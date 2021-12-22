News
Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China
BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program was found guilty on all counts Tuesday.
Charles Lieber, 62, the former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns, two counts of making false statements, and two counts of failing to file reports for a foreign bank account in China.
The jury deliberated for about two hours and 45 minutes before announcing the verdict following five days of testimony in Boston federal court.
Lieber’s defense attorney Marc Mukasey had argued that prosecutors lacked proof of the charges. He maintained that investigators didn’t keep any record of their interviews with Lieber prior to his arrest.
He argued that prosecutors would be unable to prove that Lieber acted “knowingly, intentionally, or willfully, or that he made any material false statement.” Mukasey also stressed Lieber wasn’t charged with illegally transferring any technology or proprietary information to China.
Prosecutors argued that Lieber, who was arrested in January, knowingly hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan — a program designed to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China — to protect his career and reputation.
Lieber denied his involvement during inquiries from U.S. authorities, including the National Institutes of Health, which had provided him with millions of dollars in research funding, prosecutors said.
Lieber also concealed his income from the Chinese program, including $50,000 a month from the Wuhan University of Technology, up to $158,000 in living expenses and more than $1.5 million in grants, according to prosecutors.
In exchange, they say, Lieber agreed to publish articles, organize international conferences and apply for patents on behalf of the Chinese university.
The case is among the highest profile to come from the U.S. Department of Justice’s so-called “China Initiative.”
The effort launched in 2018 to curb economic espionage from China has faced criticism that it harms academic research and amounts to racial profiling of Chinese researchers.
Hundreds of faculty members at Stanford, Yale, Berkeley, Princeton, Temple and other prominent colleges have signed onto letters to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on him to end the initiative.
The academics say the effort compromises the nation’s competitiveness in research and technology and has had a chilling effect on recruiting foreign scholars. The letters also complain the investigations have disproportionally targeted researchers of Chinese origin.
Lieber has been on paid administrative leave from Harvard since being arrested in January 2020.
DOJ says inmates on home confinement can stay out of prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday reversed its own legal opinion and said it would allow federal inmates released on home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic to stay out of prison.
The decision announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland came after months of pressure on President Joe Biden from criminal justice groups, lawmakers and other advocates. In the final days of the Trump administration, DOJ said released inmates would have to return to prison at the end of the emergency period declared during the pandemic. Nearly 3,000 former inmates would have potentially been taken back to prison.
DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel said Tuesday that it did not “lightly depart from our precedents, and we have given the views expressed in our prior opinion careful and respectful consideration.”
The office concluded that the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ “preexisting authorities does not require that prisoners in extended home confinement be returned en masse to correctional facilities when the emergency period ends.”
The original releases was authorized under the authority of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that former President Donald Trump signed in March 2020. As the virus spread, then-Attorney General William Barr directed federal prisons to increase the use of home confinement and expedite the release of eligible high-risk inmates as coronavirus cases surged, particularly in detention settings. Priority was given to those at low- or medium-security prisons where the virus was spreading fastest.
“Thousands of people on home confinement have reconnected with their families, have found gainful employment, and have followed the rules,” Garland said in a statement. “In light of today’s Office of Legal Counsel opinion, I have directed that the Department engage in a rulemaking process to ensure that the Department lives up to the letter and the spirit of the CARES Act.”
Garland added: “We will exercise our authority so that those who have made rehabilitative progress and complied with the conditions of home confinement, and who in the interests of justice should be given an opportunity to continue transitioning back to society, are not unnecessarily returned to prison.”
More than 35,000 inmates were released as part of the effort to ease pandemic conditions as long as they met certain criteria, including they were not likely a danger to others. But 2,830 of the 4,879 people who remain on home confinement were slated to return to prison, the BOP said. The others have completed their sentences.
Garland called advocates Tuesday prior to the announcement.
“This is excellent news for thousands of people and their families to get before the holidays,” Families Against Mandatory Minimums President Kevin Ring said in a statement. “There is no way the people on CARES Act home confinement should have been sent back to prison, and we are very grateful to the Biden administration for fixing this mistake.”
Howie Carr: Omicron has killed as many people as … Alec Baldwin’s gun
Dementia Joe Biden could have gotten America’s attention a little more forcefully Tuesday if only he’d just led with the latest ominous omicron death toll:
“My fellow Americans, today I regret to inform you that as of this morning, about a month after it was first discovered, omicron has now killed as many Americans as … Alec Baldwin’s gun. Or Ted Kennedy’s Oldsmobile.”
He could have paused for effect to let that grim milestone sink in for all 330 million Americans. Then he could have begun again:
“By Christmas, only four days away, I am informed by the all-knowing Dr. Fauci that the U.S. death toll will likely equal that at O.J. Simpson’s home in Brentwood on that grim evening back in 1994.”
