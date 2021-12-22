News
Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.
The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson?
“All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that kid was special out there.”
As the Ravens wait for Jackson’s injured ankle to recover, possibly in time for Sunday’s pivotal rematch with the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals, their offense has found a capable caretaker in Huntley. Since taking over for Jackson early in the second quarter of a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the second-year quarterback has gone 55-for-78 (70.5%) for 485 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and added 19 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
In a narrow 31-30 loss Sunday to the Green Bay Packers, Huntley finished with the highest QBR for any Ravens quarterback this season (82.4), surpassing even Jackson’s 80.4 mark in a record-breaking comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Afterward, tight end Mark Andrews called Huntley a “special player” who’d blossomed under Jackson’s mentorship.
But for as much as the two might have in common — their South Florida ties, their dual-threat ability — Jackson and Huntley operate coordinator Greg Roman’s passing attack with almost competing approaches. At one end of the spectrum is Jackson, a deep-throwing, middle-field-targeting, occasionally-too-patient veteran. At the other end is Huntley, a quick-trigger, field-spreading newcomer with just two career starts.
“There are definitely some subtleties — very similar, but some subtle differences,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday of how he handles play-calling for each. “It’s vital to be out here in practice with them, and we’ve had plenty of opportunity with Tyler to really get a feel for what he likes and what direction we want to go.”
As runners, they’ve been almost equally dangerous on scrambles; Huntley is averaging 8.1 yards and has two touchdowns on his 15 carries, according to Sports Info Solutions, while Jackson is averaging 8 yards over 49 attempts this season.
As passers, however, they might as well be wearing different colors. If Jackson’s closest NFL analogs are strong-armed, aggressive peers like Russell Wilson and Josh Allen, Huntley’s might be Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan, field generals who prefer paper cuts to uppercuts. His longest completion Sunday, as determined by air yards, traveled just 15 yards downfield.
Here’s how starkly Jackson and Huntley diverge as passers, according to SIS and NFL Next Gen Stats data entering Tuesday’s games:
- Huntley has the eighth-fastest average time to throw among the 40 qualifying quarterbacks on Next Gen Stats (2.66 seconds); Jackson has the fifth slowest (2.96 seconds).
- Huntley has the seventh-lowest average intended air yards (7 yards downfield per attempt); Jackson has the second highest (9.6 yards per attempt).
- Huntley’s longest completion this season traveled 43 yards in the air, the fifth shortest among qualifying quarterbacks; Jackson’s longest completion traveled 60.8 yards, the fourth longest.
- Huntley has thrown over half of his passes (52.8%) outside the numbers; Jackson has thrown 60.2% of his passes between the numbers.
Huntley’s diet of quick hitters has worked so far. On passes of 9 air yards or fewer this season, he’s posted a 92.6 passer rating, compensating for a meager 5.2 yards per attempt with 75.5% accuracy.
He’s also done just enough on intermediate and downfield shots. On passes between 10 and 19 air yards, Huntley’s 9-for-17 for 120 yards (80.0 passer rating). On passes of at least 20 air yards, he’s 3-for-10 for 95 yards (66.7 rating). Both passer ratings compare favorably to Jackson’s in those ranges since Week 7, when his slump first started. Over that six-game stretch, Jackson has an 81.9 rating on intermediate passes and 36.9 rating on deep throws.
If Huntley is called on again Sunday in Cincinnati, the Ravens could benefit from his get-the-ball-out approach — and also from more Jackson-esque big plays. The Bengals sacked Jackson five times in Week 7, flustering him with “Cover 0″ blitzes and taking away his escape routes on scrambles. They also allowed back-to-back 30-plus-yard pass plays to wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashod Bateman on the third-quarter touchdown drive that gave the Ravens their final lead of the game.
Huntley’s performance Sunday marked another step forward in his development, but the Bengals could be his toughest test yet. Cincinnati ranks 11th in the NFL in defensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, ahead of the Chicago Bears (18th), Browns (15th) and Packers (22nd).
“I thought Tyler played, really, a poised game,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “He got the ball out on time most of the time. He got off and got scrambling most of the time, when he needed to. He saw the field pretty well and just played an all-around good football game. He’ll look at it real critically, just like Lamar does. He’ll want to play a lot better than he did, and that’s what you appreciate, but that’s how you improve, too.”
