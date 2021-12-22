Celebrities
‘Siesta Key’ Star Madisson Hausburg Delivers Stillborn Son, Mourns The Loss Of Her 1st Child
The MTV star took to Instagram on Dec. 21 to announce that her and Ish Soto’s son, Elliot Angel, was born still on Dec. 12.
Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg, 27, and husband Ish Soto are mourning the heartbreaking death of their son. Madisson announced the sad news on Instagram on Dec. 21, when she revealed that she and Ish’s baby boy, Elliot Angel Soto, had died — he was delivered stillborn at 37 weeks on Dec. 12.
“Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks. Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box,” Madisson wrote alongside a photo of the memory box. “It’s true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother’s love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child.”
“Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime,” she continued. “I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot”.
Ish, who was a producer of the MTV reality TV series, posted his own message on Instagram, calling the death of his son “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through.”
“The pain of losing a child and the agony of watching my beautiful wife suffer, will haunt me for the rest of my days,” he wrote. “I take comfort in knowing that one day we will be united and until then I will carry you in my heart. I love you, baby Eli, my little champion.”
Madisson and Ish, whose relationship was a focal point on the last season of Siesta Key, got married in October. And they announced they were expecting a baby two months prior, in August 2021.
‘Selling Sunset’ Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Split
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have called it quits.
Five months after making their relationship Instagram official amid filming on the fourth season of their Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset, the couple has parted ways.
On December 21, multiple sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE but neither Chrishell, nor Jason has spoken out about the breakup.
As fans will recall, Chrishell and Jason went public in July. However, the following month, during an interview with E! News, Chrishell revealed that their relationship began a couple of months before they made it official. As she explained, she and Jason stayed “really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in.”
Around the same time, Jason told PEOPLE his years-long friendship with Chrishell had “developed into an amazing relationship.”
“I care about her deeply and we are very happy together,” he gushed.
While Chrishell and Jason’s romance is no more, there weren’t any real signs, at least publicly, of trouble in paradise. In fact, just weeks ago, the couple handed out hot meals to the homeless in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving. And two days ago, Chrishell and Jason were seen together in a video she shared on social media as she and her co-stars wrapped production on Selling Sunset season five.
Chrishell also seemed firmly planted in her relationship with Jason when she spoke to E! News last week, describing the evolution of their relationship as an “easy transition” and saying they “work so well together.”
“I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it’s not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy,” she explained.
And, in a separate interview with Reality Blurb, Jason confirmed that when it came to his and Chrishell’s professional relationship at his firm, The Oppenheim Group, that didn’t deter him from pursuing a relationship with her.
“I didn’t have concerns about that. I knew who Chrishell was and I think she knew who I was. We had gotten to know each other as friends pretty well. I don’t know if there’s anyone I could have been more comfortable with in terms of the level of communication and trust and comfort that we had,” he explained.
During the same interview, he said his Selling Sunset cast mates were “extremely supportive” of the relationship.
“They [are], great friends, with Chrishell and I so in many ways, it’s just two of their best friends coming out publicly in our relationship,” he shared.
Selling Sunset season four is currently streaming on Netflix.
Photo Credit: JENNIFER GRAYLOCK/INSTARimages
‘Harlem’ Star Meagan Good & Husband Devon Franklin Split After 9 Years Of Marriage
Actress Meagan Good and husband DeVon Franklin are going their separate ways after nine years of marriage. Read their joint statement here.
Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin have called it quits after nine years of marriage, PEOPLE reports. The couple, who initially met while filming Jumping the Broom in 2011 were engaged in May 2012 and tied the knot in June 2012. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Meagan, 40, and DeVon, 43, shared in a joint statement.
The couple continued in their statement, “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they stated. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”
Fans of the actress and preacher may be taken aback by the sudden announcement, considering how the pair shared anniversary posts dedicated to one another on Instagram just a few months ago. On June 16, Meagan shared a highlight reel of she and DeVon, celebrating their love with a touching post. “To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, happy anniversary!!” the Harlem star wrote. “This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next.” DeVon also posted for the anniversary, sharing a sweet pic of he and Meagan and writing, “I love you my love. Happy Anniversary #9,” after quoting the song “Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Toné!.
