News
Rockies Mailbag: Why I voted for Gary Sheffield for HOF but not Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens
Hi Patrick, can you explain your thoughts on voting/not voting for steroid users on your HOF ballot? It looked like yours was all over the place. Thanks.
— Todd, Brighton
Todd, I’m so glad you asked. I mean that sincerely, not sarcastically.
When I finished filling out my ballot — for the first time in my career by the way — I posted it on twitter.
My 2022 Hall of Fame ballot pic.twitter.com/ZGJyyjstqo— Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) December 20, 2021
I knew I would get hammered. I sure did, and I understand why. But there was no way I was going to debate rabid, often rude fans on Twitter. That’s a worthless endeavor.
So here’s my chance to explain my ballot.
For those who don’t know, I voted for Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, David Ortiz, Scott Rolen, Jimmy Rollins, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner. I did not vote for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez or Sammy Sosa.
I spent a lot of time on my ballot, studying, comparing, talking to people in the game. In a nutshell, my process was this:
1. I selected 13 players from the overall ballot that I believed were truly worthy of Hall of Fame consideration.
2. Without considering steroids (or other controversies), I looked at strictly the numbers. By that measure, of course, Bonds, Clemens and Ramierez are slam dunk Hall of Famers.
3. Next, I considered the steroid issue — case by case.
I have read “Game of Shadows.” I have followed the news. I am convinced that both Bonds and Clemens took PEDs for many years. They went to great lengths to hide their cheating.
By doing so, they cheated the game and dramatically altered the baseball landscape and the record book. In my opinion, they both lied — time and time again — about what they did in an effort to enhance and prolong their careers. They have not shown an ounce of contrition or honesty. They don’t deserve to be honored in Cooperstown and have a plaque alongside the likes of Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson or Ted Williams.
Last year, Matt Parrella, who was Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of California and the lead prosecutor in Bonds’ 2011 perjury and obstruction of justice trial in San Francisco, told Forbes that he had no doubts about what Bonds and Clemens did.
“Don’t be confused, the Hall of Fame vote has nothing to do with the results of the legal cases against Bonds and Clemens. Those were decided based upon complicated legal technicalities,” Parrella said. “The only question is, did they use steroids? The evidence is incontrovertible. It’s scientifically certain, and corroborated by the surrounding facts and circumstances.”
4. David Ortiz and Gary Sheffield have also been linked to steroids. In fact, Sheffield admitted using steroids, for one year. I can move past that discretion because he owned up to what he did. I have not seen enough evidence of PED use to cancel out my vote for Ortiz.
A-Rod and Ramirez kept using PEDs even after Major League Baseball finally set down a clear set of rules. Given that, I can’t vote for them.
5. Finally, I admit I was on the fence concerning Sheffield. I believe his numbers warrant induction: .292 career batting average, 2,689 hits, 509 home runs, and an OPS+ of 140.
His career was certainly filled with controversy. What clinched my vote for Sheffield was a story by Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, whom I considered our best national baseball writer. Like me, Verducci takes a hard line on steroid users. But Verducci did vote for Sheffield in the past.
This is what Verducci wrote in a 2014 story:
“Sheffield is the only star I know who, as an active player, without provocation admitted to using steroids; he did so in a 2004 SI story I wrote. Why would he make an admission? Because, he told me, he had testified under oath that he had been duped into using them.
Sheffield said he told the BALCO grand jury the previous year that Bonds arranged for him to use “the cream,” “the clear” and “red beans,” which prosecutors identified as steroid pills from Mexico.
Sheffield, however, said he was told the substances were legal arthritic balms or nutritional supplements. … When he later learned that the BALCO products were steroids, he told me, ‘I was mad. I want everybody to be on an even playing field.’
“That’s it; we have no evidence that ties Sheffield to steroids other than those several weeks before the 2002 season when Sheffield lived at Bonds’s home. Even during that 2002 season, when players were resisting the idea of steroid testing, Sheffield spoke out in favor of it, saying, “I would like to see testing. I mean you see how much guys are using it. Unless you’ve got something to hide, you won’t mind testing, right?”
So, that’s my long answer to your question, Todd.
