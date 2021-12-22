Celebrities
Offset Isn’t A Fan Of The Way Cardi B Dresses Their 3-Month-Old Son — Watch
Cardi B and Offset disagree about how to dress their three-month-old son in a hilarious new video.
Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, were shopping for clothes for their baby boy earlier this week at Target and were having hilarious disagreements about what to buy for the three-month-old! In an Instagram story taken by Cardi, the “WAP” rapper’s first proposition was a small grey tweed fedora hat. Offset unfortunately didn’t agree with the sartorial choice, joking, “Oh hell nah! I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo!” The Migos rapper was referring to the R&B star who famously sported many hats when his career first popped off in the late 2000s.
Cardi then offered another option: a slightly formal outfit consisting of bright red pants, printed suspenders, and a blue button-down. “Ain’t this cute?” Cardi asked her hubby. ““Hell the f—k no!” Offset declared, noting that the preppy style looked like something Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would wear.
The two chart-topping rappers welcomed their son on Sept. 4, 2021. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife. Offset also posted a sweet candid photo cuddling the baby boy. “Chapter 5,” he wrote in his caption on Instagram.
The couple, who secretly wed in September 2017, also share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, together. Cardi announced the news of her second pregnancy in the most Cardi way possible: on stage at the BET Awards on June 27, making her way onto the stage to perform her song “Type Sh*t” in a mesh catsuit that showed off her surprise baby bump.
Along with Kulture and her newborn son (who’s name has yet to be released), Cardi is also stepmom to Offset’s children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, whom he shares with previous partners. While on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June, Offset revealed what a great stepparent the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is to his children. “My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way, he said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”
Celebrities
Chris Noth’s Wife Tara Wilson Pictured Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Assault Scandal
Chris Noth’s wife, Tara Wilson, was pictured for the first time since news broke of the actor’s alleged sexual assault scandal — and she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.
Just days after Chris Noth, 67, was accused of sexual assault by three women, his wife, Tara Wilson, 42, was pictured out and about in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on. In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Dec. 21, Tara can be seen running errands without her wedding band and large diamond engagement ring that she wore to the And Just Like That premiere on Dec. 8.
Tara’s missing ring doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but a new report by Page Six claims her and Chris’ marriage is is “hanging by a thread” amidst the scandal. “Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread,” the insider told the news outlet. “She just wants to protect [their] kids [Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months]. That is her number one priority.”
Page Six goes on to claim that Chris is believed to be in New York City handling the accusations, while Tara remains in Los Angeles, where she’s caring for their children. However, a rep for Chris declined to comment.
Late last week, three women came forward and detailed alleged nonconsensual encounters they claimed to have had with the actor. On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter shared the women’s experiences. And on Dec. 20, And Just Like That‘s Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis responded to the allegations against their Sex and the City co-star. In a joint statement, they said, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”
Chris, who was fired from The Equalizer on Dec. 20 due to the allegations, denied the claims. In a statement, he said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
Celebrities
Michelle Young’s Engagement Ring: See Her Sparkler From [SPOILER]
After getting engaged to [SPOILER] on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, Michelle Young is now rocking a new piece of gorgeous bling on her left ring finger!
Michelle Young is officially engaged! During the Dec. 21 finale of The Bachelorette, Michelle accepted Nayte Olukoya’s proposal on the beach in Mexico. The proposal took place after Michelle dumped Brandon Jones and let Nayte know that he was her final pick. Nayte got down on one knee and popped the question with a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring. The ring featured a pear-shaped diamond, set high on a silver band.
“Michelle, the very first night I met you, I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto,” Nayte said at the final rose ceremony. “The second night that we were together, we talked about running away together. I’m standing in front of you right now and the feelings are the same — I want to run away with you. I want to run away to forever with the woman that I’ve come to love. This amazingly, crazy, loud kind of love. Through this journey, you’ve shared a lot of vulnerable sides of your past. I know that you’ve felt unseen at times and I want to let you know that I am completely prepared, willing and ready to make sure that you are always chosen first, seen, now, today, tomorrow and for the rest of our lives. I love you, Michelle.”
