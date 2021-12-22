News
Even as COVID vaccine demand surges, this doctor will see you now — no appointment needed
Holiday gatherings. The omicron variant. Boosters for teens and adults.
There suddenly are plenty of reasons to get a shot of coronavirus vaccine. And Minnesotans are responding with a surge in demand second only to those first waves of vaccine availability early this year, according to health officials and pharmacists — not to mention vaccine hunters, who recently have found their savvy back in vogue as appointment slots fill up.
Through it all, a humble North Minneapolis clinic has been offering Pfizer and Moderna shots — firsts, seconds and boosters, for kids and adults — at a swift pace. Six days most weeks, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment or health insurance needed. And at no cost, of course.
The clinic, at 2149 44th Avenue North in the Camden neighborhood, is operated by Community Care Clinics of Minnesota, a small-staffed operation that has relied on state and federal funding, as well as an army of volunteer doctors and others, to dole out shots at a pace that bests many larger hospital and pharmacy networks.
Following a summer where daily vaccinations fell to a sleepy pace as low as 50 shots per day, Community Care’s vaccinations have been humming lately, with several recent days topping out at over 600 shots. And word has gotten out.
On Tuesday, the modest storefront lobby was thickly settled with masked folks, who were handed a clipboard upon entry and appeared to steadily filter in a line down a hallway, where inside several rooms they rolled up their arms and got their shot — occasionally over protestations of a needle-shy youngster — before retreating to lobby seats to wait out any allergic reactions.
“What is happening is that many places people look for appointments is booked until February, but then they hear about us,” Operations Director Abena Larbi-Odam said. “We might be the only place in the Twin Cities where you can just walk in, fill out some forms and get vaccinated. Our process is fast.”
VACCINE DEMAND SPIKES
The spike in demand for vaccines has created stress for some. The usual paths for many — asking their preferred doctor or search engine — aren’t necessarily the most fruitful, said Maura Caldwell, a Twin Cities vaccine hunter who earlier this year started a Facebook group and a website to help folks navigate the process.
That initial vaccination rush, which led to late-night refresh-and-repeat sessions for throngs seeking what then was a limited supply, subsided over the summer. But Caldwell said the recent spike in demand has been obvious.
“We have people asking every hour,” she said, referring to the Facebook group “Minneapolis Vaccine Hunters (helping all of MN).” Most of their queries are easily answered, often by referring people to her website, MNVaccineHunters.com.
“The vaccines are out there, but people don’t know how to find them,” Caldwell said. “Because if you try to get an appointment at the local Walgreens quickly, you probably won’t find one. If you have a particular link for CVS (www.cvs.com/minuteclinic), you will find them — but not if you just go to CVS.com. There are tricks to this. But yes, you can get it before Christmas.”
“There’s even a walk-in place, where you could walk in right now and get your shot and be done within 20 minutes.”
That place is Community Care on 44th.
‘OPEN ACCESS’
Community Care operates two clinics in Minneapolis and another in St. Cloud, although the 44th Avenue location is the only one currently accepting walk-ins. Since before the pandemic, the clinics have focused on providing health care to traditionally underserved populations, including Blacks, Hispanics and immigrants from Africa. But they welcome everyone, said Larbi-Odam, who was born in Ghana.
“Our model is open access,” she said. “Everyone who walks in the door can get a shot.”
Community Care also operates up to four teams that set up pop-up vaccination sites wherever they’re needed. From a “first-dose” clinic for students at St. Paul’s Expo Elementary in November to a teacher-focused clinic Friday in Edina targeting boosters for teachers, the organization has been on a vaccine barnstorming tour of sorts for the past six weeks. That Edina event, by the way, saw some 900 vaccines administered when the teachers were joined by parents who showed up with their kids.
All told, the organization, which has only a handful of staff, has put over 75,000 shots in arms since the pandemic began — and over 22,000 this fall in children ages 5 to 11.
‘GOOD AT VACCINES’
“We’ve gotten very good at vaccines,” said Dr. Robert Odam, the organization’s founder, who is also married to Larbi-Odam.
Literally a mom-and-pop operation (the Odams have two children), Community Care Clinics is the nonprofit arm of Odam Medical Group in Minneapolis.
