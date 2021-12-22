Former Timberwolves’ VP Robby Sikka: ‘The NBA is going to be able to continue’

In a pair of interviews released through different ESPN platforms Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Robby Sikka, the chair of the COVID Sports and Society Workgroup shared different views on fans attending games at the moment.

“It’s of course an individual decision. I think it has a lot to do with following proper protocols, being vaccinated, getting boosted, wearing a mask, of course makes a big difference,” Silver said in an interview on ESPN’s NBA Today. “I think those people under those situations should be comfortable living their lives. Public health officials will weigh in if there’s a change in approach.”

Sikka, the Timberwolves’ former vice president of performance and technology, said on Zach Lowe’s podcast — The Lowe Post — that he wouldn’t attend games right now.

“Simply because there’s too many variables that I don’t know, right now, about how contagious this is. Would I travel, would I get on a plane? I think there’s a safe way to travel in a scenario like that where I can avoid ever taking my mask down,” Sikka said. “But in a stadium venue, where there’s 65,000 people at an NFL game or 20,000 people there (at an NBA game), those are variables, with people screaming and alcohol, those do concern me, and those are real risks.”

There is much to consider right now as COVID-19 again surges across the world, and the pro sports realm is always at the center of the discussion. While cases rise and close to 100 players reside in health and safety protocols, Silver said the NBA has no plans to pause its season.

“We’ve of course looked at all the options, but frankly, we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now,” Silver said. “I think we’re finding ourselves where we sort of knew where we were going to get to for the past several months, and that is that this virus will not be eradicated, and we’re going to have to learn how to live with it, and I think that’s what we’re experiencing in the league right now.”

Sikka expressed a similar sentiment. Ninety-seven percent of NBA players are vaccinated, and roughly 65 percent of those players have received their booster shots. The NBA has a number of mitigation strategies.

“I think the League is providing a great template for how to move forward in the face of a pandemic,” Sikka said. “The NBA is going to be able to continue, and I think it’s something that, hey, it might be a little step back in terms of some of the quality and some of the things that you want to see over the next couple weeks, but the League is going to be able to move forward, and I’m really confident in that because of how agile the program has been to test, identify players early, reduce transmission.”

The NBA will increase testing after Christmas. Silver said that’s related to increase travel and family visits that take place over the holidays.

Silver also said the NBA, while comfortable with its current protocols, could move to shorten the amount of time a player would need to be in protocols. He and Sikka suggested the virus could run its course through boosted players at a quicker rate.

As far as allowing asymptomatic, COVID-positive players to continue to play, Silver said “we’re not there yet.” Asymptomatic players can and would transmit the virus, Sikka noted.

“This is an indoor sport. Regardless, when you’re talking about asymptomatic individuals and having super high virus loads and having a level of contagiousness that we’re seeing with this virus,” he said, “it replicates and it transmits in two to three days as opposed to four to five days, we’re learning this in real time.”

Silver said the omicron variant is the “beyond dominant” strain in the NBA right now — representing roughly 90 percent of the League’s current cases.

Omicron is generally considered less severe, but also more contagious. Sikka noted that can be just as, if not more dangerous for society.

“This spreads like wildfire. This is more like measles in how contagious it is,” Sikka said. “A virus doesn’t want to kill you, it wants to spread. This is still a bit of a fatal virus. And more than that, it causes long COVID.”

Sikka said hospitalization rates are what people need to watch to get an indication of where the pandemic is at and if an possible end is in sight.

Both Sikka and Silver backed the effectiveness of the booster. Silver noted the NBA has seen very few breakthrough cases from its boosted players and coaches. Sikka noted the hope is that, through sports, it’s revealed the recovery time from the virus for boosted people is significantly faster, adding early signs of that are evident.

That reality could help the league continue to move forward.

“It seems for us that the right and responsible thing to do, taking all the factors into consideration, is to continue to play,” Silver said. “Our ability to find a way to keep operating is also significant for society. … We can find a safe and responsible way to keep going.”