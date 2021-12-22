News
Lowry: The high-water mark of Biden-era progressivism
Joe Manchin and London Breed have nothing in common.
One is an old-school Democratic senator from West Virginia, surviving and thriving in an increasingly red state; the other is the progressive mayor of San Francisco, a city that is a byword for cutting-edge left-wing politics.
Yet both, in their own ways over the last week, signaled that Biden-era progressivism has reached its high-water mark. Manchin, of course, delivered an emphatic thumbs down to Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better plan, while Breed reversed field on crime in a stunningly frank endorsement of law-and-order in a jurisdiction infamous for the opposite.
The de facto pincer movement by the wildly different Democrats from wildly different parts of the country — San Francisco is roughly 19 times as large as the biggest city in West Virginia — shows that the progressive tide that built in the Trump years is finally colliding with political reality and the real-world consequences of progressive extravagance.
This doesn’t mean that progressivism is spent obviously. It dominates the media, academia and almost all the rest of elite culture. At the same time, Democrats still control the elected branches of government in Washington. But a growing backlash against progressive excess has found expression in two notable acts of Democratic defiance.
By now, the context of Manchin’s “no” on Build Back Better is familiar. Joe Biden campaigned as a pragmatic Democrat only to reverse field after his election and develop a heroic image of himself as the next transformational Democratic president in the line of FDR and LBJ.
This drove the mistake of not realizing that Manchin or any other Democratic dissenter in the 50-50 Senate had the power to derail Build Back Better and accordingly scaling it back from the outset. Instead, the White House and congressional leadership acted as if Manchin could be cajoled or bullied out of his oft-repeated qualms.
Perhaps Democrats will reunite with the senator on a scaled-back spending bill in the new year, but the era of FDR fantasies is definitely over. Democrats should ask themselves, if they had a mandate to remake the country, why the entire project depended on the approval of a single conservative Democrat from West Virginia?
Now, Democrats are looking down the barrel of a mid-term election wipe-out that could give the GOP a durable House majority that will put paid to any thought of BBB-style legislation for years.
If Manchin said “enough” to big-spending federal aggrandizement, London Breed said it to the soft-on-crime consensus in blue cities that has led to spiraling disorder. The Bay Area, home to the smash-and-grab robbery and other routine offenses against basic human decency, has been Exhibit A.
Concluding that even the tolerant people of perhaps the country’s most tolerant city wouldn’t put up with it much longer, Breed had her Howard Beale moment. In a speech clearly meant to set down a political and rhetorical marker, she called for an end to “the reign of criminals who are destroying our city.”
The Breed turnabout, from police-defunder a year ago to would-be Rudy Giuliani now, marks an end to the period after George Floyd’s death when anti-police sentiment was ascendant.
Of course, the political and cultural war will continue apace. Still, December 2021 looks like an inflection point when, as Breed put it in her speech, “the (expletive) finally got a reality check.”
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
‘The King’s Man’ story plods along, saved by great action scenes
MOVIE REVIEW
“THE KING’S MAN”
Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, South Bay Center, Regal Fenway and suburban theaters.
Grade: B-
As one of Britain’s most dependable hitmakers, Matthew Vaughn ventures into slightly new territory with “The King’s Man,” a century-earlier prequel to his hit “Kingsman” franchise.
The results are decidedly mixed in this origin story about the super-secret spy agency whose exploits were detailed in Vaughn’s earlier pair of hits.
As expected, the action is delightful, delectable, delicious and ingenious. But the elaborate storytelling, populated by a series of early 20th century denizens like Russian revolutionary Lenin and American president Woodrow Wilson, hits the snooze button again and again. It’s inert storytelling.
Vaughn, who produced, devised the plot and co-wrote the screenplay with Carl Gajdusek, begins promisingly in the late 19th century with a traumatic death (think of Bambi).
Jump years and the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) has good reason to be overly protective of his only son Conrad (Harris Dickinson, “Beach Rats”) as World War I (1914-1918) is raging. Battlefields are killing fields that leave grotesque piles of slaughtered British, French and German soldiers.
The duke is in charge of Britain’s top-secret espionage network against the Germans and pre-1918 Revolutionary Russia. His most essential longtime staffers are Shola (an incredibly fit Djimon Hounsou) and Gemma Arterton’s lethally on-target Polly Wilkins, who poses as a lowly maid.
Among their targets are a mysterious mastermind whose identity remains clouded and, most notably, the “mad monk” Rasputin (a very game Rhys Ifans), who’s taken control of the czar’s family and must be eliminated.
That, as history recounts and as so vividly presented here, is anything but easy since Rasputin has the stamina of the proverbial ox and simply refuses to die, no matter how much poison is ingested, how deep the freezing water he’s submerged in.
Vaughn is at his peak in this extended comic sequence mixing Russian music, maniacal dancing and murder. The spectacular climax on a lonely plateau’s sheep farm high — so very high — above the ground lets the woolly scene-stealing horned sheep make a most unexpected statement.
How clever is Vaughn’s casting of Old Europe’s closely related monarchs? So Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager,” “Bohemian Rhapsody”) plays not only England’s King George and Russia’s Czar Nicholas but also Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm.
Fiennes has great fun here and Dickinson shines as the idealist who believes there’s something noble in going to war and fighting for a cause. If only.
If “The King’s Man” can’t make its intricate plotting and background information zing, there’s always a swordfight or acrobatic action sequence to bring us back to attention.
Editorial: The sad state of free speech on college campuses
Earlier this year, an organization called the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) released a report about the state of free speech on college campuses. It wasn’t encouraging, especially for Massachusetts.