Moreover, as recent as Dec. 2, DeVon celebrated the success of Meagan’s Amazon Prime Video series, writing, “I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem,” he said on Instagram.
‘Christmas Vacation’ Cast Then & Now: See Chevy Chase & More 32 Years Later
‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ is a holiday staple every single year. It’s been over 30 years since the holiday comedy was released, so we’re taking a look back at the cast then and now.
After all these years, no one can match Clark Griswold’s dedication to his Christmas lights. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was the third movie in the Vacation franchise and one of the very best. The movie was released on Dec. 1, 1989, and has become a Christmas classic for families every holiday season.
All of the main Christmas Vacation stars have continued to act through the years. Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki, the Griswold kids in Christmas Vacation kids, are all grown up now so prepare to feel very old. See what the cast is up to after 32 years.
Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase, 77, is widely recognized for his portrayal of Clark Griswold in five National Lampoon’s Vacation films. He last played the character in the 2015 movie Vacation, which starred Ed Helms and Christina Applegate. Chevy, who rose to fame on Saturday Night Live, went on to briefly host his own late-night talk show, The Chevy Chase Show, in 1993.
The actor notably played Pierce Hawthorne on the NBC comedy series Community from 2009 to 2014. Chevy recently starred in the 2020 film The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee. He’s set to star in the upcoming films The Ogilvy Fortune and Federal Offense.
Beverly D’Angelo
Beverly D’Angelo’s appearance in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation marked her third time playing Ellen Griswold. She continued to play the character in Vegas Vacation and the 2015 film Vacation. Beverly, now 69, went on to star in many films, TV films, and TV series after Christmas Vacation.
She notably recurred as Barbara “Babs” Miller on Entourage. Her recent TV roles include playing Patricia in USA Network’s Shooter and Stella Rose Buckley in Netflix’s Insatiable. The actress dated Al Pacino, 80, from 1997 to 2003. Their twins, conceived through IVF, were born in 2001.
Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis’ first major film role was playing Audrey Griswold, Clark and Ellen’s daughter. The role of Audrey had been previously played by Dana Barron and Dana Hill. Just a couple of years later, Juliette earned an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Cape Fear.
The 47-year-old’s other well-known movies include What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Natural Born Killers, Strange Days, August: Osage County, Conviction, and more. She recently appeared in Tate Taylor’s horror film Ma. She’s set to reunite with the director in the upcoming film Breaking News in Yuba County. The actress has also had several widely-recognized film roles in series like The Firm, Wayward Pines, and Secrets and Lies.
Johnny Galecki
Johnny Galecki, 45, starred as Rusty Griswold, Clark and Ellen’s son, in Christmas Vacation. The role had been previously played by Anthony Michael Hall and Jason Lively. Johnny appeared in a number of movies and TV series in the years after Christmas Vacation, but his big break was playing David Healy in the TV series Roseanne. He joined the show in season 4.
His next major TV role was playing Leonard on The Big Bang Theory. He earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2011. The show ran for 12 seasons and aired 279 episodes. Johnny became one of the highest-paid TV actors, earning nearly $1 million per episode between 2017 and 2019. Since The Big Bang Theory ended, he returned to the role of David Healy and guest-starred on the Roseanne spinoff The Conners.
Johnny and his Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco, 35, secretly dated for about two years while they were filming the show. Despite their breakup, they remain friends. Johnny started dating Alaina Meyer in 2018. Their son was born in Dec. 2019. The couple split in Nov. 2020.
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid, 70, played Cousin Eddie Johnson, Catherine’s husband, in the film. He played the role of Cousin Eddie in three out of the five movies in the National Lampoon’s Vacation film series. After Christmas Vacation, Randy’s best-known roles were in movies such as Independence Day and Brokeback Mountain, as well as television roles in the Elvis miniseries. Randy received an Emmy nomination for his performance as Colonel Tom Parker.
Randy has faced a lot of legal trouble over the years. Randy and his wife, Evi Motolanez, were first arrested in 2009 for allegedly defrauding an innkeeper. They were arrested again and charged with burglary in 2010 after spending 5 days living in the guest house of a home they once lived in. The couple failed to appear in court and left for Canada seeking asylum. They were arrested in Canada and later released on bail. They’ve continued to have legal issues since. His last role was in the 2018 film All You Can Eat.
