Ferriabough Bolling: Separating the givers from the Grinches this season

In case Santa needs a hand, here are some folks who I’ve picked for my personal naughty or nice list.

Naughty: Sen. Joe Manchin deserves a chute full of coal for his Benedict Arnold turn against President Biden and his party and the millions who will be hurt by his last-minute snub of the Build Back Better bill. Manchin, a DINO (Democrat in name only), says he can’t support it because he can’t make the case to the people he represents. Sure you can, Joe, it’s pretty simple. It’s a human infrastructure bill designed to help the American people who have been hit hard and are about to be hit hard again. Bah humbug, Joe

Nice: Charlamagne tha God was so on target even though he angered Vice President Kamala Harris during a recent interview when he asked whether Joe Manchin or Joe Biden is running the country. It’s clearly looking like Manchin is.

Nice: Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and the six Democrats who didn’t vote for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. They didn’t block it — they just wanted to send a message that both the infrastructure and social spending bills needed to be passed together. Now it’s time to devise a new strategy to get it done. We’re counting on you.

Nice: Marty Walsh. The secretary of labor and former Boston mayor showed how real negotiation is accomplished and how to wield power in a quiet but impactful way to help get hundreds of nurses and healthcare workers off the picket line and back into Worcester’s St. Vincent Hospital where they are needed more than ever as COVID sees yet another surge.

Naughty: Why won’t the U.S. Marshals provide security for new U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins who has been barraged with death threats? I don’t get it. They did so when then-Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos received threats. They provide protection to more than 30,000 federal officials. Why not Rollins?

Nice: If Commissioner of the Department of Telecommunications and Cable Karen Charles Peterson can be tapped by the Federal Communications Commission to help sharpen consumer rights, surely she should be in line for the next open seat on the FCC. An added incentive is that she would also be the first African American woman to serve on that body in a long time.

Naughty: How about a few lumps of coal for Time magazine’s person of the year, gazillionaire Elon Musk, for taking a cheap shot at Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling her, among other things, a “Karen” — which she is most definitely not. Look up the meaning, Elon, and while you are at it, how about you and your billionaire buddies paying your fair share of taxes — something I’m sure Sen. Warren will continue to speak out on no matter what you call her.

The Build Back Better bill is too important to let die. We can’t get bogged down on rationales about who did or didn’t do what. I don’t think most people are comfortable with one person wielding so much power and being able to throw a wrench in the works. But we have a critically important bill on life support. How about sending in a smaller negotiating team to work with Manchin? Or let Manchin put a bill together that works for him and go from there. I believe the bill can and should be resuscitated for the sake of the American people about to be hit again with another wave in an unrelenting pandemic.

Calling for a vote isn’t the answer. Getting back to the negotiating table is.

it’s time to put aside intraparty differences and put the needs of the people first.

Happy Holidays!

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.