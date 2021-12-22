Connect with us

News

More COVID woes: NBA postpones Raptors-Bulls, Nets-Blazers

Published

36 seconds ago

on

More COVID woes: NBA postpones Raptors-Bulls, Nets-Blazers
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

By TIM REYNOLDS

The NBA on Wednesday called off the next game for both the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets due to COVID-19 issues, after determining that neither team has the minimum eight players necessary to start a contest.

Toronto’s game at Chicago scheduled for Wednesday was postponed, as was Brooklyn’s game at Portland on Thursday.

The moves raise the total number of postponements this season in the NBA to nine because of virus-related reasons, including three consecutive Nets games that have needed to be rescheduled.

Brooklyn’s next possible game would be Saturday, part of the NBA’s five-game Christmas slate, with the Nets scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Lakers. But with what is believed to be a league-high 10 players in the health and safety protocols, a list that includes Kevin Durant, James Harden and — even though he has yet to play this season — Kyrie Irving, it certainly would seem like that game may be in jeopardy.

“Obviously, teams around the league are really severely getting impacted and games are getting postponed,” Miami guard Duncan Robinson said. “It’s kind of unsurprising, in that this is the chaos that we’ve kind of come to expect over this last, whatever it’s been, year-and-a-half or something like that.”

The Christmas schedule may, at minimum, be missing much of its star power from a player perspective. Among those scheduled to play on Saturday and listed out for games on Wednesday were Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Atlanta’s Trae Young; the Bucks have three players in the protocols and the Hawks increased their protocols list to five by adding Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

Boston, scheduled to play Milwaukee on Christmas, had seven players listed as out for Wednesday’s game with Cleveland because of protocols — one fewer than the Cavaliers, whose list is now at eight.

There had been six games on Wednesday’s schedule, including Raptors-Bulls. For those games alone, at least 48 players were ruled out because of virus-related issues.

The league entered Wednesday with 84 players from 20 teams known to be in the protocols, a figure that fluctuates almost on an hourly basis. But the NBA has no plans to pause the season, Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week in an interview with ESPN.

If the Nets-Lakers game ends up postponed as well, the NBA is reserving the right to move another game into that 8 p.m. Eastern time slot to accommodate ABC’s needs. The league told the 10 teams with games scheduled on Christmas that shifting some starting times is a possibility and that the priority is filling ABC’s 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. game slots.

For now, those games, in order, would have Boston at Milwaukee, Golden State at Phoenix and Brooklyn at the Lakers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Democrats “not giving up” on Biden bill, talks with Manchin

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Democrats “not giving up” on Biden bill, talks with Manchin
google news

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement.

But Republicans are voicing greater confidence now that they can beat back much of what they don’t like in the package. “As we ended the year, it looks to me like they couldn’t swallow the spinach,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, said Wednesday of the Democrats.

Biden, responding to reporters’ questions Tuesday at the White House, joked that he holds no grudges against the conservative West Virginia senator whose rejection of the social services and climate change bill stunned Washington just days ago.

Instead, the president spoke passionately about the families who would benefit from the Democrats’ ambitious, if now highly uncertain, plan to pour billions of dollars into child care, health care and other services.

“Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done,” Biden said.

The president’s off-the-cuff remarks constitute his first public statement as Democrats struggle to pick up the pieces from Manchin’s announcement over the weekend that he would not support the bill, as is. Manchin essentially crushed Biden’s sweeping policy measure in the 50-50 Senate, siding with all Republicans who oppose the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also struck a determined tone later Tuesday, telling Senate Democrats on 90-minute video call to expect a vote in January on the package as they push toward a deal.

Schumer acknowledged the frustration among Democrats but he told senators the party was “not giving up” on the proposal, according to a Democrat on the private call who provided details on the condition of anonymity.

But the Democrats face serious questions over whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat.

Manchin and his party are so far apart, his relationships so bruised after months of failed talks, it’s unclear how they even get back to the negotiating table, let alone revive the more than 2,100-page social services and climate change bill.

All of that is encouraging to McConnell.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Wreck of last U.S. slave ship mostly intact on coast, researchers say

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Wreck of last U.S. slave ship mostly intact on coast, researchers say
google news

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Researchers studying the wreckage of the last U.S. slave ship, buried in mud on the Alabama coast since it was scuttled in 1860, have made the surprising discovery that most of the wooden schooner remains intact, including the pen that was used to imprison African captives during the brutal journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

While the upper portion of the two-masted Clotilda is gone, the section below deck where the captured Africans and stockpiles were held is still largely in one piece after being buried for decades in a section of river that hasn’t been dredged, said maritime archaeologist James Delgado of the Florida-based SEARCH Inc.

At least two-thirds of the ship remains, and the existence of the unlit and unventilated slave pen, built during the voyage by the addition of a bulkhead where people were held as cargo below the main deck for weeks, raises questions about whether food and water containers, chains and even human DNA could remain in the hull, said Delgado.

