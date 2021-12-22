News
Dear Abby: Late mom’s secret swinger lifestyle comes to light
Dear Abby: I was never close to my mother-in-law, “Agnes.” She always came across as very religious and morally upright. She recently died of dementia. It came on so fast that there were things Agnes needed to take care of but was unable to. My husband was executor of her estate, so we had to go through all of her things and have them appraised after she passed.
One afternoon, my husband discovered a small binder tucked in the back of his mother’s lingerie drawer. He looked through it and to say he was “shaken” would be an understatement. He let me read it. Apparently, his parents enjoyed wife-swapping, and Agnes took notes detailing her activities. My husband hasn’t mentioned it since, and has left it to me to deal with. I have no idea what to do with it, but we certainly won’t share it with his deeply religious brother or our son, who thought the world of the only grandmother he’d known.
I hesitate to destroy her property, but I don’t feel it’ll benefit anyone to keep it. There is no one I can discuss this with, and it’s not a subject my husband wants to talk about. Your thoughts, please.
— Embarrassed in Oregon
Dear Embarrassed: I agree that it would be of no benefit to your brother-in-law or your son to learn their respected parents/grandparents were swingers — including the intimate details of the encounters. I’m voting for keeping the past buried along with Agnes.
Dear Abby: My adult son “Josh” has moved into the home I share with my significant other, “Tom.” Josh is 30, and Tom is in his 60s. Josh has difficulty holding jobs and leaves in fits of anger if someone upsets him at work. This has put me in the middle. When he and Tom get angry at each other, they begin shouting.
I own the home we live in, so I could ask both to move out. I would also like to help my son find a job and housing so I can stop worrying about him being on his own with no place left to go. Josh is married. His wife lives with her parents nearby. Josh can’t stay there because he made hurtful comments to her mother.
I just want us all to get along. During their last fight, I threatened to run away and not tell Tom or Josh where I was. I’m on eggshells every day and don’t know what to do. Tom is on disability, and I’m still working. I am so frustrated I could scream. Can you help me?
— Family Peacemaker
Dear Peacemaker: I’ll try, but it will involve you being strong enough to draw a firm line and stand behind it. Insist that your son start counseling for his anger management problems, which are at the root of his employment and marital difficulties, or he will no longer be welcome in YOUR home. Give him a deadline to start and do not waffle. If you stand your ground, you will not only change the direction of Josh’s life but also may save your own romance.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
UNC men’s basketball sinks 20 3s in 90-54 win over Northern New Mexico
“Dishing dimes, draining 3s, baskets all the way. Oh what fun it is to shoot the lights out everyday,” the University of Northern Colorado men’s basketball players sang in their holiday promotional video.
That was especially true on Tuesday.
UNC (7-7, 2-0 Big Sky) rang in the holiday week with a 90-54 win over Northern New Mexico College (5-2), snapping a two game losing streak.
The team fell at Arizona and at Washington State last week in tough losses and remained without guards Dalton Knecht and Daylen Kountz. Kountz is the leading scorer in the Big Sky and one of the best in the nation, while Knecht plays the third most minutes and provides roughly nine points and four rebounds per game.
Even with NNM being an NAIA team, UNC coach Steve Smiley was unsure how things would go. The Eagles played tough against a few Division I and Division II teams.
“Going into this game, I was nervous about it. We told our guys, ‘We’re not at full strength, so guys have to step up, and as a program, we have to be on edge,’” Smiley said. “We always tell our guys it’s not who you play or where you play, it’s how you play, so we’ve got to be locked into how we’re playing. It’s all about habits and trying to build. I thought our guys did a good job respecting that.”
A big number that stands out during the game is the 20 made 3-pointers (46.5%), the most made in a single game this season. The previous record was 18 against Colorado State. UNC was also just three off the program record for most deep balls made in a single game.
Led by graduate guard Dru Kuxhausen with five, all seven Bears to make a bucket from range hit more than one.
It was certainly impressive, but Smiley said that’s not even what he’s most proud of. Instead, the team mostly stayed out of foul trouble, it wasn’t sloppy and it moved the ball well. That’s why it developed a 31-point lead in the first half and was able to maintain that in the second, even when Northern New Mexico began to find the hole.
“Everyone talks about ‘Oh, yeah, you know, we made 11 threes (in the first half),’” Smiley said. “That’s cool, but it’s all that other stuff, especially on the defensive end where we’ve got to get better. I thought we did a good job of that.”
Northern Colorado finished with a 47-28 rebounding advantage over the Eagles and recorded 19 assists to NNM’s five.
Not only was the number of triples impressive, the Bears picked up their commanding win with a number of young guys.
True freshmen guards Zach Bloch and Trent Hudgens played more minutes than veterans Bodie Hume, Matt Johnson, Kur Jongkuch and Kuxhausen. Sophomore Bryce Kennedy stepped into a starting role, playing a team-leading 28 minutes.
Johnson and Kuxhausen led the team with 15 points each, but nine Bears recorded points. All but one of the scorers had eight points or more. Bloch scored 11 points, while Kennedy had 10 points and four boards.
Hudgens was second in rebounding with seven, following only Jongkuch — one of the best posts in the Big Sky.
“I think that our guys have done a good job being mature about that,” Smiley said of his need to pull from the bench. “And, I don’t feel like we had a huge drop off with two really good players not able to play tonight.”
