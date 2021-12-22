Bitcoin
Solana DeFi Goes Stratospheric as Hubble Protocol Announces $3.6M Raise
The decentralized finance (DeFi) project Hubble Protocol has recently closed a seed funding round that raised $3.6 million. This early support for Hubble comes from several major and influential names in the crypto industry who are key players working to expand DeFi on Solana, which is currently the world’s fastest blockchain.
Participants in Hubble’s early private round include Jump Capital, Delphi Digital, CMS, Mechanism Capital, Spartan, DeFi Alliance, Three Arrows / DeFiance Capital, Digital Strategies, and Decentral Park Capital.
Each of these backers has thrown their weight behind Hubble as it enters the quickly growing DeFi market boasting a total value locked (TVL) of over $200 billion spread across multiple blockchains. This show of support for a DeFi hub on Solana will hopefully help revive DeFi composability and onboard the next million users to DeFi services offered with low-cost transactions on a single Layer 1 blockchain.
Solana’s Quest for One Billion Future Users Heats Up
Blockchain technology has been hailed as the next big disruptor for countless industries including streaming and social media, supply chains, and financial services. Additionally, the future of the web, known as Web3, will rely on distributed ledger technologies (DLT) like blockchains in order to make the next step-change in connectivity possible.
However, early attempts at building a blockchain that can handle the scalability necessary for onboarding the next generation of the web have run into multiple issues. Time and again, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains have proven to face congestion periods where transaction speeds slow down while the cost of transactions rises dramatically.
As a result, the advancement of innovations made possible by blockchain tech has stalled–that is, until Solana began firing up in earnest earlier this year.
Many have taken notice of Solana’s scalability, speed, and low costs for transactions. Last month, during Solana’s Breakpoint conference, Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian pledged $100 million to build social media platforms on Solana’s network. More recently, Michael Jordan has turned to Solana as the home for his own NFT enterprise.
In November, Solana Co-Founder Raj Gokal stated Solana’s ambition was “to see 1 billion people using the network,” and realizing this goal means a proliferation of user-friendly projects that solve major pain points for the world’s population.
Developed with mass adoption and growth in mind, Hubble hopes to be a large part of onboarding the next generation of users that add up to Gokal’s billion.
Hubble Build on Solana Tech to Empower DeFi Users
According to Delphi Digital Co-Founder Yan Lieberman, “We are very excited to be investors in Hubble. Delphi continues to be a supporter of the DeFi ecosystem and its potential for impact across every vertical within finance.”
Lieberman also noted, “One of the many exciting ecosystems for DeFi innovation is Solana, and accordingly the developer activity there has boomed over the last year. The team behind Hubble is world-class and we are thrilled to work alongside them to build DeFi primitives, from borrowing to structured products and beyond.”
Hubble’s first phase of development seeks to launch a Solana-native stablecoin, USDH, and DeFi 2.0 borrowing services that “supercharge liquidity” for its users. After developing this phase of Hubble’s launch, the protocol has declared two more phases of development that will introduce structured products and undercollateralized lending, the last of which has been considered a “holy grail” in crypto for quite some time.
The combination of Hubble’s financial services and the cost and scalability of Solana could mean millions of people will gain access to finance through Solana-powered DeFi in the near future.
USDH Fills a Stablecoin Gap in the Solana Ecosystem
Stablecoins and the ability to increase one’s liquidity by borrowing against assets are two key elements of DeFi. The crypto market would fall apart if everyone sold their bitcoins, but what’s the point of holding a valuable asset if holders cannot benefit from that asset’s value?
In order to reap the rewards of holding valuable tokens, many users have turned to DeFi borrowing platforms in lieu of selling their crypto. This means that the practice of taking an overcollateralized stablecoin loan has become a standard procedure as one of the first steps for participating in DeFi.
Due to Solana’s low-cost transactions, Hubble’s development on the network ensures users are getting an improved user experience through maximum capital efficiency. Another effect of building on Solana is that Hubble will be able to launch a stablecoin that should theoretically remain very close to the value of USD through constant arbitrage.
Decentral Park Capital’s recently published investment thesis asserted that, “We believe Hubble is more than just a DeFi Hub. Hubble is building a primary stablecoin for the Solana ecosystem.” The firm went on to say, “We believe USDH can also form the build[ing] block for other DeFi protocols that encompass stable assets at the core of their design.”
Hubble Protocol Attempts to Democratize DeFi for the World
Much of Hubble’s borrowing platform is geared toward increasing revenue for its users. Users who stake HBB on Hubble will earn most of the protocol’s fees, and these will mostly be paid in USDH, which is collected at a 0.5% rate for minting the stablecoin.
