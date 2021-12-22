News
NBA has “no plans” to pause season, Silver tells ESPN
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that there are no plans to pause the season, even as numbers of players entering the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus continues to rise.
Silver, in an interview with ESPN, said the league has examined multiple options but does not yet see a reason to stop play. Through early Tuesday evening, at least 84 players from 20 teams — not including some coaches and staffers — were believed to be in the protocols, though those numbers tend to change almost on an hourly basis. The count is largely based on what teams have disclosed on their most recent injury report.
“Frankly, we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now,” Silver said. “As we look through these cases literally ripping through the country right now, putting aside the rest of the world, I think we’re finding ourselves where we sort of knew we were going to get to for the past several months — and that is that this virus will not be eradicated and we’re going to have to learn to live with it. That’s what we’re experiencing in the league right now.”
Silver’s remarks came on the same day that the 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas were told by the league that shifting some game times is a possibility for the planned five-game slate, if virus-related issues force changes to the lineup and create holes in the national television schedule.
The league told the teams the priority is filling the ABC windows for Saturday’s games, which means the slots at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern. For now, those games, in order, would have Boston at Milwaukee, Golden State at Phoenix and Brooklyn at the Los Angeles Lakers.
The other games on the Christmas schedule are Atlanta at New York at noon Eastern, and Dallas at Utah at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Both of those games are scheduled to be shown on ESPN.
The league called the notion of shifting game times — which may happen if a game is postponed — a contingency plan in the memo distributed to the teams involved and obtained by The Associated Press. Decisions on whether shifting times is needed could come as late as Friday. Any decisions made on Saturday to postpone a Christmas game would not impact the remainder of the day’s schedule, the league said.
“There’s no doubt those five Christmas Day games are important,” Silver said. “But as you know, we play many games every day.”
The NBA has postponed seven games so far this season, but none from Wednesday onward yet. Some of the teams scheduled to play on Saturday have numerous players and coaches in the league’s health and safety protocols right now; the Nets currently have 10 players on that list, which is the highest known figure for any team.
The league is allowing teams to sign replacements to hardship contracts when a player tests positive for the virus, with hopes such moves can minimize the need for postponements.
Other top NBA players were being added to the protocols list Tuesday. Toronto’s Fred VanVleet is now one of seven players in protocols for the Raptors, but the team — anticipating some roster reinforcements — flew to Chicago on Tuesday in anticipation of a Wednesday game there against the Bulls.
Also Tuesday, Atlanta teammates Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela joined a Hawks list that already included Trae Young, raising questions about their availability for Christmas.
Silver told ESPN that a very small number of the league’s current cases involve players or coaches who have gone through the three-shot process — two Pfizer or Moderna shots, then a booster — and that those people have largely been asymptomatic or experiencing no worse than mild symptoms.
“Boosters are highly effective,” Silver said, adding that the league and the National Basketball Players Association are trying to get the league’s rate of boosted players increased significantly. The NBA has said 97% of players are fully vaccinated and the NBPA said Tuesday night that 65% of eligible players are boosted, which they pointed to as better than twice the national average.
“Today, we committed to facilitating the delivery of booster shots to all eligible players, and the NBPA is strongly encouraging all of our members to receive a booster as soon as possible,” the union said.
Silver also said that the omicron variant is a “beyond dominant” player in the rise of positive tests within the NBA in recent days, estimating that somewhere around “90% of the positive cases we’re seeing right now are omicron.”
The league is also “actively looking” at changing some protocols and is in constant contact with other leagues, Silver said, about whether there are ways to allow asymptomatic players to take the floor or at least escape the protocols more quickly than the current rules allow. It does not appear a change in policy there is imminent.
“We’re comfortable with the protocols we’re following right now,” Silver said.
There were some notable removals from the protocols list Tuesday. The Lakers said Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker would be available to play Tuesday night against Phoenix. But Lakers coach Frank Vogel and four players remain out, all because of protocols.
