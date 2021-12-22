News
Ski Wednesday: Snow is snow once you’re on the slopes
There once were those who turned up their nose at the mere mention of skiing on man-made snow.
“Feels so fake,” they’d lament.
“I’ll wait for the real stuff,” they’d say.
All that has changed. Modern snowmaking creates surfaces that are barely any different than the groomed real deal. Even early season, resorts can put down a carpet of snow that’s perfectly wonderful.
Can you have as much fun on a man made snow day? Let me tell you about a run I took at Le Massif on Dec. 2.
Snowfall had been – as was the case in pretty much all of North America at that point – barely mentionable. But Le Massif had worked hard making snow, focusing on a few fun cruisers on the top half of the mountain.
I was skiing with a guide from the newly opened Club Med Quebec Charlevoix named Pierre (French, of course) and a couple of real estate investors from NYC.
We were skiing in a line on a trail of totally man-made snow. There was some snow in the trees – a small storm the night before had frosted them – and the St. Lawrence River glistened below us.
It was a perfect crisp 25 degree sunshiney day, and I just felt free.
You see, I’d not really skied in a few years – an illness and then a snowmobile crash put me out for a few seasons. This was one of my first runs on my brand new knee. And it was working.
Second in line behind Pierre, I suddenly felt the need to lift my arms as if in flight and carve big, wide, arcing turns. It was like flying.
I kept at it all the way down, realizing, at some point, the NYC guys started doing the same. Then Pierre did.
We got to the bottom, red-cheeked and giggly, me a skiing grandmother, the two businessmen and Pierre.
We all began cheering and hooting. Something special had happened. And we all shared it.
Any snow surface is ripe for perfect moments. Get out there and find one.
News
Ski Wednesday: Snowmaking changes the game
Sometimes it takes a leap of faith to be a mountain sport enthusiast, and we have Mother Nature to thank for that.
It’s one of those early seasons that has us all doing snow dances, offering up children in sacrifice to the ski gods (Okay, we don’t really do that, but with teens it can be tempting), clicking on 10- and 20-day forecasts constantly and crossing our fingers—hard.
Good news though: With the progress in snowmaking technology and the incredible investment most resorts have made in the past decade or so ($30 million in snowmaking upgrades at Vermont’s Mount Snow alone), while we still should do all those things, the industry itself has our backs.
And with the holiday week coming (thank you, Mother Nature, for last weekend’s snowstorm up north), we can all be assured that it won’t take too much to give us that magical winter setting feel we love when out skiing and riding.
“In the last two decades, we’ve improved our snowmaking system so we are no longer ‘patch and go,’ but are able to open from top to bottom,” Kris Blomback, General Manager of Pat’s Peak (www.patspeak.com) in Henniker, New Hampshire, one of the more southern New Hampshire ski areas.
With a system that uses – get this—90 percent less energy but produces quality snow at a higher temperature than in the past (“We don’t need super cold days anymore,” he said), they can now plan ahead for pockets of cold days and put enough snow on the trails to make things work well.
Even with the past week of warm, they had 15 of their 28 trails open; Blomback says if the coming forecast holds, they expect to have skiing and riding on 26 of those 28 trails by Dec. 26.
“We are passionate about snowmaking here at Pat’s,” he said. In fact, almost every midlevel and up manager in every department has snowmaking experience.
Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, N.H., has long focused on snowmaking, and while the system overall has not changed drastically in recent years, Mountain Operations Manager John Mersereau said they have continually updated and improved it.
“The older equipment was air-driven so great amounts of air were required to be productive,” he explained.
While they once needed an air/water ratio of 4 to 1, they now have equipment requiring just one to one. Why does that matter?
“More water can be converted to snow using less air; saving energy while being more productive,” he explained.
The more than $1 million in upgrades mean the resort to cut snowmaking hours by 25 percent, with the ability to make snow faster utilizing smaller periods of colder weather. Bonus: using less electricity is good for the earth.
That means more snow faster for you to carve on while not hurting the world doing it.
That means all Cranmore needs is some cold—and cold is coming.
“All we need is cold weather to go from grass to opening ski terrain,” he said.
“It only takes a few good cold nights to turn things in our favor early season,” he explained. “When we see temps below 20 and the humidity is down, the production is high.”