One of the novel approaches to sharing revenue with users is the way Hubble handles liquidations for bad loans. Whenever a loan reaches or falls below a 110% collateral ratio, any user can trigger liquidations and earn a small portion of the liquidated account’s leftover assets.
The rest of the assets are split between users who deposit USDH into Hubble’s stability pool. This “liquidation democratization” was first pioneered by Liquity, a borrowing protocol based on Ethereum, which has become a difficult chain to use for many due to high transaction costs, so a small portion of the DeFi community that can afford Ethereum’s gas fees have been able to benefit from this innovation.
Translating the idea for a stability pool onto a network that the general public can afford to use will see more users receiving a fair share of liquidated assets on Hubble. As more users begin their DeFi journey on Hubble, and as Hubble continues developing into a stable protocol, it will one day fully decentralize into a DAO with community governance, making the protocol 100% democratically organized.
Image: Pixabay
Bitcoin
BlockFi Co-Founder Sees Huge Growth And FOMO For Crypto In 2022
Co-founder of BlockFi and senior vice president of operations, Flori Marquez, shared the company’s insight on collected customers’ data and shed some light on the crypto industry’s growth as they have seen “huge moves” of Americans interested in it, suggesting a burgeoning adoption.
During an interview with Yahoo Finance, Flori Marquez shared some interesting numbers. In the year over year Bitcoin returned 112%, and compared to gold and S&P respectively, she said, “that’s a negative 4% and 24%.”
So, year over year, it has been volatile in the last 30 days. But it’s still a great investment for people who were participating a year ago.
Marquez claims this year was big for crypto in terms of mainstream consumer demand, which took BlockFi to research amongst customers’ data to try understand their sentiment on Bitcoin at the moment.
we’ve seen that 1 in 10 people plan to gift crypto this year. And also, about 2/3 of Americans prefer to talk about crypto versus if you think about five years ago, only 1% of people had ever traded crypto, and 50% of Americans had never heard of crypto five years ago.
BlockFi has around 75,000 clients using their Visa Signature Credit Card which offers rewards in Bitcoin, “And that’s absolutely huge because most fintech companies look to see about 10,000 credit cards in their first year” Marquez added and further suggested that Americans are highly interested in earning “different types of awards”, but not necessarily looking forward to earn cash back.
BlockFi’s co-founder claims that 2/3 of their clients “actually spend less with cash back” since starting to use their Bitcoin-rewards cards because they are “more into crypto”. Their clients nowadays show a long-term ‘hodlers’ way of thinking, and see BTC as an asset that could generate them an important yearly return that cash cannot offer.
when they receive a Bitcoin reward, they’re not selling that for cash. So the upside isn’t necessarily the $140 that you’re receiving in Bitcoin today. The upside is what could that Bitcoin be worth a year from now.
A Chainalysis research shows that, by October 2021, the goblal crypto adoption had grown over 2300% since Q3 2019 and over 881% in the last year as many countries face devaluations and citizens all over the world want to protect their savings, and there is also a large boost coming from institutional investment. The total market cap of crypto reached $3 trillion in 2021 and is currently at $2,2 trillion.
Related Reading | Has The NFT Bubble Popped? Prices Down 65% While Ecologists Sharpen Knives
BlockFi Sees The Growth Of Crypto Driven By FOMO
During 2022, Marquez expects to see more first timers American customers enter the crypto space as she thinks that “a huge driver is going to be FOMO”, meaning that the industry is getting so popular –and cash is looking less useful– that people do not want to miss out on the possible returns.
Reading | FOMO Beware: Spot Bitcoin Buying Volume Remains Low, Despite New ATH
For Marquez, this Holiday season could incentivize the FOMO as many are talking about their 2021 investments and how they worked out. “I do think that crypto has become a bit more digestible for the average consumer than it was five years ago”, she claims.
Furthermore, Marquez thinks that crypto will keep seeing new talent come in, people who have changed paths trying to find a “right fit” for the long-term during the pandemic. She claimed there will be more “shifting from other more traditional industries into crypto and the fintech sector”, and thinks that’s a new opportunity to bring in historically excluded demographics.
As many others do, Marquez hopes to see some regulatory clarity for crypto next year, and commented that “BlockFi is a huge believer in partnership with regulators” to achieve building a bridge that connects traditional finance with crypto. She suggested clarity would boost the mainstream adoption because users will think the space is safer if regulators are in it.
Bitcoin
NFT Gaming Whoops $2.32B in Q3 of 2021!
- NFT gaming sector bags in $2.32 Billion in just 3 months.
