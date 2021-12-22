On the Market: Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Split

The rumors are confirmed: Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are no longer a power couple. The Blast reports Pastor DeVon filed for divorce from the 40-year-old actress.
Legal documents exclusively obtained by The Blast, show the divorce was filed on Monday, December 20, at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California.
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
The couple married in 2012 but their union did not produce children.
Rumors swirled online that Meagan and DeVon were no longer together.
Meagan attended the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video series called “Harlem,” on Friday, December 3. DeVon wasn’t at the premiere event in New York City. In an Instagram story about the premiere, he said he was “so proud of my love!”
“Y’all not ready for this!!!” he wrote in a caption alongside the video.
“I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!!”
He added, “It streams on DEC 3rd on @amazonprimevideo [fire emojis] P.S. this will be your new favorite show…sex in the city has nothing on #harlem.”
Meagan responded, “My Loooove [heart] .. thank you [praying hands] Heart’ah’smilin… Love you!”
FayesVision
The couple struggled to have children throughout their marriage. Last year, Meagan told Essence magazine:
“I’m trying to really get in shape. And I’m trying to get ready for babies. I’m trying to be in the best shape of my life so that I can start from a good point and be in a good place when I get in the gym after that.”
If it were up to Ellen Pompeo, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ would end after 18 seasons. In a new interview, she revealed why she’s trying to convince everyone to wrap things up.
Grey’s Anatomy may be coming to an end, as Ellen Pompeo, 52, recently revealed that she’s been pushing for the show to wrap things up this season. “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” the actress told Insider in an interview published on Saturday, December 18. “I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’”
Ellen, who has playing Dr. Meredith Grey since the show premiered in 2005, claims that no one else is too worried about the storylines. “Everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars’”. Even Ellen receives an enormous paycheck for her role on the show, so we can’t imagine she’s too upset about the show continuing past Season 18.
Ellen said she just wants to make sure that if the show keeps going, they continue to tell stories that matter. “I like to point out how many good people there are really working hard to try to make significant change in whatever areas they’re passionate about,” she said, while sharing that she does that both on the show and on her podcast, Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo.
Given the fact that the show is now in its eighteenth season, there’s been a lot of talk over the years about how and when it should end. Ellen told Us Weekly that she and series creator Shonda Rhimes will make the decision “together”, and Shonda revealed that she had plotted the show’s final scene many times over the years. The only issue, however, is that her ideas have been used in other capacities.
“I’ve written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times,” Shonda, 51, told Variety in an interview published in November. “I was like, ‘And that will be the end!’ Or, ‘That’ll be the final thing that’s ever said or done!’ And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?”
When and how Grey’s Anatomy end is still a mystery, but it sounds like Ellen’s ready to say goodbye to the long-running series.
Adriana de Moura EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife more about her feud with Larsa Pippen. Plus, she explains why this will be ‘the best season’ of ‘RHOM’ yet.
The drama is already heating up on season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami, and Adriana de Moura is in the thick of it. Although Adriana, 56, is only a “Friend Of” on Peacock’s revival series this season, the Brazilian bombshell is bringing her A-game when it comes to setting her fellow cast members straight. She’s especially not holding back against Larsa Pippen, and later on in the season, she’s seen throwing some Kim Kardashian-related shade towards Larsa at a dramatic dinner party.
In an EXCLUSIVE chat with HollywoodLife, Adriana elaborated more on her ongoing drama with Larsa. Plus, she revealed which RHOM newbie she’s grown closest with, how the cast is “keeping a step ahead” thanks to its diversity, and if she’ll ever be a full-time cast member again.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Larsa hasn’t been on the show since season 1. What was your reaction when you heard she was coming back for season 4?
ADRIANA DE MOURA: It was a bit of a surprise because, you know, she did season one and then after she went to L.A. and spent 10 years there. And then she came back once, I guess, the relationships in L.A. were no longer. So in a way it felt good. And I tried to embrace her back into our group, but she was gone for a long time so the connection was not as strong.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Which cast member seemed the most different when you guys reunited for Peacock’s new season?
ADRIANA DE MOURA: Well not Lisa [Hochstein], Alexia [Echevarria] and Marysol [Patton], they are all the same because we kept in touch. Larsa, think, was the one that was different in the sense. Or at least in the beginning, she seemed a little bit more friendly. A little less into herself.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: We see in the trailer that you reference Kim Kardashian’s butt when fighting with Larsa. Is there anything you can tease about that scene?
ADRIANA DE MOURA: Well, you know me, I always speak my mind. I’m trying to embrace her and be non judgmental over some personal choices, but she just changed so much and I feel like she’s really trying to become Kim Kardashian. She tells me that her butt is just as big and I know it wasn’t. And her lips are bigger and I feel like her whole face changed. It’s almost like she went to the Kardashians’ doctor and said, ‘Make me the clone.’
HOLLYWOODLIFE: There’s some newbies on the cast, as well. What did you make of them, and who would you say you clicked with the most?
ADRIANA DE MOURA: Julia [Lemigova] and I have been friends for nine years and when I got that call from the producer saying, ‘We want you to come back and think of a friend you’d like to bring,’ I was thinking about friends but then Julia came to me. Julia was the clear choice because I realized that up to now, we didn’t have any representation for the LGBTQ community. Julia and Martina [Navratilova], they’re the ones that I want to bring and to make that representation and to make that historical moment.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Why are you a ‘Friend Of’ on this season? Was that your decision, production’s decision, or was it mutual?
ADRIANA DE MOURA: It was kind of a twofold decision because even though I was excited to come back, I’m also pursuing a master’s degree. It takes a lot of my time. But I ended up being able to juggle everything and commit. That’s why you see me in every scene, very full time. Even though I didn’t get the official full-time position, I feel like I worked as hard as a full-time position. I think that next season once we clear everything, I should be back full time.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: This is one of, if not the most diverse cast in ‘Real Housewives’ history. How does that feel?
ADRIANA DE MOURA: We’re keeping a step ahead. We always did. Because if you even look back on season one, we had a lot of Black girls. So we had diversity, but now we’ve stepped it up even more so. I feel good about being in the group that is representing communities and diversity that we all need to respect and celebrate.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: What more can you tease about the rest of the season?
ADRIANA DE MOURA: I think this could be the best season of Miami yet. Literally having been in all the other ones. We are really pushing the boundaries. Nothing is left unsaid. And I think it’s gonna be a bombastic.
Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami drop on Peacock every Thursday.
The KKW Beauty founder tried to subtly sneak out of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s building, after a romantic weekend in the Fifth Borough.
Does Staten Island have a new queen? Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Pete Davidson’s condo in his hometown of Staten Island, NY on Monday December 20 in a new video, which you can see here, via Page Six. Th 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept it low-key, as she dressed in all black and sported a baseball cap, as she walked quickly from the building’s side-door right into a Cadillac Escalade that was ready to take her away!
Pete and Kim had had a romantic weekend in the 28-year-old SNL star’s hometown, including a movie date following the sketch show’s decision to cancel the live skits. The pair also met with Scott Disick for a dinner double date with a mysterious brunette woman at Angelina’s in Staten Island. Most of all though, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim met Pete’s mom Amy for “several hours” for the first time.
While the A-list couple may have spent the last weekend in New York, they definitely seem like they can’t get enough of each other. The pair were spotted enjoying a breakfast date together in Los Angeles on Tuesday December 21. After Kim filed paperwork to be “legally single” from her ex-husband Kanye West, it seems like she only had The King of Staten Island funnyman on her mind, a source revealed to HL. “After filing these papers to become legally single and drop West from her last name over a week ago, the only thing that Kim really wanted was to see Pete,” the source said. “Kim jokes to her friends that, even though she is legally single, she is happily taken.”
Since sparking their romance on the set of SNL when Kim made her hosting debut in October, Pete and the KUWTK star couldn’t seem more into each other. Earlier in December, a source close to Kim revealed that she’s totally smitten by the comic. “Kim is absolutely head over heels for Pete,” they said. “She never saw this coming and now she can’t get enough of him.”