“It’s a stunning revelation,” he said in an interview.

The discovery enhances the research value of the Clotilda’s remains and sets them apart from all other wrecks, Delgado said. The finding was confirmed in a report that was provided to The Associated Press and led to the site becoming part of the National Register of Historic Places in November.

“It’s the most intact (slave ship) wreck ever discovered,” he said. “It’s because it’s sitting in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta with fresh water and in mud that protected it that it’s still there.”

For Joycelyn Davis, a sixth-generation granddaughter of African captive Charlie Lewis and vice president of the Clotilda Descendants Association, the story of what happened more than 160 years ago is best told through the people who were involved, not a sunken ship. But she said she’s excited to learn more about what has been discovered, adding: “I think it’s going to be a surprise for us all.”

The Clotilda was the last ship known to transport African captives to the American South for enslavement. Nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in length, it departed Mobile, Alabama, for an illegal trip to purchase people decades after Congress outlawed such trade in 1808.

The ship had been sent across the ocean on a voyage financed by a wealthy businessman whose descendants remain prominent in Mobile. The Clotilda’s captain transferred its human cargo off the ship once it arrived in Alabama and set fire to the vessel to hide evidence of the journey. But most of the ship didn’t catch fire and remained in the river.

Shown on navigational charts since the 1950s, the wreckage was publicly identified as that of Clotilda in 2019 and has been explored and researched since then, Delgado said.

The state has set aside $1 million for preservation and research, and additional work planned at the site in early 2022 could show what’s inside the hull, Delgado said. But far more work is needed to determine whether the ship could ever be pulled out of the mud and put on display, as some have suggested.

“Generally, raising is a very expensive proposition. My sense is that while it was survived, it is more fragile that people think,” said Delgado. “A recovery could be a very delicate operation and also a very expensive and lengthy process.”

Freed after the South lost the Civil War, some of the enslaved Africans who were transported to America on the Clotilda settled in a community they started called Africatown USA a few miles north of downtown Mobile.

A documentary about the now-impoverished community by Alabama-born filmmaker Margaret Brown titled “Descendant” will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and descendants of the Clotilda captives are planning an annual gathering in February. Work is underway on a new museum that’s meant to be a catalyst for tourism and new development in the area.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Tesla Under Government Probe for Allowing Drivers to Play Video Games On the Road

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Tesla Under Government Probe for Allowing Drivers to Play Video Games On the Road
google news
The interior of a Tesla Model S on display at Brussels Expo on January 9, 2017 in Brussels, Belgium. Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

A Tesla owner’s complaint about his electric vehicle’s video game feature has triggered a safety investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In a document published on Wednesday, first reported by the Associated Press, the U.S. auto safety regulator confirmed a probe into roughly 580,000 Tesla vehicles over its “Passenger Play” feature.

“Passenger Play,” introduced in December 2020, allows drivers to play video games on Tesla’s front touchscreen while a car is in motion. Until then, game playing was only possible when a vehicle was in park. NHTSA said the investigation is opened “to evaluate the driver distraction potential of Tesla ‘Passenger Play’ while the vehicle is being driven.”

A formal NHTSA investigation will involve requests for documents from Tesla and could lead to a vehicle recall. Tesla hasn’t responded to a press inquiry by Observer.

“To date, the agency has received one owner complaint describing the gameplay functionality,” NHTSA said. The complaint came from Vince Patton, a retired broadcast journalist who lives near Portland, Oregon.

Patton learned about the latest “Passenger Play” feature in August when watching a YouTube video of a Tesla owner saying he could now play a video game on his touchscreen while driving. Patton then drove his 2021 Tesla Model 3 to an empty community college parking lot to try out the functionality for himself. He was able to activate two games, “Sky Force Reloaded” and “Solitaire,” and even browse the internet while his car was moving.

“NHTSA needs to prohibit all live video in the front seat and all live interactive web browsing while the car is in motion,” Patton wrote in his complaint to the NHTSA. “Creating a dangerous distraction for the driver is recklessly negligent.”

“We are aware of driver concerns and are discussing the feature with the manufacturer,” a NHTSA spokeswoman said in a statement to AP on December 9. “The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with design defects posing unreasonable risks to safety.”

The probe covers all four Tesla models, the S, X, Y and 3, from model years 2017 through 2022.

Tesla shares didn’t seem to be affected by the news. Stock is actually trading higher on Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk said he has sold enough stock to meet his goal of unloading 10 percent of his Tesla ownership. 

NHTSA has already been looking into Tesla’s partially automated driving system, “Autopilot,” over a series of accidents involving Tesla cars crashing into stopped emergency vehicles. The agency is also investigating Tesla’s new “Full Self-Driving” software after receiving a complaint about a near-crash incident.

Tesla has said neither “Autopilot” nor “Full Self-Driving” system can drive vehicles and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.

Tesla Under Government Probe for Allowing Drivers to Play Video Games On the Road

google news
Continue Reading

Trending