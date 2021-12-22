Connect with us

Jackson State player Abdul-Malik MClain charged with stealing COVID relief benefits

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Jackson State player Abdul-Malik MClain charged with stealing COVID relief benefits
By Sandra Rose 

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A former USC football player was arrested Monday and charged with defrauding California state’s Covid-19 relief benefits.

Abdul-Malik MClain, a linebacker for Jackson State University, was charged with mail fraud and identity theft in a scheme to steal over $900,000 in COVID-related unemployment benefits.

McClain is accused of assisting a group of USC football players in filing fraudulent unemployment claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistant (PUA) program.

McClain is accused of helping the players fill out the application using information he knew to be false about their prior and future employment status.

California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) authorized Bank of America to mail debit cards to McClain and other football players who then used the cards to withdraw cash at ATM machines.

The fraudulent applications sought more than $900,000 in unemployment benefits, but ultimately netted at least $227,736.

McClain allegedly sought and received a fee for his services from the players.

The crimes were committed from July 2020 to September 2020 while McClain was a student at USC.

McClain transferred to JSU in 2020 after his brother was suspended by USC for approaching students with a scheme to defraud EDD.

Posted in Crime

Tags: Abdul-Malik McClain, COVID-19 relief, felony charges, unemployment benefits, USC, white collar crime

Celebrities

Lil Durk proposes to longtime girlfriend India Royale

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Lil Durk proposes to longtime girlfriend India Royale
By Sandra Rose 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Lil Durk proposed to his longtime girlfriend India Royale during a concert in his hometown of Chicago.

The gangster-turned-rapper got down on one knee last Saturday and popped the question to his baby mama during WGCI’s Big Jam concert at Chicago’s United Center. The 29-year-old rapper began dating India in 2017.

1640110642 338 Lil Durk proposes to longtime girlfriend India Royale

BACKGRID

Durk proposed to India after she saved his life by exchanging gunfire with home invaders at their Braselton, Ga. mansion in July. No one was injured during the shooting.
 
READ ALSO: Lil Durk’s Fiancée India Royale in Shootout with Home Invaders
 
“I love you to death,” Durk told her. “You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’ve been the realest to me. Do you wanna be my wife?”

1640110642 624 Lil Durk proposes to longtime girlfriend India Royale

BACKGRID

The 26-year-old Instagram influencer quickly said yes. In addition to their toddler daughter, Willow Banks, India has a daughter named Skylar from a previous relationship. She is also stepmother to Durk’s 6 other children by 5 women, including the notorious OTF Nikki.

The auto-tune rapper is founder of Chicago gang OTF (Only the Family). He moved to the Atlanta area to escape the violence in Chicago.

Watch video of the proposal below.
 

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: celebrity couple, India Royale, Lil Durk, marriage proposal, viral video

Celebrities

Halle Berry, 55, Rocks Sexy Cutout Shirt For 'Sunday Serve' — Photo

Published

48 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

halle berry
Halle Berry looked fabulous when she rocked a mesh shirt & a gorgeous blowout in a sexy new photo.

Halle Berry, 55, always manages to look gorgeous no matter what she does and that’s exactly what she did in her recent selfie. The actress posted a photo of herself with the caption, “sunday serve…” while wearing a black turtleneck top that was completely cut out.

In the photo, Halle had her chestnut brown hair down in voluminous beachy waves with her front bangs covering her forehead. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip completed her glam. As for her knit top, it was mesh and had a bunch of tiny holes in it that revealed ample cleavage and her lacy black bralette underneath.

Halle has been on a roll when it comes to sexy outfits lately and one of our favorites was her sparkly jumpsuit at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7. Her skintight Rick Owens Fall 2021 sequin jumpsuit hugged her toned frame perfectly and it had a plunging V-neckline which she kept unzipped to reveal a ton of skin.

The one-piece featured long sleeves and tight legs while a belt cinched around her tiny waist. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe metallic Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps, diamond dangling earrings, and an effortless updo bun.

Aside from this outfit, Halle recently teamed up with activewear brand, Sweaty Betty, for the second time and she starred in the latest campaign in a slew of skintight, skin-baring outfits.

In one photo from the shoot, Halle looked amazing in a skintight long-sleeve black crop top with a pair of matching high-waisted leggings, which put her tiny waist and toned abs on display. In another photo, Halle is pictured on a hike while wearing a pair of high-waisted cream leggings with a matching sleeveless crop top, sneakers, and a sweater vest on top.

Celebrities

Mary Cosby Complains About Lack of Screen Time on RHOSLC

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Seemingly Complains About Lack of Screen Time, Insists She Didn't Remember Discussing Jen Shah in Vail
Mary Cosby seems to have a problem with her lack of screen time on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

On Sunday, as the latest episode of the show aired on Bravo, Mary took to her Twitter page, where she reacted to a fan who wanted to know why she shared a graph that suggested she was seen for just two minutes and 35 seconds, or 3.3 percent, of the 13th episode of the show, which aired earlier this month.

“Who did this and why is Mary reposting it?” the Bravo and Blaze fan page wondered.

“I reposted it… Because I wanted [to]!” Mary replied. “What about it?”

In the graph, it was stated that Heather Gay was given the most screen time with 14 minutes and 11 seconds, followed by Jen Shah, who received 13 minutes and 12 seconds. The only other person who was featured for less than 10 percent of the episode was Meredith Marks, who was said to have been featured for five minutes and 10 seconds.

Mary Cosby Seemingly Complains About RHOSLC Screen Time

In a separate tweet shared days ago, the RHOSLC cast member reacted to a viewer who suggested she was being dishonest in suggesting that she didn’t recall speaking about her co-star, Jen Shah, and the legal situation she’s found herself in following charges of money laundering and fraud.

After a Bravo fan page shared a clip from Sunday night’s episode, which featured the RHOSLC cast enjoying an outdoor lunch, during which Mary told Jen, “I did not talk about you,” before a flashback clip featured her doing just that, another viewer said, “Now Mary…”

But Mary stuck to her guns.

“I promise’ I didn’t remember talking about Jen!!” Mary replied. “I honestly didn’t remember! But I did! I never discussed Jen shahs situation with none of these women.. except in vail! I would not lie to Jen shah!! I Really Honestly didn’t remember talking about her! Opps!”

Mary Cosby Insists She Didn't Remember Talking About Jen Shah During RHOSLC Vail Trip

During the episode in question, the flashback showed Mary speaking to Heather, Meredith, Lisa Barlow, and Jennie Nguyen about the allegations against Jen as well as her prior thoughts about her.

“I feel like she’s reaping… what I’m believing in, ‘What a man soweth, that he shall also reap.’ She’s scammed old people and people that don’t have money that can’t afford… If that’s the case, with no remorse. I never saw nothing good in her and I was scared of her because I knew what she was capable of,’” Mary had stated.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photos Credit: Bravo

