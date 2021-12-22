Connect with us

News

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

Published

1 min ago

on

By STEPHEN WHYNO

NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results.

Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The league will use the previously scheduled Feb. 6-22 Olympic break to make up those games and others that need to be rescheduled.

Bettman said, “Given the profound disruption to the NHL’s regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events … Olympic participation is no longer feasible.” In a separate statement, Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr said that while there was a clear path to Beijing before COVID-19 intervened, the Olympic break is now needed to make up games.

International officials and national federations must now pivot to Plan B for a second consecutive Olympic men’s hockey tournament without NHL players. USA Hockey said it will soon announce new management and coaching staffs, and Hockey Canada is expected to draw from the executives, coaches and players who took part in an international tournament in Moscow this month.

“Although we are disappointed to receive this decision by the NHL and NHLPA, we nevertheless fully understand the circumstances that forced this action to be taken,” International Ice Hockey Federation president Luc Tardif said in a statement. “It was a shock to see how COVID-19 affected the NHL schedule almost overnight, and we understand the NHL’s decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of its players.”

The NHL’s focus is on completing an 82-game regular season for the first time since 2018-19. The schedule already was extended through April, with the playoffs going to the end of June, with more than two weeks off in between for the Olympics.

When Olympic participation was confirmed in September, teams were sent two versions of the NFL schedule. The sheer volume of postponements forces the league to use that break for makeup dates, rather than folding later games into February and move up the start of the playoffs.

Despite the NHL not being part of the Olympics for just the second time since 1998, Bettman, Fehr and Tardif expressed optimism about a return for 2026. The league and NHLPA have a deal for Olympic participation as part of their collective bargaining agreement extension through that year.

News

Start Christmas morning with something sweet

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

By Jerrelle Guy, The New York Times

Christmas is coming for those who celebrate — and the holiday season is already here. For many of us, there’s a drumming urge to welcome it all back emphatically. Stringing fence lights and staging trees earlier and earlier, we hope to be swept away into something larger than ourselves.

One of the best ways to capture the benevolent spirit of the season is by baking festive sweets and sharing them with those closest to us, but also finding moments to enjoy them for ourselves.

There’s a pocket of time in the early hours of Christmas morning that has magic in it. It’s the most climactic point of the day, when the possibilities are fulfilling enough on their own and the entire house seems to wink with what’s to come. As the prologue to the evening feast, it should be prolonged with warm drinks, spiced confections and a brunch of festive breads that can be prepped the night before.

If you pull yourself from bed early enough to catch the tree with its belly still full of presents — before the boxes and bags turn to heaps of decorative paper — you’ll probably need caffeine and something sweet to perk you up. A brewing pot of coffee fills the kitchen with the smell of roasted beans, and a cup keeps you company as you settle into the scene. Take in a couple of bites of coffee-soaked cookie, some sips of cookie-soaked coffee and a final glimpse of the plump stockings.

When gingerbread biscotti is dipped in coffee, it adds spice and sweetness, its chocolate coating softening the bitterness. At the same time, the coffee soaks into the stiff biscotti, transforming its dry-brick texture into tender cake. The cookie is a gift in itself, filled with chunks of chewy ginger and all the best winter spices, such as star anise and clove, and can be baked days ahead.

While the biscotti alone can set the tone for the day, it’s not a show without popcorn. A small batch of sweet popcorn dusted with cinnamon takes little time to make and adds the luring scent of spice and caramel to the air, an aroma sure to rouse the household from slumber.

News

No Total Lockdown for Broadway During Omicron Surge

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

People show their proof of vaccination as they arrive to attend “The Lion King” on September 14, 2021 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York, as Broadway musicals return after being dark for 18 months due the coronavirus pandemic. – Hamilton, Wicked and Chicago also opened for the fully vaccinated (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Omicron variant has dulled but, so far, not put out the lights on Broadway. With daily case rates soaring to over 16,000 a day in New York, as high as it’s ever been, and growing exponentially, the extra contagious variant—four times more transmissible than the Delta—has driven many New Yorkers into a state of high anxiety. Weekend plans are getting cancelled, and fears of another lockdown over the holidays loom. For the time being, however, despite numerous cancellations on and off Broadway, a full-scale shutdown isn’t planned. 

While productions continue for some, Omicron outbreaks have forced many shows to cancel performances or shut down altogether. As of writing this, Broadway musicals “Hamilton,” “Hadestown,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “MJ,” “Aladdin,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of the Temptations” and “The Lion King” have canceled all shows until after Christmas. Additionally, “Moulin Rouge,” “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” have canceled individual performances. “Jagged Little Pill,” the Alanis Morissette musical, announced last week that it would not reopen after the holidays in order to secure the safety of its cast and crew.

Some cancellations have come to shows that have only just gotten back on their feet after nearly two years under lockdown. The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, which had only recently returned to work, cancelled the rest of the run of their “Christmas Spectacular.” Likewise, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which had resumed performances only weeks ago, had to cancel performances due to a COVID outbreak. 

In live television, a COVID outbreak among the cast and crew at Saturday Night Live last week was identified early and the showrunners were able to remake the show to accommodate a vastly reduced production team. The outbreak resulted in a bare bones holiday episode of pre-filmed sketches, which aired without a live studio audience.