“This virus, unfortunately, isn’t going anywhere,” Silver said.
Wyoming beats Kent St. 52-38 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — Playing with a heavy heart in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams dedicated the game to his grandmother.
The way he danced past Kent State defenders for 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a record-setting performance in the Cowboys’ 52-38 win on Tuesday, it was a fitting tribute. Especially since she taught him how to dance.
“When she was living in a nursing home that’s how we spent time together,” Williams said of his grandmother, who lived with his family while he was growing up. “She was slow, so we did some slower dances, and the box step was probably my favorite.”
After she watched him play his redshirt freshman season at Wyoming, she wasn’t able to attend any games this year. And while preparing for the bowl, Williams felt fortunate he had a chance to say goodbye to her over the phone.
“She never missed any of my games,” Williams said. “And I’m sure she was looking down from heaven watching this one, too.”
Aside from Williams’ yardage record, the MVP’s touchdowns rushing also tied a Potato Bowl record. Through the air, he passed for 127 yards and another touchdown.
“He’s very gifted and can run like the wind,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. “And obviously, it’s great to see him make those plays he’s very capable of making.”
Kent State (7-7), playing in its fifth bowl game in school history, raced out to a 17-7 lead and held a 24-21 advantage at halftime, but the Golden Flashes couldn’t hold up against Wyoming’s relentless rushing attack.
“That’s not the outcome we were looking for,” Kent State coach Sean Lewis said. “Areas that hampered us all year long hurt us today. … But I’m eager and excited to get back to work and build a program that Kent State can be proud of.”
Wyoming (7-6) scored 21 consecutive points to start the second half, including scoring runs of 27 and 80 yards by Williams, to build a 42-24 lead that proved to be too much for Kent State to overcome.
Wyoming senior linebacker Chad Muma and Butkus Award finalist didn’t disappoint in his final college game, leading the Cowboys on defense with 13 tackles and a half sack.
The Cowboys set the Potato Bowl team rushing record with 404 yards, while the two teams combined for 723 yards rushing, also a Potato Bowl record.
THE TAKEAWAYS
Wyoming: The Cowboys’ quarterback position has been a tug-of-war between Sean Chambers and Williams over the past two seasons. But Williams, who was named the starter midway through the season, will have a stranglehold on the position heading into spring practice.
Kent State: The Golden Flashes didn’t have any trouble moving the football, racking up 656 yards of offense. However, after holding Wyoming to 216 yards of offense in the first half, Kent State’s defense wilted in the second half, getting pushed around by a much more physical Wyoming offensive line.
MAC DEFENSES, PLEASE
Wyoming’s blueprint to victory this season relied on stout defense and ball control offense — except against MAC teams. The Cowboys averaged 18.3 points per game against teams from all other conferences. But in three games against MAC teams — Northern Illinois, Ball State, and Kent State — Wyoming averaged 49 points.
NEXT SEASON
Kent State: Fourth-year coach Lewis returns most of the offensive pieces next season needed to accomplish something the Golden Flashes haven’t done since the 1950s—go four straight years without a losing season. Leading rusher Marquez Cooper and top receiver Dante Cephas, who combined for 2,294 yards of total offense this year, will return for their junior seasons. Collin Schllee is expected to take over at quarterback after senior Dustin Crum exhausted all of his eligibility. Defense presents a bigger challenge for Lewis, who returns just four players but includes leading tackler Dean Clark.
Wyoming: As Bohl enters his ninth season at Wyoming, he will have to cobble together almost an entirely new offensive line with only one starter returning. But his defensive unit returns eight starters, yet will have a huge hole to fill with Muma’s departure.
UP NEXT
Wyoming opens next season at Illinois on Aug. 27.
Kent State opens its 2022 campaign at Washington on Sept. 3.
