Celebrities
Matt Reid: 5 Things To Know About The Tennis Player Who’s Been Spending Time With Rebel Wilson
The ‘Bridesmaids’ actress brought the tennis pro along with her to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television awards with her earlier in December.
Rebel Wilson has certainly been spending a lot of time with Matt Reid. The 41-year-old actress and the 31-year-old tennis player have seemed to have definitely hit it off, and they’ve definitely gotten close. The Pitch Perfect actress had started hanging out with Matt as early as the summertime, when the two were seen spending time together in New York at the U.S. Open tennis tournament via DailyMail. Find out everything you need to know about Matt Reid here!
1. Matt is a fellow Aussie
Like Rebel, Matt is also an Australian. He was born in Sydney on July 17, 1990, but he’s lived in Galston, New South Wales for much of his life, according to his Tennis.com bio. He didn’t stay down under for long though. When he was 15-years-old, he was offered a scholarship to the prestigious Nick Bollettieri Academy (named for the tennis great) in Bradenton, Florida. He studied there for two years.
2. He’s been a tennis pro for 12 years
Matt started playing tennis when he was just a kid, and his hard work and dedication has definitely paid off. He went pro at age 19 in 2009, according to his ATP Tour bio. He competed in the junior Wimbledon Doubles championship in 2008 with Bernard Tomic. Unfortunately, the pair lost, but Matt has continued his career and been successful as a tennis player. He’s currently ranked at number 85 for doubles on the ATP tour.
3. He’s a twin
Matt has a strong bond with his family. His mom Tracy works in real estate, while his dad Angus is a landscaper. He also has a younger brother Nick and sister Grace. He also has a twin sister Ellen. He’s shared photos with his siblings, showing that he’s close with them on his Instagram.
4. He joined Rebel on the red carpet for an Australian award show
Matt seemed like he had a great time at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Awards (AACTA) along with Rebel on December 8. Matt rocked a white tux, while Rebel looked gorgeous in a black mini-dress with silver design on the front. The pair attended with actress Brittany Hockley and podcaster Sam Kennedy. Matt posted a picture of the four outside the Sydney Opera House on his Instagram. “AACTA Awards night with this awesome crew,” he captioned it.
5. He’s a huge rugby fan
While tennis might be his main love, Matt is on the record as a major rugby fan! He’s said that if he hadn’t gone pro for tennis, he probably would’ve tried to compete as a rugby player. His father had also played the sport. He’s said that while many different games growing up, he still enjoys rugby and surfing, and he’s named Australian rugby icon Jonathan Thurston was his sports hero as a kid. He even dressed as a rugby player for Halloween in 2018.
Celebrities
Chris Noth & Tara Wilson’s marriage ‘hanging by a thread’
Chris Noth‘s wife Tara Wilson has removed her wedding ring amid ongoing reports of sexual harassment against Noth, sources tell Page Six.
The embattled “Sex and the City” star is reportedly staying in New York City, while Wilson is at home in California with their two sons: Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months.
READ ALSO: Chris Noth dropped from Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ amid sex assault allegations
In photos published by the DailyMail.com on Tuesday, a makeup-free Wilson was seen outside her Sherman Oaks, CA home. She did not appear to be wearing her wedding ring.
“Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread,” an insider tells Page Six. “She just wants to protect the kids. That is her number one priority.”
Three women have come forward alleging unwanted sexual encounters with the 67-year-old actor in 2004 and 2015.
At least one of the alleged encounters happened while Noth was with Wilson, whom he married in Hawaii in April 2012.
Noth was killed off in episode one of SATC spin-off “And Just Like That”, and he was dropped from ABC’s “The Equalizer,” starring Queen Latifah.
In addition, he has lost a planned $12 million deal to sell his tequila brand, Ambhar, and he was dropped as a client by A3 Artists Agency.
Noth vigorously denied the allegations in a statement to Page Six last week:
“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Noth said his encounters with two of the accusers were consensual.
Celebrities
Julie Bowen’s Sisters: Everything To Know About Her 2 Siblings
Julie Bowen found fame with ‘Modern Family’ but her two sisters are stars in their own right! Find out all about Julie’s siblings here!
Julie Bowen became a household name as the hilarious matriarch Claire Dunphy in Modern Family. While the role earned her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2011 and 2012, the star, 51, had a hugely successful acting career long before the iconic ABC sitcom. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Julie would eventually take her theater experience from Brown University to Hollywood, where she immediately landed a role in the soap opera Loving in 1992. From there, it was a lead in Happy Gilmore as Adam Sandler’s love interest to recurring stints on Lost and Boston Legal. With all that experience, Julie decided to start her own production company, Bowen & Sons!
