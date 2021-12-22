News
Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions
By DAVID McHUGH and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.
The pipeline opposed by Ukraine, Poland and the U.S. awaits approval from Germany and the European Union to bypass other countries and start bringing natural gas directly to Europe. The continent is struggling with a shortage that has sent prices surging, fueling inflation and raising fears about what would come next if gas supplies become critically low.
The U.S. has stressed targeting Nord Stream 2 as a way to counter any new Russian military move against Ukraine, and the project already faces legal and bureaucratic hurdles. As European and U.S. leaders confer on how to deal with Russia’s pressure on Ukraine, persistent political objections — particularly from EU members like Poland — add another challenge to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s key projects.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel backed the pipeline, and the country’s new leader, Olaf Scholz, did so as her finance minister. But his new government took a more distanced tone after the Greens party joined the governing coalition. The Greens’ campaign position was that the fossil fuel pipeline doesn’t help fight global warming and undermines strategic EU interests.
Top German officials, including Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, have said the project doesn’t meet EU anti-monopoly regulations.
“Nord Stream 2 was a geopolitical mistake,” Habeck recently told the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. “The question is open if it will be able to start operating,” adding that further “aggression” meant “nothing is off the table.”
Officials have not said what sanctions or other tools might be used on top of existing U.S. sanctions against ships connected to the project.
As chancellor, Scholz has been cautious in his comments, and it’s not clear if he’s willing to go as far as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has said it’s “very unlikely” that gas will flow if Russia “renewed its aggression” toward Ukraine.
Pressed on whether an invasion would halt the pipeline, deputy German government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said Nord Stream 2 is “an undertaking of a private business that is largely completed” and that regulatory approval “has no political dimension.” He stressed that military aggression would have “high costs and sanctions,” without saying what those might be.
Scholz “never makes things completely clear,” said Stefan Meister, an expert on Russian energy policy at the German Council on Foreign Relations. “So I am not sure under which conditions he would really agree to stop the pipeline.”
Still, Meister said, there was “a new tone, a new rhetoric from the new German government.”
The pipeline would double the volume of gas pumped by Russian-controlled gas giant Gazprom directly to Germany, adding to a similar pipeline under the Baltic Sea and circumventing existing links through Poland and Ukraine. Gazprom argues it would allow more reliable long-term supply and help save billions in transit fees paid to Poland and Ukraine. Gazprom says the pipeline is part of its role as a long-term supplier of affordable energy to Europe, which is heavily dependent on natural gas imports.
Pipeline critics say it increases Russia’s leverage over Europe, pits member states against each other and deprives Ukraine of key financial support. Europe also went into winter with scant gas reserves that have sent prices soaring to eight times what they were at the start of the year, with Putin using the crunch to underline his push for final approval of the project.
Gazprom didn’t sell gas above its long-term contracts this summer, further increasing unease about Russian motives. Analysts say existing pipelines have enough capacity for Gazprom to have sent more, but it filled domestic reserves first.
For now, the approval process for the pipeline is on hold. German regulators say they can only approve a company formed there, so the Swiss-based Nord Stream 2, owned by a Gazprom subsidiary, is creating a German arm. A decision won’t come in the first half of 2022. The European Union’s executive commission then must review the project.
Analysts say those decisions are legal, bureaucratic ones not subject to politics.
Critics say Nord Stream 2 doesn’t meet an EU requirement to separate the gas supplier from the pipeline operator to prevent a monopoly that could hurt competition and mean higher prices for consumers.
Nord Stream said it “undertakes all necessary efforts to ensure compliance with applicable rules and regulations” and has permits by the four EU countries it passes through.
Even if the pipeline clears regulators, it’s not necessarily in the clear because of Poland’s opposition. EU members can sue in the European Court of Justice if they disagree with regulators, said Alan Riley, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a lawyer specializing in European antitrust and energy issues. EU anti-monopoly rules could bring years of litigation, even a ruling temporarily halting pipeline operations until the case is decided.
“This could go on for some time,” Riley said. Final approval “is not a slam-dunk by any means.”
Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of the upper house of Russian parliament, deplored the “artificial” obstacles against quickly launching Nord Stream 2. While some argue that Europe has grown more dependent on Russian gas, the country has met all its obligations, he said.
“The opponents of gas projects by Russia and the EU nations fear not that Russian supplies would fail, but just the opposite, that all problems would be solved, leaving no opportunity to accuse Moscow of harboring ill intentions or using energy as a weapon,” Kosachev said.
