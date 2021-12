Holiday Reindeers, A unique NFT project, aims to free up the reindeers from Santa’s Shadow

Holiday Reindeers team is pleased to announce its launch, with a unique concept of giving freedom to Reindeers from the Santa’s Shadow.

Holiday Reindeer’s Concept

The Holiday Reindeers team project line works as follow “Santa’s Reindeers have had enough of him taking advantage of them, which is why they banded together and came up with a plan to revolt. Best of all, they plan to share the fees with anyone who helps them do it”.

About Holiday Reindeers

Holiday Reindeers is a new NFT project that offers a set of 10,000 NFTs, all based on Santa’s reindeers. According to the project’s website, they offer a total of 169 traits.

The story behind the project is that the reindeers have realized that Santa has been taking advantage of them for years, and that it is time to fight back by releasing new sets of NFTs for this, and every following holiday, as voted by the community in the future. For the time being, it’s all about Christmas, however.

Hand-drawn NFTs

Each of the 10,000 NFTs that the project intends to offer are all hand-drawn, and ready for minting. The mint will take place during the 12-day period, and the first person to collect all “12 days of Xmas” will receive a special rewards.

Apart from the 12 Days of Xmas collection, the project will also have other Group Trait names, including Neckware, Hats, Face, Eyes, Days of Xmas, Body, Antlers, and more.

Collectors should note that just getting the NFTs will not be enough, as they also need to be merged through the use of the Elf Station. The project notes that its goal is to be unique and imaginative, and not just do the regular copy and paste, like other projects.

Holiday Reindeer’s Goal

At first, the NFTs will have to be minted on the project’s website, but after that, the NFTs will also start appearing on OpenSea until the platform is ready. The project also has the mint dApp ready, which will be released closer to the time of release. With the time of release being December 23rd.

Following the launch of the NFTs, the project will also launch the Elf Station needed for merging the reindeers, and then after that, it will launch the Watering hole, which is where reindeer’s owners will be able to come together, merge, and swap their NFTs.

