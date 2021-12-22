Celebrities
Justice Ain’t Blind, It’s Racist: Black Man Freed From Georgia Prison After Serving 23 Years For A Murder He Didn’t Commit
Tell me if you’ve heard this one before:
A Black man had more than half his life stolen from him by a racist justice system and now we’re in a position where we’re celebrating him winning his freedom after an uphill legal battle he should never have had to endure.
43-year-old Devonia Inman walked out of a Georgia prison on Monday after spending 23 years locked up for a murder and robbery he did not commit.
Prosecutors failed to turn over evidence that likely would have set him free. Judges refused to allow testimony or hear new cases that likely would have set him free. Witnesses recanted testimony that helped send him to prison.
America’s so-called “blind” justice system failed Inman at every level—as it has done to countless Black men—but we should just be happy he’s free now, right?
According to the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution, Inman never stopped professing his innocence after he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1998 murder of Donna Brown, a Taco Bell night manager who was shot and killed by a gunman who then robbed her for $1,700 the branch made that day.
Last month, an appeals judge threw out Inman’s conviction and ordered a new trial on the grounds that prosecutors withheld evidence that strongly suggested he was innocent of Brown’s murder. But the new trial never happened as the state Attorney General’s Office declined to appeal the judge’s order, and on Monday, Cook County Superior Court Chief Judge Clayton Tomlinson signed an order to toss the case altogether and set Inman free.
“It is the state’s assessment that continuing to litigate this case is not in the interest of justice,” the order stated.
Inman was reportedly convicted despite there being zero physical evidence tying him to Brown’s murder. Instead, he was convicted based largely on the testimony of four witnesses, three of whom later recanted.
In fact, according to the Daily Mail, all three witnesses including Marquetta Thomas, the sister of Inman’s girlfriend at the time, admitted they lied either to appease overzealous detectives, because they were snitches looking for reduced sentences or, in Thomas’ case, for petty personal reasons.
Thomas admitted that Inman and her sister were in a toxic relationship and it was for that reason she told a lie that would help send him to prison while innocent for more than two decades.
“Basically, I made it up, just to get him out of the picture,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to get this guy.”
As terrible as all of that is, lying witnesses weren’t the only forces working against Inman.
AJC reported that the judge presiding over Inman’s murder case refused to hear testimony from witnesses who claimed another man, Hercules Brown (no relation to the murder victim), told them he was the one who killed Donna. Then, a decade after Inman’s conviction, the Georgia Innocence Project found in the clerk’s office a mask prosecutors said was worn by Brown’s killer, and—wouldn’t you know it—the Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab ran a DNA test on the mask and found it matched Hercules’ DNA.
Even with that new evidence, a judge denied a motion for a new trial, and the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear the case at all.
As for the evidence prosecutors failed to turn over to the defense, Chattooga County Chief Judge Kristina Cook Graham, the judge who ordered the new trial for Inman, said information about Hercules Brown’s arrest in September 2000 for illegal gun and crack cocaine possession was withheld. Now, Hercules being in possession of drugs and an illegal weapon doesn’t make him a murderer in and of itself, but when police searched his car, they reportedly found a makeshift mask similar to the one used in Donna’s killing.
If that information would have been disclosed to Inman’s lawyers, it “would have been independent, reliable and admissible evidence tending to connect Hercules Brown to the murder, corroborating the defense’s theory of mistaken identity,” Graham wrote in a statement.
And if The Innocence Project, Atlanta attorney Jessica Gabel Cino, who spent years fighting to overturn the conviction, and the Atlanta law firm Troutman Pepper, which agreed to represent Inman for free, hadn’t been relentless in working to free a victim of a racist and egregiously negligent justice system, Inman would still be in prison for a crime he didn’t commit right now.
This wasn’t justice. This wasn’t accountability. Inman is a victim and the state has just barely begun to make right what it has taken from him.
Celebrities
Bethenny Frankel Reveals Whether She’s Still Engaged To Paul Bernon After Fans Question Cryptic Post
The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star admitted that she is engaged, but explained why she doesn’t always wear her engagement ring.
Bethenny Frankel is setting the record straight: she is engaged. The 51-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday December 21 to explain that she is indeed engaged to Paul Bernon, even though she’d made post that seemed to hint at being single earlier in the day. The Real Housewives of New York alum cleared the air, while explaining that things had been taken out of context.
Bethenny had posted a Christmas-themed photo earlier on Tuesday, giving “Shoutout all my [Jingle Ladies],, who can put their own ring on it.” The caption was an obvious play on the song “Single Ladies” by Beyonce, and a few fans commented to ask if she was single, about nine months after she was spotted with a massive engagement ring on her finger in March 2021.
The RHONY star seemed angry at people reading too much into her fun holiday post, as she posted a video of herself, explaining the timeline between her getting engaged and the news about it breaking. “I didn’t have to address rumors, but rumors hurt and affect other people, as does irresponsible press. I am engaged to a wonderful man named Paul. We got engaged in February and months later, I was swimming and had my ring on, and then it came out that we were engaged, because we didn’t make an announcement,” she said.