While noting that German Foreign Minister Baerbock’s anti-Nord Stream 2 comments reflect her and her party’s views, Kosachev emphasized that she represents the entire country now.
“Explaining the failure to provide cheap fuel exclusively by tales about what Russia could allegedly do wouldn’t be the best start for the ruling coalition in Berlin,” he said. “That’s why I don’t think that the position of the ‘green’ minister would have a radical impact on the pipeline’s fate, although it’s obvious that she wouldn’t support it or speed it up.”
Even if it never starts, Nord Stream 2 has been worth it for the Kremlin’s geopolitical goals because it has sowed division among EU members and between Germany, the EU and the U.S., said Meister of the German Council on Foreign Relations.
“Without being online, the pipeline has already repaid the Kremlin,” he said. “Politics and security always trump the economy in Russia.”
Swedish skier Sara Hector beats Mikaela Shiffrin for 1st win in 7 years
COURCHEVEL, France — Swedish skier Sara Hector held on to her first-run lead and beat Mikaela Shiffrin on Wednesday in a women’s World Cup giant slalom.
It was Hector’s second career victory, and first in nearly seven years.
Hector won by .35 seconds a day after finishing runner-up to Shiffrin in another GS on the same hill for her first podium result in a year.
“It’s amazing. It’s incredible, and I’m so surprised, too,” Hector said. “It was such a big fight and I didn’t think I was so fast. I feel so awesome. It’s crazy. I’m so proud.”
World Cup giant slalom champion Marta Bassino trailed by six-tenths in third place after failing to score points in the first two GS races of the season. Tessa Worley of France, who was second after the opening run, dropped to fourth, followed by defending overall champion Petra Vlhova in fifth.
Shiffrin’s main challenger in the overall standings, Sofia Goggia, failed to score World Cup points for a second straight day. The American now leads her by 115 points.
Goggia slid off the course after she lost her balance in a left turn halfway through her opening run. The Italian skied out in the second leg of Tuesday’s race.
Federica Brignone, the 2020 overall champion, also failed to finish her second run.
Paula Moltzan of the United States finished 13th after gaining 15 spots with a strong second run, having only just made the flip in 28th after the opening run.
World champion Lara Gut-Behrami, slalom World Cup winner Katharina Liensberger, and Alice Robinson sat out the event following positive COVID-19 tests.
The race replaced the GS that was canceled in Killington, Vermont, in November because of strong winds.
The women’s World Cup continues with another GS and a slalom in Lienz, Austria, next week.
Abandoned Dogs Brought to the Animal Rescue League of Boston
First look: Inside SweetWater Brewing Co.’s massive Fort Collins taproom
Beer is officially flowing at SweetWater Brewing Co.’s massive new taproom and production facility in Fort Collins.
The brewery, which is headquartered in Atlanta, took over the space formerly home to Red Truck Brewing Co. in July to anchor its expansion to the western United States and add up to 80,000 barrels to its annual production capacity, said Laird Mulderink, vice president of operations in Colorado.
As part of a recent facility remodel, Mulderink said crews “SweetWaterized” a spacious, 10,000-square-foot taproom where drinkers can find 18 draft taps serving brewery staples like 420 Pale Ale as well as special releases. The taproom opened to the public on Dec. 18.
“We added some more windows into the production area and moved the canning line to make room for brite tanks,” Mulderink said, “so when you’re sitting in the taproom enjoying the beer, you get to look through these big windows and watch beers shuffling down the canning line.”
Each of the four brewers in Fort Collins debuted a special-to-Colorado recipe for the grand opening, including a lavender pale ale, a helles lager, an imperial stout and a pilsner that drinkers can only find onsite, at least for now. Additionally, SweetWater’s taproom has a full kitchen turning out pub fare such as burgers, wings, nachos, poutine, tacos and salads. (See full menu here.)
Inside, SweetWater’s new taproom holds 270 people, Mulderink said. But the company is still building out an outdoor beer garden with tables, lawn games and a small stage for live music, which will also increase the capacity to 420 patrons. The space is expected to be completed for a party on April 20, 2022. Sensing a theme?
Take a virtual tour of the new SweetWater Brewing Co. in Fort Collins:
The SweetWater Brewing Co. taproom, located at 1020 E. Lincoln Ave. in Fort Collins, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The taproom is closed on Monday. For more information, visit sweetwaterbrew.com/taproom/fort-collins/.
