Celebrities
Red Table Talk: Jada And The Gang Get Good Gut Health Advice After A Lil Booty Camera Colonoscopy Action!
Is your gut making you sick? That’s the question “Red Table Talk” is tackling in their latest episode.
On today’s brand new episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett-Smith, Gammy (Adrienne Banfield-Norris) and Jaden Smith (who filled in for his sister Willow) sit down with medical & dietary experts to solve the gut problems that have plagued them for years. Jada and Gammy first take the brave steps of allowing cameras to follow them to the hospital as they get the invasive medical test everyone will need at some point in their life – a colonoscopy! Jada cutely refers to getting a little camera in the booty, but believe us guys, there’s nothing cute about prepping for this procedure! We did laugh along with the Red Table trio while they watched the footage from colonoscopy day though.
Our favorite part of the episode was when gastroenterologist Dr. Fola May and dietician Nancee Jaffee joined the table to solve the gut problems that have plagued the hosts for years. Come to find out that Jaden Smith has been eating pancakes DAILY for YEARS. No wonder he had stomach issues right?!
We really actually enjoyed this episode, particularly hearing from the gut-health and nutrition experts about things to be more mindful about taking and foods that are easier to digest. For example, Gam learned that her daily herbal laxative might actually be doing more harm than good and Jada discovered that dairy items with 0 sugar are digestible for people with lactose intolerance.
If you’re one of the 70 million Americans who suffer from weight gain, fatigue, bloating, stomach issues, pain, migraines or food allergies, learn to crack the “gut code” to feel better, have more energy & live longer!
Check out the full episode of Red Table Talk HERE or below:
Celebrities
Chrishell Stause Shares Sad Reason for Split From Jason
Chrishell Stause has just confirmed the reason behind her sudden split from Jason Oppenheim.
Hours after multiple sources confirmed the Selling Sunset cast members had called it quits, Chrishell, 40, explained why she and Jason, 44, broke up in a post on Instagram, in which she said she felt obligated to be “open and honest” with her fans and followers about what was going on in her personal life.
“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly,” Chrishell began on December 21 of her relationship with Jason, which began in May.
“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she continued. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.”
Although Chrishell went on to say that she would be focused on her plans for a family moving forward, she applauded Jason for his honesty in the situation.
“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind,” she said. “Thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”
While Jason’s twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, wouldn’t say much about Chrishell and Jason’s split when TMZ spotted him walking on Sunset Boulevard with Mary Fitzgerald‘s husband, Romain Bonnet, he did respond to reports claiming the couple’s relationship was “just for TV.”
”My brother and Chrishell both love each other more than Jason has probably loved anybody,” he stated.
Then, confirming what Chrishell said about her plans for kids not lining up with those of Jason’s, Jason shared a statement of his own on his Instagram page.
“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” he wrote. “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”
As for how the cast of Selling Sunset reacted to the news, an insider told Us Weekly that Chrishell and Jason’s breakup is “definitely a surprise to some of their close friends.”
“They aren’t going around telling everyone about their breakup. Some cast just found out about it today,” the source said on December 21. “Those who have hung around them actually thought they were headed for marriage, not a split. They seemed like a couple that was going to get married — they had great chemistry, they cared and loved each other.”
Just last month, during an interview with Reality Blurb, Amanza Smith said she was “so happy” when she first learned Chrishell and Jason were an item because she felt their relationship “made so much sense.”
“I’ve never seen him happier. I’ve not seen him so happy as I have as he’s been with Chrishell,” she told us.
Selling Sunset season four is currently streaming on Netflix.
Celebrities
Cardi B Defends ‘Legend’ Lil Kim After She’s ‘Bullied & Mocked’ Online: ‘She Is So Sweet’
After Lil Kim took heat on social media for her new holiday song, Cardi B stepped in to defend the fellow rapper and called the intense criticism ‘heartbreaking.’
Lil Kim, 47, has been criticized on social media for her risqué new holiday song, “Big Santa Papi,” that plays on Nick Cannon‘s Miracles Across 125th Street. Fans have called out the rapper on Twitter for seducing Santa Clause in the visuals for the new song, as well as some of the naughty lyrics that go along with it. “Y’all know I love Lil Kim but this Christmas song and video ain’t it… at all!” one Twitter user said, while another wrote, “Lil kim and this santa papi video…ENUFF. It’s embarrassing atp.”