After ‘very serious injury,’ Gophers tailback Trey Potts says he will make ‘full recovery’
Trey Potts provided a positive update on his heath Tuesday, something Gophers fans have been waiting on since the third-year running back was involved in a scary injury situation during the 20-13 win over Purdue on Oct. 2.
After the win, Potts remained in hospitals in Indiana for six nights before traveling back to Minnesota. Head coach P.J. Fleck deferred to Potts’ family to share details of the ordeal, if they wished.
While what happened to Potts nearly 12 weeks ago still isn’t fully known, Potts shared in social media posts that he is “blessed and fortunate to be healthy and making a full recovery” from a “very serious injury.”
After returning to Minnesota on Oct. 9, Potts then traveled to his home in Williamsport, Pa., and recently back to the U campus. Fleck said Potts was doing well during the signing day event last week.
Potts wasn’t able to go to games during the second half of the season, but he said he will attend the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia at Chase Field in Phoenix on Dec. 28.
Potts thanked the doctors and nurses in Indiana as well as Fleck, his wife Heather, teammates, coaches, staff, the U’s doctors and trainers, the administration staff and family and friends for “their total support.”
“Lastly,” Potts wrote, “see you in 2022…”
FRESHMEN SPEAK
One Gophers policy is to limit true freshmen from doing interviews with media members during their first seasons on campus. This rule, however, can be bent on special occasions, primarily when a talented player is making a big impact on the field and is mature enough to be considered spokesman material.
We’re talking about the Rashod Batemans of the program, who first chatted with reporters in his debut year in 2018, well before he became Big Ten receiver of the year and a first-round NFL draft pick last spring.
On Tuesday, a pair of true freshmen joined this company: cornerback Justin Walley and tailback Mar’Keise Irving.
As the Gophers lost Potts and four other running backs during the season, Irving stepped up with 114 carries for 570 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games.
In 12 games, Walley had 28 total tackles, six pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a key interception in the 23-13 win over Wisconsin to take back Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
Walley was named a freshman All-American by 247Sports, and during bowl prep, teammates have started calling him “All-American,” a moniker he hopes doesn’t stick.
Before coming to Minnesota, Irving went by the nickname “Bucky” in his home state of Illinois, but since that’s also the name of Wisconsin’s mascot, fellow running back Mo Ibrahim and others tried to switch Irving’s nickname to “Bucko.”
“It was good at first, my teammates wanted to start calling me (that), so I just ran with it,” Irving said. “I didn’t care too much about what they called me.”
But in the end, Irving prefers “Bucky.”
SHOWCASE SENIORS
Gophers guard Blaise Andries accepted Tuesday an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game in Las Vegas on Feb. 3. Andries said Sunday he will forgo his final year of eligibility to declare for the NFL draft next spring.
On Saturday, Minnesota left tackle Sam Schuelter accepted a spot in the Hula Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 15.
Andries and Schlueter join three teammates headed to the Senior Bowl (right tackle Daniel Faalele and defensive ends Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo). The Senior Bowl, considered the best showcase of college players, will be Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala.
BRIEFLY
The Gophers are 4 1/2-point favorites over West Virginia, a betting line that hasn’t moved much with news last week that Mountaineers’ 1,000-yard rusher, Leddie Brown, has opted out of the bowl to turn pro. … Minnesota will fly to Arizona on Dec. 23 and will have a few practices leading up to the game. They will have volunteer outing and will do media day events on Dec. 26. … Former Gophers kicker Michael Lantz announced Tuesday he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He has not been with the U during this season.
CU Buffs hire offensive line coach
A former Super Bowl starter with Pac-12 roots will lead the Colorado offensive line.
On Tuesday, CU announced that Kyle DeVan has been hired as the Buffaloes’ offensive line coach. He replaces Mitch Rodrigue, who was fired on Oct. 24.
DeVan, 36, spent this season as an offensive analyst at Michigan, helping the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and spot in the College Football Playoff. He was the offensive line coach at Arizona the previous two seasons.
