. ETH even climbed above the $4,020 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $4,020 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair traded as high as $4,075 and is currently consolidating gains above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,750 swing low to $4,075 high.
It is still trading above $4,020 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $4,020 on the same chart. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,080 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,100 level.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear upside break above the $4,100 level could push the price further higher in the near term. The next stop for the bulls could be $4,200, above which the price could rise to $4,250. Any more gains could send the price towards the $4,350 level.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,080 level, it could start a fresh downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,020 level. The first key support is now forming near the $3,950 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is near $3,920. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,750 swing low to $4,075 high. If there is a clear break below the $3,920 support, the price could extend losses.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,920
Major Resistance Level – $4,100
Flickto Announces First Round IDO In Conjunction With KICK.io