Hey Patrick, congrats on your first time HOF vote, I hope the internet beatdown isn’t too painful! Including your vote, Todd Helton continues to increase his support, and his chances sure look better with Larry Walker paving the path. Do you get to have conversations with fellow voters, and if so, what is your take from others, especially *cough East Coast bias cough* voters? I get the impression more than a few voters are waiting for the steroid era candidates to fall off the ballot to seriously consider him, but I’m curious what you might be hearing.
— Ron, Denver
Ron, I looked at Twitter for a short time after I posted my ballot, then quit looking.
Anyway, as to your questions on Helton, I imagine he will eventually make it to Cooperstown.
Check this out from Hall of Fame guru Jay Jaffe:
“As the traffic has thinned out, he’s gained traction among voters, helped by the attention paid to (Larry) Walker’s case. His support nearly tripled from his first ballot appearance (16.5%) to his third (44.9%).
“Historically speaking, he’s in pretty good shape. Since BBWAA voters returned to annual balloting in 1966, eight other candidates have received 40–50% in their third year of eligibility. Five were elected by the writers: Gary Carter, Andre Dawson, Rich Gossage, Eddie Mathews, and Mike Mussina; they needed an average of four more years to make it, with Mathews getting there in two and Dawson and Gossage needing six.”
Helton’s case for Cooperstown is hurt by a number of things, led by the Coors Field factor and a bias from those who never saw him play. Although I have talked with a number of other writers about Helton to see how they view him, I don’t recall any writer reaching out to me for my opinion on Helton.
In most writers’ minds, Helton is a borderline candidate. Those who favor a smaller, more exclusive Hall of Fame are not going to vote for him. Many others will make up their mind over the next couple of years.
What impact will Clint Hurdle have moving forward?
— Clint, Eagle
Clint, I think hiring Hurdle was a smart move by the Rockies. He brings a long career of knowledge to the franchise and his enthusiasm can be infectious, especially for younger players. Hurdle, whose official title is special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt, will focus on player development throughout the organization.
Hurdle, of course, is not going to turn around the Rockies’ fortunes right away, but he’s a positive addition.
I wish I could give you more about what Hurdle’s role will be, but MLB, in its infinite wisdom, has told teams that managers, coaches, etc. are not allowed to talk to the media during the current lockout. Hurdle was going to talk to me until he was told that he couldn’t. Ridiculous.
When is opening day?
— Gerald Elway Cruz, Denver
The Rockies are scheduled to open the 2022 season on Friday, April 1 at Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The home opener at Coors Field is scheduled for Friday, April 8, also against the Dodgers.
Right now, there is hope that MLB and the MLB Players Association can hammer out a new collective bargaining agreement in time for the regular season to start on time. However, most of the people I have talked to believe that spring training will be delayed.
Season’s greetings, Patrick. With MLB in a current labor lockout, given the CBA ran out Dec. 1, isn’t it the grand old game of baseball that will suffer the most? Without a small pause, would the MLBPA take the owners to court to have MLB’s antitrust exemption reversed? At a time when baseball as a whole suffers from participation and accessibility (attending and viewing), let’s hope for a timely settlement. Thank you.
— Robert Emmerling, Limon
Hey Robert, Merry Christmas. For the short term, the grand old game will suffer. For a sport that’s waning in popularity — especially with younger fans — out of sight, out of mind is not a good place to be.
But having said that, baseball’s business model was in dire need of a correction. So, hopefully, they can work out a new CBA that will prevent lockouts or strikes for years to come.
As for a lawsuit against MLB challenging its anti-trust exemption, it’s interesting you bring that up now. On Monday, it was reported that a lawsuit has been filed against MLB, by Minor League Baseball, saying that MLB is trying to control all facets of professional baseball. In September 2020, MLB removed affiliation from 40 minor league clubs and regionally realigned them. The contraction decreased the total number of affiliated teams from 160 to 120.
Per Forbes: The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court claims MLB’s takeover and contraction is a “naked, horizontal agreement to cement MLB’s dominance over all professional baseball.” The lawsuit adds, “There is no plausible procompetitive justification for this anticompetitive agreement.”
Whether or not the ruling will affect MLB’s antitrust exemption, which was upheld in 1922 by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, remains to be seen. There have been several lawsuits since, but none of them have overturned the court’s decision.
MLB is the only one out of the four major North American pro sports leagues to hold broad antitrust exemption.
Hey Patrick! I was looking back at all the star players that were playing for the Rockies. The one thing I noticed is that it seems that the front office doesn’t want to spend a whole lot on one player, though Nolan Arenado would be the exception. So when a player becomes an all-star it seems you can bet that player will be gone. Have you seen this also or am I getting coal for Christmas?
