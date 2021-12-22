Celebrities
Kim Kardashian’s ‘Intimate’ Talk With Pete Davidson’s Mom Left ‘Warm Impression’ On Her
Kim Kardashian had an intimate conversation with Pete Davidson’s mom this past weekend, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned what they talked about.
Kim Kardashian, 41, got the approval of the most important person in Pete Davidson‘s life — his mother, Amy Waters, 52. This past weekend, Kim and Pete were spotted on another romantic date night, consisting of dinner and a movie. However, they also took a huge step in their relationship when they paid a visit to his mother’s house in Staten Island, New York. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their visit left a very “warm impression” on Kim, as the two women bonded over a conversation topic that isn’t usually discussed when breaking bread.
“Kim laughed a lot because his mom is really funny. She knows where he gets it from now, but they also had some intimate conversations. They talked about Kim and Pete’s late fathers. Both of their dads died in the month of September, two years apart from each other,” our source said, referring to the fact that Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian died at age 59 in 2003 after battling cancer. Pete’s father, Scott Davidson — a former NYC firefighter — was tragically killed at age 33 during the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.
“Although it has been some time since they both passed, it is hard at Christmastime for her and for him because Christmas was always their father’s favorite holiday,” said our source, stating that they keep Pete’s late father’s memory alive all year round. “There are tons of photos of Pete as a child and a lot of photos of Pete with his dad. Kim wanted to see everything,” the insider said to HollywoodLife.
As those who follow the SNL star know, after purchasing a home for his mom in 2016, Pete lived with her and his sister, Cassie Davidson, 20. In his standup routines, he often jokes about living in his mom’s basement during the Covid-19 pandemic. In late 2020, however, Pete finally got his own pad — a $1.2 million condo located just miles from his mother’s home in Staten Island. Apparently, this was a huge draw for Kim, whose family bond has proven to be unbreakable. “It means so much to Kim that Pete is such a mama’s boy and that he would do anything for her,” our source said.
Celebrities
‘Siesta Key’ Star Madisson Hausburg Delivers Stillborn Son, Mourns The Loss Of Her 1st Child
The MTV star took to Instagram on Dec. 21 to announce that her and Ish Soto’s son, Elliot Angel, was born still on Dec. 12.
Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg, 27, and husband Ish Soto are mourning the heartbreaking death of their son. Madisson announced the sad news on Instagram on Dec. 21, when she revealed that she and Ish’s baby boy, Elliot Angel Soto, had died — he was delivered stillborn at 37 weeks on Dec. 12.
“Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks. Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box,” Madisson wrote alongside a photo of the memory box. “It’s true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother’s love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child.”
“Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime,” she continued. “I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot”.
Ish, who was a producer of the MTV reality TV series, posted his own message on Instagram, calling the death of his son “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through.”
“The pain of losing a child and the agony of watching my beautiful wife suffer, will haunt me for the rest of my days,” he wrote. “I take comfort in knowing that one day we will be united and until then I will carry you in my heart. I love you, baby Eli, my little champion.”
Madisson and Ish, whose relationship was a focal point on the last season of Siesta Key, got married in October. And they announced they were expecting a baby two months prior, in August 2021.
Celebrities
‘Selling Sunset’ Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Split
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have called it quits.
Five months after making their relationship Instagram official amid filming on the fourth season of their Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset, the couple has parted ways.
On December 21, multiple sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE but neither Chrishell, nor Jason has spoken out about the breakup.
As fans will recall, Chrishell and Jason went public in July. However, the following month, during an interview with E! News, Chrishell revealed that their relationship began a couple of months before they made it official. As she explained, she and Jason stayed “really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in.”
Around the same time, Jason told PEOPLE his years-long friendship with Chrishell had “developed into an amazing relationship.”
“I care about her deeply and we are very happy together,” he gushed.
While Chrishell and Jason’s romance is no more, there weren’t any real signs, at least publicly, of trouble in paradise. In fact, just weeks ago, the couple handed out hot meals to the homeless in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving. And two days ago, Chrishell and Jason were seen together in a video she shared on social media as she and her co-stars wrapped production on Selling Sunset season five.
Chrishell also seemed firmly planted in her relationship with Jason when she spoke to E! News last week, describing the evolution of their relationship as an “easy transition” and saying they “work so well together.”
“I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it’s not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy,” she explained.
And, in a separate interview with Reality Blurb, Jason confirmed that when it came to his and Chrishell’s professional relationship at his firm, The Oppenheim Group, that didn’t deter him from pursuing a relationship with her.
“I didn’t have concerns about that. I knew who Chrishell was and I think she knew who I was. We had gotten to know each other as friends pretty well. I don’t know if there’s anyone I could have been more comfortable with in terms of the level of communication and trust and comfort that we had,” he explained.
During the same interview, he said his Selling Sunset cast mates were “extremely supportive” of the relationship.
“They [are], great friends, with Chrishell and I so in many ways, it’s just two of their best friends coming out publicly in our relationship,” he shared.
Selling Sunset season four is currently streaming on Netflix.
Photo Credit: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages
Celebrities
‘Harlem’ Star Meagan Good & Husband Devon Franklin Split After 9 Years Of Marriage
Actress Meagan Good and husband DeVon Franklin are going their separate ways after nine years of marriage. Read their joint statement here.
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin have called it quits after nine years of marriage, PEOPLE reports. The couple, who initially met while filming Jumping the Broom in 2011 were engaged in May 2012 and tied the knot in June 2012. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Meagan, 40, and DeVon, 43, shared in a joint statement.
The couple continued in their statement, “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they stated. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”
Fans of the actress and preacher may be taken aback by the sudden announcement, considering how the pair shared anniversary posts dedicated to one another on Instagram just a few months ago. On June 16, Meagan shared a highlight reel of she and DeVon, celebrating their love with a touching post. “To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, happy anniversary!!” the Harlem star wrote. “This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next.” DeVon also posted for the anniversary, sharing a sweet pic of he and Meagan and writing, “I love you my love. Happy Anniversary #9,” after quoting the song “Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Toné!.
Moreover, as recent as Dec. 2, DeVon celebrated the success of Meagan’s Amazon Prime Video series, writing, “I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem,” he said on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian’s ‘Intimate’ Talk With Pete Davidson’s Mom Left ‘Warm Impression’ On Her
Actress Alicia Witt’s parents found dead inside their Worcester home
Gophers’ Lindsay Whalen nominated for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Jury in Kim Potter trial ends another day without verdict
‘Siesta Key’ Star Madisson Hausburg Delivers Stillborn Son, Mourns The Loss Of Her 1st Child
‘Selling Sunset’ Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Split
Sharks to the rescue: Shark antibodies can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19, researchers find
BlockFi Co-Founder Sees Huge Growth And FOMO For Crypto In 2022
SteppingStone Theatre postponing ‘The Snowy Day’ because of COVID-19 concerns
As omicron spreads, Colorado shifts antibody distribution and opens new vaccine and testing sites
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week