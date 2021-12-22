Connect with us

News

No Total Lockdown for Broadway During Omicron Surge

Published

1 min ago

on

No Total Lockdown for Broadway During Omicron Surge
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
People show their proof of vaccination as they arrive to attend “The Lion King” on September 14, 2021 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York, as Broadway musicals return after being dark for 18 months due the coronavirus pandemic. – Hamilton, Wicked and Chicago also opened for the fully vaccinated (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Omicron variant has dulled but, so far, not put out the lights on Broadway. With daily case rates soaring to over 16,000 a day in New York, as high as it’s ever been, and growing exponentially, the extra contagious variant—four times more transmissible than the Delta—has driven many New Yorkers into a state of high anxiety. Weekend plans are getting cancelled, and fears of another lockdown over the holidays loom. For the time being, however, despite numerous cancellations on and off Broadway, a full-scale shutdown isn’t planned. 

While productions continue for some, Omicron outbreaks have forced many shows to cancel performances or shut down altogether. As of writing this, Broadway musicals “Hamilton,” “Hadestown,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “MJ,” “Aladdin,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of the Temptations” and “The Lion King” have canceled all shows until after Christmas. Additionally, “Moulin Rouge,” “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” have canceled individual performances. “Jagged Little Pill,” the Alanis Morissette musical, announced last week that it would not reopen after the holidays in order to secure the safety of its cast and crew.

Some cancellations have come to shows that have only just gotten back on their feet after nearly two years under lockdown. The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, which had only recently returned to work, cancelled the rest of the run of their “Christmas Spectacular.” Likewise, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which had resumed performances only weeks ago, had to cancel performances due to a COVID outbreak. 

In live television, a COVID outbreak among the cast and crew at Saturday Night Live last week was identified early and the showrunners were able to remake the show to accommodate a vastly reduced production team. The outbreak resulted in a bare bones holiday episode of pre-filmed sketches, which aired without a live studio audience.

Despite the surging positivity rate, live productions are doing their best to stay open. The safety of audience, cast, and crew are assured, in part, because of the protocols that were insisted upon by unions prior to theaters reopening. Over the summer, Actors’ Equity Association (AEA), the union representing actors and stage managers, and The Broadway League, the Broadway industry’s trade association, announced a safe reopening agreement that includes mandatory vaccinations for cast and crew and regular testing. Masks and proof of vaccination are also required for audience members. Productions must also employ a COVID Safety Manager to ensure that safety protocols are always observed.

Isaac Grivett is a stitcher for “Caroline, or Change” as well as a COVID Safety Officer at “Flying Over Sunset.” He described to Observer the highly competent set of procedures in place for when a theater worker tests positive for COVID. Grivett described how workers who test positive are immediately notified to stay home. If the worker is in the theater, they are told to leave the building. They are then monitored until they either test negative or are deemed noncontagious by a doctor. Those who have been exposed to them are notified and the safety officer works with an epidemiologist to adjust the protocols for those who remain in the building.  Although the exact protocols for these situations differ from theater to theater, across productions safety precautions appear to be highly stringent.  

Grivett describes feeling overall very safe at work. He told Observer, “We almost always have our test results before getting in the building and during shows everyone knows everyone else there is negative.”

Grivett told Observer that a show is only canceled when there aren’t enough people left in the building who are safe and testing negative to put on the show. If a principal actor and their understudy, for instance, both test positive, a show cannot be staged. 

COVID Safety Officers mainly work the back of the house: dealing with cast and crew. COVID Safety Team members, meanwhile, work the front of the house: making sure the audience observes the protocols. Sandy Sahar Gooen is a COVID Safety Team Member for several Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. His job working “mask up shifts,” making sure audience members keep their masks up and managing those who refuse to comply, is a test of endurance. He told Observer, “I’ve had rowdy patrons call me every name in the book, scream, shout, take off their mask, and not been able to have as easy a time tracking down security.” 