— Del, Lamar
No lump of coal, Del. The Rockies are not that different from a lot of other teams who lose stars via free agency. A lot of players leave via free agency. It’s the nature of the beast. Freddie Freeman, for example, is a baseball god in Atlanta but he might be gone.
Actually, some would argue that the Rockies should not lock up players such as Arenado and Charlie Blackmon to long-term deals. Owner Dick Monfort, however, likes to have fan-favorite stars on his team; players such as Todd Helton, Arenado and Blackmon. Before the pandemic hit, and before the Rockies started playing so poorly, Monfort made it clear he wanted to keep Trevor Story for a long time, too.
News
Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed
By ANDREW MELDRUM
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country’s dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say.
Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and other fluctuations. But they are offering one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike.
South Africa has been at the forefront of the omicron wave and the world is watching for any signs of how it may play out there to try to understand what may be in store.
After hitting a high of nearly 27,000 new cases nationwide on Thursday, the numbers dropped to about 15,424 on Tuesday. In Gauteng province — South Africa’s most populous with 16 million people, including the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria — the decrease started earlier and has continued.
“The drop in new cases nationally combined with the sustained drop in new cases seen here in Gauteng province, which for weeks has been the center of this wave, indicates that we are past the peak,” Marta Nunes, senior researcher at the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics department of the University of Witwatersrand, told The Associated Press.
“It was a short wave … and the good news is that it was not very severe in terms of hospitalizations and deaths,” she said. It is “not unexpected in epidemiology that a very steep increase, like what we saw in November, is followed by a steep decrease.”
Gauteng province saw its numbers start sharply rising in mid-November. Scientists doing genetic sequencing quickly identified the new, highly mutated omicron variant that was announced to the world on Nov. 25.
Significantly more transmissible, omicron quickly achieved dominance in South Africa. An estimated 90% of COVID-19 cases in Gauteng province since mid-November have been omicron, according to tests.
And the world seems to be quickly following, with omicron already surpassing the delta variant as the dominant coronavirus strain in some countries. In the U.S., omicron accounted for 73% of new infections last week, health officials said — and the variant is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K. have surged by 60% in a week as omicron overtook delta as the dominant variant there. Worldwide, the variant has been detected in at least 89 countries, according to the World Health Organization.
In South Africa, experts worried that the sheer volume of new infections would overwhelm the country’s hospitals, even though omicron appears to cause milder disease, with significantly less hospitalizations, patients needing oxygen and deaths.
But then cases in Gauteng started falling. After reaching 16,000 new infections on Dec. 12, the province’s numbers have steadily dropped, to just over 3,300 cases Tuesday.
“It’s significant. It’s very significant,” Dr. Fareed Abdullah said of the decrease.
“The rapid rise of new cases has been followed by a rapid fall and it appears we’re seeing the beginning of the decline of this wave,” said Abdullah, working in the COVID-19 ward at Pretoria’s Steve Biko Academic Hospital.
In another sign that South Africa’s omicron surge may be receding, a study of health care professionals who tested positive for COVID-19 at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto shows a rapid increase and then a quick decline in cases.
“Two weeks ago we were seeing more than 20 new cases per day and now it is about five or six cases per day,” Nunes said.
But, she said, it is still very early and there are several factors that must be closely watched.
South Africa’s positivity rate has remained high at 29%, up from just 2% in early November, indicating the virus is still circulating among the population at relatively high levels, she said.
And the country’s holiday season is now underway, when many businesses close down for a month and people travel to visit family, often in rural areas. This could accelerate omicron’s spread across South Africa and to neighboring countries, experts said.
“In terms of the massive everyday doubling that we were seeing just over a week ago with huge numbers, that seems to have settled,” said Professor Veronica Uekermann, head of the COVID-19 response team at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.
“But it is way too early to suggest that we have passed the peak. There are too many external factors, including the movement during the holiday season and the general behavior during this period,” she said, noting that infections spiked last year after the holiday break.
It’s summertime in South Africa and many gatherings are outdoors, which may make a difference between the omicron-driven wave here and the surges in Europe and North America, where people tend to gather indoors.
Another unknown factor is how much omicron has spread among South Africans without causing disease.
