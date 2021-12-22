Rockies Mailbag: Why I voted for Gary Sheffield for HOF but not Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens

Hi Patrick, can you explain your thoughts on voting/not voting for steroid users on your HOF ballot? It looked like yours was all over the place. Thanks.

— Todd, Brighton

Todd, I’m so glad you asked. I mean that sincerely, not sarcastically.

When I finished filling out my ballot — for the first time in my career by the way — I posted it on twitter.

My 2022 Hall of Fame ballot pic.twitter.com/ZGJyyjstqo— Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) December 20, 2021

I knew I would get hammered. I sure did, and I understand why. But there was no way I was going to debate rabid, often rude fans on Twitter. That’s a worthless endeavor.

So here’s my chance to explain my ballot.

For those who don’t know, I voted for Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, David Ortiz, Scott Rolen, Jimmy Rollins, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner. I did not vote for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez or Sammy Sosa.

I spent a lot of time on my ballot, studying, comparing, talking to people in the game. In a nutshell, my process was this:

1. I selected 13 players from the overall ballot that I believed were truly worthy of Hall of Fame consideration.

2. Without considering steroids (or other controversies), I looked at strictly the numbers. By that measure, of course, Bonds, Clemens and Ramierez are slam dunk Hall of Famers.

3. Next, I considered the steroid issue — case by case.

I have read “Game of Shadows.” I have followed the news. I am convinced that both Bonds and Clemens took PEDs for many years. They went to great lengths to hide their cheating.

By doing so, they cheated the game and dramatically altered the baseball landscape and the record book. In my opinion, they both lied — time and time again — about what they did in an effort to enhance and prolong their careers. They have not shown an ounce of contrition or honesty. They don’t deserve to be honored in Cooperstown and have a plaque alongside the likes of Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson or Ted Williams.

Last year, Matt Parrella, who was Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of California and the lead prosecutor in Bonds’ 2011 perjury and obstruction of justice trial in San Francisco, told Forbes that he had no doubts about what Bonds and Clemens did.

“Don’t be confused, the Hall of Fame vote has nothing to do with the results of the legal cases against Bonds and Clemens. Those were decided based upon complicated legal technicalities,” Parrella said. “The only question is, did they use steroids? The evidence is incontrovertible. It’s scientifically certain, and corroborated by the surrounding facts and circumstances.”

4. David Ortiz and Gary Sheffield have also been linked to steroids. In fact, Sheffield admitted using steroids, for one year. I can move past that discretion because he owned up to what he did. I have not seen enough evidence of PED use to cancel out my vote for Ortiz.

A-Rod and Ramirez kept using PEDs even after Major League Baseball finally set down a clear set of rules. Given that, I can’t vote for them.

5. Finally, I admit I was on the fence concerning Sheffield. I believe his numbers warrant induction: .292 career batting average, 2,689 hits, 509 home runs, and an OPS+ of 140.

His career was certainly filled with controversy. What clinched my vote for Sheffield was a story by Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, whom I considered our best national baseball writer. Like me, Verducci takes a hard line on steroid users. But Verducci did vote for Sheffield in the past.

This is what Verducci wrote in a 2014 story:

“Sheffield is the only star I know who, as an active player, without provocation admitted to using steroids; he did so in a 2004 SI story I wrote. Why would he make an admission? Because, he told me, he had testified under oath that he had been duped into using them.

Sheffield said he told the BALCO grand jury the previous year that Bonds arranged for him to use “the cream,” “the clear” and “red beans,” which prosecutors identified as steroid pills from Mexico.

Sheffield, however, said he was told the substances were legal arthritic balms or nutritional supplements. … When he later learned that the BALCO products were steroids, he told me, ‘I was mad. I want everybody to be on an even playing field.’

“That’s it; we have no evidence that ties Sheffield to steroids other than those several weeks before the 2002 season when Sheffield lived at Bonds’s home. Even during that 2002 season, when players were resisting the idea of steroid testing, Sheffield spoke out in favor of it, saying, “I would like to see testing. I mean you see how much guys are using it. Unless you’ve got something to hide, you won’t mind testing, right?”

So, that’s my long answer to your question, Todd.

Hey Patrick, congrats on your first time HOF vote, I hope the internet beatdown isn’t too painful! Including your vote, Todd Helton continues to increase his support, and his chances sure look better with Larry Walker paving the path. Do you get to have conversations with fellow voters, and if so, what is your take from others, especially *cough East Coast bias cough* voters? I get the impression more than a few voters are waiting for the steroid era candidates to fall off the ballot to seriously consider him, but I’m curious what you might be hearing.

— Ron, Denver

Ron, I looked at Twitter for a short time after I posted my ballot, then quit looking.

