Emma McCarthy: It’s up to us, not social media, to teach our teens
It’s no secret that social media is taking a toll on teenagers, especially girls. Filters and photo editing create the facade of a seemingly perfect life and put an emphasis on unrealistic beauty standards and constant comparison. This often leads to decreased self-esteem and to body image concerns.
Having the ability to post, comment and share anonymously gives rise to bullying and rumors spreading at the touch of a button. A study done by Pew Research Center found that 59% of U.S. teens have been bullied or harassed online. Even more stark is the association between social media and poor mental health among adolescents. A 2016 University of Glasgow study found that greater social media use was linked with worse sleep quality and higher levels of anxiety and depression. While there is not enough research at this time to definitively state causation, there is a clear relationship between the rise of social media and the rising rates of anxiety and depression among teens.
In the United States, parents, teachers and even legislators work hard to censor the content that adolescents consume. For example, Utah and Arizona have introduced legislation blocking access to online pornography. This year, states all over the country have limited how race can be taught in schools. Now, many are pushing for Congress to update the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act to increase the age children are legally allowed to give away their data to 16 years old from 13. But access isn’t the issue here, and restriction won’t solve anything.
Social media can do a lot of good. Social media allow teens to broaden their social networks, which can be especially beneficial for teens living in remote areas, those who identify with a minority group or those with a disability. This connection can be extremely positive and even empowering. Social media allow for exposure to new ideas, creativity and self-expression. They can simply be places to have fun or even spaces to find support and reach out for help. Not only teens, but everyone, can be exposed to positive role models, scientists, activists and educators all over the world via social media.
Yes, social media giants like Facebook (now Meta) can and should alter their apps to better protect their users. Instagram, for instance, can crack down on hate speech, and stop the shadow-banning — the secret censorship of a person, topic or community that is deemed “inappropriate” — of LGBTQ+ individuals and people of color for posting educational content while blatantly racist posts are not. Snapchat can stop promoting filters that distort people’s faces and bodies. TikTok can monitor and remove comments that harass and bully users.
These changes and others would make social media safer spaces for everyone. The responsibility to restrict access, however, doesn’t fall solely on the companies, nor the government. The consumers of this content play a role in perpetuating the negative side of social media by fueling the algorithms and updates. So what happens then?
Adults are continually looking for ways to shield youths from issues that are an inevitable part of growing up in the 21st century. It’s not to say that all teens should be given free access to the internet all day, every day. We all know adolescents can be impulsive and irrational, but they are also smarter and more capable than we give them credit for.
It’s during this time that teens get to explore who they are, mistakes and all. It is in adolescence that they begin to have abstract thoughts, challenge the status quo, define their sense of self and create a sense of innovation. Adolescence is when we as human beings get to flourish, and social media have the power to magnify that important growth.
Instead of restricting social media usage or access to pornography, we should be cultivating open conversations about them. Because it is not the internet that is causing harm; it’s the lack of education. Teens need to be taught about healthy boundaries when it comes to social media and that responsibility lies with parents, teachers and anyone with a teen in their life.
Let’s talk to teens about how social media platforms make them feel; about how what we see on the internet is not always the truth. Let’s educate our teens on boundaries and online safety; on healthy and fulfilling sexual relationships. Teens want to be treated like adults, and we can provide them with that little bit of freedom by talking to them, not hiding things from them.
Emma McCarthy is a health communications writer and the creator of Public Health 4 All. She wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.
Jurors in Kim Potter trial asks about not reaching verdict
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict.
Judge Regina Chu told them to continue working, as was explained in the initial instructions she gave them. The jury also deliberated for about five hours on Monday.
Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.
Potter said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun.
The jurors asked if they could remove zip ties keeping former Potter’s gun in an evidence box so they could hold it, and the judge said they could.
Chu read the one question from the jury: “If the jury cannot reach consensus, what is the guidance around how long and what steps should be taken?”
She then reread jurors their instructions, which included an instruction to continue to “discuss the case with one another and deliberate with a view toward reaching agreement if you can do so without violating your individual judgment.”
Potter’s attorneys objected both to the judge rereading the jury instruction and to allowing jurors to hold the gun. They argued that rereading the jury instruction inappropriately emphasized that paragraph over the rest of the instructions. Chu overruled both objections.
The jury is being sequestered during deliberations.
During closing arguments, prosecutors accused Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.
Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”
The mostly white jury got the case after about a week and a half of testimony about an arrest that went awry, setting off angry protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was on edge over Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Potter resigned two days after Wright’s death.
Prosecutor Erin Eldridge called Wright’s death “entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.” She urged the jury not to excuse it as a mistake: “Accidents can still be crimes if they occur as a result of reckless or culpable negligence.”
