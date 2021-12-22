News
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict.
Judge Regina Chu told them to continue working, as was explained in the initial instructions she gave them. The jurors resumed deliberations for about 90 more minutes, then ended for the day shortly after 6 p.m. The jury also deliberated for about five hours on Monday.
Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.
Potter said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun. Prosecutors presented evidence on the differences between the gun and the Taser, including weight, feel, size, color, and that the gun was holstered on her right side and the Taser on her left.
Prosecutor Erin Eldridge had said in her closing argument that the jurors would be able to hold both the Taser and the gun to compare them, “to get a feel for the two, and to get a sense of all those differences that you heard about in court, and see for yourselves how different they really are.”
The jurors asked if they could remove zip ties keeping former Potter’s gun in an evidence box so they could hold it, and the judge said they could. Potter attorney Paul Engh had objected, saying that the gun should remain in the box “for safety purposes.”
Jurors can also examine the Taser during their deliberations.
Chu read the jury’s question about deliberating: “If the jury cannot reach consensus, what is the guidance around how long and what steps should be taken?”
She then reread from jury instructions that the jurors should continue to “discuss the case with one another and deliberate with a view toward reaching agreement if you can do so without violating your individual judgment.”
Potter’s attorneys objected to the judge rereading that instruction, arguing that doing so inappropriately emphasized that paragraph over the rest of the instructions. Chu overruled.
Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, noted that the jurors didn’t say they were at an impasse.
“Judge (Regina) Chu is going to let them keep deliberating if they don’t express concern or distress about how it’s going. I don’t think she would interrupt the deliberations just because they are going long,” Moran said.
The judge has ordered that the jury be sequestered during deliberations — meaning they remain under the court’s supervision in an undisclosed hotel and cannot return home until they have reached a verdict or the judge has determined they can’t reach one. Her order allows them to communicate with family members as long as they avoid discussing the trial.
During closing arguments, prosecutors accused Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.
Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”
The mostly white jury got the case after about a week and a half of testimony about an arrest that went awry, setting off angry protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was on edge over Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Potter resigned two days after Wright’s death.
Eldridge called Wright’s death “entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.” She urged the jury not to excuse it as a mistake: “Accidents can still be crimes if they occur as a result of reckless or culpable negligence.”
Potter attorney Earl Gray argued that Wright was to blame for trying to flee from police. Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser because the traffic stop “was chaos,” he said.
Potter testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and that she was “sorry it happened.”
Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges and that the state doesn’t have to prove Potter tried to kill Wright.
The judge said for first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.
For second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.
Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this story. Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
Sharks to the rescue: Shark antibodies can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19, researchers find
The Cape’s seasonal visitor that has sparked fear could actually be the secret weapon to beating back coronavirus outbreaks.
Researchers have found that shark antibodies can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19, its variants and related coronaviruses from infecting human cells.
These small antibody-like proteins known as VNARs — derived from the immune systems of sharks –will not be immediately available as a treatment in people, according to the researchers. However, they can help prepare for future coronavirus outbreaks.
“The big issue is there are a number of coronaviruses that are poised for emergence in humans,” said Aaron LeBeau, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of pathology.
“What we’re doing is preparing an arsenal of shark VNAR therapeutics that could be used down the road for future SARS outbreaks,” added LeBeau, who helped lead the study. “It’s a kind of insurance against the future.”
This potential treatment could be especially important for those with compromised immune systems who do not respond as well to vaccination, and may benefit from other treatments like antibodies.
The shark VNARs were able to neutralize WIV1-CoV, a coronavirus that is capable of infecting human cells but currently circulates only in bats — where SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likely originated.
LeBeau and his lab in the School of Medicine and Public Health collaborated with researchers at the University of Minnesota and Elasmogen, a biomedical company in Scotland that’s developing therapeutic VNARs.
One-tenth the size of human antibodies, the shark VNARs can bind to infectious proteins in unique ways that bolster their ability to halt infection.
“These small antibody-like proteins can get into nooks and crannies that human antibodies cannot access,” LeBeau said.
“This allows them to recognize structures in proteins that our human antibodies cannot,” he added.
The researchers tested the shark VNARs against both infectious SARS-CoV-2 and a “pseudotype,” a version of the virus that can’t replicate in cells. They identified three candidate VNARs from a pool of billions that effectively stopped the virus from infecting human cells.
The three shark VNARs were also effective against SARS-CoV-1, which caused the first SARS outbreak in 2003.
This research was conducted before the new highly contagious omicron variant was discovered, but initial models suggest the VNAR would remain effective against this new version, LeBeau said.
Future therapies would likely include a cocktail of multiple shark VNARs to maximize their effectiveness against diverse and mutating viruses. This new class of drug is cheaper and easier to manufacture than human antibodies, according to the researchers.