Dr. Odam said the organization’s efficiency with vaccinations began before the pandemic. He said he was involved in pandemic preparedness in the 2000s when influenza strains threatened to cause troubling pandemics, and again in 2017 when Minnesota experienced a measles outbreak that sprang from unvaccinated East African immigrants. He joined the state-administered Vaccines for Children Program.
Odam explained that much of the data-entry work — updating a database to communicate with the state’s vaccine registry — is done not while the patient is waiting, but afterward, by a crew of data entry workers often working into the night to process the day’s vaccinations.
Odam emphasized the work wouldn’t get done without volunteers — especially rotating crews of local physicians from HealthCare Strong, a group of Twin Cities healthcare professionals who mobilized to fight the pandemic.
“The honest truth is that these volunteer physicians — some are veterinarians, some are surgeons, some are retired — I think the cost is incalculable, the number of hours they bring that allow us to do this,” he said. “We get funding from MDH (the Minnesota Department of Health), but the real funding is the volunteer physicians.”
FROM EQUITY TO EVERYONE
In the state’s overall strategy to battle COVID-19, Community Care is one of nine “community health clinics” chosen to best serve highly vulnerable communities, including immigrants — with or without documentation — as well as low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. The pandemic has laid bare that health and healthcare disparities that existed before the pandemic have made those same groups especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, with higher rates of infection and age-adjusted death.
Amy Marsicano, an MDH contract manager tasked with overseeing vaccination and testing for vulnerable communities, said the value of such clinics, including Odam’s, is more than just having a medical degree.
“The role that they’re playing is that they’re able to meet families where they live, where they work and in the neighborhoods where they feel most comfortable to receive a vaccination,” Marsicano said.
As for the Odams’ operation specifically, she said: “They’re so good at what they do.”
And in case you were wondering why an organization focused on equity is running clinics in zip codes like Edina as well as north Minneapolis, it’s because a network of school administrators has been requesting their services of late — all over the place.
“I think there’s a lesson there,” Marsicano said. “They’re agile and the clinical and implementation skills they bring from working in the hardest-hit communities, those skills are an advantage in all communities.”
News
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO
The NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics over concerns that the pandemic will disrupt the league’s ability to complete a full season.
Two people with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league informed the NHL Players’ Association it was exercising its right to withdraw from the Beijing Games because there was a material disruption to the season.
The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because an announcement had yet to be made. An announcement was expected Wednesday.
The decision is an abrupt turnaround from September, when the NHL, union, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation struck a deal to put the best players in the world back on sports’ biggest stage after they skipped the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant forced the scrapping of those plans.
A week ago, the NHL attempted to halt the spread of the omicron variant by reintroducing more restrictive COVID-19 protocols, which included daily testing and limiting player gatherings, especially on the road.
Then a sudden rash of postponements brought the total to 50 this season, a daunting number to reschedule and complete an 82-game season while taking an Olympic break for more than two weeks in February. The NHL’s bottom line is at stake, with the league and players drawing no direct money from competing at the Winter Games.
The decision comes long before the league faced a Jan. 10 deadline to pull out without financial penalty. As a result, the men’s Olympic hockey tournament will go on without NHL players for the second consecutive time.
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, the likely U.S. Olympic starter, expressed displeasure Tuesday with the decision not to go and called the rash of postponements overkill.
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby already was bracing for the possibility of the NHL not participating and, at the age of 34, ending what could be his final chance to represent Canada at the Olympics one more time.
“These are opportunities and experiences of a lifetime that you don’t get very many of as an athlete, and you might only get one,” said Crosby, who won Olympic gold with Canada in 2010 and 2014. “It just might happen to fall in your window and if it doesn’t happen to work out, it’s unfortunate.”
While the NHL and NHLPA agreed on Olympic participation last year as part of a collective bargaining agreement extension, the deal to go to Beijing was contingent on pandemic conditions not worsening.
Unless the Beijing Games are postponed a year like Tokyo’s, a generation of stars including American Auston Matthews, Canadians Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, German Leon Draisaitl and Swede Victor Hedman will need to wait until 2026 to play in the Olympic men’s hockey tournament for the first time.
“It’s a thing you’ve been looking forward to for a very long time,” Hedman said. “For us to not be able to go, it’s going to hurt for a while.”
The NHL was full go on the Olympics until the delta and omicron coronavirus variants began spreading around North America earlier this month. Before Calgary’s outbreak in the first half of December, only five games needed to be rescheduled and one was already made up.