Anyway, as to your questions on Helton, I imagine he will eventually make it to Cooperstown.

Check this out from Hall of Fame guru Jay Jaffe:

“As the traffic has thinned out, he’s gained traction among voters, helped by the attention paid to (Larry) Walker’s case. His support nearly tripled from his first ballot appearance (16.5%) to his third (44.9%).

“Historically speaking, he’s in pretty good shape. Since BBWAA voters returned to annual balloting in 1966, eight other candidates have received 40–50% in their third year of eligibility. Five were elected by the writers: Gary Carter, Andre Dawson, Rich Gossage, Eddie Mathews, and Mike Mussina; they needed an average of four more years to make it, with Mathews getting there in two and Dawson and Gossage needing six.”

Helton’s case for Cooperstown is hurt by a number of things, led by the Coors Field factor and a bias from those who never saw him play. Although I have talked with a number of other writers about Helton to see how they view him, I don’t recall any writer reaching out to me for my opinion on Helton.

In most writers’ minds, Helton is a borderline candidate. Those who favor a smaller, more exclusive Hall of Fame are not going to vote for him. Many others will make up their mind over the next couple of years.

What impact will Clint Hurdle have moving forward?

— Clint, Eagle

Clint, I think hiring Hurdle was a smart move by the Rockies. He brings a long career of knowledge to the franchise and his enthusiasm can be infectious, especially for younger players. Hurdle, whose official title is special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt, will focus on player development throughout the organization.

Hurdle, of course, is not going to turn around the Rockies’ fortunes right away, but he’s a positive addition.

I wish I could give you more about what Hurdle’s role will be, but MLB, in its infinite wisdom, has told teams that managers, coaches, etc. are not allowed to talk to the media during the current lockout. Hurdle was going to talk to me until he was told that he couldn’t. Ridiculous.

When is opening day?

— Gerald Elway Cruz, Denver

The Rockies are scheduled to open the 2022 season on Friday, April 1 at Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The home opener at Coors Field is scheduled for Friday, April 8, also against the Dodgers.

Right now, there is hope that MLB and the MLB Players Association can hammer out a new collective bargaining agreement in time for the regular season to start on time. However, most of the people I have talked to believe that spring training will be delayed.

Season’s greetings, Patrick. With MLB in a current labor lockout, given the CBA ran out Dec. 1, isn’t it the grand old game of baseball that will suffer the most? Without a small pause, would the MLBPA take the owners to court to have MLB’s antitrust exemption reversed? At a time when baseball as a whole suffers from participation and accessibility (attending and viewing), let’s hope for a timely settlement. Thank you.

— Robert Emmerling, Limon

Hey Robert, Merry Christmas. For the short term, the grand old game will suffer. For a sport that’s waning in popularity — especially with younger fans — out of sight, out of mind is not a good place to be.

But having said that, baseball’s business model was in dire need of a correction. So, hopefully, they can work out a new CBA that will prevent lockouts or strikes for years to come.

As for a lawsuit against MLB challenging its anti-trust exemption, it’s interesting you bring that up now. On Monday, it was reported that a lawsuit has been filed against MLB, by Minor League Baseball, saying that MLB is trying to control all facets of professional baseball. In September 2020, MLB removed affiliation from 40 minor league clubs and regionally realigned them. The contraction decreased the total number of affiliated teams from 160 to 120.

Per Forbes: The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court claims MLB’s takeover and contraction is a “naked, horizontal agreement to cement MLB’s dominance over all professional baseball.” The lawsuit adds, “There is no plausible procompetitive justification for this anticompetitive agreement.”

Whether or not the ruling will affect MLB’s antitrust exemption, which was upheld in 1922 by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, remains to be seen. There have been several lawsuits since, but none of them have overturned the court’s decision.

MLB is the only one out of the four major North American pro sports leagues to hold broad antitrust exemption.

Hey Patrick! I was looking back at all the star players that were playing for the Rockies. The one thing I noticed is that it seems that the front office doesn’t want to spend a whole lot on one player, though Nolan Arenado would be the exception. So when a player becomes an all-star it seems you can bet that player will be gone. Have you seen this also or am I getting coal for Christmas?

— Del, Lamar

No lump of coal, Del. The Rockies are not that different from a lot of other teams who lose stars via free agency. A lot of players leave via free agency. It’s the nature of the beast. Freddie Freeman, for example, is a baseball god in Atlanta but he might be gone.

Actually, some would argue that the Rockies should not lock up players such as Arenado and Charlie Blackmon to long-term deals. Owner Dick Monfort, however, likes to have fan-favorite stars on his team; players such as Todd Helton, Arenado and Blackmon. Before the pandemic hit, and before the Rockies started playing so poorly, Monfort made it clear he wanted to keep Trevor Story for a long time, too.