Besides explaining that they didn’t want to make a public announcement, Bethenny explained that speculation that she’d planned to debut the ring while swimming was silly. “That was convoluted that we planned the date that I would be swimming, wearing the ring, and criticized for wearing the ring in the ocean. So, we are engaged,” she explained. “I don’t always wear my ring. I don’t have to always wear my ring. Sometimes, I don’t feel that it’s safe. Sometimes, my fingers swell or contract, but I’m doing me.”
Bethenny finished her video by offering her stance that a relationship is mainly about the two people who are in love, and not all the things surrounding it. “[It’s] my opinion that a relationship is about the two people in the relationship: the commitment and the feelings. [It’s] not about announcements, not about pomp and circumstance, not about jewelry. It’s symbolism, and if I decide to wear an engagement toe ring then so be it,” she said, before signing off.
Celebrities
Dennis Rodman Allegedly Greeted By Police After Refusing Multiple Requests To Wear Mask On JetBlue Flight
Dennis Rodman was reportedly the latest passenger on a flight to get upset over the airline’s mask mandate.
According to reports from TMZ, the NBA legend was greeted by police on Monday morning when his flight touched down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
An eyewitness told the publication that Rodman was told four times by JetBlue staff to put on a mask during his trip from Los Angeles. Though the 60-year-old would initially oblige the request, he would reportedly proceed to pull his mask below his chin after staffers walked away. When asked again, he allegedly claimed the mask was hindering his ability to breathe.
Now, TMZ learned the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was waiting for Rodman upon his arrival as a result of his pushback. Luckily for the retired baller, after a brief, cooperative discussion, he was set free without any citation.
As fans of the eccentric personality already know, this isn’t the first time Rodman has fought back against COVID-19 restrictions. In September 2020, he was captured on video grocery shopping and hugging fans at a Tustin, California Whole Foods with his mask below his chin.
Earlier this year, Lionsgate acquired the rights to the spec script for 48 Hours in Vegas, a film set to be based on Rodman’s notorious Sin City adventure he took during the NBA Finals in 1998.
According to reports from Deadline, the film will find Rodman paired with his “skittish assistant GM,” and that the story will “detail a budding friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems.” Rodman signed on to the project as an executive producer.
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have Intimate Breakfast Date In L.A. After Her NYC Trip – Photo
Just days after catching a movie together in New York, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson jetted off to the West Coast and were snapped having breakfast in L.A.
Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, have made their way to the West Coast. The new A-list couple grabbed breakfast together on Tuesday morning (Dec. 21) at the Fountain Coffee Room in the Beverly Hills Hotel, as seen in photos HERE. Both stars dressed super casual for the early morning rendezvous: Kim had on a turquoise-colored sweatshirt and black mask, while Pete wore a short-sleeved black T-shirt. They could be seen bonding and laughing over something on the SKIMS founder’s phone.
There’s only days to go until Christmas, and so it’s totally possible that Pete and Kim are spending the holiday together this weekend in California with her famous family, including her four children she shares with ex Kanye West, 44. However, Pete could also easily fly back to New York to be with his mom Amy Davidson and younger sister Casey Davidson for Christmas. Pete and Kim were actually just together on the East Coast days before their L.A. breakfast date. They were photographed at a movie theatre in Staten Island on Saturday, Dec. 18. A source says they watched House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Al Pacino.
In addition to the movie, Kim and Pete also enjoyed a romantic dinner at Angelina’s Ristorante. They were joined by Scott Disick, 38, and an unidentified brunette. A source also confirmed to HollywoodLife that Kim got the chance to meet the Saturday Night Live star’s mother Amy while she was in New York. “It went really well,” our insider said of the visit.
Kanye, meanwhile, is newly-single again, following his reported split from 22-year-old model Vinetria. The “Off the Grid” rapper has been fighting hard to win back his ex-wife. Kim, however, seems fully focused on her new relationship with Pete. She even recently filed paperwork to officially terminate her marriage to Kanye and be granted legal single status.
Justice Ain’t Blind, It’s Racist: Black Man Freed From Georgia Prison After Serving 23 Years For A Murder He Didn’t Commit
Mizzou Football: New starting QB for bowl game, Tyler Badie’s Tiger playing career over
Sleeping BTC Wallet With 321BTC Awakens After 8.8 Years!
Make-A-Wish Foundation seeks volunteers in Missouri, Kansas
St. Louis receives $50 million in low-income housing funds; 600 units to be preserved, constructed
Bethenny Frankel Reveals Whether She’s Still Engaged To Paul Bernon After Fans Question Cryptic Post
Denver police: Man shot, killed after following his stolen vehicle
Dennis Rodman Allegedly Greeted By Police After Refusing Multiple Requests To Wear Mask On JetBlue Flight
Missouri medical marijuana sales top $200 million
September shooting is now a homicide after victim dies weeks post-incident
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week