‘Greatest respect’ for Adams
Packers star Davante Adams had a relatively quiet Sunday, finishing with six catches on seven targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. Only the Kansas City Chiefs have held the All-Pro wide receiver to fewer receiving yards this season, limiting him to 42 in a 13-7 loss last month.
With the Ravens missing cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (pectoral), Marcus Peters (knee), Chris Westry (reserve/COVID-19) and Jimmy Smith (reserve/COVID-19), coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale made Adams a well-marked man. What his defense lacked in personnel, it tried to make up for with creativity.
“It was one of the most interesting defensive schemes that I’ve seen in a long time,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after finishing 23-for-31 for 268 yards and three touchdowns in Baltimore. “They were trying to stop Davante with some of the presnap alignments … we haven’t seen. I told him walking in the tunnel after the game that that’s the greatest respect level that someone could give you, to literally line up two guys on you for the majority of the game.”
From the Packers’ opening drive, it was clear that Adams had the Ravens’ full attention. On Green Bay’s first play from scrimmage, a run, safety Geno Stone relocated at the snap to shade over to cornerback Anthony Averett’s quadrant of the field, where he was guarding Adams. On the Packers’ next play, another run, cornerback Kevon Seymour matched up with Adams in press coverage as cornerback Tavon Young lined up 7 yards behind him in support.
In man-to-man coverage, the Ravens rarely deviated from their strategy. According to a review of Sunday’s game, Adams was essentially double-teamed on about half of Rodgers’ 36 drop-backs. Sometimes the Ravens would have a cornerback on Adams playing with outside leverage — aligned over his outside shoulder — and a safety on the same side playing with inside leverage. Other times, they’d stack defensive backs over Adams, as they did with Seymour and Young.
Dared to beat the Ravens with secondary receivers, Rodgers mostly obliged. He found wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling five times for a team-high 98 yards, tight end Marcedes Lewis three times for 40 yards and running back Aaron Jones for a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.
But even a double-teamed Adams found ways to wriggle free. Late in the second quarter, on third-and-goal from the Ravens’ 3-yard line, Ravens cornerback Robert Jackson, a practice squad call-up, lined up over Adams’ outside shoulder. Stone, lined up a couple yards deeper in the end zone, was there for inside support.
That was no problem for Adams. He shook free of both, faking an inside release before exploding to the sideline, leaving a flat-footed Jackson in his wake. Rodgers found him easily for a game-tying touchdown.
“He makes throw after throw that you are just like, ‘How did he get that ball in there?’ ” Valdes-Scantling said afterward. Of course, it helps to have a target like Adams.
Week 16
RAVENS@BENGALS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bengals by 2 ½
Ski Wednesday: Snow is snow once you’re on the slopes
There once were those who turned up their nose at the mere mention of skiing on man-made snow.
“Feels so fake,” they’d lament.
“I’ll wait for the real stuff,” they’d say.
All that has changed. Modern snowmaking creates surfaces that are barely any different than the groomed real deal. Even early season, resorts can put down a carpet of snow that’s perfectly wonderful.
Can you have as much fun on a man made snow day? Let me tell you about a run I took at Le Massif on Dec. 2.
Snowfall had been – as was the case in pretty much all of North America at that point – barely mentionable. But Le Massif had worked hard making snow, focusing on a few fun cruisers on the top half of the mountain.
I was skiing with a guide from the newly opened Club Med Quebec Charlevoix named Pierre (French, of course) and a couple of real estate investors from NYC.
We were skiing in a line on a trail of totally man-made snow. There was some snow in the trees – a small storm the night before had frosted them – and the St. Lawrence River glistened below us.
It was a perfect crisp 25 degree sunshiney day, and I just felt free.
You see, I’d not really skied in a few years – an illness and then a snowmobile crash put me out for a few seasons. This was one of my first runs on my brand new knee. And it was working.
Second in line behind Pierre, I suddenly felt the need to lift my arms as if in flight and carve big, wide, arcing turns. It was like flying.
I kept at it all the way down, realizing, at some point, the NYC guys started doing the same. Then Pierre did.
We got to the bottom, red-cheeked and giggly, me a skiing grandmother, the two businessmen and Pierre.
We all began cheering and hooting. Something special had happened. And we all shared it.
Any snow surface is ripe for perfect moments. Get out there and find one.
Ski Wednesday: Snowmaking changes the game
Sometimes it takes a leap of faith to be a mountain sport enthusiast, and we have Mother Nature to thank for that.