In other words, a quick turnaround is a viable thing.
Most ski areas in the Northeast have quality snowmaking systems. So, how is a skier/rider to know if the trip is worth it when natural snow is at a minimal? Here’s how I roll (or glide, I guess):
Don’t judge by your own backyard: It’s easy to forget it is winter in the mountains when your backyard is that icky winter dead grass color and it’s in the 50’s outside. But never make assumptions. Rather, check into your ski destination of choice and find out what’s up.
Pro tip: Yes, read the snow and condition report, but also pick up the phone and dial a live person in customer service. Ask them to tell you what it’s like out there. Most ski area works want you to come, yes, but they also want you to have an experience you expect. Chat.
I remember a few years ago when we had a rough start like this, I headed to Okemo in Vermont for the first weekend of December. I could not imagine things would be OK, but I did my homework and took the leap of faith.
It was magical. My Facebook memory of that day is a lovely, white, totally skiable run with the caption, “Hey: I just found winter!”
The trail count trick: It can be a little confusing to see a trail count. For instance, you may see a larger resort report having a dozen trails open. Hmmm, you think: 12 ways down is pretty great! But sometimes, three of those trails link up to create one way down.
Be sure to get your information and then study the resort trail map to see. Make sure there are ways down that meet your level of skiing or riding, and that (and this is just my preference) it’s not a “one way down” day during a busy holiday time. Again, a live voice person should be happy to talk you through what you are looking for before you go.
Trust the manmade surface: Manmade snow today – along with the 21st century grooming tools and practices resorts have – mean that while a powder day always wins, a solid man made day is totally a 10.
Get out and ski. But first: Check on your ski friend’s teenagers. They may be sacrificed.
News
Div. 1-2 girls basketball preview
Even with star Tatum Shaw graduating, Andover is back in a big way in Div. 1 with a strong group of juniors leading the way.
The Merrimack Valley Conference squad has juniors Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom back for what should be another successful campaign. The Golden Warriors were co-champions in 2019-20 and fell in overtime to Central Catholic in the MVC title game last season.
Central Catholic has claimed six straight league titles and returns sophomore guard Ashley Dinges and senior co-captain Claire Finney. Finney missed all of last season recovering from knee surgery. Chelmsford will be yet another team to watch in the ultra-competitive MVC.
The other 2019-20 co-champion, Franklin, will return eight players, six of them seniors. Wesleyan commit Olivia Quinn, Springfield College commit Stef Padula, UMass lacrosse commit Katie Peterson and senior Brigid Earley will be the key contributors for the Panthers.
In the Bay State Conference, Natick will have junior Madi Forman and senior Alana Ciccarelli to help compete with a Newton North squad.
Acton-Boxboro of the Dual County League has juniors Emma Gregg and Bridget Barlett along with sophomore Shannon Patrick to go up against a strong Concord-Carlisle team.
Bridgewater-Raynham may be without Duke-bound senior Shay Bollin until late in the season and Amber Silva for the entire season, but Fiona Kelly and Natalia Hall-Rosa should be plenty to compete in the Southeast Conference.
In the Tri-Valley League, Hopkinton has six returning seniors, including Lauren Cho, Kiki Fossbender and Lexy Trendel.
Bishop Feehan has senior tri-captains Lydia Lordarski, Camryn Fauria and McKenzie Faherty along with a mix of juniors and a competitive schedule.
Other teams that should be in the mix are Woburn, Peabody, Hingham and Lynn English.
In Div. 2, a deep pool of teams are ready to go for a full slate of games, especially within the Hockomock League.
Foxboro was named co-champions in 2019-20 along with Taconic. Senior captain Hannah Blake and sophomore guards Erin Foley will lead the offensive attack for the Warriors. Oliver Ames went undefeated in a shortened 2020-21 campaign as they bring back senior captains Caroline Peper and Hailey Bourne to complement their core sophomores in Jasmyn Cooper, Kaydance Derba and Sarah Hilliard. Canton rounds out the Hockomock with returners including League All-Stars and captains Kiara Cerruti, Fay Gallery and Sydney Gallery.
Newburyport of the Cape Ann League has seven returners from last season, including senior captain Sydney Turner. League All-Stars Makenna Ward and Deidre McElhinney will be in the backcourt for the Clippers. Pentucket has Abby Dube and Audrey Conover as leaders at guard among their 10 returnees.
