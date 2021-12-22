Celebrities
Michelle Young Reveals How She Knew Nayte Was The One & Their Current Wedding Plans
‘The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young has found her happily ever after! Michelle and Nayte Olukoya spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about their relationship, wedding plans, and more.
From the first impression rose to an engagement! Michelle Young found everlasting love with Nayte Olukoya on The Bachelorette season 18. The happy couple got engaged during the December 21 finale. Michelle and Nayte opened up EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about what’s next for them, and Michelle gushed about the moment she knew Nayte was the man for her.
“Viewers can talk a lot about or make assumptions of what goes on in overnights, but my favorite thing about Nayte was the fact that as soon as the cameras left, he literally jumped on the bed crisscross applesauce and was like, ‘Sit across from me.’ We just talked for hours and hours,” Michelle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It allowed me the time to see someone who was experiencing feelings of love for the first time, being vulnerable for the first time with people, and giving him the time to have that to explain himself. I feel like that’s what really kind of showed me where he was at because when you sit down and have a conversation on the show at a cocktail party, it is very, very quick. It is brief, people interrupt, there’s drama, but that uninterrupted time where he could actually take the time to explain his feelings, I’m like, ‘Okay, I know where he stands. Got it.’”
Michelle admitted that she loves that Nayte has so much “intellect” and a “level of knowledge about relationships.” She added, “I know that he hadn’t been in love before. Even when I think back to my first time falling in love, you know you’re in love whether you’re 16 or whether you’re, you know… Just the way he spoke about relationships and what he wanted in a relationship. But also, it wasn’t necessarily all this fairytale stuff. It was very much this day to day how our relationship changes. That’s what truly kind of showed me that he’s already thought about what makes a relationship last and that he’s looking for things that make it last. All the butterflies and the roses and the intense passion, yes, we always want that to be a part of it, but it was those underlying things that we spoke about.”
The couple had to keep their engagement a secret until the finale aired. Nayte revealed that it “wasn’t that hard” to keep their relationship under wraps. There was “a lot of FaceTimes, a lot of texting,” Nayte said. “We would see each other frequently, secret trips to go see each other, things like that. But it wasn’t really difficult, you know what I mean? We were always talking, always just growing, learning everything. We’ve been definitely counting down the days, but 10 weeks for us to finally be able to be public wasn’t the worst. Ten weeks for the rest of your life, you know?”
Even though there have been some Bachelor Nation breakups recently — Claire and Dale, Tayshia and Zac, and Katie and Blake — Michelle and Nayte are not worried about their relationship. They feel rock-solid after having deep discussions about what they need out of their relationship.
“We had a conversation about how love changes and how it’s going to feel like it changes,” Michelle explained. “And really honestly sitting down and having a talk about what it’s truly dating in the public eye and how to argue, how to navigate through this when I’m struggling, what I need, what he needs when he’s struggling, and really just sitting down and realizing that it’s each other that we want. It’s not the spotlight. It’s not everything around that. That definitely can add pressure, uncomfortable feelings at times, but also, now that we’re out in public, tune into a relationship if you want. If not, that’s okay. I came here to find my person and spend the rest of my life with him. And that’s what we’re going to do.”
Michelle and Nayte are happily engaged, but they’re taking things slow before diving head-first into wedding planning. “Well, we’re definitely gearing up to start looking for dates for a wedding, but as of right now, we just got out of being on TV. Now we’ve got holidays, New Year’s, looking for a house, but the wedding is definitely coming,” Nayte told HollywoodLife.
Cardi B Gifts Offset with $2 Million for His Birthday; Cardi & Offset Disagree Over How to Dress Infant Son (Videos)
Cardi B surprised husband Offset with a giant check for $2 million at his birthday party this week. Offset’s 30th Sneaker Birthday Ball was held at Sneakertopia LA in Los Angeles.
After Offset made it rain stacks of cash on the crowd, Cardi surprised him with the massive check.
Apparently, Offset’s income was disrupted by the pandemic, but Cardi — the breadwinner of the family — is making up for his loss in revenue.
Earlier this week, Cardi B and Offset had a falling out over how to dress their infant son.
In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Cardi shows Offset a mini fedora for their only son.