It’s one of those early seasons that has us all doing snow dances, offering up children in sacrifice to the ski gods (Okay, we don’t really do that, but with teens it can be tempting), clicking on 10- and 20-day forecasts constantly and crossing our fingers—hard.
Good news though: With the progress in snowmaking technology and the incredible investment most resorts have made in the past decade or so ($30 million in snowmaking upgrades at Vermont’s Mount Snow alone), while we still should do all those things, the industry itself has our backs.
And with the holiday week coming (thank you, Mother Nature, for last weekend’s snowstorm up north), we can all be assured that it won’t take too much to give us that magical winter setting feel we love when out skiing and riding.
“In the last two decades, we’ve improved our snowmaking system so we are no longer ‘patch and go,’ but are able to open from top to bottom,” Kris Blomback, General Manager of Pat’s Peak (www.patspeak.com) in Henniker, New Hampshire, one of the more southern New Hampshire ski areas.
With a system that uses – get this—90 percent less energy but produces quality snow at a higher temperature than in the past (“We don’t need super cold days anymore,” he said), they can now plan ahead for pockets of cold days and put enough snow on the trails to make things work well.
Even with the past week of warm, they had 15 of their 28 trails open; Blomback says if the coming forecast holds, they expect to have skiing and riding on 26 of those 28 trails by Dec. 26.
“We are passionate about snowmaking here at Pat’s,” he said. In fact, almost every midlevel and up manager in every department has snowmaking experience.
Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, N.H., has long focused on snowmaking, and while the system overall has not changed drastically in recent years, Mountain Operations Manager John Mersereau said they have continually updated and improved it.
“The older equipment was air-driven so great amounts of air were required to be productive,” he explained.
While they once needed an air/water ratio of 4 to 1, they now have equipment requiring just one to one. Why does that matter?
“More water can be converted to snow using less air; saving energy while being more productive,” he explained.
The more than $1 million in upgrades mean the resort to cut snowmaking hours by 25 percent, with the ability to make snow faster utilizing smaller periods of colder weather. Bonus: using less electricity is good for the earth.
That means more snow faster for you to carve on while not hurting the world doing it.
That means all Cranmore needs is some cold—and cold is coming.
“All we need is cold weather to go from grass to opening ski terrain,” he said.
“It only takes a few good cold nights to turn things in our favor early season,” he explained. “When we see temps below 20 and the humidity is down, the production is high.”
In other words, a quick turnaround is a viable thing.
Most ski areas in the Northeast have quality snowmaking systems. So, how is a skier/rider to know if the trip is worth it when natural snow is at a minimal? Here’s how I roll (or glide, I guess):
Don’t judge by your own backyard: It’s easy to forget it is winter in the mountains when your backyard is that icky winter dead grass color and it’s in the 50’s outside. But never make assumptions. Rather, check into your ski destination of choice and find out what’s up.
Pro tip: Yes, read the snow and condition report, but also pick up the phone and dial a live person in customer service. Ask them to tell you what it’s like out there. Most ski area works want you to come, yes, but they also want you to have an experience you expect. Chat.
I remember a few years ago when we had a rough start like this, I headed to Okemo in Vermont for the first weekend of December. I could not imagine things would be OK, but I did my homework and took the leap of faith.
It was magical. My Facebook memory of that day is a lovely, white, totally skiable run with the caption, “Hey: I just found winter!”
The trail count trick: It can be a little confusing to see a trail count. For instance, you may see a larger resort report having a dozen trails open. Hmmm, you think: 12 ways down is pretty great! But sometimes, three of those trails link up to create one way down.
Be sure to get your information and then study the resort trail map to see. Make sure there are ways down that meet your level of skiing or riding, and that (and this is just my preference) it’s not a “one way down” day during a busy holiday time. Again, a live voice person should be happy to talk you through what you are looking for before you go.
Trust the manmade surface: Manmade snow today – along with the 21st century grooming tools and practices resorts have – mean that while a powder day always wins, a solid man made day is totally a 10.
Get out and ski. But first: Check on your ski friend’s teenagers. They may be sacrificed.
Div. 1-2 girls basketball preview
Even with star Tatum Shaw graduating, Andover is back in a big way in Div. 1 with a strong group of juniors leading the way.
