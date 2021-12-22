News
Div. 1-2 girls basketball preview
Even with star Tatum Shaw graduating, Andover is back in a big way in Div. 1 with a strong group of juniors leading the way.
The Merrimack Valley Conference squad has juniors Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom back for what should be another successful campaign. The Golden Warriors were co-champions in 2019-20 and fell in overtime to Central Catholic in the MVC title game last season.
Central Catholic has claimed six straight league titles and returns sophomore guard Ashley Dinges and senior co-captain Claire Finney. Finney missed all of last season recovering from knee surgery. Chelmsford will be yet another team to watch in the ultra-competitive MVC.
The other 2019-20 co-champion, Franklin, will return eight players, six of them seniors. Wesleyan commit Olivia Quinn, Springfield College commit Stef Padula, UMass lacrosse commit Katie Peterson and senior Brigid Earley will be the key contributors for the Panthers.
In the Bay State Conference, Natick will have junior Madi Forman and senior Alana Ciccarelli to help compete with a Newton North squad.
Acton-Boxboro of the Dual County League has juniors Emma Gregg and Bridget Barlett along with sophomore Shannon Patrick to go up against a strong Concord-Carlisle team.
Bridgewater-Raynham may be without Duke-bound senior Shay Bollin until late in the season and Amber Silva for the entire season, but Fiona Kelly and Natalia Hall-Rosa should be plenty to compete in the Southeast Conference.
In the Tri-Valley League, Hopkinton has six returning seniors, including Lauren Cho, Kiki Fossbender and Lexy Trendel.
Bishop Feehan has senior tri-captains Lydia Lordarski, Camryn Fauria and McKenzie Faherty along with a mix of juniors and a competitive schedule.
Other teams that should be in the mix are Woburn, Peabody, Hingham and Lynn English.
In Div. 2, a deep pool of teams are ready to go for a full slate of games, especially within the Hockomock League.
Foxboro was named co-champions in 2019-20 along with Taconic. Senior captain Hannah Blake and sophomore guards Erin Foley will lead the offensive attack for the Warriors. Oliver Ames went undefeated in a shortened 2020-21 campaign as they bring back senior captains Caroline Peper and Hailey Bourne to complement their core sophomores in Jasmyn Cooper, Kaydance Derba and Sarah Hilliard. Canton rounds out the Hockomock with returners including League All-Stars and captains Kiara Cerruti, Fay Gallery and Sydney Gallery.
Newburyport of the Cape Ann League has seven returners from last season, including senior captain Sydney Turner. League All-Stars Makenna Ward and Deidre McElhinney will be in the backcourt for the Clippers. Pentucket has Abby Dube and Audrey Conover as leaders at guard among their 10 returnees.
Out of the Tri-Valley League, Norwood has Villanova-bound Megan Olbrys and Western New England-bound Erin Reen at the helm of their senior-laden squad. Sophomore Tricia Wladkowski is also a player to watch out for at the forward position. Medfield may be without senior guard Annie McCarthy for the season with a fractured wrist, but junior Kate Olenik and seniors Maya Hilvert and Lillie Cumming (returning from ACL injury by mid-January) will be stepping up in her absence.
Notre Dame of Hingham will be led by senior captain Ava Foley as well as freshman point guard Ava Orlando. Up-and-coming eighth grader Elle Orlando may also be a factor for the Catholic Conference squad facing a tough schedule.
In the Patriot League, seniors McKalah Gaine and Dani Tilden lead a strong Hanover team. North Quincy has sophomore captain Orlagh Gormley. Scituate will also be a tough out.
Masconomet, with eight new varsity players, will be one of a few teams to watch out of the Northeastern Conference. Senior captains Krystal Zepai and Sarah Green along with junior Taylor Bovardi will be looked at for leadership and energy all season. Danvers will also be in the mix.
Two other teams out of the Merrimack Valley Conference that could be in contention are Billerica and Dracut.
