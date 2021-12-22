News
Sharks to the rescue: Shark antibodies can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19, researchers find
The Cape’s seasonal visitor that has sparked fear could actually be the secret weapon to beating back coronavirus outbreaks.
Researchers have found that shark antibodies can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19, its variants and related coronaviruses from infecting human cells.
These small antibody-like proteins known as VNARs — derived from the immune systems of sharks –will not be immediately available as a treatment in people, according to the researchers. However, they can help prepare for future coronavirus outbreaks.
“The big issue is there are a number of coronaviruses that are poised for emergence in humans,” said Aaron LeBeau, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of pathology.
“What we’re doing is preparing an arsenal of shark VNAR therapeutics that could be used down the road for future SARS outbreaks,” added LeBeau, who helped lead the study. “It’s a kind of insurance against the future.”
This potential treatment could be especially important for those with compromised immune systems who do not respond as well to vaccination, and may benefit from other treatments like antibodies.
The shark VNARs were able to neutralize WIV1-CoV, a coronavirus that is capable of infecting human cells but currently circulates only in bats — where SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likely originated.
LeBeau and his lab in the School of Medicine and Public Health collaborated with researchers at the University of Minnesota and Elasmogen, a biomedical company in Scotland that’s developing therapeutic VNARs.
One-tenth the size of human antibodies, the shark VNARs can bind to infectious proteins in unique ways that bolster their ability to halt infection.
“These small antibody-like proteins can get into nooks and crannies that human antibodies cannot access,” LeBeau said.
“This allows them to recognize structures in proteins that our human antibodies cannot,” he added.
The researchers tested the shark VNARs against both infectious SARS-CoV-2 and a “pseudotype,” a version of the virus that can’t replicate in cells. They identified three candidate VNARs from a pool of billions that effectively stopped the virus from infecting human cells.
The three shark VNARs were also effective against SARS-CoV-1, which caused the first SARS outbreak in 2003.
This research was conducted before the new highly contagious omicron variant was discovered, but initial models suggest the VNAR would remain effective against this new version, LeBeau said.
Future therapies would likely include a cocktail of multiple shark VNARs to maximize their effectiveness against diverse and mutating viruses. This new class of drug is cheaper and easier to manufacture than human antibodies, according to the researchers.
LeBeau is also studying the ability of shark VNARs to help in the treatment and diagnosis of cancers.
News
SteppingStone Theatre postponing ‘The Snowy Day’ because of COVID-19 concerns
St. Paul’s SteppingStone Theatre announced Tuesday that it is postponing its production of “The Snowy Day,” which was scheduled to be on stage Feb. 19-27.
In a news release, the youth theater said, “After evaluating the current situation of COVID-19 in our community, SteppingStone Theatre for Youth has made the difficult decision to postpone the production of ‘The Snowy Day.’ Our hope is to be able to offer this beautiful and wonder-filled play in November-December of 2022.”
The theater said that the production of “The Snowy Day” has a large audience made up of elementary school children attending through their schools. “Historically, a large portion of SteppingStone’s school audience comes from communities that have been hard hit by COVID and that remain at high risk. Schools and families are grappling with restrictions on field trips, difficult access to buses, and the uncertainty stemming from the possibility of another wave of COVID.”
In August 2020, Park Square Theatre and SteppingStone Theatre for Youth entered an agreement to join forces with Park Square Theatre and move into Park Square’s space in the historic Hamm Building in downtown St. Paul.
SteppingStone’s winter and spring classes have not changed. For more info: steppingstonetheatre.org.
News
As omicron spreads, Colorado shifts antibody distribution and opens new vaccine and testing sites
Colorado is redirecting the flow of certain COVID-19 treatments and opening new large-scale sites that offer both testing and vaccinations in anticipation of the virus’s omicron variant taking off.
Omicron accounted for 9.76% of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado in the week of Dec. 12 — an 18-fold increase from two weeks earlier. In comparison, the delta variant increased its share by about eight-fold in its first two weeks on the state’s radar.
While the delta variant still accounts for the majority of cases in Colorado, state public health officials are preparing for omicron to take over at some point, Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference Tuesday.
“We expect to see omicron increase even as we see delta decrease, which is what we have been seeing,” he said.
Colorado is coming off its fifth COVID-19 wave of the pandemic, a surge that was dominated by delta and peaked shortly before Thanksgiving. Hospitalizations continued to drop on Tuesday, with 1,030 people receiving care statewide for confirmed COVID-19 as of early afternoon.
The percentage of tests coming back positive increased, however, and cases have started to rise again, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said. Typically, the positivity rate rises first, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths following in the days and weeks afterward, she said.