Some health officials in New York have suggested that because South Africa appears to have experienced a quick, mild wave of omicron, the variant may behave similarly there and elsewhere in the U.S. But Nunes cautions against jumping to those conclusions.
“Each setting, each country is different. The populations are different. The demographics of the population, the immunity is different in different countries,” she said. South Africa’s population, with an average age of 27, is more youthful than many Western countries, for instance.
Most of the patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals are unvaccinated, Uekermann emphasized. About 40% of adult South Africans have been inoculated with two doses.
“All my patients in ICU are unvaccinated,” Uekermann said. “So our vaccinated people are doing better in this wave, for sure. We have got some patients who are very ill with severe COVID, and these are unvaccinated patients.”
___
AP journalist Mogomotsi Magome in Johannesburg contributed.
___
Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
News
Jurors at Kim Potter trial to resume work Wednesday
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright were to begin their third day of deliberations Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement.
The jury asked Judge Regina Chu Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. The question came after roughly 12 hours of deliberations that began Monday, and the judge told jurors to continue their work.
Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.
Potter said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun, and jurors had a second question for Chu: Could Potter’s handgun, given to them along with her Taser as exhibits, be freed from the zip ties holding it in an evidence box so they could handle it?
Prosecutors had presented evidence on the differences between the gun and the Taser, including weight, feel, size, color. Prosecutor Erin Eldridge had said in her closing argument that the jurors would be able to hold them, “to get a feel for the two, and to get a sense of all those differences that you heard about in court, and see for yourselves how different they really are.”
Chu said that they could handle the gun, over an objection from Potter attorney Paul Engh, who argued that it should remain in the box “for safety purposes.”
Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, cautioned against making too much of the jurors’ question about being unable to reach a verdict. She noted that the jurors didn’t say they were at an impasse.
The judge is “going to let them keep deliberating if they don’t express concern or distress about how it’s going,” Moran said. She also said their interest in holding the gun indicates they’re still willing to consider some facts.
The judge has ordered that the jury be sequestered during deliberations — meaning they remain under the court’s supervision in an undisclosed hotel and cannot return home until they have reached a verdict or the judge has determined they can’t reach one.
During closing arguments, prosecutors accused Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.
Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”
The mostly white jury got the case after about a week and a half of testimony about an arrest that went awry, setting off angry protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was on edge over Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Potter resigned two days after Wright’s death.
Potter testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and that she was “sorry it happened.”
Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges and that the state doesn’t have to prove Potter tried to kill Wright.
The judge said for first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.
For second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.
___
Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this story. Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
News
Chicago Bears Q&A: Why doesn’t the organization care as much as the fan base? Where does German Ifedi come off shoving Teven Jenkins? And will Thomas Graham Jr. see more action after an impressive debut?
The Chicago Bears offense struggled mightly Monday night in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Solder Field. Despite a spirited effort from their defense, the Bears (4-10) were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, so the focus officially shifts to 2022. Brad Biggs answers questions about Bears ownership, rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, quarterback Justin Fields and more in his weekly mailbag.
When will Bears fans get an organization that cares as much as we fans do? — @cause1369
The people who have worked in the organization for an extended period of time care deeply about the performance of the team. I haven’t spoken with George McCaskey in a long time but I’ve spent plenty of time with him over the years, and I promise you the success of the franchise motivates him daily. Outside of the health of his family, I can’t imagine anything else is more important to him. So in my opinion, when you question the commitment of the Bears ownership and leadership in terms of their care and motivation, you’re wide of the mark. Have they made the right moves all the time? No. Have they made some critical errors over the last decade or so? No question. Is that from a result of them not prioritizing the success of the team? Absolutely not. They get that too. They understand how passionate Bears fans are about the product on the field, and I think that drives them even more in their quest to build a winner. It hasn’t happened this season. The Bears are 4-10 and spiraling to the finish line. It’s going to be a critical offseason for the organization with many major decisions looming in the coming weeks. There are more nuanced ways to be critical of ownership and senior leadership at Halas Hall than saying they don’t care as much as you do.
