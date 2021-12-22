Div. 1-2 girls basketball preview

Even with star Tatum Shaw graduating, Andover is back in a big way in Div. 1 with a strong group of juniors leading the way.

The Merrimack Valley Conference squad has juniors Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom back for what should be another successful campaign. The Golden Warriors were co-champions in 2019-20 and fell in overtime to Central Catholic in the MVC title game last season.

Central Catholic has claimed six straight league titles and returns sophomore guard Ashley Dinges and senior co-captain Claire Finney. Finney missed all of last season recovering from knee surgery. Chelmsford will be yet another team to watch in the ultra-competitive MVC.

The other 2019-20 co-champion, Franklin, will return eight players, six of them seniors. Wesleyan commit Olivia Quinn, Springfield College commit Stef Padula, UMass lacrosse commit Katie Peterson and senior Brigid Earley will be the key contributors for the Panthers.

In the Bay State Conference, Natick will have junior Madi Forman and senior Alana Ciccarelli to help compete with a Newton North squad.

Acton-Boxboro of the Dual County League has juniors Emma Gregg and Bridget Barlett along with sophomore Shannon Patrick to go up against a strong Concord-Carlisle team.

Bridgewater-Raynham may be without Duke-bound senior Shay Bollin until late in the season and Amber Silva for the entire season, but Fiona Kelly and Natalia Hall-Rosa should be plenty to compete in the Southeast Conference.

In the Tri-Valley League, Hopkinton has six returning seniors, including Lauren Cho, Kiki Fossbender and Lexy Trendel.

Bishop Feehan has senior tri-captains Lydia Lordarski, Camryn Fauria and McKenzie Faherty along with a mix of juniors and a competitive schedule.

Other teams that should be in the mix are Woburn, Peabody, Hingham and Lynn English.

In Div. 2, a deep pool of teams are ready to go for a full slate of games, especially within the Hockomock League.

Foxboro was named co-champions in 2019-20 along with Taconic. Senior captain Hannah Blake and sophomore guards Erin Foley will lead the offensive attack for the Warriors. Oliver Ames went undefeated in a shortened 2020-21 campaign as they bring back senior captains Caroline Peper and Hailey Bourne to complement their core sophomores in Jasmyn Cooper, Kaydance Derba and Sarah Hilliard. Canton rounds out the Hockomock with returners including League All-Stars and captains Kiara Cerruti, Fay Gallery and Sydney Gallery.

Newburyport of the Cape Ann League has seven returners from last season, including senior captain Sydney Turner. League All-Stars Makenna Ward and Deidre McElhinney will be in the backcourt for the Clippers. Pentucket has Abby Dube and Audrey Conover as leaders at guard among their 10 returnees.

Out of the Tri-Valley League, Norwood has Villanova-bound Megan Olbrys and Western New England-bound Erin Reen at the helm of their senior-laden squad. Sophomore Tricia Wladkowski is also a player to watch out for at the forward position. Medfield may be without senior guard Annie McCarthy for the season with a fractured wrist, but junior Kate Olenik and seniors Maya Hilvert and Lillie Cumming (returning from ACL injury by mid-January) will be stepping up in her absence.

Notre Dame of Hingham will be led by senior captain Ava Foley as well as freshman point guard Ava Orlando. Up-and-coming eighth grader Elle Orlando may also be a factor for the Catholic Conference squad facing a tough schedule.

In the Patriot League, seniors McKalah Gaine and Dani Tilden lead a strong Hanover team. North Quincy has sophomore captain Orlagh Gormley. Scituate will also be a tough out.

Masconomet, with eight new varsity players, will be one of a few teams to watch out of the Northeastern Conference. Senior captains Krystal Zepai and Sarah Green along with junior Taylor Bovardi will be looked at for leadership and energy all season. Danvers will also be in the mix.

Two other teams out of the Merrimack Valley Conference that could be in contention are Billerica and Dracut.