Out of the Tri-Valley League, Norwood has Villanova-bound Megan Olbrys and Western New England-bound Erin Reen at the helm of their senior-laden squad. Sophomore Tricia Wladkowski is also a player to watch out for at the forward position. Medfield may be without senior guard Annie McCarthy for the season with a fractured wrist, but junior Kate Olenik and seniors Maya Hilvert and Lillie Cumming (returning from ACL injury by mid-January) will be stepping up in her absence.
Notre Dame of Hingham will be led by senior captain Ava Foley as well as freshman point guard Ava Orlando. Up-and-coming eighth grader Elle Orlando may also be a factor for the Catholic Conference squad facing a tough schedule.
In the Patriot League, seniors McKalah Gaine and Dani Tilden lead a strong Hanover team. North Quincy has sophomore captain Orlagh Gormley. Scituate will also be a tough out.
Masconomet, with eight new varsity players, will be one of a few teams to watch out of the Northeastern Conference. Senior captains Krystal Zepai and Sarah Green along with junior Taylor Bovardi will be looked at for leadership and energy all season. Danvers will also be in the mix.
Two other teams out of the Merrimack Valley Conference that could be in contention are Billerica and Dracut.
DIV. 1 PLAYERS TO WATCH
C/F: Cate Aggouras (Lexington), Ellen Angwin (Chelmsford), Rachel Barach (Concord-Carlisle), Perry Blasetti (Hingham), *Shay Bollin (Bridgewater-Raynham), Olivia Burke (Boston Latin), Nicole Celi (Concord-Carlisle), Abby Chambers (Westford Academy), Navaeh Cherilus (Malden), Emily Collins (Winchester), Caroline Connelly (Hingham), Casey Dangora (Walpole), Ashley Dinges (Central Catholic), Brigid Earley (Franklin), Camryn Fauria (Bishop Feehan), Anna Foley (Andover), Madi Forman (Natick), Kiki Fossbender (Hopkinton), Meghan Gordon (Attleboro), Logan Lomasney (Peabody), Olivia Gourdine (Barnstable), Katherine Joslin (Medford), Fiona Kelly (Bridgewater-Raynham), Maeve Moriarty (Plymouth North), Olivia Quinn (Franklin), Tatum Reis (New Bedford), Katie Robie (North Andover), Nia Sims (Lynn English), Jenna Taylor (Woburn)
G: Megan Banzi (Plymouth North), Mia Beauchesne (Chelmsford), Taylor Bettencourt (Peabody), Taylor Brilliant (Marshfield), Geanna Bryant (Brookline), Vanessa Bucha (New Bedford), Kya Burdier (Haverhill), Mackenzie Carreiro (Durfee), Adrianna Casanova (Braintree), Rosie Chheang (Lynn English), Lauren Cho (Hopkinton), Alana Ciccarelli (Natick), Abby Cushing (Lincoln-Sudbury), Carly Dangora (Woburn), Carly Davey (Westford Academy), Malaysia Dingle (Brockton), Nikki Erricola (Beverly), Makenzie Faherty (Bishop Feehan), Claire Finn (Central Catholic), Emily Fortier (Chelmsford), Amaya Fyfield (Cambridge), Maddy Genser (Newton South), Natalia Hall-Rosa (Bridgewater-Raynham), Amelia Hanscom (Andover), Maddy Laurino (Lynn English), Jackie Malley (Reading), Hannah Martin (North Andover), Sydney McCabe (Marshfield), Emma McCollum (Concord-Carlisle), Lydia Mordarski (Bishop Feehan), Emilia O’Gilvie (Boston Latin), Lacey Pare (Lowell), Shannon Patrick (Lincoln-Sudbury), Morgan Ranucci (Waltham), Meghan Rapose (Bishop Feehan), Mary Saccoach (Quincy), Hailey Sherrick (Braintree), Ava Thurman (Lynn Classical), Kaitlyn Tierney (Methuen), Abby Wager (Mansfield), Abigail Wright (Newton North)
DIV. 2 PLAYERS TO WATCH
C/F: Tish Blackwood (Falmouth), Lily Buron (Somerset Berkley), Anna Cantone (Salem), Ava Crane (Dartmouth), Lillie Cummings (Medfield), Kylee Dineen (Pembroke), Molly Donovan (Duxbury), McKalah Gaine (Hanover), Abigail Gajewski (Somerset Berkley), Sydney Gallery (Canton), Marina Greaney (Bedford), Kendall Jacques (Billerica), Sammy Johnson (Wayland), Melissa Leone (Ashland), Teagan Lind (Falmouth), Abby Martin (Whitman-Hanson), Taylor McMatt (North Attleboro), Megan Olbrys (Norwood), Summer O’Neill (Holliston), Caroline Reed (Dighton-Rehoboth), Madison Stovesand (Tewksbury), Katherine Vaughn (Bedford), Cameron Watkins (Dracut), Alexandra Williams (Middleboro), Tricia Wladkowski (Norwood)