Who is Germain Ifedi to shove rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins for being the only lineman all season with gumption to defend the franchise quarterback? — @smokingcutty
I’m flabbergasted by the suggestion Jenkins made the right decision by retaliating and being flagged for a personal foul after Justin Fields was tackled out of bounds. Getting a 15-yard penalty is never a good idea. How is setting back an offense that is 29th in total yards, 32nd in passing, 31st on third down and 29th in scoring ever a good thing? Jenkins throwing a punch or shove — whatever you want to call it — after the play didn’t send a message to Vikings defenders. It played into precisely what the Vikings hoped for. I would guess Ifedi was sending exactly that message to Jenkins — don’t do something stupid that will put a struggling offense in a bigger hole.
Those eager to defend Jenkins have propped up their argument with what Fields said after the game. Let’s explore that.
“I told him I liked what he did there, and I appreciate him,” Fields said. “But at the same time he’s got to be smart. But I definitely love the mindset and I love him sticking up for me. That’s what we need more of. But I just told him, I love it, but just do it between the whistle.”
Do it between the whistle. Send a message during the next play or later during the series or on the next possession. Don’t lose your cool after the play and cost the team yardage. Jenkins wasn’t being tough, he was being undisciplined, and future opponents will take notice of that and try to bait him into similar shenanigans the next few weeks.
Jenkins has seven penalties in less than eight quarters of play on offense. He’s one behind James Daniels for the most penalties on the team. Charles Leno, everyone’s favorite punching bag, had the most penalties for any Bears offensive lineman last season — seven. Leno led Bears offensive linemen with penalties in 2018 with seven. Ted Larsen led Bears offensive linemen with seven penalties in 2016. Jenkins has a ton of learning to do and a ton of improvement to make, and he was playing against a Vikings defense that is without any legitimate edge rushers at this point. He has to be better and use these next three weeks to improve his technique and play under control so he has a foundation for the offseason to begin preparing for a second season when hopefully he can take a major step forward.
Where has Justin Fields shown improvement/regression? — @hotrodblago30
That’s a good question and a layered one, something if and when the Bears hire a new coaching staff that they are going to have to tackle candidly. The performance to this point hasn’t been good. I wrote last week before the Green Bay Packers game how Mitch Trubisky’s rookie season in 2017 with a lower-caliber cast of skill position players around him was statistically better. Kevin Seifert of ESPN authored a story Monday pointing out Fields’ QBR in his rookie season ranks him with Blaine Gabbert, Jimmy Clausen and Josh Rosen in their rookie seasons. Fields’ QBR fell after Monday night’s game as his stats (26 of 39 for 280 yards, one touchdown, one lost fumble) were hollow. Seifert took a measured approach to the story.
The experience is going to benefit Fields. He’s comfortable when making plays outside the pocket. He’s dangerous with his legs. He needs to make major strides as a pocket thrower reading defenses and anticipating throws. He has a lot of work to do, and I think he’ll be driven to show he can turn the corner going into Year 2. But it’s about as bad as it can be right now.
“Literally every week I feel more and more comfortable just with the whole dynamic of the play, knowing where all my answers are and stuff like that,” Fields said Thursday. “So I think each week I’m getting more comfortable back there and taking it slowly.”
Fields has an overflowing tool box of skills. That’s not a question for him in his young career and it’s what gives him a chance. Whomever is coaching the Bears next season will do everything in his power to harness Fields’ immense skills. What direction this heads, no one knows. What’s undisputable is he’s off to a rocky start.
While the Bears were still in the game on the Minnesota side of the field, David Montgomery was wrapped up badly on third-and-1. On the ensuing fourth down, the Bears clearly were not lined up correctly, and the play went south quickly. Was it Justin Fields or the coaches who should have called a timeout? Maybe not the most important play of the game but to me it was a poster for the 2021 season. — Jeff S.
That was perhaps the Bears’ worst play of the game as Fields rolled out right and wound up eating the ball for a sack and turnover on downs with 54 seconds remaining. It sure looked as if there was a level of confusion for the offense before the snap, and a lot of folks wondered if the sideline should have called a timeout. But after the game, Matt Nagy and Fields chalked it up to a better call by the Vikings than they could handle. I thought the play encapsulated the 2021 season and everything that has been wrong with the offense. The Bears clearly needed a better call in that situation, and maybe a timeout would have produced one.