The Merrimack Valley Conference squad has juniors Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom back for what should be another successful campaign. The Golden Warriors were co-champions in 2019-20 and fell in overtime to Central Catholic in the MVC title game last season.
Central Catholic has claimed six straight league titles and returns sophomore guard Ashley Dinges and senior co-captain Claire Finney. Finney missed all of last season recovering from knee surgery. Chelmsford will be yet another team to watch in the ultra-competitive MVC.
The other 2019-20 co-champion, Franklin, will return eight players, six of them seniors. Wesleyan commit Olivia Quinn, Springfield College commit Stef Padula, UMass lacrosse commit Katie Peterson and senior Brigid Earley will be the key contributors for the Panthers.
In the Bay State Conference, Natick will have junior Madi Forman and senior Alana Ciccarelli to help compete with a Newton North squad.
Acton-Boxboro of the Dual County League has juniors Emma Gregg and Bridget Barlett along with sophomore Shannon Patrick to go up against a strong Concord-Carlisle team.
Bridgewater-Raynham may be without Duke-bound senior Shay Bollin until late in the season and Amber Silva for the entire season, but Fiona Kelly and Natalia Hall-Rosa should be plenty to compete in the Southeast Conference.
In the Tri-Valley League, Hopkinton has six returning seniors, including Lauren Cho, Kiki Fossbender and Lexy Trendel.
Bishop Feehan has senior tri-captains Lydia Lordarski, Camryn Fauria and McKenzie Faherty along with a mix of juniors and a competitive schedule.
Other teams that should be in the mix are Woburn, Peabody, Hingham and Lynn English.
In Div. 2, a deep pool of teams are ready to go for a full slate of games, especially within the Hockomock League.
Foxboro was named co-champions in 2019-20 along with Taconic. Senior captain Hannah Blake and sophomore guards Erin Foley will lead the offensive attack for the Warriors. Oliver Ames went undefeated in a shortened 2020-21 campaign as they bring back senior captains Caroline Peper and Hailey Bourne to complement their core sophomores in Jasmyn Cooper, Kaydance Derba and Sarah Hilliard. Canton rounds out the Hockomock with returners including League All-Stars and captains Kiara Cerruti, Fay Gallery and Sydney Gallery.
Newburyport of the Cape Ann League has seven returners from last season, including senior captain Sydney Turner. League All-Stars Makenna Ward and Deidre McElhinney will be in the backcourt for the Clippers. Pentucket has Abby Dube and Audrey Conover as leaders at guard among their 10 returnees.
Out of the Tri-Valley League, Norwood has Villanova-bound Megan Olbrys and Western New England-bound Erin Reen at the helm of their senior-laden squad. Sophomore Tricia Wladkowski is also a player to watch out for at the forward position. Medfield may be without senior guard Annie McCarthy for the season with a fractured wrist, but junior Kate Olenik and seniors Maya Hilvert and Lillie Cumming (returning from ACL injury by mid-January) will be stepping up in her absence.
Notre Dame of Hingham will be led by senior captain Ava Foley as well as freshman point guard Ava Orlando. Up-and-coming eighth grader Elle Orlando may also be a factor for the Catholic Conference squad facing a tough schedule.
In the Patriot League, seniors McKalah Gaine and Dani Tilden lead a strong Hanover team. North Quincy has sophomore captain Orlagh Gormley. Scituate will also be a tough out.
Masconomet, with eight new varsity players, will be one of a few teams to watch out of the Northeastern Conference. Senior captains Krystal Zepai and Sarah Green along with junior Taylor Bovardi will be looked at for leadership and energy all season. Danvers will also be in the mix.
Two other teams out of the Merrimack Valley Conference that could be in contention are Billerica and Dracut.