Bloch and Kennedy said the win felt like a reset for the team as it goes into its brief holiday break.
It was able to bounce back and numerous guys were able to see what they can bring to the program, which Smiley said they can sometimes doubt when they’re not getting in games very much.
“I think this gives us a lot of confidence and gives coach a lot of confidence that he can put anybody into the game and we’re gonna step in and fill those shoes,” Bloch said.
Additionally, the extra playing time allowed them to work through some growing pains, learn what the officiating staff will call and develop stronger communication with each other. Kennedy thinks the game provided the younger players with valuable experience that they can take into Big Sky play, even if they go back to the bench for the majority of the season.
It’s unclear exactly how long Kountz and Knecht will be out — Smiley said the prognosis is good — but UNC has depth and it has young players who aren’t afraid to step in.
“You always want to be healthy, but if you always stay healthy, sometimes those guys don’t get the opportunity (to gain that confidence),” Smiley said.
UNC will return to the floor at 7 p.m. New Year’s Day when the Bears play Southern Utah on the road. The game is expected to be broadcast on ESPN+. Northern Colorado’s next home game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 8.
Timberwolves’ winning streak snapped by depleted Dallas
The Timberwolves were down five players Tuesday night in Dallas — and yet it still felt as though they let a game get away.
Minnesota fell 114-102 to a Dallas team that was more depleted than the Wolves themselves. The loss snapped Minnesota’s four-game winning streak.
At least the Timberwolves had Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell at their disposal Tuesday. Dallas (15-15), meanwhile, was without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. — its top three guns — along with other rotational pieces.
Such is the life in the NBA right now as COVID-19 runs rampant through the entire country. Both teams were short on bodies, but Minnesota certainly had far more high-end talent available.
It just didn’t matter, That was partly because Russell, who did have 12 assists, went just 4 for 18 from the field, and Towns, who had 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, took just 14 shots from the field.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Russell took a lot of tough shots, contributing to the poor shot selection the coach said plagued his team all evening.
“I thought he was pressing a little bit. I think he needs to let the ball come back and find him a little bit in the offense. Took a lot of tough contested ones,” Finch said. “It was a tough night for him. We needed him to be better shooting the ball. He’s disappointed in his performance. We needed to pick him up, too, with some other performances elsewhere.”
That didn’t really happen. Malik Beasley caught fire from deep — an all-too-rare occurrence for the Wolves this season. He hit six of his 12 triple tries en route to 22 points. Jaden McDaniels added 11 points and eight rebounds, but there were too few sparks for Minnesota to sustain success.
The Timberwolves struggled defensively, with McDaniels serving as the only available player capable of containing an opponent’s dribble. He finally helped slow Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in the second half, but Brunson got whatever he wanted for most of the evening.
Brunson, Dallas’ only legitimate offensive threat Tuesday, finished with 28 points on 10 for 18 shooting. Beasley said the Wolves let their struggling defense dictate their offense.
“Since we didn’t play well on the defensive end, we felt like we needed to play hero ball on the offensive end. I think that was the result of that,” Beasley said. “We could’ve had definitely better shot selection and moved the ball more as a team, get it to big fella and work around him.”
The Wolves trailed by as many as 17 points Tuesday. To their credit, they rallied on numerous occasions. Minnesota turned a 13-point deficit in the final minute of the third quarter into a two-point lead just minutes into the fourth frame.
The Timberwolves (15-16) just couldn’t find a way to seal the deal. Certainly, Minnesota missed guys like Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince, and Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley are not only the team’s best defenders, but its heartbeat, as well.
Still, there is no feeling bad for yourself at a time when everyone is trying to figure things out while at far less than 100 percent.
“Listen, it is what it is. Who knows what the next couple days may bring? We may go down guys further. Hopefully not. But that’s no excuse,” Finch said. “We got to go out there and play. We need to have some better performances. It’s time for guys to step up. All across the board, our best guys got to step up and lead us, and our guys that haven’t had a chance to play much now have a chance to play. And they got to get out there and they got to fight. It starts with the fight, and it starts with the smarts. Then you got to finish some plays off.”
16 tornadoes now tallied in historic December outbreak in southeastern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has confirmed that 16 tornadoes touched down last Wednesday in southeastern Minnesota during the historic storm that rampaged through the Midwest.
The Dec. 15 storm — which is now being attributed to a derecho event — shattered several Minnesota records for severe weather in December; the tornadoes were the first ever recorded in Minnesota in December.
“This just hasn’t happened before,” said Stu Ireland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis.
The wind barreled into the region at speeds between 60 and 90 mph, destroying buildings, uprooting trees, leaving cities without power and killing one Rochester man when a tree fell on him.
Ahead of the storm, tornado warnings were issued, another first for the state.
The first tornado touched down in Alden, Minn., in Freeborn County at 6:56 p.m.. For the next hour, 15 more tornadoes hit, with the last one recorded in Homer, Minn., in Winona County, at 8:16 p.m..
The strongest tornado hit the town of Hartland in Freeborn County and was rated EF-2, with winds estimated at 115 mph. A number of structures were damaged in the community of 300, including in the downtown area.
The National Weather Service confirmed 11 additional EF-1 tornadoes, with winds of 90-110 mph, in Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties.
Four EF-0 tornadoes with 80-85 mph winds were confirmed in Fillmore, Freeborn and Winona counties.
Southwestern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa also witnessed an outbreak of tornadoes during the storm.