The NHL did not participate in the Olympics until 1998, which started a string of five in a row through Sochi in 2014. The season was not stopped in 2018, leaving mostly professionals playing in Europe and some college players to make up the national rosters in South Korea, where the IOC was reluctant to pay for insurance and expenses.
Russia, which won gold at the Pyeongchang Games, immediately becomes the favorite without NHL players leading the Americans thanks to an influx of homegrown talent playing in the Kontintental Hockey League.
Several NHL players already had expressed hesitations about participating, including Vegas goalie Robin Lehner, who pulled his name out of consideration to represent Sweden. Lehner cited mental health reasons in noting the potentially lengthy quarantines for athletes who test positive during the competition.
“I’m very disappointed and it was a tough decision for me as it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Reality is that what have been said about how it’s going to be is not ideal for my mental health,” Lehner wrote in a text.
McDavid referred to the potential five-week quarantine requirement as “unsettling.”
“I’m still a guy that’s wanting to go play in the Olympics,” McDavid said. “But we also want to make sure it’s safe for everybody. For all the athletes, not just for hockey players.”
Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan will be missing his first opportunity to serve as coach of the U.S. national team. He had been holding out hope for NHL participation earlier Tuesday.
“We’re all human beings right. Emotions are a part of it. My hope is that we all have a chance to participate,” said Sullivan, who served as an assistant coach on Peter Laviolette’s staff at the 2006 Olympics. “It’s an unbelievable honor to represent your nation in the Olympics, it’s the honor of a lifetime quite honestly. And so I know I don’t feel differently than a lot of people that pull their nation’s sweaters over their heads.”
___
AP Sports Writer Will Graves contributed to this report.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
News
Biden administration moves to expand solar power on U.S. land
BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. officials announced approval Tuesday of two large-scale solar projects in California and moved to open up public lands in other Western states to potential solar power development, as part of the Biden administration’s effort to counter climate change by shifting from fossil fuels.
The Interior Department approved the Arica and Victory Pass solar projects on federal land in Riverside County east of Los Angeles. Combined they would generate up to 465 megawatts of electricity, or enough to power about 132,000 homes, according to San Francisco-based developer Clearway Energy. Approval of a third solar farm planned for 500 megawatts is expected in coming days, officials said.
The Interior Department also Tuesday issued a call to nominate land for development within “solar energy zones” in Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico that combined cover about 140 square miles (360 square kilometers).
The invitation to developers comes as officials under Democratic President Joe Biden promote renewable wind and solar power on public lands and offshore to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet. That’s a pronounced change from Republican President Donald Trump’s emphasis on coal mining and oil and gas drilling.
Biden suffered a huge blow to his climate agenda this week, as opposition from West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin tanked the administration’s centerpiece climate and social services legislation. The administration also has been forced to resume oil and natural gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and numerous western states, after a federal judge sided with Republican-led states that sued when Biden suspended the sales.
During a Tuesday conference call with reporters, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland did not directly address a question about the faltering climate bill and instead pointed to clean energy provisions in the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last month.
“We fully intend to meet our clean energy goals,” Haaland said. She said the Trump administration stalled clean energy by shuttering renewable energy offices at the Bureau of Land Management and undermining long-term agreements, such as a conservation plan tied to solar development in the California desert.
“We are rebuilding that capacity,” Haaland said.
But without the climate bill, tax incentives to build large-scale solar will drop to 10% of a developer’s total capital costs by 2024, instead of rising to 30%, said Xiaojing Sun, head solar researcher at industry consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.
Incentives for residential-scale solar would go away completely by 2024, she said.
“It will significantly slow down the growth of solar,” Sun said.
However, she added that streamlining access to federal land could help the industry, as large solar farms on non-federal lands face growing local opposition and cumbersome zoning laws.
The Bureau of Land Management oversees almost a quarter-billion acres of land, primarily in Western states. Agency director Tracy-Stone Manning said boosting renewable energy is now one of its top priorities.
Forty large-scale solar proposals in the West are under consideration, she said.
The agency in early December issued a draft plan to reduce rents and other fees paid by companies authorized to build wind and solar projects on public lands. Officials were unable to provide an estimate of how much money that could save developers.
In Nevada, where the federal government owns and manages more than 80% of the state’s land, large-scale solar projects have faced opposition from environmentalists concerned about harm to plants and animals in the sun- and windswept deserts.
