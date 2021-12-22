Celebrities
Michelle Young’s Engagement Ring: See Her Sparkler From [SPOILER]
After getting engaged to [SPOILER] on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, Michelle Young is now rocking a new piece of gorgeous bling on her left ring finger!
Michelle Young is officially engaged! During the Dec. 21 finale of The Bachelorette, Michelle accepted Nayte Olukoya’s proposal on the beach in Mexico. The proposal took place after Michelle dumped Brandon Jones and let Nayte know that he was her final pick. Nayte got down on one knee and popped the question with a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring. The ring featured a pear-shaped diamond, set high on a silver band.
“Michelle, the very first night I met you, I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto,” Nayte said at the final rose ceremony. “The second night that we were together, we talked about running away together. I’m standing in front of you right now and the feelings are the same — I want to run away with you. I want to run away to forever with the woman that I’ve come to love. This amazingly, crazy, loud kind of love. Through this journey, you’ve shared a lot of vulnerable sides of your past. I know that you’ve felt unseen at times and I want to let you know that I am completely prepared, willing and ready to make sure that you are always chosen first, seen, now, today, tomorrow and for the rest of our lives. I love you, Michelle.”
“From the moment you stepped out of the limo, I felt like there was a connection,” Michelle responded. “It was this kinetic moment where I was feeling things that I didn’t even really know it was possible to feel. Walking into this, my fear was that I would not be loved as much as I love the other person. Through our conversations, there were moments that that fear started to creep in. This has not necessarily been a smooth ride. But I’m also not willing to face that fear of walking away from this without you because I have never felt a love like this before. I love you with my entire heart and don’t ever want to think about waking up next to anyone besides you and doing life with anyone besides you. At the end, I want to be standing in front of my soulmate, and he is definitely standing right in front of me.”
Nayte couldn’t stop smiling as he got ready to propose. “I am absolutely crazy for you. I love you. I don’t ever want to let go,” he said, getting down on one knee. “Michelle Ann Young, will you marry me?” And of course, she said yes!
Michelle hit it off with Nayte from the very beginning. In fact, he was even the recipient of her first impression rose on the very first night of filming. As the season went on, though, Michelle sometimes struggled to get Nayte to open up, which he admitted has always been a struggle for him. Michelle also briefly second-guessed the relationship after hometown dates when Nayte’s stepdad admitted that he might not be ready for an engagement.
However, a night in the fantasy suite turned everything around for Michelle and Nayte. During that date, Nayte assured Michelle that he was ready for a future with her. Behind closed doors, they told each other that they loved each other, and the rest was history. Even though Michelle also had a strong connection with Brandon, and even admitted that she was falling in love with him, too, there was no doubting that Nayte was her guy. Despite her family’s reservations, Michelle realized that she would be devastated to live the rest of her life without Nayte, which is why she chose him.
Michelle and Nayte’s engagement was filmed back in September, so for the past three months, the lovebirds have had to keep their relationship a secret. Now that the finale has aired, though, they’re free to be a couple in the real world! After the recent Bachelorette breakups for Katie Thurston and Tayshia Adams, fans of the franchise are rooting for a couple to work out, so hopefully Michelle and Nayte will be able to make the love last!
Pete Davidson Drives Kim Kardashian’s Car To Buy Jewelry In Beverly Hills As Romance Heats Up
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been inseparable recently — and they have the mileage to prove it!
Pete Davidson, 28, clearly has the keys to Kim Kardashian‘s heart — as well as her car! Just hours after having an intimate breakfast together at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the SNL star was seen driving Kim’s custom Rolls-Royce to nearby jewelry shop XIV Karats, where he picked up some merchandise — possibly a Christmas gift for his new leading lady. In photos taken on Dec. 21, Pete can be seen taking off his mask to smoke a cigarette, while waiting on his jewels to be brought out to him. So does this mean that he is going to be unwrapping gifts in California with Kim and her kids this year? Only time will tell, but it’s definitely possible.
Pete’s Beverly Hills shopping spree is the latest for the couple, who just jetted to LA from NYC one day prior. On December 18, Kim, 41, and Pete were spotted on another romantic date night in the Big Apple. After dining on the rooftop of Angelina’s restaurant in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island, New York, the duo — accompanied by Scott Disick, 38, and a mystery woman — went to a nearby movie theater, where they saw the movie House of Gucci.