DIV. 1 PLAYERS TO WATCH

C/F: Cate Aggouras (Lexington), Ellen Angwin (Chelmsford), Rachel Barach (Concord-Carlisle), Perry Blasetti (Hingham), *Shay Bollin (Bridgewater-Raynham), Olivia Burke (Boston Latin), Nicole Celi (Concord-Carlisle), Abby Chambers (Westford Academy), Navaeh Cherilus (Malden), Emily Collins (Winchester), Caroline Connelly (Hingham), Casey Dangora (Walpole), Ashley Dinges (Central Catholic), Brigid Earley (Franklin), Camryn Fauria (Bishop Feehan), Anna Foley (Andover), Madi Forman (Natick), Kiki Fossbender (Hopkinton), Meghan Gordon (Attleboro), Logan Lomasney (Peabody), Olivia Gourdine (Barnstable), Katherine Joslin (Medford), Fiona Kelly (Bridgewater-Raynham), Maeve Moriarty (Plymouth North), Olivia Quinn (Franklin), Tatum Reis (New Bedford), Katie Robie (North Andover), Nia Sims (Lynn English), Jenna Taylor (Woburn)

G: Megan Banzi (Plymouth North), Mia Beauchesne (Chelmsford), Taylor Bettencourt (Peabody), Taylor Brilliant (Marshfield), Geanna Bryant (Brookline), Vanessa Bucha (New Bedford), Kya Burdier (Haverhill), Mackenzie Carreiro (Durfee), Adrianna Casanova (Braintree), Rosie Chheang (Lynn English), Lauren Cho (Hopkinton), Alana Ciccarelli (Natick), Abby Cushing (Lincoln-Sudbury), Carly Dangora (Woburn), Carly Davey (Westford Academy), Malaysia Dingle (Brockton), Nikki Erricola (Beverly), Makenzie Faherty (Bishop Feehan), Claire Finn (Central Catholic), Emily Fortier (Chelmsford), Amaya Fyfield (Cambridge), Maddy Genser (Newton South), Natalia Hall-Rosa (Bridgewater-Raynham), Amelia Hanscom (Andover), Maddy Laurino (Lynn English), Jackie Malley (Reading), Hannah Martin (North Andover), Sydney McCabe (Marshfield), Emma McCollum (Concord-Carlisle), Lydia Mordarski (Bishop Feehan), Emilia O’Gilvie (Boston Latin), Lacey Pare (Lowell), Shannon Patrick (Lincoln-Sudbury), Morgan Ranucci (Waltham), Meghan Rapose (Bishop Feehan), Mary Saccoach (Quincy), Hailey Sherrick (Braintree), Ava Thurman (Lynn Classical), Kaitlyn Tierney (Methuen), Abby Wager (Mansfield), Abigail Wright (Newton North)

DIV. 2 PLAYERS TO WATCH

C/F: Tish Blackwood (Falmouth), Lily Buron (Somerset Berkley), Anna Cantone (Salem), Ava Crane (Dartmouth), Lillie Cummings (Medfield), Kylee Dineen (Pembroke), Molly Donovan (Duxbury), McKalah Gaine (Hanover), Abigail Gajewski (Somerset Berkley), Sydney Gallery (Canton), Marina Greaney (Bedford), Kendall Jacques (Billerica), Sammy Johnson (Wayland), Melissa Leone (Ashland), Teagan Lind (Falmouth), Abby Martin (Whitman-Hanson), Taylor McMatt (North Attleboro), Megan Olbrys (Norwood), Summer O’Neill (Holliston), Caroline Reed (Dighton-Rehoboth), Madison Stovesand (Tewksbury), Katherine Vaughn (Bedford), Cameron Watkins (Dracut), Alexandra Williams (Middleboro), Tricia Wladkowski (Norwood)

G: Taylor Bovardi (Masconomet), Kiara Cerutti (Canton), Gabby Chisholm (Danvers), Jasmyn Cooper (Oliver Ames), Ella Damon (Dighton-Rehoboth), Summer Doherty (North Attleboro), Abby Dube (Pentucket), Sarah Fogarty (Scituate), Ava Foley (Notre Dame), Erin Foley (Foxboro), Riley Griffin (Middleboro), Orlagh Gormley (North Quincy), Annike Haley (Marblehead), Haley Jacobson (Westwood), Katherine Kissell (Westwood), Carlie Marrella (Holliston), Deirdre McElhinney (Newburyport), Grace McNamara (Scituate), Haley Melvin (Wayland), Kasey Oliver (Dartmouth), Ava Orlando (Notre Dame), Alyvia Pena (Burlington), Sydney Poor (Bedford), Allie Powers (Somerset Berkley), Ashlee Purcell (Wakefield), Erin Reen (Norwood), Caroline Salley (Holliston), Emma Shinney (Wakefield), Jordyn Streitmatter (Nauset), Ashlee Talbot (Dracut), Danielle Tilden (Hanover), Makenna Ward (Newburyport), Kristina Yebba (Danvers), Krystal Zepaj (Mascomomet)