DIV. 1 PLAYERS TO WATCH
C/F: Cate Aggouras (Lexington), Ellen Angwin (Chelmsford), Rachel Barach (Concord-Carlisle), Perry Blasetti (Hingham), *Shay Bollin (Bridgewater-Raynham), Olivia Burke (Boston Latin), Nicole Celi (Concord-Carlisle), Abby Chambers (Westford Academy), Navaeh Cherilus (Malden), Emily Collins (Winchester), Caroline Connelly (Hingham), Casey Dangora (Walpole), Ashley Dinges (Central Catholic), Brigid Earley (Franklin), Camryn Fauria (Bishop Feehan), Anna Foley (Andover), Madi Forman (Natick), Kiki Fossbender (Hopkinton), Meghan Gordon (Attleboro), Logan Lomasney (Peabody), Olivia Gourdine (Barnstable), Katherine Joslin (Medford), Fiona Kelly (Bridgewater-Raynham), Maeve Moriarty (Plymouth North), Olivia Quinn (Franklin), Tatum Reis (New Bedford), Katie Robie (North Andover), Nia Sims (Lynn English), Jenna Taylor (Woburn)
G: Megan Banzi (Plymouth North), Mia Beauchesne (Chelmsford), Taylor Bettencourt (Peabody), Taylor Brilliant (Marshfield), Geanna Bryant (Brookline), Vanessa Bucha (New Bedford), Kya Burdier (Haverhill), Mackenzie Carreiro (Durfee), Adrianna Casanova (Braintree), Rosie Chheang (Lynn English), Lauren Cho (Hopkinton), Alana Ciccarelli (Natick), Abby Cushing (Lincoln-Sudbury), Carly Dangora (Woburn), Carly Davey (Westford Academy), Malaysia Dingle (Brockton), Nikki Erricola (Beverly), Makenzie Faherty (Bishop Feehan), Claire Finn (Central Catholic), Emily Fortier (Chelmsford), Amaya Fyfield (Cambridge), Maddy Genser (Newton South), Natalia Hall-Rosa (Bridgewater-Raynham), Amelia Hanscom (Andover), Maddy Laurino (Lynn English), Jackie Malley (Reading), Hannah Martin (North Andover), Sydney McCabe (Marshfield), Emma McCollum (Concord-Carlisle), Lydia Mordarski (Bishop Feehan), Emilia O’Gilvie (Boston Latin), Lacey Pare (Lowell), Shannon Patrick (Lincoln-Sudbury), Morgan Ranucci (Waltham), Meghan Rapose (Bishop Feehan), Mary Saccoach (Quincy), Hailey Sherrick (Braintree), Ava Thurman (Lynn Classical), Kaitlyn Tierney (Methuen), Abby Wager (Mansfield), Abigail Wright (Newton North)
DIV. 2 PLAYERS TO WATCH
C/F: Tish Blackwood (Falmouth), Lily Buron (Somerset Berkley), Anna Cantone (Salem), Ava Crane (Dartmouth), Lillie Cummings (Medfield), Kylee Dineen (Pembroke), Molly Donovan (Duxbury), McKalah Gaine (Hanover), Abigail Gajewski (Somerset Berkley), Sydney Gallery (Canton), Marina Greaney (Bedford), Kendall Jacques (Billerica), Sammy Johnson (Wayland), Melissa Leone (Ashland), Teagan Lind (Falmouth), Abby Martin (Whitman-Hanson), Taylor McMatt (North Attleboro), Megan Olbrys (Norwood), Summer O’Neill (Holliston), Caroline Reed (Dighton-Rehoboth), Madison Stovesand (Tewksbury), Katherine Vaughn (Bedford), Cameron Watkins (Dracut), Alexandra Williams (Middleboro), Tricia Wladkowski (Norwood)
G: Taylor Bovardi (Masconomet), Kiara Cerutti (Canton), Gabby Chisholm (Danvers), Jasmyn Cooper (Oliver Ames), Ella Damon (Dighton-Rehoboth), Summer Doherty (North Attleboro), Abby Dube (Pentucket), Sarah Fogarty (Scituate), Ava Foley (Notre Dame), Erin Foley (Foxboro), Riley Griffin (Middleboro), Orlagh Gormley (North Quincy), Annike Haley (Marblehead), Haley Jacobson (Westwood), Katherine Kissell (Westwood), Carlie Marrella (Holliston), Deirdre McElhinney (Newburyport), Grace McNamara (Scituate), Haley Melvin (Wayland), Kasey Oliver (Dartmouth), Ava Orlando (Notre Dame), Alyvia Pena (Burlington), Sydney Poor (Bedford), Allie Powers (Somerset Berkley), Ashlee Purcell (Wakefield), Erin Reen (Norwood), Caroline Salley (Holliston), Emma Shinney (Wakefield), Jordyn Streitmatter (Nauset), Ashlee Talbot (Dracut), Danielle Tilden (Hanover), Makenna Ward (Newburyport), Kristina Yebba (Danvers), Krystal Zepaj (Mascomomet)
Winter weather advisory in Massachusetts: Watch out for slippery ‘hazardous’ travel conditions
Freezing rain could make some roads very slippery this morning as many travelers hit the road and head to the air for the holidays.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the Bay State, as a wintry mix is expected to bring freezing rain that will produce slippery travel conditions during the morning commute while many people travel ahead of Christmas.