But that wasn’t the highlight of Kim’s most recent trip to New York. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Pete took Kim home to meet his mom, Amy — and the two hit it off. During the visit, which lasted several hours, our sources said that Kim and Pete’s mother, who he lived with until late December 2020, got along very well, sharing laughs, while also engaging in some “intimate” conversations. Kim, who has four kids with soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, 44, “loves the fact that Pete is a mama’s boy,” the insider revealed.
One thing is clear — Kim and Pete are getting quite serious. Although recent photos of the billionaire brunette show her always looking happy out and about with her younger beau, photos of Kim’s ex Kanye paint quite a different story. On December 10, Kim filed papers in an LA court to become “legally single” from Kanye. In documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim also requested to have West dropped from her last name, changing it from “Kardashian-West” back to just “Kardashian.”
‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle Dumps [SPOILER] After Telling Him She Was In Love
After falling in love with two different guys on season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Michelle Young could still only choose one, and the man who she dumped was absolutely devastated.
Michelle Young and Brandon Jones had a devastating breakup during the finale of The Bachelorette. During fantasy suites, Michelle knew she was falling in love with Brandon, and he made it clear to her family that he was ready for a future with the Minnesota native. However, Michelle’s feelings for Nayte Olukoya were stronger, and she had to say goodbye to Brandon during the season 18 finale on Dec. 21.
The breakup was extremely emotional, especially since Michelle knew how much her family loved Brandon when they met him earlier in the episode. She was devastated to have to break Brandon’s heart, especially after how open and vulnerable he was with his feelings all season long. Michelle woke up on the day of the final rose ceremony feeling torn, and admitted that she was about to make the hardest decision of her life.
Going into the final rose ceremony, Brandon was confident that he was about to get engaged. “Michelle, from the first time I laid eyes on you, I want you to know that I truly saw you. From the first time I talked to you, I knew you were someone so unbelievably special,” he told her. “People always talk about love — that they found the missing piece. Michelle, I found that with you. I found something so unbelievably special with you that I won’t ever forget and I don’t think I’ll ever find again. I truly believe you’re the missing piece I’ve been searching for my entire life. I don’t want to spend another second without you. I don’t want to walk another day without you. I don’t want to wake up another morning without you. I will truly be the luckiest man to walk this Earth if I got to walk it with you.”
Unfortunately, Michelle had to break Brandon’s heart. “I have truly never met somebody like you,” she said. “I meant what I said with loving you. But I promised myself that I would continue to follow my heart and it’s not that I don’t love you, because I do, it’s just that my heart is in another direction. I have to go with what I feel.” She broke down in tears as she broke the news.
“I’m so sorry,” she added. “You’re this unbelievable person. I need you to know how much I care about you and that doesn’t just get turned off. You truly will always have a piece of my heart, Brandon.” Although Brandon was devastated, he told Michelle that he wished her nothing but happiness and promised to always be there for her.
Jennifer Lopez Sends Subtle Love To Ben Affleck With ‘B’ Mug In New Photo
Jennifer Lopez made her Instagram followers stop scrolling when the singer shared her latest series of stunning snapshots.
Jennifer Lopez is showing boyfriend Ben Affleck some love! The 52-year-old singer sent hearts racing as she took to Instagram on Dec. 21 and shared a stunning snapshot. J.Lo posed in a series of snapshots while holding a coffee mug with the letter “B” on it.
The “Booty” hit-maker looked stunning as usual in a cozy white puffer jacket by Aritzia. She opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty. In one image, J.Lo posed seductively for the camera and in another photo she flashed a wide smile.
Celebrities and fans alike flocked to the World of Dance! alum’s comments section to gush over the A-lister. Ellen Pompeo dropped by to leave several crown emojis while celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson responded with three white heart emojis. One fan noted, “B as in Ben.” Another wrote, “Omg girllll you literally gorgeous!”
J.Lo’s subtle message comes two days after the actress set the record straight about her feelings on her beau’s recent SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern. Following reports that she was “pissed” about Ben’s out-of-context comments on his marriage to Jennifer Garner — particularly that he felt “trapped” in their relationship — J.Lo told People magazine that “this story is simply not true.” She added, “It is not how I feel…I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”
The Maid In Manhattan star’s comments follow reports that she was “pissed” following the interview, with Page Six adding, “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this.” The report also said that J.Lo “has met Jennifer Garner” and is “trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids” (the mom-of-two was spotted trick-or-treating with her twins Max and Emme, 13, along with Jennifer Garner and her three children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9).
