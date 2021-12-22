News
Missouri reaches medical marijuana milestone
MISSOURI — Barely a year after medical marijuana went on sale in Missouri, the industry has reached a big milestone.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services reports sales have passed the $200 million mark. Official sales kicked off 14 months ago.
To date, more than 158,000 patients are approved to buy medical marijuana, and another 3200 caregivers.
The statewide ballot approving the medical use of marijuana was approved in 2018, including those with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, and 20 other qualifying conditions.
News
Sonic boom from Boeing test flight heard across Illinois and Missouri
CENTRAL ILLINOIS – The military and Boeing both confirm the testing of a new F15 EX Strike Eagle created a sonic boom earlier today. There were reports of shaking in central Illinois but also in the Branson, Mo. area. At times, sonic booms could be heard for hundreds of miles away.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IMEA) says it was made aware of the noise and immediately started investigating. It too confirms that the F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course-corrected creating a sonic boom.
The IMEA says when the aircraft broke the sound barrier the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region.
The aircraft can easily break the sound barrier. Boeing has confirmed several test flights in the last few months.
In September, there was a sonic boom reported in the Springfield area due to a test flight.
Chatham Police just posted to Facebook to let people know that they are aware of a loud boom that happened at around noon on Tuesday.
Many residents in Sangamon County and Macon County reported that they heard the boom.
Officers said they have not yet to find out the source of this event.
They are advising people not to call the emergency services about this as it can tie up the phone lines for emergency/priority calls.
News
Dolphins look to continue run-game success against opponents not named the Jets
The Miami Dolphins just had their best rushing performance of the season.
The 183 yards on the ground against the New York Jets in Sunday’s 31-24 win was a new season high, 50 yards greater than their previous best (133 at Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 26). Veteran and University of Miami great Duke Johnson was a revelation at running back, producing the team’s first 100-yard rushing performance of the season in a call up from the practice squad as a COVID replacement.
The only thing: It still came against the Jets. New York has the NFL’s 30th-ranked run defense.
It won’t be as easy to run the ball at the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football or against the Tennessee Titans or New England Patriots in the final three-game stretch. The Saints enter Week 16 with the league’s sixth-best run defense, allowing 96.6 rushing yards per game.
But with Johnson, now signed to the active roster, having a career game in his seventh season of 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Gaskin pitching in 54 yards on 10 carries after just one practice back from the COVID list, did the Dolphins find something in their running game?
“I hope we have,” said co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Eric Studesville. “It’s going to be a big task for us because this is a good [Saints] defense. … The environment in New Orleans is always loud and involved. We’re going to have to stay focused and continue. We can’t just rest on what happened last week and think that’s going to continue this week.”
Johnson started with Gaskin spelling him and Salvon Ahmed, who also only practiced once, not playing. This week, Phillip Lindsay will also return in this crowded running back room after his stint on the COVID list. Malcolm Brown is eligible to return off injured reserve.
The Dolphins don’t have it set in stone who will have the starting or lead back role going forward.
“Hopefully, we’re always creating competition,” Studesville said. “I get the concept of the starting running back position, but we’re going to determine that more by the game plan and how we want to start things and what we do and what we think gives us the best chance. All those guys are going to play and participate, hopefully, as we put things together, and it’ll all work itself out.
“I’m happy to have them all and figure out who’s going to contribute and do what on a week-to-week basis. They’re all competitive. They’re all focused. They’re all intensely prepared to contribute whatever way they can.”
Wilkins’ TD
The most fun moment of Miami’s latest victory was defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, in as a fullback in a goal-line package, scoring a go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown and following it up with an epic celebration.
Dolphins coaches showed a high degree of trust in Wilkins to call his number in a tied game in the fourth quarter.
“With all plays, we’re going to call the plays that we think will give us the best chance,” Studesville said. “It wasn’t necessarily trying to call a play for Christian. That was the best play we felt we had on our call sheet for that situation being down on the goal. Duke had scored earlier in the game on a goal-line package play. That was the next play up that we had listed, and so we went with that.”
Wilkins got some national attention on Tuesday, joining NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to talk about the touchdown and celebration. The jokester 310-pounder has pleaded with offensive coaches for his chance on the goal line this season.
“Regularly, he reminds us,” Studesville said.
Fake-punt miscue
A regrettable play for the Dolphins on Sunday came when long snapper Blake Ferguson’s snap on a fake punt was directed at upback Clayton Fejedelem, who did not appear ready to catch it.
“I’ll take full responsibility for that,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said on Monday. “My call. We didn’t execute it. Thankfully, the defense kind of bailed us out there. We need to do a better job of execution.”
Added special teams coordinator Danny Crossman on Tuesday: “The old adage: Failure to communicate. As much as we harp on communication, we failed to communicate there on exactly the process of what we were trying to get done in that situation. We end up with a bad play.”
News
Tickets on sale for NASCAR Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway
MADISON, Ill. – Tickets are on sale for the World Wide Technology Raceway’s NTT Indycar series and the NASCAR Cup Series Weekend.
The events are on June 3 through June 5. The NASCAR Cup Series Weekend includes the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on June 4 and the #CupTimesSTL Short Track Classic on June 3 at the nearby Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois.
Click here for more information.