The advisory, in effect through noon on Wednesday, is for the regions north and west of Interstate 495 — including Worcester, Framingham, Lowell and Lawrence.
Meteorologists predict total ice accumulations of less than 0.1 inch.
“Slippery travel conditions are expected, especially untreated surfaces,” the National Weather Service wrote in its advisory. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.”
Traffic this holiday season is expected to be way up from last year — when many people stayed home because no one was vaccinated yet.
“During this holiday season, we are reminding drivers to expect more people traveling by car, public transportation, and in airports and to plan for any trips by checking conditions ahead of time and building in extra time,” said Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler.
“Make sure to drive sober and hands free, follow speed limits, and be patient as more people return to traveling this season,” he added.
More than 66,000 people were screened by the Transportation Security Administration at New England’s six major airports on Monday — about 13,000 more people than the previous Monday.
The TSA expects heavy travel volumes to continue at Boston Logan International Airport and other New England airports through the holidays, with the busiest days coming this Thursday and on Jan. 3.
“I want to thank our Transportation Security Officers throughout New England who met the travel volume demand during the Thanksgiving holiday season,” said Bob Allison, TSA federal security director for Massachusetts and Maine. “They kept airport screening lanes efficiently moving to ensure more than half-a-million passengers arrived at their destinations safely, and I expect more of the same for the December holidays.”
More than 2 million people were screened by the TSA across the country on Monday, which was more than double the 954,782 travelers on the same day last year.
If travelers want to avoid normal airport rush hours — which are normally between 5 and 7 a.m. or 4 and 6 p.m. — TSA says people should consider booking their flight outside of those hours.
Face coverings are required for all passengers and visitors while at Logan. Coronavirus testing is available at Logan’s Terminal E Arrivals level and Terminal C Departure level. The testing facility is offering a PCR or nasal swab test, a blood antibody test, and a rapid test.
Craney: As inflation crushes taxpayers, Legislature sees riches ahead
The United States Labor Department recently confirmed what ordinary Massachusetts residents already knew; inflation is having a crushing impact on millions of low-income and middle-class Massachusetts residents. What they may not know is that while this is devastating news for almost all of us, for our state’s 200 lawmakers, it means they are eligible for a significant pay raise.
According to the Labor Department, their recent data shows that inflation reached a four-decade high in the month of November. The Labor Department said the consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 6.8% in November from the same month a year ago. That was the fastest pace since 1982. It was also the sixth straight month in which inflation topped 5%. This type of steady increase on countless necessities, including home heating fuels, the price of gas, the price of groceries, the price of clothing and many other essentials are all eating away at the paychecks of low income and middle class people.
Inflation and other factors are to blame for the significant rise in gas and diesel fuel prices. Massachusetts motorists are now paying the highest gas price since 2012 — a near decade high. Gas is about $3.42 a gallon, and this time last year it was around $2.06. That means we’re looking at a 67% increase, or an extra $20 at every fill-up.
While this is horrible news for ordinary, working-class Massachusetts taxpayers, it’s great news for our part-time, “full time” legislature. In January, Massachusetts lawmakers received a scheduled automatic pay raise which is tied to the rate of inflation. As the rate of inflation reaches a 40-year high, lawmakers’ next eligible automatic pay bump will be their biggest yet if it stays on pace.
As we head into 2022, inflation and economic anxiety are at the forefront of the minds of most Massachusetts residents — except those at the State House. And why would it be? For lawmakers, inflation means automatic pay raises and higher wages. As for Massachusetts Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, they still want more.
