News
Howie Carr: Omicron has killed as many people as … Alec Baldwin’s gun
Dementia Joe Biden could have gotten America’s attention a little more forcefully Tuesday if only he’d just led with the latest ominous omicron death toll:
“My fellow Americans, today I regret to inform you that as of this morning, about a month after it was first discovered, omicron has now killed as many Americans as … Alec Baldwin’s gun. Or Ted Kennedy’s Oldsmobile.”
He could have paused for effect to let that grim milestone sink in for all 330 million Americans. Then he could have begun again:
“By Christmas, only four days away, I am informed by the all-knowing Dr. Fauci that the U.S. death toll will likely equal that at O.J. Simpson’s home in Brentwood on that grim evening back in 1994.”
When the news of the death in Houston broke Tuesday, it got the most play of any passing in Texas since Nov. 22, 1963. It was a two-fer – the guy had had the virus before, so the TV “experts” all got to shout in unison how antibodies didn’t save him and you better get a booster or two or three. The company line, in other words.
It was another bleak day — for Dementia Joe’s poll ratings. The panic porn-industrial complex is just not clicking on all cylinders anymore. They can’t keep their stories straight, and I’m not just talking about the trademark Biden incoherence.
Not only did he again call the new variant “omicrom,” he also referred to the peril posed to the nation by “those 40 unvaccinated adults.”
Forty unvaccinated adults? May we quote you that, Mr. President?
“In March of 2020 we were not ready,” he said. “Today we spock-tile enough we stockpiled enough gowns, masks and ventilators.”
Spock-tiled?
Dictating to the Democrat typists in the White House steno pool, Dementia Joe spock-tiled his talking points, and then listed them off: “One, number one, first one….”
Clear was a very big word Tuesday. Let him be clear. The science is clear. And he is very, very angry about “dangerous misinformation” being broadcast by “purveyors of lies and misinformation.”
Misinformation indeed. Here’s a headline from The Washington Post of Sept. 16, 2020: “Biden questions whether a vaccine approved by Trump would be safe.”
New York Times, Sept. 17, 2020: “Biden, Seizing on Worries of a Rushed Virus, Warns Trump Can’t Be Trusted.”
Tuesday, though, Dementia Joe did a complete 180 and said it was everybody’s “obligation… to your country” to get jabbed with that same vaccine he was terrified of, in fact it’s more than that.
“It’s your patriotic duty!” he lectured, while coughing and lip-smacking repeatedly.
As Dr. Johnson once said, “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”
Again, he’s worried about misinformation. Tuesday, after his flacks spent the weekend trying to spin Cacklin’ Kamala Harris’ statement that the administration knew nothing about omicron, he said this:
“It just just happened overnight, just in the last month … I don’t think anybody anticipated this was going to be spreading as rapidly … It all started all of a sudden.”
Is that really true, Joe? It’s winter now, and a virus is back. I believe this has happened before, like, every year, which is why we get flu shots, or used to. Is this … misinformation?
“I call on the purveyors of the lies and misinformation to stop it,” he said. “Stop it now.”
He said that “even if you are fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask.”
Yet on Monday night, on state-run CNN, the medical analyst Leana Wu was spreading … well, you be the judge of how what she said should be described, and how it stacks up against Joe’s definition of misinformation.
“Don’t wear a cloth mask,” she said on Biden’s personal fanzine network. “Cloth masks are little more than face decorations.”
So which is it, Joe? Let’s ask Dr. Anthony “I Am the Science” Fauci. First he said no one should wear a mask, then he said you needed to wear one. Then he said two.
But wait, it wasn’t only Dementia Joe babbling utter nonsense yesterday. Gov. Charlie Parker, as Dementia Joe calls the failed lame-duck governor of Massachusetts, went out and proclaimed that “we know vaccines work.”
Of 5 million Bay Staters vaccinated — or “vacillated,” as Biden says — “only 2 percent have gotten COVID.”
Of course, one of them is the state’s senior senator, the fake Indian.
Parker’s hero, Dementia Joe, is worried that those “40 unvaccinated” will be, and this is another exact quote, “causing hospitals to overrun become overrun again.”
Parker said the problem here will be “staffing shortages,” which have already cost the state 502 beds. Because the insanely stupid mandates Tall Deval was gleefully pushing — and which have now ended his dismal political career — have been a disaster. But even though he’s hit rock bottom, Parker still won’t admit he has a problem.
“Staffing shortages,” he whined in his cracking beta-male voice, “started before mandates.”
Sure they did, Charlie. This idiot totally mismanaged the entire fiasco and now he’s wringing his hands over how the fact that getting rid of thousands of health care workers has made it “enormously difficult for our health care community.”
Biden’s administration didn’t order enough tests and now there aren’t enough of them and Dementia Joe is sad. Baker wanted everybody jabbed and thousands of them walked away or got fired and now he’s sad.
