NFT Gaming Whoops $2.32B in Q3 of 2021!
- NFT gaming sector bags in $2.32 Billion in just 3 months.
- Majority of the market comprises Blockchain gaming & NFT gaming.
- Metaverse tends to be the future for NFT gaming.
There’s no doubt that the blockchain gaming industry which is also now a unique part of the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) gaming sector is surging up exponentially.
Apart from just being any other attribute of the blockchain ecosystem, blockchain gaming has seriously taken on. One he other hand, the NFT industry at a point of time eventually merged itself into blockchain gaming.
In addition, now whatever blockchain game there be, NFT is inevitably meant to be a part of it.
The BGA Reports
The Blockchain Gaming Alliance (BGA) , one of the most predominant networks for the blockchain gaming sector put out a report officially.
Accordingly, the BGA states that the NFT gaming sector alone has generated about $2.32 Billion between July to September of 2021.
Moreover, BGA adds that the blockchain gaming community alone accounts to 22% of the overall NFT industry.
In addition, the BGA points out that all wallets linked to such blockchain and NFT based gaming and also smart contracts based on them have surged up by 6,566%.
Notably, BGA terms that Metaverse based attributes accounts to a major proportion for the blockchain and NFT gaming.
Predominantly, Metaverse based virtual lands were sold off for about $42.6 million.
Visually, it’s clear that the future is all about Metaverse. In such terms, many giant investors have already started to invest in gaming software firms and blockchain firms.
Similarly, Animoca Brands, a gaming software company based in Hong-kong has bagged in huge investments. Furthermore, for the past few months the investments on Animoca Brands accounted for about $291 million.
Despite Crackdown, Bitcoin Mining Is Still Alive And Well In China
The bitcoin mining crackdown was one of the major moves by a government that rocked the crypto space. The crackdown saw the mass exodus of bitcoin miners out of the presumed mining capital of the world as the Chinese government ramped up its efforts to push the miners out. During this time, the mining hash rate from the region had crashed to nearly zero.
Miners moving out of the country had had to quickly move their mining rigs and find new homes for them. During this time, the hash rate and by extension, the price of bitcoin, had suffered extensively but with time, bitcoin miners had found their footing in other places like the United States. The China crackdown was swift and intense but it did not necessarily drive out all of the bitcoin miners.
Related Reading | Struggling Prices Beats Bitcoin Expectations Down From $100K To $50K
Bitcoin Miners Remain In China
A new report from CNBC has shown that there are still active bitcoin miners that remain in China. The report estimates that about 20% of all bitcoin miners continue to operate in the region, albeit in the shadows.
The report follows ‘Ben’, a bitcoin miner who continues to operate in the region. This miner shares that they have had to go underground and hope that they do not get caught by the Chinese authorities. Nevertheless, Ben and others like him continue to carry out their mining operations while coming up with more creative ways to evade detection by the authorities.
BTC trending around $48K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
It was stated in a report from Cambridge University that mining activities had ground to a halt in the country, putting China’s mining share at 0% but Ben and other miners who remain would beg to differ. These miners successfully hide their hash rate, leading the rest of the world to believe that the hash rate from the region is significantly less than it actually is.
“A pool doesn’t have to reveal any data,” said Ben. “You’re basically telling the world that my revenue is only half of what I actually have. You don’t brag about it.”
Mining Activities Continue
The main reason behind the China crackdown on mining had revolved around the energy shortages that were being experienced in the country. Bitcoin miners were singled out as the culprit due to the energy-intensive nature of the activities, and authorities banned mining in an effort to regain power in these places.
Related Reading | Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why He Owns Bitcoin And Ethereum
Most mining operations in the region are fished out using the energy consumption from particular consumers. However, Ben has found a way around this by spreading out his operation across multiple locations and only drawing power from local sources and not the main grid.
Qihoo 360, a Chinese cybersecurity company, reported in November that there are still about 109,000 daily active crypto mining addresses in the region. This is significantly less than at its peak but still puts China as a major player when it comes to bitcoin mining.
Featured image from CoinDesk, chart from TradingView.com
Could Bitcoin Benefit From A Santa Claus Rally?
CNBC personality Jim Cramer has been pushing the possibility of a so-called “Santa Claus rally” across the stock market. But could this holiday-related trend have an impact on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies?
Mad Money Host Calls For “Santa Claus Rally”
Bitcoin has taken a beating, down substantially from what most of its backers believed the year would be closing at. The stock-to-flow model was predicting anywhere between $100,000 to $288,000 per coin, but instead the top cryptocurrency by market cap is below $50,000 or around half of the lower of the two targets.
Related Reading | Could An Elon Musk Time Magazine Cover Predict The Crypto Cycle Peak?
But the year isn’t yet over, and a potential Santa Claus rally narrative is slowly spreading across the world of stocks. CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer is giving the idea heavy press. First, he tweeted explaining that today is the day it would normally start.
Historically today is the day the Santa Claus rally starts. It worked even during 2007-2009. So it is hard to doubt..
— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) December 21, 2021
On Squawk Box, Cramer later revealed that if “you bought today and you just held on even for six days, you made money almost every single year.”
According to Investopedia, a Santa Claus rally “describes a sustained increase in the stock market that occurs in the last week of December through the first two trading days in January.”
Statistics show that there is a remarkably higher probability of strong performance during these key dates based on the S&P 500. Such rallies are retail driven, and occur for various reasons which include:
- Increased investor enthusiasm around the holidays
- A low volume environment due to holidays and vacations
- More sophisticated short-sellers are on vacation
- The end of tax-loss harvesting by institutional or wealthy investors
But does such a phenomenon work for Bitcoin and crypto?
Ho ho how much could crypto climb? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Will Bitcoin Climb This Christmas Into The New Year?
Reviewing past statistics related to Bitcoin price action around the last week of December into the first two trading days of January, data shows there is a lower probability of a Santa Claus rally in crypto than in stocks.
Only four years during such timeframe have been positive for Bitcoin, with the most recent occurring last year. With far less data available than in the S&P 500, anything is still possible when it comes to speculative digital assets.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Falls Flat: Examining A Rare Bull Market Corrective Pattern
Other seasonal type data related to this very day might prove to be more profitable. Today also is the Winter solstice, which in the past has been in close proximity to either a top, bottom, or a break of all-time high.
The Winter Solstice and Fibonacci | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
With this Winter solstice having failed to produce the peak of a rally, it could – like it has in the past – instead put in a short-term bottom that runs until the next equinox. And its possible that it starts with a Santa Claus rally.
Crypto is notoriously low volume compared to other markets, especially during holidays. The presence of institutional tax loss harvesting and more advanced short hedge positions could have kept Bitcoin price down during the December month, but with that out of the way, retail could push prices up in the near term.
However, according to the person who first mentioned a Santa Claus rally in The Stock Trader’s Almanac in 1972, Yale Hirsch, the rally itself isn’t what’s important. It is what arrives in the year that follows that matters.
“What’s important is not to catch this little rally but to use it as indication for what may happen in the coming year,” he said, calling it “an early indicator for the year to come.”
Hirsch’s father even came up with a phrase to help remember: “If Santa clause should fail to call, bears may come to Broad and Wall.”
I’m dreaming, of a green Christmas. With every #Christmas chart I draw. When #Bitcoin tops are possible; altcoin season, probable. Flip bear, then short it once again. pic.twitter.com/1wV6JYy4Vx
— Tony “The Bull” Spilotro (@tonyspilotroBTC) December 15, 2021
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
LUNA Hits ATH After Astroport’s Launched Why Terra Could Keep Growing
Maybe one of the best-performing assets in 2021, LUNA has been trending against the market for the past 2 weeks. While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies remained rangebound, the native token for the Terra ecosystem re-entered uncharted territories.
Related Reading | Terra Begins LUNA Burning, Why It Could Target $140
As of press time, LUNA trades at $87 coming in from a monthly low at $38 which represents almost a 40% increase over that period.
As reported by NewsBTC, Terra deployed several improvements on its mainnet in the past months. These included Colombus-5, Wormhole v2, and an Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol.
The first of these upgrades could be the fuel that has triggered LUNA’s rally as it implemented a burning mechanism into the network. Effectively, this upgrade has turned LUNA into a deflationary asset that will continue to see buying pressure into the future.
Per a report by Delphi Digital, the Terra ecosystem has also benefited from the deployment of Astroport, an Automated Market Maker (AMM). The protocol is yet in an early phase but has already seen over $1 billion in capital inflows.
This capital injection into Terra’s ecosystem coincides with LUNA’s rally which goes to show the importance of adoption for this token’s performance. Delphi Digital said:
LUNA price notched another ATH today before retracing lower. The price increase over the last few days was likely triggered by investors buying spot LUNA to lock up in the Astroport lockdrop, then hedging their position via perpetual futures to remain delta neutral.
As the chart also shows, LUNA has the right ingredients to continue its rally: reaching price discovery on negative funding rates for the derivatives sector, which suggests speculators expected more downside in a short time. It remains to be seen if the trend will be able to hold in 2022.
Terra (LUNA) And Its Potential To Take Over 2022
LUNA’s ecosystem has displayed strength in other sectors. The network’s native stablecoin UST has been gaining more adoption and could potentially disrupt this sector of the crypto market.
Delphi Digital records an increase in market capitalization for UST since December 15th. This stablecoin has been in a close fight with DAI, one of Ethereum’s most prominent assets, as seen below. Delphi Digital added:
UST and DAI have been neck-and-neck in terms of market capitalization, with UST briefly overtaking DAI as the 4th largest stablecoin last week. Yesterday, UST overtook DAI more decisively as it had been trading higher for at least the last 24 hours.
Related Reading | LUNA Outperforms Bitcoin’s Rally, Why It’s Ready For Massive Gains
Christmas is still some days away, but December has already proven itself as one of LUNA and Terra’s most important months in 2021. With solid fundamentals, this network seems poised to continue its upwards trend in the near future.
