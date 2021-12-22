Long lines at Massachusetts coronavirus testing sites ahead of Christmas, New Year’s holidays as cases surge

Bay Staters are hunkering down in long lines and clicking the refresh button in the face of a lack of appointment availability for coronavirus tests as cases surge ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays once again.

“For me, it’s worth the wait to have the peace of mind for when I see family this weekend,” said Breno Lima of Medford, who is fully vaccinated including a booster shot and wasn’t experiencing any symptoms on Tuesday.

The line at the free coronavirus testing site in Everett stretched past a trailer where trained EMTs swabbed nostrils by the hundreds, snaked by a playground where dozens of youngsters played as their parents stood in line and wrapped, out of sight, around a football field at the end of the park. Several hundred — including Lima — stood in the two-hour-long line, braving the 40-degree weather.

The anticipation was too much for Christian Mazraani of Medford. After just a few minutes of standing in line, the Boston leasing consultant ripped open an iHealth Labs rapid antigen test and started reading the directions.

Mazraani, who is fully vaccinated, neglected to hold the test steady on a flat surface per the instructions and his result was impossible to read accurately.

“You’d better just stay away from me,” Mazraani told a Herald reporter as a bleeding mess of black ink on the results strip seemed to suggest a positive result. His roommate tested positive a day earlier.

The site at 1 Rivergreen Drive is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, except for Christmas Day. A complete list of testing sites is available on Mass.gov.

Testing demand in Massachusetts has shot up alongside case numbers this fall. Daily testing numbers have ranged from about 75,000 to 134,000 over the last week, putting them on par with the volume seen at the height of last year’s holiday surge, according to a review of state COVID data.

Somerville resident Megan Kealey, who works at a Cambridge restaurant, said she waited in line at a free city testing site at Cambridgeside mall for over three hours on Monday evening after she developed congestion symptoms including coughing and a runny nose.

“I did have my results in about 12 hours, though. I’m negative, thank God,” she said.

At-home rapid antigen tests, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns are less accurate than the PCR swab tests, are just as difficult to find. A half dozen pharmacies in Boston were sold out, as were several CVS stores in Somerville.

Gov. Charlie Baker last week announced the purchase of 2.1 million at-home tests using federal coronavirus relief funds. The tests are being given away for free in 102 of the state’s hardest-hit cities and towns.

Mazraani’s iHealth Labs test was one. The 20-year-old remote college student said he stopped by an East Boston public library branch and grabbed four packs of tests, which contain two separate tests each.

“It was quick and easy,” he said.