- Majority of the market comprises Blockchain gaming & NFT gaming.
- Metaverse tends to be the future for NFT gaming.
There’s no doubt that the blockchain gaming industry which is also now a unique part of the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) gaming sector is surging up exponentially.
Apart from just being any other attribute of the blockchain ecosystem, blockchain gaming has seriously taken on. One he other hand, the NFT industry at a point of time eventually merged itself into blockchain gaming.
In addition, now whatever blockchain game there be, NFT is inevitably meant to be a part of it.
The BGA Reports
The Blockchain Gaming Alliance (BGA) , one of the most predominant networks for the blockchain gaming sector put out a report officially.
Accordingly, the BGA states that the NFT gaming sector alone has generated about $2.32 Billion between July to September of 2021.
Moreover, BGA adds that the blockchain gaming community alone accounts to 22% of the overall NFT industry.
In addition, the BGA points out that all wallets linked to such blockchain and NFT based gaming and also smart contracts based on them have surged up by 6,566%.
Notably, BGA terms that Metaverse based attributes accounts to a major proportion for the blockchain and NFT gaming.
Predominantly, Metaverse based virtual lands were sold off for about $42.6 million.
Visually, it’s clear that the future is all about Metaverse. In such terms, many giant investors have already started to invest in gaming software firms and blockchain firms.
Similarly, Animoca Brands, a gaming software company based in Hong-kong has bagged in huge investments. Furthermore, for the past few months the investments on Animoca Brands accounted for about $291 million.
Bitcoin
Despite Crackdown, Bitcoin Mining Is Still Alive And Well In China
The bitcoin mining crackdown was one of the major moves by a government that rocked the crypto space. The crackdown saw the mass exodus of bitcoin miners out of the presumed mining capital of the world as the Chinese government ramped up its efforts to push the miners out. During this time, the mining hash rate from the region had crashed to nearly zero.
Miners moving out of the country had had to quickly move their mining rigs and find new homes for them. During this time, the hash rate and by extension, the price of bitcoin, had suffered extensively but with time, bitcoin miners had found their footing in other places like the United States. The China crackdown was swift and intense but it did not necessarily drive out all of the bitcoin miners.
Related Reading | Struggling Prices Beats Bitcoin Expectations Down From $100K To $50K
Bitcoin Miners Remain In China
A new report from CNBC has shown that there are still active bitcoin miners that remain in China. The report estimates that about 20% of all bitcoin miners continue to operate in the region, albeit in the shadows.
The report follows ‘Ben’, a bitcoin miner who continues to operate in the region. This miner shares that they have had to go underground and hope that they do not get caught by the Chinese authorities. Nevertheless, Ben and others like him continue to carry out their mining operations while coming up with more creative ways to evade detection by the authorities.
BTC trending around $48K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
It was stated in a report from Cambridge University that mining activities had ground to a halt in the country, putting China’s mining share at 0% but Ben and other miners who remain would beg to differ. These miners successfully hide their hash rate, leading the rest of the world to believe that the hash rate from the region is significantly less than it actually is.
“A pool doesn’t have to reveal any data,” said Ben. “You’re basically telling the world that my revenue is only half of what I actually have. You don’t brag about it.”
Mining Activities Continue
The main reason behind the China crackdown on mining had revolved around the energy shortages that were being experienced in the country. Bitcoin miners were singled out as the culprit due to the energy-intensive nature of the activities, and authorities banned mining in an effort to regain power in these places.
Related Reading | Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why He Owns Bitcoin And Ethereum
Most mining operations in the region are fished out using the energy consumption from particular consumers. However, Ben has found a way around this by spreading out his operation across multiple locations and only drawing power from local sources and not the main grid.
Qihoo 360, a Chinese cybersecurity company, reported in November that there are still about 109,000 daily active crypto mining addresses in the region. This is significantly less than at its peak but still puts China as a major player when it comes to bitcoin mining.
Featured image from CoinDesk, chart from TradingView.com
Solana DeFi Goes Stratospheric as Hubble Protocol Announces $3.6M Raise
NBA has “no plans” to pause season, Silver tells ESPN
‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle Dumps [SPOILER] After Telling Him She Was In Love
Wyoming beats Kent St. 52-38 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
After ‘very serious injury,’ Gophers tailback Trey Potts says he will make ‘full recovery’
CU Buffs hire offensive line coach
Even as COVID vaccine demand surges, this doctor will see you now — no appointment needed
AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
Biden administration moves to expand solar power on U.S. land
Charlie Baker has ‘no interest’ in mask mandate despite calls from Dems, doctors for stronger action
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week