How much BS can these people spock-tile?
God how I wish it were 2019 again. Let’s go Brandon.
News
Actress Alicia Witt’s parents found dead inside their Worcester home
The parents of actor, singer and author Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Worcester home Monday after she asked a cousin to check on them.
Witt said she had not heard from her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, for several days, so she asked the cousin to check on them in their Sussex Lane home.
“Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” she said in a statement. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events and this surreal loss.”
Worcester police spokesman Lt. Sean Murtha said on Tuesday: “I can confirm that police were dispatched to the residence and discovered a male and a female deceased. There were no signs of foul play. It is under investigation.”
News
Gophers’ Lindsay Whalen nominated for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Lindsay Whalen has the opportunity to be a first-ballot hall of famer.
Whalen was named Tuesday one of the five eligible candidates for the 2022 class going into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Whalen, who is currently in her fourth season as Gophers head women’s basketball coach, was nominated along with fellow first-timers Manu Ginobili and Tom Chambers, and existing candidates Chauncey Billups and Swin Cash. The class will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis in early April.
Whalen, 39, ended her career as the winningest WNBA player in league history. She captured four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx (2011, ’13, ’15, ’17), two Olympic gold medals (2012, ’16) and two world championships (2010, ’14).
Whalen, of Hutchinson, was a five-time WNBA all-star and member of the WNBA’s 25 greatest players list earlier this year.
The Hall of Fame enshrinement will be Sept. 9-10 in Springfield, Mass.
News
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict.
Judge Regina Chu told them to continue working, as was explained in the initial instructions she gave them. The jurors resumed deliberations for about 90 more minutes, then ended for the day shortly after 6 p.m. The jury also deliberated for about five hours on Monday.
Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.
Potter said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun. Prosecutors presented evidence on the differences between the gun and the Taser, including weight, feel, size, color, and that the gun was holstered on her right side and the Taser on her left.
Prosecutor Erin Eldridge had said in her closing argument that the jurors would be able to hold both the Taser and the gun to compare them, “to get a feel for the two, and to get a sense of all those differences that you heard about in court, and see for yourselves how different they really are.”
The jurors asked if they could remove zip ties keeping former Potter’s gun in an evidence box so they could hold it, and the judge said they could. Potter attorney Paul Engh had objected, saying that the gun should remain in the box “for safety purposes.”
Jurors can also examine the Taser during their deliberations.
Chu read the jury’s question about deliberating: “If the jury cannot reach consensus, what is the guidance around how long and what steps should be taken?”
She then reread from jury instructions that the jurors should continue to “discuss the case with one another and deliberate with a view toward reaching agreement if you can do so without violating your individual judgment.”
Potter’s attorneys objected to the judge rereading that instruction, arguing that doing so inappropriately emphasized that paragraph over the rest of the instructions. Chu overruled.
Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, noted that the jurors didn’t say they were at an impasse.
“Judge (Regina) Chu is going to let them keep deliberating if they don’t express concern or distress about how it’s going. I don’t think she would interrupt the deliberations just because they are going long,” Moran said.
The judge has ordered that the jury be sequestered during deliberations — meaning they remain under the court’s supervision in an undisclosed hotel and cannot return home until they have reached a verdict or the judge has determined they can’t reach one. Her order allows them to communicate with family members as long as they avoid discussing the trial.
During closing arguments, prosecutors accused Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.
Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”
The mostly white jury got the case after about a week and a half of testimony about an arrest that went awry, setting off angry protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was on edge over Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Potter resigned two days after Wright’s death.
Eldridge called Wright’s death “entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.” She urged the jury not to excuse it as a mistake: “Accidents can still be crimes if they occur as a result of reckless or culpable negligence.”
Potter attorney Earl Gray argued that Wright was to blame for trying to flee from police. Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser because the traffic stop “was chaos,” he said.
Potter testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and that she was “sorry it happened.”
Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges and that the state doesn’t have to prove Potter tried to kill Wright.
The judge said for first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.
For second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.
___
Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this story. Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
Howie Carr: Omicron has killed as many people as … Alec Baldwin’s gun
Kim Kardashian’s ‘Intimate’ Talk With Pete Davidson’s Mom Left ‘Warm Impression’ On Her
Actress Alicia Witt’s parents found dead inside their Worcester home
Gophers’ Lindsay Whalen nominated for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict
‘Siesta Key’ Star Madisson Hausburg Delivers Stillborn Son, Mourns The Loss Of Her 1st Child
‘Selling Sunset’ Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Split
Sharks to the rescue: Shark antibodies can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19, researchers find
BlockFi Co-Founder Sees Huge Growth And FOMO For Crypto In 2022
SteppingStone Theatre postponing ‘The Snowy Day’ because of COVID-19 concerns
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week