Gooen also describes systemic issues at play in the way that noncompliant audience members are dealt with, including security guards being far more likely to call the police on a Black audience member than on a white one. “If a person of color is hostile, they call the cops,” Gooen told Observer. “If a white person is hostile, they might not do as much, if anything at all.”

Gooen describes the Omicron spike coming with a new set of restrictions for Broadway, with increased vigilance during “mask up shifts” and some theaters now requiring PCR testing and vaccine boosters.

As of January 17, The Metropolitan Opera will require audience members to have vaccine boosters. Likewise, The Public Theater, through January 30, will require audience members to show proof of a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time. 

Although vaccines have proven less effective against the new Omicron variant, unless boosted, the still very low hospitalization rate shows that the vaccines remain highly effective. While many more people are testing positive, few are getting seriously ill. Despite caseloads increasing exponentially week-by-week a full-scale shutdown of theater in New York isn’t planned. Theaters are cancelling shows on a case-by-case basis and the status quo, although fraught with anxieties and contradictions, is for now allowed to continue.  

No Total Lockdown for Broadway During Omicron Surge

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Amazon community fund grants $500,000 to Denver-area nonprofits

Published

16 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Amazon community fund grants $500,000 to Denver-area nonprofits
google news

A new program started by Amazon has awarded a total of $500,000 to nine Colorado nonprofits working with people who are among the most economically hurt by the pandemic, including female entrepreneurs and people of color with small businesses.

The e-commerce giant, which has more than 16,500 employees in Colorado, created the Amazon Denver Community Fund in conjunction with The Denver Foundation in 2020. The intent was to get involved with local communities and neighborhoods, especially those hit hardest by the pandemic, said Brittany Morris Saunders, Amazon’s senior manager of external affairs in Denver.

“We worked very closely with The Denver Foundation team to identify nonprofits that were focusing on small business support, small business recovery,” Saunders said. “A very large driver of this program, along with The Denver Foundation, is equity.”

The company looked at  supporting organizations that, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have supported businesses owned by women, Indigenous people and people of color, Saunders added.

The Denver Foundation manages more than 1,000 funds established by donors. The foundation distributed more than $1 million to support economic development through its Community Grants Program in 2021.

“Amazon and The Denver Foundation share a commitment to advancing economic opportunity,” Javier Alberto Soto, foundation president and CEO, said in a statement.

Energize Colorado received a $150,000 grant from the Amazon Denver Community Fund. The state legislature started the organization and its associated Gap Fund in 2020 to assist small businesses and address disparities in opportunities.

Another eight nonprofits received grants from $25,000 to $50,0000, according to The Denver Foundation. The grants will be distributed annually.

One of the organizations chosen for the inaugural program is Denver-based Sistahbiz Global Network, a business accelerator for Black female entrepreneurs. The nonprofit has participants and members in Colorado and 20 other states.

“Black women are the fast-growing group of entrepreneurs in the country, but among the least-funded and lowest-earning,” Sistahbiz founder Makisha Boothe said.

The nonprofit provides training, coaching and community support to help Black women grow their business “past the six-figure mark and beyond,”  Boothe said. The average Black-woman-owned business makes about $24,000 a year compared to $124,000  to $127,000 for white women, she added.

Black female entrepreneurs receive roughly 0.2% of the venture capital money, Boothe said, and typically can’t look to friends and family for financial support because of the wealth gap in the Black community.

google news
Continue Reading

News

US probes potential of drivers playing video games in Teslas

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

US probes potential of drivers playing video games in Teslas
google news

By TOM KRISHER

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. has opened a formal investigation into the potential for Tesla drivers to play video games on a center touch screen while the vehicle is in motion.

In a document posted Wednesday on its website, the agency says the feature, called “Passenger Play,” may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.

“To date, the agency has received one owner complaint describing the gameplay functionality and has confirmed that this capability has been available since December 2020 in Tesla “Passenger Play”-equipped vehicles,” a NHTSA spokesman said in an email. “Before this time, enabling gameplay was only possible when the vehicle was in park.”