Speaking of family, Julie has two sisters that are just as talented! Below, find out everything you need to know about Molly Luetkemeyer and Annie Luetkemeyer!
All About Julie Bowen’s Sisters
Julie’s two sisters were also born in Baltimore. The three siblings were the only children of Suzanne Frey and John Alexander Luetkemeyer Jr., who worked as a commercial real estate developer. Molly (below) has dabbled in television as well! The younger sister of the actress was a host for the TLC show Clean Sweep.
Molly landed the fun gig because of her monumental success in interior design, which has exploded over the past two decades. After establishing M. Design Interiors in 2001, Molly has lent her talent to designing homes in Beverly Hills, Martha’s Vineyard, New York’s West Village, and other posh residences throughout the United States, according to her website. She has been named The Hollywood Reporter‘s list of 25 Most Influential Interior Designers in LA and on House Beautiful‘s list of Top 100 Designers in America four times. Her Los Angeles abode even had it’s own feature in a 2017 issue of House Beautiful!
Julie’s sister Annie took a very different path than her two older siblings, but she’s found phenomenal success as an infectious disease expert. Specializing in tuberculosis, HIV, and viral hepatitis as the Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the University of California, San Francisco, Annie first studied at Stanford and then went on to get her degree in medicine from Harvard. She has also recently turned her attention to the coronavirus pandemic, leading investigations into potential therapies for Covid-19.
Julie and Annie’s Hero Moment
Julie and Annie made headlines in August 2021 when they helped rescue a hiker in Utah’s Arches National Park. The two sisters were hiking when they came upon Minnie John, a New Jersey mother, who had fainted and broken her glasses. Minnie detailed the encounter on her Facebook, saying she woke up to a familiar voice and wondered if she was watching television.
After Julie and Annie treated Minnie with some bandages and electrolytes, Minnie said she couldn’t shake the feeling she knew one of her rescuers. “That face looked so familiar again and I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous and the doctor said yes,” Minnie wrote. “Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember. She said smiling Modern Family and I said of course!”
Julie and Annie then explained to Minnie that their hiking guide had seen Minnie fall flat on her face, which prompted the sisters to run to Minnie’s side. They assured Minnie she was going to be fine and then used her cell phone to call her son, who was about twenty minutes ahead on the hike, to let him know what had happened. Minnie wrote that she fainted because she is diabetic and her “sugar was low.” After being taken to a hospital, she discovered she had fractured her nose and received five stitches. “They were so caring and loving to stop like the Good Samaritan does in the Bible,” she said of Julie and Annie. “They were God sent! It was no accident they were there.”
Celebrities
‘Doctor Strange 2’ Trailer: Stephen Enlists Wanda’s Help With The Multiverse
Wanda Maximoff has been taking it easy since ‘WandaVision.’ In the first trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ Stephen seeks out Wanda and Scarlet Witch is coming along for the ride.
The multiverse is something we know “frighteningly little” about, and the same can be said for Wanda Maximoff’s powers. Doctor Strange finds Wanda and goes to her for help in the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This is the first time Doctor Strange and Wanda have shared the screen together.
“Well, I knew sooner or later you’d show up. I made mistakes and people were hurt,” Wanda says to Doctor Strange. But Doctor Strange isn’t here to talk about Westview. “We need your help,” Doctor Strange tells Wanda. “What do you know about the multiverse?”
Doctor Strange is getting a sequel nearly 6 years after his first standalone movie. He played a major role in Spider-Man: No Way Home after casting a botched spell for Peter Parker that brought other iterations of the superhero into their world. At the end of the film, Doctor Strange cast another spell that made the entire world forget that Peter Parker ever existed.
In Doctor Strange 2, Strange is dealing with the fallout of what’s happening with the multiverse. “Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished,” Mordo tells Strange. Doctor Strange replies, “It was the only way. But I never meant for any of this to happen.”
Mordo notes that the “greatest threat to our universe” is none other than… Doctor Strange. An evil version of Doctor Strange, who originally appeared in the Disney+ series What If…?, shows up in the trailer.
The last time we saw Wanda, she was fully embracing her Scarlet Witch magic. She was going through the Darkhold, a powerful, evil spellbook. When Wanda transformed into Scarlet Witch, Agatha Harkness told Wanda, “You have no idea what you’ve unleashed.” Does Doctor Strange even realize the extent of Wanda’s powers? Time will tell!
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. The movie will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.