LeBeau is also studying the ability of shark VNARs to help in the treatment and diagnosis of cancers.
SteppingStone Theatre postponing ‘The Snowy Day’ because of COVID-19 concerns
St. Paul’s SteppingStone Theatre announced Tuesday that it is postponing its production of “The Snowy Day,” which was scheduled to be on stage Feb. 19-27.
In a news release, the youth theater said, “After evaluating the current situation of COVID-19 in our community, SteppingStone Theatre for Youth has made the difficult decision to postpone the production of ‘The Snowy Day.’ Our hope is to be able to offer this beautiful and wonder-filled play in November-December of 2022.”
The theater said that the production of “The Snowy Day” has a large audience made up of elementary school children attending through their schools. “Historically, a large portion of SteppingStone’s school audience comes from communities that have been hard hit by COVID and that remain at high risk. Schools and families are grappling with restrictions on field trips, difficult access to buses, and the uncertainty stemming from the possibility of another wave of COVID.”
In August 2020, Park Square Theatre and SteppingStone Theatre for Youth entered an agreement to join forces with Park Square Theatre and move into Park Square’s space in the historic Hamm Building in downtown St. Paul.
SteppingStone’s winter and spring classes have not changed. For more info: steppingstonetheatre.org.
As omicron spreads, Colorado shifts antibody distribution and opens new vaccine and testing sites
Colorado is redirecting the flow of certain COVID-19 treatments and opening new large-scale sites that offer both testing and vaccinations in anticipation of the virus’s omicron variant taking off.
Omicron accounted for 9.76% of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado in the week of Dec. 12 — an 18-fold increase from two weeks earlier. In comparison, the delta variant increased its share by about eight-fold in its first two weeks on the state’s radar.
While the delta variant still accounts for the majority of cases in Colorado, state public health officials are preparing for omicron to take over at some point, Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference Tuesday.
“We expect to see omicron increase even as we see delta decrease, which is what we have been seeing,” he said.
Colorado is coming off its fifth COVID-19 wave of the pandemic, a surge that was dominated by delta and peaked shortly before Thanksgiving. Hospitalizations continued to drop on Tuesday, with 1,030 people receiving care statewide for confirmed COVID-19 as of early afternoon.
The percentage of tests coming back positive increased, however, and cases have started to rise again, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said. Typically, the positivity rate rises first, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths following in the days and weeks afterward, she said.
It generally takes one to two weeks after a person is tested for COVID-19 to determine which variant is responsible with certainty, Herlihy said. But the state can get a rough picture by looking at how many tests flagged that a sample of the virus is missing the “S gene” — something that doesn’t require full sequencing, she said. Delta, which is the only variant other than omicron with a meaningful presence in Colorado, has the S gene.
State officials also are monitoring where the positivity rate and cases have started to rise again, which provides a clue to where omicron is spreading because delta is in retreat now, Herlihy said. Cases are spiking in mountain communities that are popular with tourists, and there’s some sign that spread may be increasing in the Denver area, she said.
The state has started redirecting antibody treatments based on where omicron appears to be competing with delta, Polis said. Two of the three main options for monoclonal antibody treatment don’t appear to work well against omicron, making it important to send the one treatment that does to places where the variant is more common. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-created versions of substances the body produces to fight the virus, and can reduce the odds that high-risk people will be hospitalized.
Right now, the state has more appointments for monoclonal antibodies available than people signing up for them, Polis said. Anyone who is at elevated risk for severe illness because of age or chronic conditions is eligible if they have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, developed symptoms less than 10 days earlier and have mild or moderate illness. If they’re sick enough to need hospital care, it’s too late.
The state is also opening new sites offering both vaccines and testing along the Front Range, Polis said. Information about the new sites’ hours wasn’t yet available on Tuesday afternoon.
The existing walk-up and drive-thru mass vaccination sites will remain in place, as will the current testing-only sites.
The new combined sites open “soon” and will be at:
- Ball Arena, Denver
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City
- Water World, Federal Heights
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver
- Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont
- Timberline Church, Fort Collins
The antibodies the immune system produces after vaccination or a previous infection have a harder time halting the omicron variant than they did with previous versions of the virus. While other parts of the immune response will kick in and generally prevent severe illness, a booster shot increases antibody levels and gives them a somewhat better shot at stopping infection altogether.
Polis urged anyone who is eligible to get a third dose of the vaccine to get one, and said about 48% of vaccinated Coloradans who are eligible have done so. Anyone who received their second Pfizer or Moderna dose at least six months ago is eligible. So are people who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
“We need to stop thinking of it as an optional third dose,” he said. “Many vaccinations require three doses.”