G: Taylor Bovardi (Masconomet), Kiara Cerutti (Canton), Gabby Chisholm (Danvers), Jasmyn Cooper (Oliver Ames), Ella Damon (Dighton-Rehoboth), Summer Doherty (North Attleboro), Abby Dube (Pentucket), Sarah Fogarty (Scituate), Ava Foley (Notre Dame), Erin Foley (Foxboro), Riley Griffin (Middleboro), Orlagh Gormley (North Quincy), Annike Haley (Marblehead), Haley Jacobson (Westwood), Katherine Kissell (Westwood), Carlie Marrella (Holliston), Deirdre McElhinney (Newburyport), Grace McNamara (Scituate), Haley Melvin (Wayland), Kasey Oliver (Dartmouth), Ava Orlando (Notre Dame), Alyvia Pena (Burlington), Sydney Poor (Bedford), Allie Powers (Somerset Berkley), Ashlee Purcell (Wakefield), Erin Reen (Norwood), Caroline Salley (Holliston), Emma Shinney (Wakefield), Jordyn Streitmatter (Nauset), Ashlee Talbot (Dracut), Danielle Tilden (Hanover), Makenna Ward (Newburyport), Kristina Yebba (Danvers), Krystal Zepaj (Mascomomet)
News
Winter weather advisory in Massachusetts: Watch out for slippery ‘hazardous’ travel conditions
Freezing rain could make some roads very slippery this morning as many travelers hit the road and head to the air for the holidays.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the Bay State, as a wintry mix is expected to bring freezing rain that will produce slippery travel conditions during the morning commute while many people travel ahead of Christmas.
The advisory, in effect through noon on Wednesday, is for the regions north and west of Interstate 495 — including Worcester, Framingham, Lowell and Lawrence.
Meteorologists predict total ice accumulations of less than 0.1 inch.
“Slippery travel conditions are expected, especially untreated surfaces,” the National Weather Service wrote in its advisory. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.”
Traffic this holiday season is expected to be way up from last year — when many people stayed home because no one was vaccinated yet.
“During this holiday season, we are reminding drivers to expect more people traveling by car, public transportation, and in airports and to plan for any trips by checking conditions ahead of time and building in extra time,” said Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler.
“Make sure to drive sober and hands free, follow speed limits, and be patient as more people return to traveling this season,” he added.
More than 66,000 people were screened by the Transportation Security Administration at New England’s six major airports on Monday — about 13,000 more people than the previous Monday.
The TSA expects heavy travel volumes to continue at Boston Logan International Airport and other New England airports through the holidays, with the busiest days coming this Thursday and on Jan. 3.
“I want to thank our Transportation Security Officers throughout New England who met the travel volume demand during the Thanksgiving holiday season,” said Bob Allison, TSA federal security director for Massachusetts and Maine. “They kept airport screening lanes efficiently moving to ensure more than half-a-million passengers arrived at their destinations safely, and I expect more of the same for the December holidays.”
More than 2 million people were screened by the TSA across the country on Monday, which was more than double the 954,782 travelers on the same day last year.
If travelers want to avoid normal airport rush hours — which are normally between 5 and 7 a.m. or 4 and 6 p.m. — TSA says people should consider booking their flight outside of those hours.
Face coverings are required for all passengers and visitors while at Logan. Coronavirus testing is available at Logan’s Terminal E Arrivals level and Terminal C Departure level. The testing facility is offering a PCR or nasal swab test, a blood antibody test, and a rapid test.