CU head coach Karl Dorrell is now bringing DeVan to Boulder to work with an offensive line that struggled throughout this past season. The Buffs were tied for 10th in the Pac-12 in sacks allowed (32) and placed 10th in rushing yards (126.33 per game).
“Kyle came highly recommended to me by several people,” Dorrell said in a press release. “He is a rising up-and-comer in the coaching ranks, has a great personality and a lot of energy, and is someone his players enjoy playing for. He knows the Pac-12 from being a player and coach, and also has five years of NFL experience he brings to the position. He will be a great addition to our staff.”
After Rodrigue was fired, with five games remaining, the Buffs showed some improvement in the next three games while being led by interim line coach William Vlachos. They struggled in the final two games, however.
The Buffs’ line is losing starting center Colby Pursell and left guard Kary Kutsch to graduation, but three starters return: left tackle Jake Wiley, right guard Casey Roddick and right tackle Frank Fillip.
“I am really excited to be joining the Colorado football family, and I want to especially thank Karl Dorrell, (athletic director) Rick George and (CU Boulder chancellor) Phil DiStefano,” DeVan said in a press release. “It will be special for my family and I to join the Pac-12 conference once again, where I have so many memories as a player and coach. I do want to thank (Michigan head coach) Jim Harbaugh and (athletic director) Warde Manuel for the opportunity they gave me and for my time here at Michigan.”
DeVan added, “I want a (offensive line) room full of players who play smart, fast and physical. And above all, we will be a tough unit. It all starts in the trenches.”
DeVan’s hiring is subject to the approval of the CU Board of Regents. He is slated to join the Buffs after Michigan’s season comes to a close. The No. 2 Wolverines face No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31. If they win that, they would play in the championship game on Jan. 10.
A California native, DeVan starred at Vacaville High School and then played collegiately at Oregon State. He lettered four years (2004-07) and started 38 consecutive games at center for the Beavers. He earned All-Pac-12 honors three times, including second-team as a junior, and helped the Beavers win three bowl games.
In DeVan’s last three years with the Beavers, his offensive coordinator was Danny Langsdorf — currently the quarterbacks coach of the Buffs.
DeVan went undrafted in 2008 and had a couple of practice squad stints with Washington and the New York Jets. When those didn’t pan out, he began working as a substitute teacher in his hometown.
He went back to football early in 2009 with the Boise Burn of the Arena Football League’s development league. While with the Burn, he was offered a tryout for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts in April of 2009. The Colts signed him and he wound up starting at right guard for nine games during the regular season and all three in the playoffs, protecting quarterback Peyton Manning.
A year after working as a substitute teacher, he was a starter in Super Bowl XLIV for the Colts.
DeVan spent three more seasons in the NFL, with the Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans. He played 40 games, with 26 starts in his NFL career.
When his playing days ended, he got into coaching, with his alma mater. He was a graduate assistant working with the Oregon State tight ends — and for Langsdorf — in 2013.
Since then, he has continued to progress in his coaching career. He was a graduate assistant with Southern California in 2014 and then worked as the assistant offensive line coach for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints in 2015.
From 2016-18, he was the offensive line coach at Ball State. He was promoted to assistant head coach for his final two seasons with the Cardinals.
In 2016, Ball State ranked 30th nationally in rushing offense, with 220.0 yards per game — the Cardinals’ best average since 1978.
After three years at Ball State, DeVan was hired by Arizona in 2019 and spent two seasons with the Wildcats. In 2019, he worked with current CU cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, who coached the Arizona secondary that season.
Kopp joins herd
Also on Tuesday, CU officially announced that quarterback Maddox Kopp, a transfer from Houston, will join the team. Kopp announced Monday that he would be transferring to CU.
A 2021 graduate of St. Thomas (Texas) High School, Kopp played less than one season with Houston before putting his name in the transfer portal on Nov. 14.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Kopp was a three-star prospect out of high school. In his career at St. Thomas, he threw for 6,334 yards, 59 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
