Serial sex offender impersonated ICE agent to target immigrant family, Aurora police say

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy spoke with reporters Tuesday to recap his team’s 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are three things we heard from the video conference call.

1. Justin Fields said getting outside the pocket and running no-huddle plays give him the most confidence. Nagy said the Bears ‘can definitely do more of it.’

Fields had some rough moments Monday, but one of his most successful stretches came early in the fourth quarter when the Bears were in a no-huddle offense. Fields completed five straight passes totaling 63 yards, followed by a 5-yard scramble that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty.

“Our offense is very efficient doing (no huddle) just because we know those plays,” Fields said Monday. “It’s literally no thinking. We line up and run those plays, and I know where all the answers are to whatever coverage they give us … I think that kind of gets our offense in a rhythm.”

Nagy on Tuesday said the Bears can do more up-tempo, no-huddle stuff considering it got the offense moving, though he noted the team’s biggest problem was in the red zone, where the Bears went 1-for-5. The fourth-quarter drive ended with the Bears stalling at the 9-yard line when Darnell Mooney caught Fields’ pass in the end zone but couldn’t get both feet in.

“For a lot of these college quarterbacks right now, this all kind of stems from the high school, it goes to college and the college trickles into the NFL with some of the stuff they do,” Nagy said. “I for sure think that you can see yesterday at certain times in the game that the tempo helps. You can’t necessarily live in it every play for certain reasons. But we can definitely do more of it. I think our players would agree with that. I think our coaches would. And you feel that. At the same point in time, we were moving the ball, too, without going no-huddle. So I think that probably more than anything yesterday I would say that five possessions in the red zone is where we’ve got to be better.”

2. Nagy said rookie Thomas Graham Jr. ‘certainly helped himself out with being able to play more.’

With the Bears starting secondary out because of COVID-19 and injuries, the Bears turned to Graham to start at cornerback in his first NFL game. The sixth-round pick spent the majority of season on the practice squad but came through with several big moments and recorded seven tackles and three passes defended.

He batted down Kirk Cousins’ pass to Tyler Conklin in the end zone in the second quarter and broke up Cousins’ pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette later in the quarter on third-and-7.

“He was aggressive,” Nagy said of Graham. “He did a great job of stepping up to the moment. I thought his tackling was really good. He was able to stick his nose in there and make some good tackles.

“I thought he really stuck out. He’s a guy that’s had success in college, and then coming here and getting an opportunity against some good wide receivers and a good offense, that’s only going to make him better. … You root for those type of stories, and he has certainly helped himself out with being able to play more.”

It will be worth watching to see where Graham gets his next opportunity. As of Tuesday, the Bears had reinstated only nickel cornerback Duke Shelley of the 14 players to miss the Vikings game on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but there’s a chance they could get several more players back before they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

3. Nagy said rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins will continue to improve — but he has to clean up the penalties.

Jenkins’ unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after Vikings defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum hit Fields hard out of bounds cost the Bears 12 yards. But some also appreciated Jenkins’ show of passion.

Less debatable were Jenkins’ other two penalties. In his first start in place of Jason Peters, Jenkins was called for holding on the Bears’ first offensive play. He also had a false start on third-and-1 in the second quarter.

Jenkins now has six accepted penalties in the two games he has played on offense. But Nagy said there were positives Monday.

“He did a good job in pass pro. I think he’s continuing to grow,” Nagy said. “The penalties are hurting right now. The hold on the first play of the game and then the false start on third-and-1 are two impact plays. We’ve got to reduce those and limit those, and he will. He cares. He cares a lot. Technique-wise, fundamentally, his confidence, he’s another young guy that’s going to keep getting better and better with the more time he plays.”