It generally takes one to two weeks after a person is tested for COVID-19 to determine which variant is responsible with certainty, Herlihy said. But the state can get a rough picture by looking at how many tests flagged that a sample of the virus is missing the “S gene” — something that doesn’t require full sequencing, she said. Delta, which is the only variant other than omicron with a meaningful presence in Colorado, has the S gene.
State officials also are monitoring where the positivity rate and cases have started to rise again, which provides a clue to where omicron is spreading because delta is in retreat now, Herlihy said. Cases are spiking in mountain communities that are popular with tourists, and there’s some sign that spread may be increasing in the Denver area, she said.
The state has started redirecting antibody treatments based on where omicron appears to be competing with delta, Polis said. Two of the three main options for monoclonal antibody treatment don’t appear to work well against omicron, making it important to send the one treatment that does to places where the variant is more common. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-created versions of substances the body produces to fight the virus, and can reduce the odds that high-risk people will be hospitalized.
Right now, the state has more appointments for monoclonal antibodies available than people signing up for them, Polis said. Anyone who is at elevated risk for severe illness because of age or chronic conditions is eligible if they have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, developed symptoms less than 10 days earlier and have mild or moderate illness. If they’re sick enough to need hospital care, it’s too late.
The state is also opening new sites offering both vaccines and testing along the Front Range, Polis said. Information about the new sites’ hours wasn’t yet available on Tuesday afternoon.
The existing walk-up and drive-thru mass vaccination sites will remain in place, as will the current testing-only sites.
The new combined sites open “soon” and will be at:
- Ball Arena, Denver
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City
- Water World, Federal Heights
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver
- Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont
- Timberline Church, Fort Collins
The antibodies the immune system produces after vaccination or a previous infection have a harder time halting the omicron variant than they did with previous versions of the virus. While other parts of the immune response will kick in and generally prevent severe illness, a booster shot increases antibody levels and gives them a somewhat better shot at stopping infection altogether.
Polis urged anyone who is eligible to get a third dose of the vaccine to get one, and said about 48% of vaccinated Coloradans who are eligible have done so. Anyone who received their second Pfizer or Moderna dose at least six months ago is eligible. So are people who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
“We need to stop thinking of it as an optional third dose,” he said. “Many vaccinations require three doses.”
News
Michelle Wu outlines rent control, other affordable-housing plans for Boston
Mayor Michelle Wu laid out the broad strokes of an ambitious housing agenda in a press conference, dialing up studies on rent control and various affordable-housing initiatives to move ahead in the new year.
“Cost of housing is among the biggest barriers to being able to stay and thrive in our city and is the number one concern I hear from our residents, day in and day out,” Wu told reporters on Tuesday.
The mayor, now a bit more than a month into her term, was not announcing any specific immediate policy changes. But she did tick through various possible actions her administration will put more effort into considering.
The most eye-catching is rent control, which she refers to as rent stabilization. The practice was banned following a tight statewide referendum in the 1990s, but Wu has said she wants to send a proposal up to the Legislature and governor to see if Boston could reimplement it.
Wu said she would be assembling an advisory committee to work out more details for a possible home-rule petition, which is the way by which the city seeks permission from the state to change laws the administration doesn’t have authority over.
Continuing in the home-rule route, Wu also said the city would be refiling a proposal to implement “transfer fees” for high-dollar property sales. Under former Mayor Martin Walsh, the city passed such a law, but the petition died in the Legislature. The new one, Wu said, would include some provisions also aimed at helping seniors who own homes.
Wu also said a task force would take a look at affordable-housing requirements. Right now, the city requires 13% of all units — or the equivalent thereof, via offsets — in new buildings with more than nine apartments or condos to be income-restricted. Wu said she’d look at raising that to 20%, and dropping the number of units a building needs to trigger that.
Wu also said she’d initiate a study on “linkage” fees — amounts developers have to pay into a city fund, cash that’s then earmarked for specific purposes including building affordable housing — with an eye on getting more and spending it quicker.
She was joined by City Councilors Kenzie Bok and Lydia Edwards, Boston Housing Authority Executive Director Kate Bennett and various activists for the announcement in City Hall.
A couple of large Boston-area real-estate organizations greeted the announcements with cautious but not hostile statements.
Gregory Vasil of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board said the board members “commend” Wu for her commitment to making housing more affordable, and added, “We also believe the Mayor and her study groups should aggressively explore all ideas that reach our shared goal, including taking down barriers to new construction, directly empowering first-time home buyers and more.”
And Tamara Small of the NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, said, “It is critical that the city engage advocates as well as owners and developers of commercial and residential properties to ensure that accurate data is used to shape any new policy that is considered.”
