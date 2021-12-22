Celebrities
Kim Kardashian Caught Sneaking Out Of Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Condo — Watch
The KKW Beauty founder tried to subtly sneak out of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s building, after a romantic weekend in the Fifth Borough.
Does Staten Island have a new queen? Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Pete Davidson’s condo in his hometown of Staten Island, NY on Monday December 20 in a new video, which you can see here, via Page Six. Th 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept it low-key, as she dressed in all black and sported a baseball cap, as she walked quickly from the building’s side-door right into a Cadillac Escalade that was ready to take her away!
Pete and Kim had had a romantic weekend in the 28-year-old SNL star’s hometown, including a movie date following the sketch show’s decision to cancel the live skits. The pair also met with Scott Disick for a dinner double date with a mysterious brunette woman at Angelina’s in Staten Island. Most of all though, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim met Pete’s mom Amy for “several hours” for the first time.
While the A-list couple may have spent the last weekend in New York, they definitely seem like they can’t get enough of each other. The pair were spotted enjoying a breakfast date together in Los Angeles on Tuesday December 21. After Kim filed paperwork to be “legally single” from her ex-husband Kanye West, it seems like she only had The King of Staten Island funnyman on her mind, a source revealed to HL. “After filing these papers to become legally single and drop West from her last name over a week ago, the only thing that Kim really wanted was to see Pete,” the source said. “Kim jokes to her friends that, even though she is legally single, she is happily taken.”
Since sparking their romance on the set of SNL when Kim made her hosting debut in October, Pete and the KUWTK star couldn’t seem more into each other. Earlier in December, a source close to Kim revealed that she’s totally smitten by the comic. “Kim is absolutely head over heels for Pete,” they said. “She never saw this coming and now she can’t get enough of him.”
Celebrities
A Lil’ Positivity: Kanye West Donates Thousands Of Toys To Kids In Chicago
No matter what your opinion is about Kanye West, you can’t say he doesn’t give back to his community.
According to a local news outlet, the entertainer–who recently legally changed his name to Ye–bought and donated over 4,000 toys for children in his native Chicago.
The 44-year-old started handing out the presents at a gymnasium inside the Kennedy King College in Englewood at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 19. Obviously, members of the community were excited about his appearance and about his generous contribution.
“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond,” Chicago politician Stephanie Coleman told ABC7 Chicago. “He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.”
Family members of the children who participated in the toy drive reportedly also received food, games and prizes.
West, who has four children of his own with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, shared on Thanksgiving Eve that he wishes to help those who live in poverty.
At the time, Ye took a meeting on Skid Row to “share ideas” with the CEO and president of LA Mission, a nonprofit that helps fight homelessness in Los Angeles. “He talked about saving the world and how he had all these ideas to work with LA Mission,” a source told Page Six about the meeting.
Celebrities
Christianly Calling It Quits: Meagan Good’s Husband DeVon Franklin Files For Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage
A couple whose super sweet Christian coupledom made headlines is calling it quits.
The Blast reports that DeVon Franklin has filed for divorce from Meagan Good after 9 years of marriage. According to legal documents exclusively obtained by the publication, the case was opened on Monday, December 20, at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California.
While the couple hasn’t been spotted together in recent months, Franklin excitedly posted about the premiere of his wife’s Prime Video show “Harlem” on December 3. Meagan stars as the main character, Camille, in the series.
“Y’all not ready for this!!! I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! ” he wrote on Instagram. “She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!! It streams on DEC 3rd on @amazonprimevideo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 P.S. this will be your new favorite show…sex in the city has nothing on #harlem”
“My Loooove💜 .. thank you 🙏🏾 Heart’ah’smilin 🥺🥺🙏🏾🙈😭. Love you!” Meagan wrote in the comments section of the post.
It’s unclear what caused the split.
Prior to the divorce news, Meagan shared that she and Franklin, a Pastor and best-selling author, were planning on expanding their family.
They previously made headlines by revealing that they were waited till marriage to consummate their relatonship citing their faith.
This story is still developing…
Celebrities
Lala Kent “Traumatized” by Ex Randall, Talks Future Romance
Lala Kent is having a hard time watching the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules play out.
After splitting from Randall Emmett in October amid rumors of infidelity, Lala appeared on the podcast of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, where she admitted to feeling traumatized by her ex-fiance and revealed how she’s cashing in on their breakup.
“It’s very hard for me to watch this season, just with everything that has now happened in my life and things that I now know,” Lala admitted on the latest episode of Melissa Gorga on Display. “A lot of my comments didn’t age well and I’m okay with that because I was just in the dark. And how I could be living in the dark and sleeping next to someone who I don’t even know… I think about this daily and how, I don’t even know him. And with what I do know, to be honest, I don’t want to know him.”
“This whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily, just how I could feel so safe with someone… knowing the life he was living behind my back,” she continued.
Following their breakup, Lala ventured to the tattoo parlor, where she changed her “Rand” tattoo to read “bRand New” and ultimately released a line of merch to go with it.
“I got that person’s little nickname tattooed on my arm and I wanted to put a positive spin on it and the second I did that, I was like, throw it on a sweatshirt and we sold out extremely quickly. So I was excited that people enjoyed it,” she explained.
When the RHONJ cast member then asked Lala if she was tuning into the currently airing season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lala confirmed she is “obsessed” with the show.
“The storylines that are happening, you can’t make it up. Only in Utah. It’s crazy,” Lala said. “It was a little bit of a drag the first few episodes and then they just slapped us with a bunch of craziness. I could watch ‘Bad Weather’ [Heather Gay and Whitney Rose] all day. They make so much sense.”
What doesn’t make sense is Jen Shah‘s legal situation, which has found the RHOSLC cast member being accused of money laundering and fraud for her role in a telemarketing scheme that allegedly targeted elderly people.
“I always stick by the whole, like innocent until proven guilty, but it doesn’t add up,” Lala noted. “Tell me that [someone is] taking money from the elderly and that does something to my heart and soul.”
Also during her interview with Melissa, Lala said she’s hoping to do more acting in the coming year.
“I’m really hoping that this year, I will book a scripted series,” she revealed after Melissa asked her about her 2022 plans. “I’ve been acting since I was 12. I would really love that. I just enjoy the craft so that would be amazing if I could do that, and focusing on my brands, the Give Them Lala brands and most importantly, being a killer mama to my baby.”
Lala then said she’d like to find a relationship, much like that of Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga.
“Your relationship with your husband is just, it’s amazing. I want that one day,” she shared.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