But these critics didn’t get off scot free thanks to Cardi B, 29, who took issue with so many people cyberbullying Lil Kim. And in true Cardi form, the “I Like It” songstress took to Twitter to defend Lil Kim and call out those that have been cruel to the fellow rapper.
“I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…,” Cardi wrote in response to singer Edidion, who said Lil Kim was being “bullied, mocked, and disrespected” online. “She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL F***IN LEGEND,” Cardi added. “I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song F**K YOU! I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit!”
Cardi also addressed fans’ questions as to why she hasn’t collaborated with Lil Kim yet in their careers. “What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY?” she wrote. “Before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!” In a follow-up tweet, Cardi explained that she’s “not going to rush” into a collaboration with Lil Kim “cause if the song don’t make sense and it don’t do good then I will feel terrible..It don’t take away from her greatest.”
I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song FUCK YOU!😂I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit! https://t.co/s2ZkCgJLnx
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 21, 2021
What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS! https://t.co/YqoVV78DpU
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021
This isn’t the first time that Cardi has jumped into to defend another woman in the music industry from cruel online comments. When Lizzo, 33, broke down in Aug. 2021 over the hate she received following the release of her song “Rumors,” Cardi offered some kind words to her fellow Grammy winner. “Whether you skinny, big, [or] plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you,” Cardi tweeted. “Remember, these are nerds looking at the popular table.” Cardi went on to highlight “Rumors” success and told fans to “stop trying to say the song is flopping.”
Overall, the lesson from these cyberbullying incidents is clear: we all need a friend like Cardi B in life!
Celebrities
Matt Reid: 5 Things To Know About The Tennis Player Who’s Been Spending Time With Rebel Wilson
The ‘Bridesmaids’ actress brought the tennis pro along with her to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television awards with her earlier in December.
Rebel Wilson has certainly been spending a lot of time with Matt Reid. The 41-year-old actress and the 31-year-old tennis player have seemed to have definitely hit it off, and they’ve definitely gotten close. The Pitch Perfect actress had started hanging out with Matt as early as the summertime, when the two were seen spending time together in New York at the U.S. Open tennis tournament via DailyMail. Find out everything you need to know about Matt Reid here!
1. Matt is a fellow Aussie
Like Rebel, Matt is also an Australian. He was born in Sydney on July 17, 1990, but he’s lived in Galston, New South Wales for much of his life, according to his Tennis.com bio. He didn’t stay down under for long though. When he was 15-years-old, he was offered a scholarship to the prestigious Nick Bollettieri Academy (named for the tennis great) in Bradenton, Florida. He studied there for two years.
2. He’s been a tennis pro for 12 years
Matt started playing tennis when he was just a kid, and his hard work and dedication has definitely paid off. He went pro at age 19 in 2009, according to his ATP Tour bio. He competed in the junior Wimbledon Doubles championship in 2008 with Bernard Tomic. Unfortunately, the pair lost, but Matt has continued his career and been successful as a tennis player. He’s currently ranked at number 85 for doubles on the ATP tour.
3. He’s a twin
Matt has a strong bond with his family. His mom Tracy works in real estate, while his dad Angus is a landscaper. He also has a younger brother Nick and sister Grace. He also has a twin sister Ellen. He’s shared photos with his siblings, showing that he’s close with them on his Instagram.
4. He joined Rebel on the red carpet for an Australian award show
Matt seemed like he had a great time at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Awards (AACTA) along with Rebel on December 8. Matt rocked a white tux, while Rebel looked gorgeous in a black mini-dress with silver design on the front. The pair attended with actress Brittany Hockley and podcaster Sam Kennedy. Matt posted a picture of the four outside the Sydney Opera House on his Instagram. “AACTA Awards night with this awesome crew,” he captioned it.
5. He’s a huge rugby fan
While tennis might be his main love, Matt is on the record as a major rugby fan! He’s said that if he hadn’t gone pro for tennis, he probably would’ve tried to compete as a rugby player. His father had also played the sport. He’s said that while many different games growing up, he still enjoys rugby and surfing, and he’s named Australian rugby icon Jonathan Thurston was his sports hero as a kid. He even dressed as a rugby player for Halloween in 2018.
Pfizer pill becomes 1st U.S.-authorized home COVID treatment
U.S. probes potential of drivers playing video games in Teslas
More COVID woes: NBA postpones Raptors-Bulls, Nets-Blazers
Democrats “not giving up” on Biden bill, talks with Manchin
Wreck of last U.S. slave ship mostly intact on coast, researchers say
Chris Noth & Tara Wilson’s marriage ‘hanging by a thread’
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
