‘Harlem’ Star Meagan Good & Husband Devon Franklin Split After 9 Years Of Marriage
Actress Meagan Good and husband DeVon Franklin are going their separate ways after nine years of marriage. Read their joint statement here.
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin have called it quits after nine years of marriage, PEOPLE reports. The couple, who initially met while filming Jumping the Broom in 2011 were engaged in May 2012 and tied the knot in June 2012. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Meagan, 40, and DeVon, 43, shared in a joint statement.
The couple continued in their statement, “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they stated. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”
Fans of the actress and preacher may be taken aback by the sudden announcement, considering how the pair shared anniversary posts dedicated to one another on Instagram just a few months ago. On June 16, Meagan shared a highlight reel of she and DeVon, celebrating their love with a touching post. “To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, happy anniversary!!” the Harlem star wrote. “This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next.” DeVon also posted for the anniversary, sharing a sweet pic of he and Meagan and writing, “I love you my love. Happy Anniversary #9,” after quoting the song “Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Toné!.
Moreover, as recent as Dec. 2, DeVon celebrated the success of Meagan’s Amazon Prime Video series, writing, “I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem,” he said on Instagram.
‘Christmas Vacation’ Cast Then & Now: See Chevy Chase & More 32 Years Later
‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ is a holiday staple every single year. It’s been over 30 years since the holiday comedy was released, so we’re taking a look back at the cast then and now.
After all these years, no one can match Clark Griswold’s dedication to his Christmas lights. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was the third movie in the Vacation franchise and one of the very best. The movie was released on Dec. 1, 1989, and has become a Christmas classic for families every holiday season.
All of the main Christmas Vacation stars have continued to act through the years. Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki, the Griswold kids in Christmas Vacation kids, are all grown up now so prepare to feel very old. See what the cast is up to after 32 years.
Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase, 77, is widely recognized for his portrayal of Clark Griswold in five National Lampoon’s Vacation films. He last played the character in the 2015 movie Vacation, which starred Ed Helms and Christina Applegate. Chevy, who rose to fame on Saturday Night Live, went on to briefly host his own late-night talk show, The Chevy Chase Show, in 1993.
The actor notably played Pierce Hawthorne on the NBC comedy series Community from 2009 to 2014. Chevy recently starred in the 2020 film The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee. He’s set to star in the upcoming films The Ogilvy Fortune and Federal Offense.
Beverly D’Angelo
Beverly D’Angelo’s appearance in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation marked her third time playing Ellen Griswold. She continued to play the character in Vegas Vacation and the 2015 film Vacation. Beverly, now 69, went on to star in many films, TV films, and TV series after Christmas Vacation.
She notably recurred as Barbara “Babs” Miller on Entourage. Her recent TV roles include playing Patricia in USA Network’s Shooter and Stella Rose Buckley in Netflix’s Insatiable. The actress dated Al Pacino, 80, from 1997 to 2003. Their twins, conceived through IVF, were born in 2001.
Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis’ first major film role was playing Audrey Griswold, Clark and Ellen’s daughter. The role of Audrey had been previously played by Dana Barron and Dana Hill. Just a couple of years later, Juliette earned an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Cape Fear.
The 47-year-old’s other well-known movies include What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Natural Born Killers, Strange Days, August: Osage County, Conviction, and more. She recently appeared in Tate Taylor’s horror film Ma. She’s set to reunite with the director in the upcoming film Breaking News in Yuba County. The actress has also had several widely-recognized film roles in series like The Firm, Wayward Pines, and Secrets and Lies.
Johnny Galecki
Johnny Galecki, 45, starred as Rusty Griswold, Clark and Ellen’s son, in Christmas Vacation. The role had been previously played by Anthony Michael Hall and Jason Lively. Johnny appeared in a number of movies and TV series in the years after Christmas Vacation, but his big break was playing David Healy in the TV series Roseanne. He joined the show in season 4.
His next major TV role was playing Leonard on The Big Bang Theory. He earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2011. The show ran for 12 seasons and aired 279 episodes. Johnny became one of the highest-paid TV actors, earning nearly $1 million per episode between 2017 and 2019. Since The Big Bang Theory ended, he returned to the role of David Healy and guest-starred on the Roseanne spinoff The Conners.
Johnny and his Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco, 35, secretly dated for about two years while they were filming the show. Despite their breakup, they remain friends. Johnny started dating Alaina Meyer in 2018. Their son was born in Dec. 2019. The couple split in Nov. 2020.