“She drew a deadly weapon,” Eldridge said. “She aimed it. She pointed it at Daunte Wright’s chest, and she fired.”
Potter’s attorney Earl Gray argued that Wright was to blame for trying to flee from police. Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser because the traffic stop “was chaos,” he said.
“Daunte Wright caused his own death, unfortunately,” he said. He also argued that shooting Wright wasn’t a crime.
“In the walk of life, nobody’s perfect. Everybody makes mistakes,” Gray said. “My gosh, a mistake is not a crime. It just isn’t in our freedom-loving country.”
Potter testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and that she was “sorry it happened.”
Eldridge said the case wasn’t about whether Potter was sorry.
“Of course she feels bad about what she did. … But that has no place in your deliberations,” she said.
Potter also testified that she acted after seeing “fear” on the face of another officer, then-Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was leaning into the car’s passenger-side door and trying to handcuff Wright. The defense has argued that Johnson was at risk of being dragged and that Potter would have been justified in using deadly force.
Eldridge countered, saying: “Sgt. Johnson was clearly not afraid of being dragged. He never said he was scared. He didn’t say it then, and he didn’t testify to it in court.”
Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges and that the state doesn’t have to prove Potter tried to kill Wright.
The judge said for first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.
For second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.
___
Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this story. Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
Gophers basketball benefiting from point guard Payton Willis in ‘attack mode’
Before Payton Willis assumed his new role as the Gophers’ starting point guard this season, first-year head coach Ben Johnson stressed in preseason that the former shooting guard needed to stay in attack mode.
“Sometimes I’m a little bit too unselfish,” Willis acknowledged in November. Fellow fifth-year player Eric Curry, sitting next to Willis at the time, shook his head at his close friend’s comment.
“He is very unselfish,” Curry added. “He is making the extra pass here and there, and I be like, ‘bro, shoot that.’ … I’m always on him about stuff like that.”
Johnson and Curry haven’t had to ride Willis on this topic this season. Willis is second in scoring (16.5 points per game) and first in assists (3.5) for the Gophers (9-1) entering their game against Wisconsin-Green Bay (2-8) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena.
Willis reached 999 career points in the U’s 79-71 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Dec. 14. He didn’t know how he close he was to reaching 1,000 during the game and wished he could have known to go even more into attack mode.
“Yeah, they told me after the game,” Willis said last week about the near milestone. “I was kind of mad. I was like, ‘Y’all could have told me during the game.’ But yeah, it’s all good.”
Johnson has liked Willis’s mind-set all season, but especially in the 81-76 win at Mississippi State. The 6-foot-4 Fayetteville, Ark., native had 24 points (8 for 15 shooting) with seven assists to two turnovers on the road against a strong SEC team.
“I thought he really had a good handle on being able to get his (points) but also set guys up, being able to make the right play when it’s needed, kind of that dagger play,” Johnson said of the Mississippi State game. “That, to me, is in attack mode. It’s knowing when to go for the kill. He’s growing in that position every day. The kid wants it. He’s done a really good job, and now the cool part is: How good can he become?”
Willis’ per-game stats at Minnesota have gone up from his first year, 2019-20, to this season: Scoring increased from 8.9 to 16.5 and assists from 1.9 to 3.5. Willis, who was an off guard earlier in his career, had 338 points in his first two years at Vanderbilt, has 406 points in one-plus season at Minnesota, and had 255 last season at College of Charleston.
Curry is the only vestige from Willis’s first stint in Minnesota. “I definitely see a different Payton,” Curry said. “I would say now he has that chip on his shoulder where he’s demanding a lot more of himself. Of course he’s still in the moment, but he’s worried about that next phase of his life. He just wants to create the best opportunities for him after his, so he’s going to play to the best of his ability this year.”
Johnson called Willis’ number at the end of regulation against Princeton on Nov. 14, but Willis missed a layup. It didn’t deter the Gophers’ co-captain, who responded to his miss by scoring nine of his career-high 29 points in the second overtime of a 87-80 win.
Coming out of the Asheville Championship, Johnson pointed out a few pick-and-roll situations where Willis’ reads could have been better. Johnson’s message: “You can’t think score all the time. Your mind has to be score, but you have to be able to make a read and make the right plays and make the right pass. He’s progressively getting better at that. That is what we talked to him a lot about. If there is something there that I don’t think he saw, point it out, make sure he’s seen it and then address it in practice. I want him to be a total player.”
Willis struggled in the Big Ten opener against Michigan State, producing nine points on 3-of-13 shooting. Big Ten Network analyst Brian Butch, a former center at Wisconsin, called that game at The Barn and saw a bigger picture.