Who will play at defensive back for the Bears if the starters are cleared? The backups played so well. — @timcobb44141437
That’s a good question. I certainly would expect cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson back on the field when they are cleared from the COVID-19 protocols. I think rookie Thomas Graham Jr., who had three pass breakups and seven tackles, showed enough to warrant more playing time. Is that as a starter? Is that being rotated in on the outside? Is that playing in the sub package? Those are questions defensive coordinator Sean Desai will need to answer. But considering the options for the other starter are Kindle Vildor, who also played better Monday, and Artie Burns, why not give Graham a shot? I don’t think they want to move Graham to the slot if he’s not comfortable practicing there. Let him stay where he’s had some success and see what he can do.
Is trading Robert Quinn a viable option this offseason? — @fredo_chi
I have raised that question in recent weeks because if the Bears are in a full rebuild during the offseason, I’m not sure they will want to pay two pass rushers over age 30. Quinn does not have any guaranteed money remaining on his contract, but his base salary for 2022 is $12.8 million, and he has a $100,000 workout bonus, which would mean the Bears would need to move a super-hefty contract. In other words, they might not get a premium draft pick in return. Keep an eye on Khalil Mack and Quinn and wait to see if something happens to the front office and what moves the Bears make. There will be some clues in February and early March. But boy, Quinn has had a fantastic season and is on an absolute roll with 16 sacks, closing in on Richard Dent’s 1984 franchise record of 17½ sacks.
Is it time to admit the Bears are four years away from what we all really want? Is it attainable is less than four years? – @analogspins33
Here is where I bring you some good news. If Justin Fields can take the kind of major step forward the Bears will be envisioning this offseason, they are a LOT less than four years away from being relevant, challenging in the division and being a factor in the NFC. It’s all going to hinge on the quarterback. It always has. If you have a franchise-level quarterback, you’re going to be in the mix every season — unless injuries tear apart your roster. Of course, the flip side of this means the Bears are more than four years away if Fields isn’t the guy.
Why does Matt Nagy’s offense go unconventional when it’s in the red zone? – @vazquezromie
The Bears have tried everything in the red zone. They’ve tried running the ball. They’ve used it as an area to get big target Jimmy Graham involved. They’ve schemed for wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Nothing has worked with any regularity. Consequently, they are 29th in the red zone at 48.7%, which has cost them time and again. They would have beaten the Vikings and done so handily had they played well in the red zone. It has been a collective failure, from coaches to players, and Justin Fields has really struggled in the area.
Why didn’t the Bears kick the extra point after Jesper Horsted’s touchdown? You only pass on the extra point for an overtime touchdown. The Bears cost fans a lot of money with the point spread at 7. — @cabledude101
I can’t imagine there was a lot of money riding on the Bears at plus-7. The line was below that for the entire week leading up to the game before it moved up Monday. An NFL rule change three years ago removed the extra point on touchdowns scored with no time remaining in the game if a successful try would not affect the outcome. See Rule 4, Section 8, Article 2 C from the rule book: “If a touchdown is made on the last play of a period, the Try attempt shall be made (except during a during a sudden-death period, or if a touchdown is scored during a down in which time in the fourth quarter expires, and a successful TRY would not affect the outcome of the game).”
Sorry if you lost some hard-earned money on no extra-point attempt for Cairo Santos.
Do the Bears release information as to how many no-shows are at a game? Watching on TV, there sure seemed to be a lot of them. — @pfeinlaw
The Bears used to provide numbers for tickets sold and unused tickets, but that is no longer the case. The only information provided is paid attendance, which was 60,082 Monday night. Yes, there were empty seats in all directions at Soldier Field, but considering the team’s struggles and the cold weather, I thought it was a pretty robust and engaged crowd. Bears fans showed up, and at least they witnessed a spirited defensive performance.
Happy holidays.
Rockies Mailbag: Why I voted for Gary Sheffield for HOF but not Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens
Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed
Jurors at Kim Potter trial to resume work Wednesday
Crypto Reaching Markets Where Banks Can’t
Chicago Bears Q&A: Why doesn’t the organization care as much as the fan base? Where does German Ifedi come off shoving Teven Jenkins? And will Thomas Graham Jr. see more action after an impressive debut?
Best Delta-8 THC Carts: Top 5 Delta-8 Vape Cartridges of 2022
Inheritance Art Is Redefining NFTs With a New Generation of Masterpieces
Don’t neglect your holiday side dishes. Here are four simple recipes.
Ask Amy: Ex’s reappearance brings on anxiety
Curve Finance (CVX) and Curve DAO Token (CRV) Displays Bullish Traits
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News7 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week