Ski Wednesday: Snow is snow once you’re on the slopes

Sometimes it takes a leap of faith to be a mountain sport enthusiast, and we have Mother Nature to thank for that.

It’s one of those early seasons that has us all doing snow dances, offering up children in sacrifice to the ski gods (Okay, we don’t really do that, but with teens it can be tempting), clicking on 10- and 20-day forecasts constantly and crossing our fingers—hard.

Good news though: With the progress in snowmaking technology and the incredible investment most resorts have made in the past decade or so ($30 million in snowmaking upgrades at Vermont’s Mount Snow alone), while we still should do all those things, the industry itself has our backs.

And with the holiday week coming (thank you, Mother Nature, for last weekend’s snowstorm up north), we can all be assured that it won’t take too much to give us that magical winter setting feel we love when out skiing and riding.

“In the last two decades, we’ve improved our snowmaking system so we are no longer ‘patch and go,’ but are able to open from top to bottom,” Kris Blomback, General Manager of Pat’s Peak (www.patspeak.com) in Henniker, New Hampshire, one of the more southern New Hampshire ski areas.

With a system that uses – get this—90 percent less energy but produces quality snow at a higher temperature than in the past (“We don’t need super cold days anymore,” he said), they can now plan ahead for pockets of cold days and put enough snow on the trails to make things work well.

Even with the past week of warm, they had 15 of their 28 trails open; Blomback says if the coming forecast holds, they expect to have skiing and riding on 26 of those 28 trails by Dec. 26.

“We are passionate about snowmaking here at Pat’s,” he said. In fact, almost every midlevel and up manager in every department has snowmaking experience.

Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, N.H., has long focused on snowmaking, and while the system overall has not changed drastically in recent years, Mountain Operations Manager John Mersereau said they have continually updated and improved it.

“The older equipment was air-driven so great amounts of air were required to be productive,” he explained.

While they once needed an air/water ratio of 4 to 1, they now have equipment requiring just one to one. Why does that matter?

“More water can be converted to snow using less air; saving energy while being more productive,” he explained.

The more than $1 million in upgrades mean the resort to cut snowmaking hours by 25 percent, with the ability to make snow faster utilizing smaller periods of colder weather. Bonus: using less electricity is good for the earth.

That means more snow faster for you to carve on while not hurting the world doing it.

That means all Cranmore needs is some cold—and cold is coming.

“All we need is cold weather to go from grass to opening ski terrain,” he said.

“It only takes a few good cold nights to turn things in our favor early season,” he explained. “When we see temps below 20 and the humidity is down, the production is high.”

In other words, a quick turnaround is a viable thing.

Most ski areas in the Northeast have quality snowmaking systems. So, how is a skier/rider to know if the trip is worth it when natural snow is at a minimal? Here’s how I roll (or glide, I guess):

Don’t judge by your own backyard: It’s easy to forget it is winter in the mountains when your backyard is that icky winter dead grass color and it’s in the 50’s outside. But never make assumptions. Rather, check into your ski destination of choice and find out what’s up.

Pro tip: Yes, read the snow and condition report, but also pick up the phone and dial a live person in customer service. Ask them to tell you what it’s like out there. Most ski area works want you to come, yes, but they also want you to have an experience you expect. Chat.

I remember a few years ago when we had a rough start like this, I headed to Okemo in Vermont for the first weekend of December. I could not imagine things would be OK, but I did my homework and took the leap of faith.

It was magical. My Facebook memory of that day is a lovely, white, totally skiable run with the caption, “Hey: I just found winter!”

The trail count trick: It can be a little confusing to see a trail count. For instance, you may see a larger resort report having a dozen trails open. Hmmm, you think: 12 ways down is pretty great! But sometimes, three of those trails link up to create one way down.

Be sure to get your information and then study the resort trail map to see. Make sure there are ways down that meet your level of skiing or riding, and that (and this is just my preference) it’s not a “one way down” day during a busy holiday time. Again, a live voice person should be happy to talk you through what you are looking for before you go.

Trust the manmade surface: Manmade snow today – along with the 21st century grooming tools and practices resorts have – mean that while a powder day always wins, a solid man made day is totally a 10.

Get out and ski. But first: Check on your ski friend’s teenagers. They may be sacrificed.