Mariano and Spilka are pushing forward a 2022 ballot question in hopes that the voters will be naive enough to allow them to alter the state constitution to empower lawmakers to raise the state income tax rate on whoever they want. This will mean more of your money for them to spend. This latest tax hike gimmick is authored, owned and sponsored by Speaker Mariano and President Spilka along with several other legislators. This proposed ballot question is not brought forward by concerned taxpayers and citizens. If these greedy politicians are successful, the state would do away with its equal taxation clause that protects every state taxpayer from unjust income tax hikes.
This legislative income tax hike would initially target high-income earners. If the legislative ballot question gimmick passes, these Massachusetts residents would see an 80% increase in their income tax rate. Once passed, the speaker and Senate president will be given the authority to raise the income taxes on whoever they want and as high as they want. Can you afford an 80% increase in your income taxes?
Despite their automatic pay increases, and their proposed ballot question plan to increase the income tax rate by 80%, Speaker Mariano and Senate President Spilka are sitting on a pile of dough. These legislative leaders currently control billions of dollars in excess taxpayer money and federal COVID relief money. Even with billions of dollars of taxpayer money going unspent, these enriched legislative leaders will try to fool enough voters into thinking they don’t have enough money next year.
The public often wonders why their paychecks don’t get any bigger while politicians get rich when they get elected. It’s really simple. Politicians propose gimmicks to raise taxes, which take more out of ordinary people’s paychecks and politicians give themselves automatic pay raises when everyone else is suffering. That is a theme Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance will remind the public throughout the New Year until the legislature’s 80% income tax hike gimmick fails next November.
Paul Diego Craney is the spokesman of Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.
Ferriabough Bolling: Separating the givers from the Grinches this season
In case Santa needs a hand, here are some folks who I’ve picked for my personal naughty or nice list.
Naughty: Sen. Joe Manchin deserves a chute full of coal for his Benedict Arnold turn against President Biden and his party and the millions who will be hurt by his last-minute snub of the Build Back Better bill. Manchin, a DINO (Democrat in name only), says he can’t support it because he can’t make the case to the people he represents. Sure you can, Joe, it’s pretty simple. It’s a human infrastructure bill designed to help the American people who have been hit hard and are about to be hit hard again. Bah humbug, Joe
Nice: Charlamagne tha God was so on target even though he angered Vice President Kamala Harris during a recent interview when he asked whether Joe Manchin or Joe Biden is running the country. It’s clearly looking like Manchin is.
Nice: Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and the six Democrats who didn’t vote for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. They didn’t block it — they just wanted to send a message that both the infrastructure and social spending bills needed to be passed together. Now it’s time to devise a new strategy to get it done. We’re counting on you.
Nice: Marty Walsh. The secretary of labor and former Boston mayor showed how real negotiation is accomplished and how to wield power in a quiet but impactful way to help get hundreds of nurses and healthcare workers off the picket line and back into Worcester’s St. Vincent Hospital where they are needed more than ever as COVID sees yet another surge.
Naughty: Why won’t the U.S. Marshals provide security for new U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins who has been barraged with death threats? I don’t get it. They did so when then-Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos received threats. They provide protection to more than 30,000 federal officials. Why not Rollins?
Nice: If Commissioner of the Department of Telecommunications and Cable Karen Charles Peterson can be tapped by the Federal Communications Commission to help sharpen consumer rights, surely she should be in line for the next open seat on the FCC. An added incentive is that she would also be the first African American woman to serve on that body in a long time.
Naughty: How about a few lumps of coal for Time magazine’s person of the year, gazillionaire Elon Musk, for taking a cheap shot at Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling her, among other things, a “Karen” — which she is most definitely not. Look up the meaning, Elon, and while you are at it, how about you and your billionaire buddies paying your fair share of taxes — something I’m sure Sen. Warren will continue to speak out on no matter what you call her.
The Build Back Better bill is too important to let die. We can’t get bogged down on rationales about who did or didn’t do what. I don’t think most people are comfortable with one person wielding so much power and being able to throw a wrench in the works. But we have a critically important bill on life support. How about sending in a smaller negotiating team to work with Manchin? Or let Manchin put a bill together that works for him and go from there. I believe the bill can and should be resuscitated for the sake of the American people about to be hit again with another wave in an unrelenting pandemic.
Calling for a vote isn’t the answer. Getting back to the negotiating table is.
it’s time to put aside intraparty differences and put the needs of the people first.
Happy Holidays!
Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.