“From the moment you stepped out of the limo, I felt like there was a connection,” Michelle responded. “It was this kinetic moment where I was feeling things that I didn’t even really know it was possible to feel. Walking into this, my fear was that I would not be loved as much as I love the other person. Through our conversations, there were moments that that fear started to creep in. This has not necessarily been a smooth ride. But I’m also not willing to face that fear of walking away from this without you because I have never felt a love like this before. I love you with my entire heart and don’t ever want to think about waking up next to anyone besides you and doing life with anyone besides you. At the end, I want to be standing in front of my soulmate, and he is definitely standing right in front of me.”
Nayte couldn’t stop smiling as he got ready to propose. “I am absolutely crazy for you. I love you. I don’t ever want to let go,” he said, getting down on one knee. “Michelle Ann Young, will you marry me?” And of course, she said yes!
Michelle hit it off with Nayte from the very beginning. In fact, he was even the recipient of her first impression rose on the very first night of filming. As the season went on, though, Michelle sometimes struggled to get Nayte to open up, which he admitted has always been a struggle for him. Michelle also briefly second-guessed the relationship after hometown dates when Nayte’s stepdad admitted that he might not be ready for an engagement.
However, a night in the fantasy suite turned everything around for Michelle and Nayte. During that date, Nayte assured Michelle that he was ready for a future with her. Behind closed doors, they told each other that they loved each other, and the rest was history. Even though Michelle also had a strong connection with Brandon, and even admitted that she was falling in love with him, too, there was no doubting that Nayte was her guy. Despite her family’s reservations, Michelle realized that she would be devastated to live the rest of her life without Nayte, which is why she chose him.
Michelle and Nayte’s engagement was filmed back in September, so for the past three months, the lovebirds have had to keep their relationship a secret. Now that the finale has aired, though, they’re free to be a couple in the real world! After the recent Bachelorette breakups for Katie Thurston and Tayshia Adams, fans of the franchise are rooting for a couple to work out, so hopefully Michelle and Nayte will be able to make the love last!
Celebrities
Pete Davidson Drives Kim Kardashian’s Car To Buy Jewelry In Beverly Hills As Romance Heats Up
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been inseparable recently — and they have the mileage to prove it!
Pete Davidson, 28, clearly has the keys to Kim Kardashian‘s heart — as well as her car! Just hours after having an intimate breakfast together at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the SNL star was seen driving Kim’s custom Rolls-Royce to nearby jewelry shop XIV Karats, where he picked up some merchandise — possibly a Christmas gift for his new leading lady. In photos taken on Dec. 21, Pete can be seen taking off his mask to smoke a cigarette, while waiting on his jewels to be brought out to him. So does this mean that he is going to be unwrapping gifts in California with Kim and her kids this year? Only time will tell, but it’s definitely possible.
Pete’s Beverly Hills shopping spree is the latest for the couple, who just jetted to LA from NYC one day prior. On December 18, Kim, 41, and Pete were spotted on another romantic date night in the Big Apple. After dining on the rooftop of Angelina’s restaurant in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island, New York, the duo — accompanied by Scott Disick, 38, and a mystery woman — went to a nearby movie theater, where they saw the movie House of Gucci.
But that wasn’t the highlight of Kim’s most recent trip to New York. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Pete took Kim home to meet his mom, Amy — and the two hit it off. During the visit, which lasted several hours, our sources said that Kim and Pete’s mother, who he lived with until late December 2020, got along very well, sharing laughs, while also engaging in some “intimate” conversations. Kim, who has four kids with soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West, 44, “loves the fact that Pete is a mama’s boy,” the insider revealed.
One thing is clear — Kim and Pete are getting quite serious. Although recent photos of the billionaire brunette show her always looking happy out and about with her younger beau, photos of Kim’s ex Kanye paint quite a different story. On December 10, Kim filed papers in an LA court to become “legally single” from Kanye. In documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim also requested to have West dropped from her last name, changing it from “Kardashian-West” back to just “Kardashian.”
Offset Isn’t A Fan Of The Way Cardi B Dresses Their 3-Month-Old Son — Watch
Timberwolves’ winning streak snapped by depleted Dallas
Secretum: Riding Africa and Asia’s Crypto and Messaging Boom
16 tornadoes now tallied in historic December outbreak in southeastern Minnesota
St. Louis couple reunited with missing dog in time for Christmas
How East St. Louis is cracking down on violent crime
Catalytic converters stolen from non-profit’s food delivery vans in St. Louis
The National Women’s Soccer League Secures Multi-Year Deal With Voyager
Larimer health: Rapid test before holiday gatherings
Missouri lawmaker hopes to boost police recruitment with new bill
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week