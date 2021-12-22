Connect with us

Ex-Boston Public Schools middle school dean is accused of raping child

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Ex-Boston Public Schools middle school dean is accused of raping child
A former Boston Public Schools middle school dean is accused of raping a 15-year-old boy, possessing child porn and other charges, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Michael McDonald, while the dean of students at Dearborn Middle School, used his position of trust and authority to groom the child for sexual abuse starting in 2013 when the boy was 15, the Suffolk DA’s Office alleges. The sexual assaults continued for years, according to the DA’s Office.

The 40-year-old McDonald now lives in South Carolina and was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court this week on three counts of aggravated rape of a child.

McDonald was also arraigned on one count each of posing a child in a state of nudity, possession of child sexual abuse materials, and dissemination of materials harmful to a minor.

Judge Michael Doolin did not order bail, noting that McDonald traveled to Massachusetts of his own volition for the arraignment. The judge, at the request of the DA’s Office, did order that McDonald stay away from and have no contact with the victim and any witnesses, abide by any restraining orders, have no unsupervised contact with any child under age 18 — including his own children — and surrender his passport.

Jury in Kim Potter trial works quietly through 2nd day

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Jury at Kim Potter trial in Daunte Wright death returns Tuesday
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright worked through its second day of deliberations Tuesday without any hint of progress they might have made.

The court reported no questions from the jury after jurors asked a single one on Monday, when they deliberated for about a half-day following closing arguments in the trial of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who said she meant to use her Taser on Wright.

They’re being sequestered during deliberations.

During closing arguments, prosecutors accused Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.

Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”

Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.

The mostly white jury got the case after about a week and a half of testimony about an arrest that went awry, setting off angry protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was on edge over Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Potter resigned two days after Wright’s death.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge called Wright’s death “entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.” She urged the jury not to excuse it as a mistake: “Accidents can still be crimes if they occur as a result of reckless or culpable negligence.”

“She drew a deadly weapon,” Eldridge said. “She aimed it. She pointed it at Daunte Wright’s chest, and she fired.”

Potter’s attorney Earl Gray argued that Wright was to blame for trying to flee from police. Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser because the traffic stop “was chaos,” he said.

“Daunte Wright caused his own death, unfortunately,” he said. He also argued that shooting Wright wasn’t a crime.

“In the walk of life, nobody’s perfect. Everybody makes mistakes,” Gray said. “My gosh, a mistake is not a crime. It just isn’t in our freedom-loving country.”

Potter testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and that she was “sorry it happened.”

Eldridge said the case wasn’t about whether Potter was sorry.

“Of course she feels bad about what she did. … But that has no place in your deliberations,” she said.

Potter also testified that she acted after seeing “fear” on the face of another officer, then-Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was leaning into the car’s passenger-side door and trying to handcuff Wright. The defense has argued that Johnson was at risk of being dragged and that Potter would have been justified in using deadly force.

Eldridge countered, saying: “Sgt. Johnson was clearly not afraid of being dragged. He never said he was scared. He didn’t say it then, and he didn’t testify to it in court.”

Judge Regina Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges and that the state doesn’t have to prove Potter tried to kill Wright.

The judge said for first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.

For second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.

___

Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this story. Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.

___

Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Serial sex offender impersonated ICE agent to target immigrant family, Aurora police say

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Man allegedly strangles his wife in a Centennial library and surrenders to police
A 65-year-old man pretended to be an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in order to get into a family’s home and sexually assault a child earlier this month, Aurora police said Tuesday.

It’s at least the third time in the last 25 years that Kenneth Dean Lee has been accused of impersonating officials in order to target the children of immigrant and refugee families.

Lee was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl the previous day at a home in the 1300 block of North Chester Street in Aurora.

“The Aurora Police Department wants residents to know that anybody in the City of Aurora, regardless of their immigration status, should feel safe reporting crimes, and reported allegations will be taken seriously,” the statement said.

Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk and VCs Are Arguing About Web3—What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk and VCs Are Arguing About Web3—What Is It and Why Does It Matter?
Jack Dorsey speaks on stage at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood on June 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Crypto enthusiasts Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk have been talking about the so-called Web3 technology on Twitter this week, debating whether it’s the future of internet or another tech hype in the making.

So, what is Web3 and why do they care about it so much? Web3, or Web 3.0, is an idea for a decentralized internet based on blockchain. Often contrasted with Web 1.0, the first generation of internet where people were limited to viewing content in a passive manner, and Web 2.0, a more recent iteration focusing on social media and user-generated content.

Advocates for Web3 argue that Web 2.0-era online platforms are too centralized and controlled by a handful of large internet companies, such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta. As a potential solution to the data monopoly fostered by Web 2.0, Web3’s decentralized nature has the potential to change how online data and content are owned and used.

The technology has garnered great entrepreneurial and investment interest in recent years. However, like cryptocurrencies and many other blockchain-based inventions, we have yet to see how it can be applied to our day-to-day digital life.

“Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it,” Musk tweeted Monday.

A day before, he tweeted a snippet of a 1995 interview between Bill Gates and David Letterman about the early stage of the internet. “Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?” Musk asked, suggesting that today’s Web3 could just be like the early days of Web 1.0.

“I’m not suggesting web3 is real, seems more like a marketing buzzword than reality right now,” He followed up saying. “Just wondering what the future will be like in 10, 20 or 30 years.”

Jack Dorsey mildly disagreed. “It’s somewhere between a and z,” the former Twitter CEO tweeted at Musk, hinting that Web3 is largely in the hands of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which is also known as a16z.

“You don’t own ‘web3.’ The VCs and their LPs do,” Dorsey tweeted Monday. “It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label. Know what you’re getting into…”

Under the post, Balaji Srinivasan, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, argued that Web3 has the potential to be a truly decentralized digital infrastructure if managed well.

“Twitter started as a protocol, the free speech wing of the free speech party. Then corporate and political incentives led to deplatforming and censorship,” he tweeted. “Web3 offers the possibility, not guarantee, of something better.”

“All false,” Dorsey responded. “Twitter started as a corporation. It’s had corporate incentives from day 1…’web3′ has the same corporate incentives, but hides it under ‘decentralization.’”

Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk and VCs Are Arguing About Web3—What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