When the news of the death in Houston broke Tuesday, it got the most play of any passing in Texas since Nov. 22, 1963. It was a two-fer – the guy had had the virus before, so the TV “experts” all got to shout in unison how antibodies didn’t save him and you better get a booster or two or three. The company line, in other words.
It was another bleak day — for Dementia Joe’s poll ratings. The panic porn-industrial complex is just not clicking on all cylinders anymore. They can’t keep their stories straight, and I’m not just talking about the trademark Biden incoherence.
Not only did he again call the new variant “omicrom,” he also referred to the peril posed to the nation by “those 40 unvaccinated adults.”
Forty unvaccinated adults? May we quote you that, Mr. President?
“In March of 2020 we were not ready,” he said. “Today we spock-tile enough we stockpiled enough gowns, masks and ventilators.”
Spock-tiled?
Dictating to the Democrat typists in the White House steno pool, Dementia Joe spock-tiled his talking points, and then listed them off: “One, number one, first one….”
Clear was a very big word Tuesday. Let him be clear. The science is clear. And he is very, very angry about “dangerous misinformation” being broadcast by “purveyors of lies and misinformation.”
Misinformation indeed. Here’s a headline from The Washington Post of Sept. 16, 2020: “Biden questions whether a vaccine approved by Trump would be safe.”
New York Times, Sept. 17, 2020: “Biden, Seizing on Worries of a Rushed Virus, Warns Trump Can’t Be Trusted.”
Tuesday, though, Dementia Joe did a complete 180 and said it was everybody’s “obligation… to your country” to get jabbed with that same vaccine he was terrified of, in fact it’s more than that.
“It’s your patriotic duty!” he lectured, while coughing and lip-smacking repeatedly.
As Dr. Johnson once said, “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”
Again, he’s worried about misinformation. Tuesday, after his flacks spent the weekend trying to spin Cacklin’ Kamala Harris’ statement that the administration knew nothing about omicron, he said this:
“It just just happened overnight, just in the last month … I don’t think anybody anticipated this was going to be spreading as rapidly … It all started all of a sudden.”
Is that really true, Joe? It’s winter now, and a virus is back. I believe this has happened before, like, every year, which is why we get flu shots, or used to. Is this … misinformation?
“I call on the purveyors of the lies and misinformation to stop it,” he said. “Stop it now.”
He said that “even if you are fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask.”
Yet on Monday night, on state-run CNN, the medical analyst Leana Wu was spreading … well, you be the judge of how what she said should be described, and how it stacks up against Joe’s definition of misinformation.
“Don’t wear a cloth mask,” she said on Biden’s personal fanzine network. “Cloth masks are little more than face decorations.”
So which is it, Joe? Let’s ask Dr. Anthony “I Am the Science” Fauci. First he said no one should wear a mask, then he said you needed to wear one. Then he said two.
But wait, it wasn’t only Dementia Joe babbling utter nonsense yesterday. Gov. Charlie Parker, as Dementia Joe calls the failed lame-duck governor of Massachusetts, went out and proclaimed that “we know vaccines work.”
Of 5 million Bay Staters vaccinated — or “vacillated,” as Biden says — “only 2 percent have gotten COVID.”
Of course, one of them is the state’s senior senator, the fake Indian.
Parker’s hero, Dementia Joe, is worried that those “40 unvaccinated” will be, and this is another exact quote, “causing hospitals to overrun become overrun again.”
Parker said the problem here will be “staffing shortages,” which have already cost the state 502 beds. Because the insanely stupid mandates Tall Deval was gleefully pushing — and which have now ended his dismal political career — have been a disaster. But even though he’s hit rock bottom, Parker still won’t admit he has a problem.
“Staffing shortages,” he whined in his cracking beta-male voice, “started before mandates.”
Sure they did, Charlie. This idiot totally mismanaged the entire fiasco and now he’s wringing his hands over how the fact that getting rid of thousands of health care workers has made it “enormously difficult for our health care community.”
Biden’s administration didn’t order enough tests and now there aren’t enough of them and Dementia Joe is sad. Baker wanted everybody jabbed and thousands of them walked away or got fired and now he’s sad.
How much BS can these people spock-tile?
God how I wish it were 2019 again. Let’s go Brandon.
Actress Alicia Witt’s parents found dead inside their Worcester home
The parents of actor, singer and author Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Worcester home Monday after she asked a cousin to check on them.
Witt said she had not heard from her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, for several days, so she asked the cousin to check on them in their Sussex Lane home.
“Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” she said in a statement. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events and this surreal loss.”
Worcester police spokesman Lt. Sean Murtha said on Tuesday: “I can confirm that police were dispatched to the residence and discovered a male and a female deceased. There were no signs of foul play. It is under investigation.”