The probe, which covers all four Tesla models, the S, X, Y and 3, was opened “to evaluate the driver distraction potential of Tesla ‘Passenger Play’ while the vehicle is being driven.” Investigators “will evaluate aspects of the feature, including the frequency and use scenarios of Tesla “Passenger Play.”’

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 580,000 electric cars and SUVs from model years 2017 through 2022.

The NHTSA documents do not list any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

An investigation can lead to a recall. A message was left early Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

Tesla owner Vince Patton, who lives near Portland, Oregon, filed the complaint with the agency last month. In August, he was watching a YouTube video of a Tesla owner who discovered that he could now play a video game on his touch-screen while the vehicle is moving.

Curious to see for himself, Patton drove his own 2021 Tesla Model 3 to an empty community college parking lot, activated a game called “Sky Force Reloaded” from a menu and did a few loops.

“I was just dumbfounded that, yes, sure enough, this sophisticated video game came up,” said Patton, a 59-year-old retired broadcast journalist who lives near Portland, Oregon.

He tried Solitaire, too, and was able to activate that game while driving. Later, he found he could browse the internet while his car was moving.

Patton, who loves his car and says he has nothing against Tesla, worries that drivers will play games and become dangerously distracted.

“Somebody’s going to get killed,” he said. “It’s absolutely insane.”

So he filed the complaint early last month.

“NHTSA needs to prohibit all live video in the front seat and all live interactive web browsing while the car is in motion,” Patton wrote in his complaint. “Creating a dangerous distraction for the driver is recklessly negligent.”

Earlier in December, Mercedes-Benz issued a recall for a similar issue caused by a computer configuration error, raising questions about whether Tesla was being allowed to do something that other automakers are not. Most automakers disable front touch screens while vehicles are moving.

In the Mercedes case, drivers could browse the internet or watch television while the cars were moving. The automaker said it intended to disable the features while the cars are in motion. The issue was corrected by updating a Mercedes server.

NHTSA already is investigating why Tesla’s “Autopilot” partially automated driving system keeps crashing into stopped emergency vehicles, and it has inquired about why Tesla didn’t file recall documents when it did an over-the-air internet update in an effort to address the safety problem. It’s also looking into the performance of Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” software after getting a complaint that it nearly caused a crash.

Tesla says neither system can drive vehicles and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday

Published

48 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Video: Kim Potter trial livestream, Day 13
google news

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright began their third day of deliberations Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement.

The jury asked Judge Regina Chu on Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. The question came after roughly 12 hours of deliberations that began Monday, and the judge told jurors to continue their work.

Deliberations resumed shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.

Potter said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun, and jurors had a second question for Chu: Could Potter’s handgun, given to them along with her Taser as exhibits, be freed from the zip ties holding it in an evidence box so they could handle it?

Prosecutors had presented evidence on the differences between the gun and the Taser, including their weight, feel, size and color. Prosecutor Erin Eldridge said during her closing argument that the jurors would be able to hold them, “to get a feel for the two, and to get a sense of all those differences that you heard about in court, and see for yourselves how different they really are.”

Chu said that they could handle the gun, over an objection from Potter attorney Paul Engh, who argued that it should remain in the box “for safety purposes.”

Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, cautioned against making too much of the jurors’ question about being unable to reach a verdict. She noted that the jurors didn’t say they were at an impasse.

The judge is “going to let them keep deliberating if they don’t express concern or distress about how it’s going,” Moran said. She also said their interest in holding the gun indicates they’re still willing to consider some facts.

The judge has ordered that the jury be sequestered during deliberations — meaning they remain under the court’s supervision in an undisclosed hotel and cannot return home until they have reached a verdict or the judge has determined they can’t reach one.

During closing arguments, prosecutors accused Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.

Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”

The mostly white jury got the case after about a week and a half of testimony about an arrest that went awry, setting off angry protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was on edge over Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Potter resigned two days after Wright’s death.

Potter testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and that she was “sorry it happened.”

Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges and that the state doesn’t have to prove Potter tried to kill Wright.

The judge said for first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.

For second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.

___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this story.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending