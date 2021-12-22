Patriots special teams coordinator explains league-worst three blocked punts

Week 15 saw a batch of postponements league-wide due to various COVID-19 outbreaks.

For this week, anyway, the four teams playing Tuesday night (Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, Washington Football Team) will still have last week’s record.

Beyond that, there was plenty of action including a monster upset, with the Lions blowing out the Cardinals. That had implications for the Cardinals, who are trying to hold off the Rams in the NFC West, along with the race for the No. 1 draft pick. With the Lions winning their second game, they basically handed the keys to the top pick, for now, to the Jaguars.

In the highly-anticipated Saturday night showdown, the Colts took down the Patriots, ending New England’s seven-game win streak and further clouding the AFC playoff picture.

Elsewhere, the Packers and Chiefs solidified their spots atop the NFC and AFC respectively.

The Buccaneers and Titans, meanwhile, lost ground.

So who sits at the top?

Here’s our Power Rankings heading into Week 16:

1. Packers (11-3): They captured their third straight division crown, and with three winnable games left, and Aaron Rodgers on a roll, they’re in the driver’s seat for the lone bye as the NFC’s top seed.

2. Chiefs (10-4): They’ve won seven straight. They can basically coast to another division crown with their sights now set on keeping the top seed.

3. Buccaneers (10-4): The bad news is that they were swept by the Saints this season. The good news? They were also swept by the Saints last year, and won the Super Bowl.

4. Cowboys (10-4): The biggest difference-maker for the Cowboys in 2021? Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. His unit is the reason Jerry’s team is headed for another division title.

5. Patriots: (9-5): On Monday, Bill Belichick apologized to the media for being a sourpuss in his presser after the Indy loss. And no, he wasn’t calling an audible from his April Fool’s Day playbook.

6. Rams (9-4): With the Cardinals floundering, the Rams are in good position to overtake them and grab the top spot in the division — only fitting for an all-star team.

7. Cardinals (10-4): They didn’t pick the best time to play their worst game, against one of the worst teams in football. And it wasn’t even close. The Lions blew them out. After a great start, they’re clearly fading down the stretch.

8. Titans (9-5): They had a chance to climb into the AFC’s top seed, but literally fell inches short against the Steelers. Four turnovers didn’t help the cause.

9. Colts (8-6): Nothing like beating the Patriots at their own game. Carson Wentz didn’t have to do much, and that should be Frank Reich’s strategy the rest of the way. Less Wentz, more Jonathan Taylor.

10. Bills (8-6): They still aren’t wowing anyone, but they stopped the bleeding after two straight losses, and put themselves back in position to win the division for the second time in as many seasons.

11. 49ers (8-6): There’s something to be said for having an efficient and consistently good quarterback. The Niners are now a near-lock for the postseason, and Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the reasons.

12. Chargers (8-6): Brandon Staley passed up three field goal chances to go for it on fourth down. Hitting any one of those would have given them a victory over the Chiefs. Instead, they can kiss thoughts of an AFC West crown goodbye.

13. Ravens (8-6): John Harbaugh is now 0-for-2 on two-point conversions aimed at winning the game, as opposed to tying it and taking their chances in overtime. So much for analytics.

14. Bengals (8-6): Capturing the AFC North and making it to the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons is right in front of them. Closing the deal is another matter.

15. Steelers (7-6-1): The Men of Steel have Joe Haden to thank for keeping their season alive. They still have a pulse, but barely, with the Chiefs, Browns and Ravens on deck.

16. Dolphins: (7-7): The wins don’t have to be pretty, as long as they keep coming. To their credit, the Fins just continue to find a way to keep their playoff hopes alive.

17. Vikings (7-7): They’re still in the mix for a wild card after slipping past a short-handed Bears team Monday night. They’ve been up and down, but their talent on both sides of the ball is hard to ignore.

18. Saints (7-7): They beat Tom Brady, on the road, with three field goals. That’s it. Nine measly points. Dennis Allen, take a bow.

19. Browns (7-7): The Browns with their junior varsity nearly took down the Raiders to vault back into first place in the AFC North. A walk-off field goal spoiled the dream.

20. Broncos (7-7): With the loss to the Bengals, the Broncos finished 0-4 against the AFC North. Not helpful in their bid for a wildcard spot. Losing Teddy Bridgewater also doesn’t help.

21. Raiders (7-7): They struggled mightily against a cast of Browns backups. But the bottom line is they beat that ragtag crew, and kept their playoff hopes alive.

22. WFT (6-7): Between injuries and COVID-19 cases, the deck appears to be stacked against them. It’s hard to believe they’ll be able to snag one of the wild card spots.

23. Eagles (6-7): They’ve been a tough team to beat ever since Nick Sirianni decided to lead with ground and pound after Week 8.

24. Falcons (6-8): They haven’t beaten a team over .500, and continue to get pummeled by the good teams.

25. Seahawks (5-8): At this point, the futures of Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson stand at the forefront of discussion in Seattle.

26. Panthers (5-9): They’re now 0-4 with Cam Newton. But do you switch to Sam Darnold, who might be eligible for Tampa next weekend? Talk about picking your poison.

27. Bears (4-10): They were officially eliminated with Monday night’s loss. The assumption is both general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are on the chopping block.

28. Giants (4-10): The Giants offense has been anemic all season whether Daniel Jones plays, or not. He’s now done for the year, but it won’t change the fact the G-Men are painful to watch.

29. Lions (2-11-1): The Lions continue to play hard for first-year coach Dan Campbell, and have embraced the role of spoiler, adding the Cardinals to their list of upsets. There’s no tank in this team.

30. Jets (3-11): They gave the Dolphins a run for their money, but had no idea how to win during crunch time.

31. Texans (3-11): They pretty much handed over the top pick to Jacksonville, beating the Jaguars for a second time this season.

32. Jaguars (2-12): Firing Urban Meyer was the right thing to do. It just didn’t do much to lift a woeful offense.