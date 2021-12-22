Kim Kardashian Caught Sneaking Out Of Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Condo — Watch

The KKW Beauty founder tried to subtly sneak out of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s building, after a romantic weekend in the Fifth Borough.

Does Staten Island have a new queen? Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Pete Davidson’s condo in his hometown of Staten Island, NY on Monday December 20 in a new video, which you can see here, via Page Six. Th 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept it low-key, as she dressed in all black and sported a baseball cap, as she walked quickly from the building’s side-door right into a Cadillac Escalade that was ready to take her away!

Pete and Kim had had a romantic weekend in the 28-year-old SNL star’s hometown, including a movie date following the sketch show’s decision to cancel the live skits. The pair also met with Scott Disick for a dinner double date with a mysterious brunette woman at Angelina’s in Staten Island. Most of all though, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim met Pete’s mom Amy for “several hours” for the first time.

While the A-list couple may have spent the last weekend in New York, they definitely seem like they can’t get enough of each other. The pair were spotted enjoying a breakfast date together in Los Angeles on Tuesday December 21. After Kim filed paperwork to be “legally single” from her ex-husband Kanye West, it seems like she only had The King of Staten Island funnyman on her mind, a source revealed to HL. “After filing these papers to become legally single and drop West from her last name over a week ago, the only thing that Kim really wanted was to see Pete,” the source said. “Kim jokes to her friends that, even though she is legally single, she is happily taken.”

Since sparking their romance on the set of SNL when Kim made her hosting debut in October, Pete and the KUWTK star couldn’t seem more into each other. Earlier in December, a source close to Kim revealed that she’s totally smitten by the comic. “Kim is absolutely head over heels for Pete,” they said. “She never saw this coming and now she can’t get enough of him.”