DIV. 1 PLAYERS TO WATCH
C/F: Cate Aggouras (Lexington), Ellen Angwin (Chelmsford), Rachel Barach (Concord-Carlisle), Perry Blasetti (Hingham), *Shay Bollin (Bridgewater-Raynham), Olivia Burke (Boston Latin), Nicole Celi (Concord-Carlisle), Abby Chambers (Westford Academy), Navaeh Cherilus (Malden), Emily Collins (Winchester), Caroline Connelly (Hingham), Casey Dangora (Walpole), Ashley Dinges (Central Catholic), Brigid Earley (Franklin), Camryn Fauria (Bishop Feehan), Anna Foley (Andover), Madi Forman (Natick), Kiki Fossbender (Hopkinton), Meghan Gordon (Attleboro), Logan Lomasney (Peabody), Olivia Gourdine (Barnstable), Katherine Joslin (Medford), Fiona Kelly (Bridgewater-Raynham), Maeve Moriarty (Plymouth North), Olivia Quinn (Franklin), Tatum Reis (New Bedford), Katie Robie (North Andover), Nia Sims (Lynn English), Jenna Taylor (Woburn)
G: Megan Banzi (Plymouth North), Mia Beauchesne (Chelmsford), Taylor Bettencourt (Peabody), Taylor Brilliant (Marshfield), Geanna Bryant (Brookline), Vanessa Bucha (New Bedford), Kya Burdier (Haverhill), Mackenzie Carreiro (Durfee), Adrianna Casanova (Braintree), Rosie Chheang (Lynn English), Lauren Cho (Hopkinton), Alana Ciccarelli (Natick), Abby Cushing (Lincoln-Sudbury), Carly Dangora (Woburn), Carly Davey (Westford Academy), Malaysia Dingle (Brockton), Nikki Erricola (Beverly), Makenzie Faherty (Bishop Feehan), Claire Finn (Central Catholic), Emily Fortier (Chelmsford), Amaya Fyfield (Cambridge), Maddy Genser (Newton South), Natalia Hall-Rosa (Bridgewater-Raynham), Amelia Hanscom (Andover), Maddy Laurino (Lynn English), Jackie Malley (Reading), Hannah Martin (North Andover), Sydney McCabe (Marshfield), Emma McCollum (Concord-Carlisle), Lydia Mordarski (Bishop Feehan), Emilia O’Gilvie (Boston Latin), Lacey Pare (Lowell), Shannon Patrick (Lincoln-Sudbury), Morgan Ranucci (Waltham), Meghan Rapose (Bishop Feehan), Mary Saccoach (Quincy), Hailey Sherrick (Braintree), Ava Thurman (Lynn Classical), Kaitlyn Tierney (Methuen), Abby Wager (Mansfield), Abigail Wright (Newton North)
DIV. 2 PLAYERS TO WATCH
C/F: Tish Blackwood (Falmouth), Lily Buron (Somerset Berkley), Anna Cantone (Salem), Ava Crane (Dartmouth), Lillie Cummings (Medfield), Kylee Dineen (Pembroke), Molly Donovan (Duxbury), McKalah Gaine (Hanover), Abigail Gajewski (Somerset Berkley), Sydney Gallery (Canton), Marina Greaney (Bedford), Kendall Jacques (Billerica), Sammy Johnson (Wayland), Melissa Leone (Ashland), Teagan Lind (Falmouth), Abby Martin (Whitman-Hanson), Taylor McMatt (North Attleboro), Megan Olbrys (Norwood), Summer O’Neill (Holliston), Caroline Reed (Dighton-Rehoboth), Madison Stovesand (Tewksbury), Katherine Vaughn (Bedford), Cameron Watkins (Dracut), Alexandra Williams (Middleboro), Tricia Wladkowski (Norwood)
G: Taylor Bovardi (Masconomet), Kiara Cerutti (Canton), Gabby Chisholm (Danvers), Jasmyn Cooper (Oliver Ames), Ella Damon (Dighton-Rehoboth), Summer Doherty (North Attleboro), Abby Dube (Pentucket), Sarah Fogarty (Scituate), Ava Foley (Notre Dame), Erin Foley (Foxboro), Riley Griffin (Middleboro), Orlagh Gormley (North Quincy), Annike Haley (Marblehead), Haley Jacobson (Westwood), Katherine Kissell (Westwood), Carlie Marrella (Holliston), Deirdre McElhinney (Newburyport), Grace McNamara (Scituate), Haley Melvin (Wayland), Kasey Oliver (Dartmouth), Ava Orlando (Notre Dame), Alyvia Pena (Burlington), Sydney Poor (Bedford), Allie Powers (Somerset Berkley), Ashlee Purcell (Wakefield), Erin Reen (Norwood), Caroline Salley (Holliston), Emma Shinney (Wakefield), Jordyn Streitmatter (Nauset), Ashlee Talbot (Dracut), Danielle Tilden (Hanover), Makenna Ward (Newburyport), Kristina Yebba (Danvers), Krystal Zepaj (Mascomomet)