In general, America’s college students aren’t confident that their right to free speech is protected. According to the report, more than eight in 10 students censor themselves on campus. Two-thirds say shouting down a speaker is acceptable, and almost one in four say it’s acceptable to use violence to stop a campus speech. Less than a third of students believe their college administration makes policies about free speech “very clear” or “extremely clear” to students.
FIRE presents itself as a nonpartisan promoter of free speech. Earlier this year, it released its list of the 10 Worst Colleges for Free Speech, scorching Syracuse University for expelling a professor for a reference to COVID that referred to the Chinese city of Wuhan and the University of Tennessee for expelling a student for “sex positive” social media posts.
Traditionally, college campuses have been the place where young people expand their horizons and get exposed to new ideas. But it’s no secret that such open-mindedness has been replaced on many campuses in recent years by a progressive ”New Puritanism,” to borrow a phrase from The Atlantic.
As such, the highest ranking school in the FIRE report, Claremont McKenna College in California, only scored a 72.27 out of 100. Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley, we aren’t surprised, didn’t score well.
Out of 481 colleges and universities, the only New England school in the top 10 was the University of New Hampshire — Main Campus, ranking third with a score of 67.16. It got a “green light,” denoting free speech protections in written university policies.
And then there’s the Bay State.
Smith ranks 55th, with a 60.09 score. At No. 41 stands Wellesley, with a score of 60.74. Brandeis slides in at No. 48, with a 60.30 score. Williams lands at No. 71, scoring 59.62. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranks No. 76, with a score of 59.54. Amherst College is No. 78, with a score of 59.47. University of Massachusetts-Amherst hits No. 101 with a score of 58.66. All these schools fall into the “yellow” zone, indicating that the institution maintains policies that could be interpreted to suppress protected speech or policies that, while clearly restricting freedom of speech, restrict relatively narrow categories of speech.
But for a blue state, Massachusetts has firm academic footing in the “red” zone, schools that maintain at least one policy that both clearly and substantially restricts freedom of speech, or bars public access to its speech-related policies by requiring a university login and password.
They are Harvard at No. 130 with a 55.48 score, Tufts at No. 137 with a 54 score, Boston University at No. 143 with a 53.70 score, and Boston College at No. 151 with a 52.53 score.
We should prepare our students to enter a world where they are unafraid to consider and discuss ideas from many perspectives.
That is simply not the case on too many college campuses, where an orthodoxy of thought, usually but not exclusively progressive, has led students to silence themselves, each other and their professors and administrators.
If FIRE’s report does good, it will loosen the grip of fear preventing students from saying or writing what they think. That’s one of the best ways, after all, to refine those thoughts.
— The Dallas Morning News
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ – enough already
MOVIE REVIEW
“THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS”
Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, AMC South Bay and suburban theaters.
Grade: C-
“The Matrix Resurrections” is an unholy mess. Was there a reason to make another “Matrix” film after the failures that were “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” (both 2003)? Maybe a reboot with a new cast and a new creative team might have been warranted more than 20 years after the original. But this sequel directed by original trilogy co-director Lana Wachowski and written by her and her “Sense8” co-writers David Mitchel and Aleksander Hemon is just abysmal.
In this iteration, Thomas A. Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is a San Francisco computer game designer, whose boss (Jonathan Groff) tells him that — meta alert — Warner Brothers, their corporate overlord, wants a sequel to the “computer game trilogy” “The Matrix” or else. The audience at the screening I attended laughed at this. The next thing you know a bunch of men in suits, wearing sunglasses opens fire on a ragtag team headed by blue-haired Bugs (Englishwoman Jessica Henwick of “Sense8”), who has a white rabbit tattoo on her arm. She encounters a younger version of Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).
Meanwhile, Anderson, whose therapist (Neil Patrick Harris) keeps him supplied with blue pills, encounters a woman named named Tiffany (Carrie-Anne Moss), who is a dead ringer for Trinity. When Morpheus offers Anderson a red pill to open his mind to the Matrix, the action proper begins. But what is that action if not a constant and pointless retelling of the plot of the original film, which we see again in short clips, on an endless loop of meaningless and badly staged fight scenes?
“The Matrix Resurrections,” like the far better “No Time to Die,” is a series of fight and chase sequences tied together by a familiar plot and characters. The cinema is now chasing its own tail. In “The Matrix Resurrections” hundreds of rounds are fired that do not hit their target. It immediately becomes the film’s biggest joke.
Henwick swallows half her dialogue, leaving you to wonder what she is going on about. Well, it hardly matters. Neo, as Anderson is known in the Matrix, keeps talking about his “module.” He might as well be talking about his mojo, which is non-existent.
While getting shot at, Bugs and her cohorts run up walls, as if they can’t be shot while doing so. The black cat from “The Matrix” is back, so is “bullet time” and “wire-fu.” There are trademark portals through mirrors (hail Lewis Carroll), windows and doors and montages of action taking place simultaneously in different realms. At one point, it rains bodies.
Jada Pinkett Smith returns in old age make-up as Niobe. Priyanka Chopra Jonas appears as the adult Sati (okay?). Reeves and Moss don’t have much to add to their previous incarnations. The Machines remain the secret enemy in “The Matrix Resurrections,” and the image of Neo in his pod, where he is awakened to the truth of his pathetic existence, still has power.
Just in time for that other white-savior film “Dune” comes this new “Matrix.” In 1999, “The “Matrix” was a genuine, cyberpunk sensation. Although its ideas were mostly lifted from the work of the visionary Philip K. Dick, the original film was revolutionary in its way. This new “Matrix” is a by-product of the corporate status quo. The film industry has been taken over by the Machines, and this new “Matrix” is a film made by and profiting them. Get back in your pods.
(“The Matrix Resurrections” contains violence and profanity.)