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid, 70, played Cousin Eddie Johnson, Catherine’s husband, in the film. He played the role of Cousin Eddie in three out of the five movies in the National Lampoon’s Vacation film series. After Christmas Vacation, Randy’s best-known roles were in movies such as Independence Day and Brokeback Mountain, as well as television roles in the Elvis miniseries. Randy received an Emmy nomination for his performance as Colonel Tom Parker.
Randy has faced a lot of legal trouble over the years. Randy and his wife, Evi Motolanez, were first arrested in 2009 for allegedly defrauding an innkeeper. They were arrested again and charged with burglary in 2010 after spending 5 days living in the guest house of a home they once lived in. The couple failed to appear in court and left for Canada seeking asylum. They were arrested in Canada and later released on bail. They’ve continued to have legal issues since. His last role was in the 2018 film All You Can Eat.
Here’s Why Dolores Catania Broke Up With David Principe
A new report is revealing why Dolores Catania broke up with Dr. David Principe, as she shared a photo of herself with a man named Paul Connell over the weekend as she enjoyed a getaway in St. Martin. And now, days later, it is being reported that Paul, who she described as her “favorite lifeguard,” is her new boyfriend.
As new details are shared regarding the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member’s split from David, which reportedly transpired this past summer amid filming on season 12, fans are also learning more about Paul and his relationship with Dolores.
“My favorite lifeguard,” Dolores captioned a December 19 selfie of herself and Paul on Instagram.
Although the upcoming 12th season will reportedly see moments of Dolores’ relationship with David, the couple, who began dating in 2017, ultimately called it quits months ago.
“Dolores and David broke up this past summer. There was no bad blood between them,” an insider explained to Us Weekly on December 20, noting that they “grew apart” and that their romance “didn’t progress” as Dolores had hoped.
According to the report, Dolores “didn’t care if they were going to get engaged.” Instead, it was the lack of time they spent together that impacted their decision to call it quits.
“She gave her all but didn’t get the same from David,” the insider explained. “He was non-existent in her social life and rarely made appearances at events with her. They just had different lives and weren’t able to make it work. She wasn’t happy in the inside and for a while she hid her true feelings from friends.”
As fans of RHONJ will recall, Dolores’ decision to get plastic surgery led to tension between her and David.
“It’s not a matter of what I needed, it’s what I wanted. I’m not about what somebody else thinks I need in my life. I’ve been through enough,” she admitted to Us Weekly in March. “He really was angry. He was so mad at me and he didn’t let up on it. I let him be mad for a little while and then I had to say, ‘Listen, you either live with it or we just have to move on.’ There has been some stress, family stress fractures in the relationship.”
Following the breakup, Dolores was introduced to Paul by a mutual friend.
“[Dolores is] with him constantly. She likes him a lot and they have a lot in common,” the source shared. “She’s attracted to him on a deeper level, especially his charitable side and giving back which is something she does all the time.”
The insider went on to say that while fans won’t see Paul on season 12, Dolores is really “happy” with the new relationship and has “amazing chemistry” with him.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.
Gangsta Boo Opens Up About Bizzy Bone’s Meltdown During Their Verzuz Battle
Gangsta Book opens up with VladTV about the scary Verzuz moment when Bizzy Bone lost his cool and threw a bottle at her.
When Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs N Harmony were announced for a Verzuz battle, we were all excited and had a pretty good idea of who would win. Three 6 Mafia has a catalog that is too deep and sampled too often to really lose in any fashion.
As the promo videos started to roll in for the event, there was a different energy immediately spotted by many. The night of the event came and before it was underway, a scuffle broke out between the two camps. Gangsta Boo is finally opening up about Bizzy Bone starting the scuffle and him throwing a bottle at her.
“It was the throwing stuff for me,” Boo explained. “I don’t care what you was going to say or what you didn’t say. The throwing stuff—everybody has triggers, and that was a scary moment to see my multi-millionaire friends. I don’t even remember it. I remembered it when I watched it.”
The ordeal had to be very triggering and especially when dealing with someone that is a live wire and unpredictable. However, she explains Crunchy Black didn’t forget and remembered every detail and was able to help her recall all of the details.
“The thing about CB, he an observer. He was in the back the whole time, watching and peeping. That’s what he do. I’m just shocked. I don’t even know nothing about bottle caps being twisted. On god. I knew a bottle then I saw a mic…it was two things. It was crazy.”
In an earlier interview, Crunchy Black explained to Vlad he thought the fight was a distraction because Three 6 ran the score up immediately. If you watched the battle, you saw the massacre that happened, so CB’s story isn’t that far fetched.
You can watch Gangsta Boo’s full interview below.