Despite the surging positivity rate, live productions are doing their best to stay open. The safety of audience, cast, and crew are assured, in part, because of the protocols that were insisted upon by unions prior to theaters reopening. Over the summer, Actors’ Equity Association (AEA), the union representing actors and stage managers, and The Broadway League, the Broadway industry’s trade association, announced a safe reopening agreement that includes mandatory vaccinations for cast and crew and regular testing. Masks and proof of vaccination are also required for audience members. Productions must also employ a COVID Safety Manager to ensure that safety protocols are always observed.

Isaac Grivett is a stitcher for “Caroline, or Change” as well as a COVID Safety Officer at “Flying Over Sunset.” He described to Observer the highly competent set of procedures in place for when a theater worker tests positive for COVID. Grivett described how workers who test positive are immediately notified to stay home. If the worker is in the theater, they are told to leave the building. They are then monitored until they either test negative or are deemed noncontagious by a doctor. Those who have been exposed to them are notified and the safety officer works with an epidemiologist to adjust the protocols for those who remain in the building.  Although the exact protocols for these situations differ from theater to theater, across productions safety precautions appear to be highly stringent.  

Grivett describes feeling overall very safe at work. He told Observer, “We almost always have our test results before getting in the building and during shows everyone knows everyone else there is negative.”

Grivett told Observer that a show is only canceled when there aren’t enough people left in the building who are safe and testing negative to put on the show. If a principal actor and their understudy, for instance, both test positive, a show cannot be staged. 

COVID Safety Officers mainly work the back of the house: dealing with cast and crew. COVID Safety Team members, meanwhile, work the front of the house: making sure the audience observes the protocols. Sandy Sahar Gooen is a COVID Safety Team Member for several Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. His job working “mask up shifts,” making sure audience members keep their masks up and managing those who refuse to comply, is a test of endurance. He told Observer, “I’ve had rowdy patrons call me every name in the book, scream, shout, take off their mask, and not been able to have as easy a time tracking down security.” 

Gooen also describes systemic issues at play in the way that noncompliant audience members are dealt with, including security guards being far more likely to call the police on a Black audience member than on a white one. “If a person of color is hostile, they call the cops,” Gooen told Observer. “If a white person is hostile, they might not do as much, if anything at all.”

Gooen describes the Omicron spike coming with a new set of restrictions for Broadway, with increased vigilance during “mask up shifts” and some theaters now requiring PCR testing and vaccine boosters.

As of January 17, The Metropolitan Opera will require audience members to have vaccine boosters. Likewise, The Public Theater, through January 30, will require audience members to show proof of a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time. 

Although vaccines have proven less effective against the new Omicron variant, unless boosted, the still very low hospitalization rate shows that the vaccines remain highly effective. While many more people are testing positive, few are getting seriously ill. Despite caseloads increasing exponentially week-by-week a full-scale shutdown of theater in New York isn’t planned. Theaters are cancelling shows on a case-by-case basis and the status quo, although fraught with anxieties and contradictions, is for now allowed to continue.  

News

Amazon community fund grants $500,000 to Denver-area nonprofits

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

A new program started by Amazon has awarded a total of $500,000 to nine Colorado nonprofits working with people who are among the most economically hurt by the pandemic, including female entrepreneurs and people of color with small businesses.

The e-commerce giant, which has more than 16,500 employees in Colorado, created the Amazon Denver Community Fund in conjunction with The Denver Foundation in 2020. The intent was to get involved with local communities and neighborhoods, especially those hit hardest by the pandemic, said Brittany Morris Saunders, Amazon’s senior manager of external affairs in Denver.

“We worked very closely with The Denver Foundation team to identify nonprofits that were focusing on small business support, small business recovery,” Saunders said. “A very large driver of this program, along with The Denver Foundation, is equity.”

The company looked at  supporting organizations that, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have supported businesses owned by women, Indigenous people and people of color, Saunders added.

The Denver Foundation manages more than 1,000 funds established by donors. The foundation distributed more than $1 million to support economic development through its Community Grants Program in 2021.

“Amazon and The Denver Foundation share a commitment to advancing economic opportunity,” Javier Alberto Soto, foundation president and CEO, said in a statement.

Energize Colorado received a $150,000 grant from the Amazon Denver Community Fund. The state legislature started the organization and its associated Gap Fund in 2020 to assist small businesses and address disparities in opportunities.

Another eight nonprofits received grants from $25,000 to $50,0000, according to The Denver Foundation. The grants will be distributed annually.

One of the organizations chosen for the inaugural program is Denver-based Sistahbiz Global Network, a business accelerator for Black female entrepreneurs. The nonprofit has participants and members in Colorado and 20 other states.

“Black women are the fast-growing group of entrepreneurs in the country, but among the least-funded and lowest-earning,” Sistahbiz founder Makisha Boothe said.

The nonprofit provides training, coaching and community support to help Black women grow their business “past the six-figure mark and beyond,”  Boothe said. The average Black-woman-owned business makes about $24,000 a year compared to $124,000  to $127,000 for white women, she added.

Black female entrepreneurs receive roughly 0.2% of the venture capital money, Boothe said, and typically can’t look to friends and family for financial support because of the wealth gap in the Black community.