But Offset disagreed with her fashion choice. “Hell nah,” the Migos rapper said. “I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Have my boy looking like Ne-Yo!”
Ne-Yo is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who is not known for his masculinity.
Offset also balked when Cardi showed him a cute baby outfit featuring red pants, a button-down Oxford shirt and suspenders.
“Ain’t this cute?” the mom-of-two asked.
“Hell the f**k no!” the frustrated father-of-5 responded.
“This is cute. This is cute,” Cardi pressed on. But offset wasn’t having it.
“Hell no! Man, bro, stop playing for real,” Offset said, before adding that Cardi wanted to dress their son like Carlton Banks, the nerdish character played by actor Alfonso Ribeiro on ’90s hit comedy TV series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
Cardi gave birth to her first son on September 4, 2021. She has not yet revealed her son’s name. The hip-hop couple also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
Offset also has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie, from previous relationships.
Watch the video below.
LOOOL! Sounds like Offset wasn’t feelin’ Cardi B’s choice of outfit for their little one ??pic.twitter.com/LYy9uu78pH
— Power 106 (@Power106LA) December 20, 2021
Bethenny Frankel Addresses Breakup Rumors After Strange Post
Rumors of a breakup have been swirling online, after Bethenny Frankel made a strange post on social media.
The Real Housewives of New York star and Paul Bernon got engaged earlier this year, after she finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy. She also ended a nasty custody battle with her ex, which resulted in Bethenny’s victory.
In the recent Instagram post, Bethenny was photographed alone by a Christmas tree, in a shirt which read: “Jingle ladies. She also wrote in the caption, “Shoutout to all my #jingleladies who can put their own ring on it…” Fans immediately began speculating on a possible breakup, pointing to the fact that she wasn’t wearing a ring.
Bethenny, 51, then took to Instagram to address the rumors that circulated. She expressed, “Rumors hurt and affect other people as does irresponsible press. I am engaged to a wonderful man named Paul. We got engaged in February and months later, I was swimming and had my ring on and it came out that we were engaged because we hadn’t made an announcement.”
She then stated: “We are engaged. I don’t always wear my ring. I don’t have to always wear my ring. sometimes I don’t feel it’s safe. Sometimes my fingers swell or contract. But I’m doing me. It’s my opinion that a relationship is about the two people in the relationship, the commitment, and the feelings.”
The Bravo star included a final message: “It’s not about announcements, not about pomp and circumstance, not about jewelry. It’s symbolism and if I decide to wear an engagement toe ring, then so be it.”
Mariah Carey Sings ‘All I Want For Christmas’ With Her Twins, 10, & Dogs In Cute Video — Watch
Mariah Carey belted out her classic Christmas tune inside her home in a new video — and she had a little help from her twins and two dogs.
Singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is typically a one-woman job for Mariah Carey, 52. But when the “Queen of Christmas” belted out her classic holiday tune in a Dec. 21 Instagram video, her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon, as well as her two dogs, also participated in the performance. The festive moment, which can be seen in Mariah’s video below, will truly get you into the Christmas spirit — if for some reason you aren’t already!
In the clip, Mariah is shown entering her living room decorated with poinsettias and a lit-up Christmas tree as she begins singing her record-breaking holiday song. Mariah sings, “All I want for Christmas is,” before Monroe and Moroccan jump up and shout “You!” This gets a big reaction from the family’s two dogs, who immediately start barking at the sounds of Mariah and her kids singing.
Of course, Mariah is wearing a festive red gown in her holiday clip. She gave a subtle shoutout to her dogs in the caption of her post, which read, “All I Want For Christmas Is… 🐶🐶.” Some of Mariah’s most famous followers, including Kris Jenner and Holly Robinson Peete, gushed over the family performance by leaving complimentary comments under Mariah’s video.
Mariah has been getting her kids very involved in the holiday celebrations this year. In Late November, she posted a video of herself teaching her kids a Hanukah song that she learned as a kid. The twins also made an adorable cameo in their mom’s “Fall In Love At Christmas” video, which came out in early November to kick off the holiday season. Mariah sings in the video with R&B vocalist Khalid and gospel icon Kirk Franklin, and at the very end, Monroe and Moroccan make a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance.