“He didn’t play great, but he was getting others involved,” Butch said in an interview with the Pioneer Press. “When they made the comeback, he was a big part of understanding who was hot and how to get the energy going. I thought on the defensive end he was very disruptive, and it led to some steals and some leak outs.”
Willis distributed five assists, had no turnovers and added two steals in the 75-67 loss to the Spartans. Minnesota bounced back with a 75-65 win over Michigan on Dec. 11, and Willis added 17 points in Ann Arbor.
“Any good team needs veteran leadership, but they also need a point guard,” Butch said. “You look at what Minnesota has done. They have surprised everybody, myself included. It’s because they have leadership at the point guard position, who understands when they need it and how to get it.”
BRIEFLY
Johnson said Tuesday the Gophers are not dealing with COVID-19 infections as members of the team work toward receiving their booster vaccines. “As of now, knock on wood, we are great,” he said. “Credit to our guys, they have taken all the necessary steps to put us in a position where we are going to be able to keep playing.” … Michigan was the latest Big Ten team to be affected by the pandemic with its scheduled Tuesday game against Purdue-Fort Wayne cancelled. … The Gophers are 35th in the NET ranking, while Green Bay is 333rd out of 358 Division I programs.
Warroad breaks record for America’s longest skate path
WARROAD, Minn. — For a time, the longest skate path in the United States could be found in Vermont, measuring in at about 4.5 miles. But now, the close-knit town of Warroad has claimed that title with its community-driven Riverbend Skate Path.
Now in its second season, the path was officially measured at 5.2 miles recently — doubling in size from last year — and Jared Olafson, one of its founders, said the town is eager for a fun winter on the ice again.
“It’s very exciting,” he said. “As the river started freezing you could tell that the town was getting amped up for the skate path to start. Even with snow flying the other night, I watched people still skating by even though you could barely discern the path from the river.”
Last December, Olafson banded together with his brother and a friend, Craig Kennedy, to connect their three backyard ice rinks by following the natural bend of the Warroad River.
It was a request by Kennedy’s teenage daughter who wanted to keep busy skating with friends while school was virtual and sports were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet as the three men cleared snow and readied ice, they recognized the size potential of their venture and decided to keep going by bringing four more rinks into the mix.
What emerged is a project they dubbed the Riverbend Skate Path, an ice path that garnered national attention for bringing the small “Hockeytown USA” community together safely during a time of global hardship.
The skate path easily saw around 300 to 400 skaters on weekend days, Olafson said last year, including those pulling sleds, practicing puck handling and playing games like curling and broomball.
“It does good for the community, especially with COVID — people are stuck indoors and now it gives them something to do. We have skating and cross country skiing, with snowmobiling right on the other side,” Olafson said in an interview last year. “But I also think it benefits the community with some tourism dollars. People are coming up here. It’s a destination now.”
This year, on top of gaining more length, the skate path is getting some new well-deserved additions.
The Riverbender Crew has partnered with Warroad High School to construct two warming hut concession stands and towable fire pits along the path.
“If part of the river is having a little soiree, I can bring a fire pit and some wood to them, and away we go,” Olafson said.
Last year, hot chocolate was sold to raise funds for the path. That will return along with Riverbend Skate Path merchandise, such as stickers and beanies.
It does good for the community, especially with COVID — people are stuck indoors and now it gives them something to do.
Additionally, Ironhide Equipment in Bemidji and Grand Forks donated another Bobcat Toolcat for grooming, and the skate path was awarded a grant to purchase ice augers.
Hills Country Greenhouse in Bemidji donated its leftover Christmas trees, which will be wrapped in lights and set up along the skate path for more illumination during nighttime skating.
Many events and activities are also in store for the skate path this winter. The schedule of events is currently being finalized, but Olafson said they will host a flagship Scandinavian weekend in February.
“We’ll have skating races and foot races, and beer gardens and coffee shops will be set up on the skate path,” he said.
As of now, the skate path is still being prepped by the Riverbender Crew, and updates on its conditions can be found on the Riverbend Skate Path Facebook page. However, Olafson said there’s a recurring powdery substance that’s making grooming a bit difficult this year.
“I’m beginning to hate snow,” he said with a laugh. “It feels pretty good (to beat the record) as long as the snow quits. I did mention to someone today that we can email Vermont and say ‘take that’ but if it snows a lot more, I’m going to say ‘here, you can have (the record) back for the rest of the year.’”
But, regardless, Olafson is confident that he and the Warroad community will get the skate path back in action for a memorable winter season.
“The community is on board, everybody is on board,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great year on the river.”
