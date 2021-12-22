Celebrities
Jennifer Lopez Sends Subtle Love To Ben Affleck With ‘B’ Mug In New Photo
Jennifer Lopez made her Instagram followers stop scrolling when the singer shared her latest series of stunning snapshots.
Jennifer Lopez is showing boyfriend Ben Affleck some love! The 52-year-old singer sent hearts racing as she took to Instagram on Dec. 21 and shared a stunning snapshot. J.Lo posed in a series of snapshots while holding a coffee mug with the letter “B” on it.
The “Booty” hit-maker looked stunning as usual in a cozy white puffer jacket by Aritzia. She opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty. In one image, J.Lo posed seductively for the camera and in another photo she flashed a wide smile.
Celebrities and fans alike flocked to the World of Dance! alum’s comments section to gush over the A-lister. Ellen Pompeo dropped by to leave several crown emojis while celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson responded with three white heart emojis. One fan noted, “B as in Ben.” Another wrote, “Omg girllll you literally gorgeous!”
J.Lo’s subtle message comes two days after the actress set the record straight about her feelings on her beau’s recent SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern. Following reports that she was “pissed” about Ben’s out-of-context comments on his marriage to Jennifer Garner — particularly that he felt “trapped” in their relationship — J.Lo told People magazine that “this story is simply not true.” She added, “It is not how I feel…I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”
The Maid In Manhattan star’s comments follow reports that she was “pissed” following the interview, with Page Six adding, “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this.” The report also said that J.Lo “has met Jennifer Garner” and is “trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids” (the mom-of-two was spotted trick-or-treating with her twins Max and Emme, 13, along with Jennifer Garner and her three children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9).
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Live Blog: Michelle Makes Her Final Pick
It’s time for Michelle Young to make her final pick on season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Will she end up with Nayte Olukoya or Brandon Jones? Follow along here for live updates of the Dec. 21 finale.
The Dec. 21 finale of The Bachelorette has Michelle Young down to her final two guys: Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones. During the episode, she’ll have one more date with each guy before introducing them to her family. Considering Michelle admitted to being in love with both Nayte and Brandon during fantasy suites week, there’s a lot of pressure going into this week, which she is hoping will end in an engagement.
Michelle’s first finale date is with Brandon. Brandon actually already got to meet Michelle’s family during a date in her hometown earlier this season, and he already seems to fit right in with the family. Michelle’s dad even says that Brandon would be accepted into the family with open arms if Michelle chooses him, and her mom tells him that she would be “so happy” to have him in the family. Michelle is thrilled with how things went, and said the day was “perfect.”
Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our live blog all episode long as Michelle’s journey to find love comes to an end!
Tayshia Adams Missing From ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale — Where Is She?
One very important person was missing from the live ‘Bachelorette’ finale — co-host Tayshia Adams! Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed why she was M.I.A.
Tayshia Adams was unable to make it to the live portion of The Bachelorette finale on Dec. 21. As the show aired, footage cut to the studio, where a live after show was taking place. Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up the show by appearing alone onstage, and she immediately addressed why her co-host, Tayshia, wasn’t in attendance.
“As you can see, I’m alone up here tonight,” Kaitlyn said. “Nothing like doing live TV solo! What could go wrong?! But in all seriousness, Tayshia was recently exposed to COVID, so unfortunately, she can’t be with us tonight. So Tayshia, we and I are really going to miss you.”
Kaitlyn and Tayshia were co-hosts of season 18 of The Bachelorette after first taking on the gig for season 17. The ladies, who have both been leads on The Bachelorette in the past, were by Michelle Young’s side to offer advice throughout the entire journey. Unfortunately, Tayshia could not be there in person to put the final pieces in the puzzle.
It’s been a rough few weeks for Tayshia. After running the New York City marathon at the beginning of November, she was briefly hospitalized with a kidney infection. Just days later, it was revealed that she had ended her engagement to Zac Clark, who she met on her season of The Bachelorette in 2020.
On the same day that news of Tayshia and Zac’s split went public, she had to film the Men Tell All special for The Bachelorette, which aired on Dec. 6. Tayshia broke down in tears and had to briefly leave the stage as she discussed the split on the special. At the time, the breakup was still very raw, and Tayshia did not speak much about what happened. However, she made it clear that she was still grieving the breakup, and insisted that she “gave it [her] all.” Zac has yet to publicly speak about the split.
Diana Jenkins: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member
Who is Diana Jenkins, one of the newest additions to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?’ Here we break down five things to know about the blonde beauty coming to Bravo!
Welcome Diana Jenkins, 48, to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! After the beloved Bravo show announced it was bringing on two new housewives, Diana and Will Smith‘s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, 54, fans are wondering about these two new diamond-holders and what they have to offer the franchise. Here’s
She’s originally from Bosnia
Diana was born and raised in Bosnia-Herzegovina (informally known as Bosnia), a country on the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe. According to her Wikipedia page, Diana fled the country during the Siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian war in the mid-90s and relocated to London where she went on to study at the City University, London.
She’s a business woman
Diana is the CEO of the lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands. After graduating with a degree in Computer Science and Economics, she acquired the swimwear line Melissa Odabash and then went on to launch Neuro Brands in 2009. “I did everything myself: the concept, the design, the brand, the packaging, and then I got scientists to come up with the formula,” she told The Guardian of the company in 2009.
Diana also founded D Empire Entertainment in 2011. The company is described as a “full service music label” that provides established and emerging artists alike the tools for media strategy, branding, recording, and more.
She recently moved to Hidden Hills, California
Although Diana owns two of her own companies, the bulk of her fortune comes from her marriage to the English financier Roger “Big Dog” Jenkins, a man who was once described as the highest-paid banker in Britain, per The Dirt. The couple, who married in 1999, got divorced in 2011, but Diana still resided in their $87 million Malibu home. That was until earlier this year when the Bosnian beauty sold the residence to her next door neighbor and moved into a smaller estate — at $13 million — in Los Angeles’s San Fernando Valley.
As for the estate — which can be seen here — it’s still pretty nifty, and definitely ideal for a Bravo housewife. The property boasts sweeping views of the hills, a dark-bottomed, infinity-edged swimming pool, floating staircase, chevron-patterned floors, and much more. We can’t wait to see the inside of the home on the upcoming season!
She does humanitarian and philanthropic work
Diana is also known for her philanthropic and humanitarian endeavors. Over the past 20 years, she’s helped launch numerous advocacy programs like UCLA’s Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization which she originally formed with actor Sean Penn.
In 2009, she said this to The Guardian about her Irnis Catic Foundation in Bosnia, “I realised that things are really known there, but not here. That I have to do something more. Because Bosnia has not recovered properly. It hasn’t because a lot of things are not done. There’s a lot of unfinished business. A lot of families didn’t get their closure. A lot of people haven’t moved on. Even though it’s a stable country, it’s still only, like, 10 to 15 years ago. People lost everything.”
She has two children
Diana has two children with her ex-husband, daughter Eneya and son Innis Jenkins. Diana posts numerous loving and sweet photos with her children to her Instagram, but both also have their own social feeds. Eneya is a professional equestrian rider and takes numerous photos of her events (and other personal pics) while Innis likes to keep things more low-key, posting one photo and simply writing “Art” in his bio.