Developers abandoned plans for what would have been the country’s largest solar panel installation earlier this year north of Las Vegas amid concerns from local residents. Environmentalists are fighting another solar project near the Nevada-California border that they claim could harm birds and desert tortoises.
Stone-Manning said solar projects on public lands are being sited to take environmental concerns into account.
The solar development zones were first proposed under the Obama administration, which in 2012 adopted plans to bring utility-scale solar energy projects to public lands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Officials have identified almost 1,400 square miles (3,500 square kilometers) of public land for potential leasing for solar power.
If all that land were developed, the bureau says it could support more than 100 gigawatts of solar power, or enough for 29 million homes.
That’s almost equal to all U.S. solar capacity now in place.
The power generation capacity of solar farms operating on federal lands is a small fraction of that amount — just over 3 gigawatts, federal data shows.
In November the land bureau awarded solar leases for land in Utah’s Milford Flats solar zone. Solar leases are expected to be finalized by the end of the month for about land at several sites in Arizona.
Solar power on public and private lands accounted for about 3% of total U.S. electricity production in 2020. After construction costs fell during the past decade, that figure is expected to grow sharply, to more than 20% by 2050, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects.
Developers warn costs have been rising due to constraints on supplies of steel, semiconductor chips and other materials.
Associated Press writer Sam Metz in Carson City, Nevada, contributed to this report.
News
Charlie Baker has ‘no interest’ in mask mandate despite calls from Dems, doctors for stronger action
The battle over a statewide mask mandate intensified as Gov. Charlie Baker issued an advisory encouraging people to mask up indoors, stressing he has “no interest” in going any further.
“I have no interest in putting a mandate on this issue given the tools that are available on a statewide basis for the the people of Massachusetts,” Baker said at the State House on Tuesday.
The Republican governor outlined a set of new policies to address a recent rise in COVID-19 cases including the mask advisory that recommends — but does not require — people to mask up while indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
Baker also activated up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard and ordered hospitals to postpone elective procedures as the state’s health care systems buckle under a dual crisis of a “critical staffing shortage” and an influx of coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, 93% of medical and surgery hospital beds were full while ICU beds were filled to 86% capacity, according to state health data.
Up to 300 National Guard personnel will start training this week to support 55 acute care hospitals and 12 ambulance service providers and be ready to step in by Dec. 27, the administration said. New DPH guidance postponing elective procedures at hospitals will also take effect Dec. 27.
Democrats were quick to castigate Baker for what Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, called “grossly and inexplicably insufficient action.”
“This is important, but entirely reactionary to COVID transmission, indicating a failure to institute a robust, preventive transmission policy in the first place,” Rausch said during an afternoon press conference. “It’s as if the governor has completely forgotten what flattening the curve means, even though our hospitals are at capacity.”
Later, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, urged the Baker administration to reinstate the mask mandate.
“It’s necessary to go beyond advisories and recommendations and apply a uniform, consistent approach to stopping the spread and saving lives,” Spilka said.
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who represents parts of hard-hit Boston, weighed in saying in a Tuesday letter to Baker that “The Commonwealth can and must do more to ensure our most vulnerable communities are protected.”
The universal indoor mask mandates that were ubiquitous with the early days of the pandemic have staged a comeback in the Democrat-led states of Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, California and Nevada.
This week Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, also a Democrat, reinstated a mask mandate for most large indoor spaces.
Many Massachusetts cities have long-opted to require masks indoors. This week a chunk including Boston, Somerville, Cambridge, Arlington, Salem and Brookline took it a step further announcing vaccine mandates for people entering most indoor public spaces including restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.
“If locals wish to pursue alternative options, they can do so,” Baker said when asked for his reaction.
Even as COVID vaccine demand surges, this doctor will see you now — no appointment needed
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
Biden administration moves to expand solar power on U.S. land
Charlie Baker has ‘no interest’ in mask mandate despite calls from Dems, doctors for stronger action
Long lines at Massachusetts coronavirus testing sites ahead of Christmas, New Year’s holidays as cases surge
Jennifer Lopez Sends Subtle Love To Ben Affleck With ‘B’ Mug In New Photo
St. Vincent Hospital nurses to vote on tentative agreement next month to end historic strike
Drunken driver sentenced to probation for assaulting state trooper in Brooklyn Center
AP source: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Live Blog: Michelle Makes Her Final Pick
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week