News
St. Louis couple reunited with missing dog in time for Christmas
ST. LOUIS — A Christmas wish came early for a St. Louis couple who had been searching for their beloved dog.
Bonnie, a 2-year-old French bulldog, went missing ahead of the severe weather that recently rocked the St. Louis area. The dog’s owners, Ken Robinson and Anyae McCloud, said they were heartbroken.
“Both of us were really sad, and weren’t really feeling like the Christmas spirit,” said McCloud. “Then, when Bonnie, returned it just restored our faith and joy.”
Robinson added: “We ended up getting her back. I never thought I was going to get her back.”
Bonnie got out on Dec. 9, the day before severe weather hit the area.
“I was really sad because it was different coming home and like missing her because she’s always the one that’s like the first one that runs up to you and greets you, so I was really sad,” McCloud said.
She said they immediately posted fliers in the area. McCloud also shared their story on social media, hoping someone would help. By Friday evening, the worry began to set in.
“I was really scared for her because I thought the tornado was going to touch down,” McCloud said.
Bonnie is also carrying puppies, and McCloud said she couldn’t give up hope.
“I got so many shares,” said McCloud. “I got over 300 shares. So, I’m like okay, if they can have faith then I can keep my faith too.”
Then, she received a message on social media from Bailey Calhoun in Vandalia, Missouri, saying she had Bonnie.
“When I saw that message request, I literally opened it a minute after she sent it and then I read the message. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, she has Bonnie.’”
Calhoun said her mother’s boyfriend had bought Bonnie from someone in St. Louis and then brought the dog to Vandalia. When Calhoun saw on social media that Bonnie had been missing, she contacted McCloud. Robinson said he couldn’t believe it.
“To me, it’s like there’s still good honorable people out here,” Robinson said.
Calhoun then drove Bonnie back to St. Louis from Vandalia. The couple said they also gave Calhoun a reward.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” McCloud said. “It was definitely something that was very special to us. It was like a little Christmas miracle.”
News
How East St. Louis is cracking down on violent crime
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Extra funding for police is paying off in East St. Louis, according to federal, state, and local authorities.
“While violent crime has spiked in some communities across the country, East St. Louis is seeing declines,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly.
On Tuesday, Kelly came to City Hall with a one-year “report card” for the Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), which is spearheaded by more than 20 state police officers working with local authorities on all of the city’s violent crime cases.
The effort led to the arrests of two suspects after seven people were shot in September. A 3-year old boy was among the victims. All survived.
In July, the arrest of 44-year-old Dwonique Seay’s suspected killer came within 24 hours. Her mother hailed the work of the PSEG unit.
“They’ve done an awesome job to get this person,” she said. “(He) won’t be able to hurt no one else. I don’t want them to go through what I went through.”
Still unsolved is the death of Calyia Stringer, 3, who was hit by a stray bullet while lying in her grandmother’s bed in September.
However, the intense investigations continue and are sending a message: homicides down are 24%; the homicide clearance rate is up from 40% to 55%; domestic violence charges are up 100%.
“None of us, not one of us, is ever going to retreat from that task. We will never surrender,” said St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric.
Certainly, there is a deterrent effect from the word being out on the street that violent criminals are being arrested. They are going to jail, but it’s about more than just arresting the bad guys, according to Kelly.
“A young kid who has seen their father, their brother, their cousin, murdered in front of them, we know they are at greater risk to go out and commit and another crime later,” he said. “By making sure law enforcement is connecting those victims to services that address the underlying trauma and wrap them around with those services that can help them heal and get past that trauma, we are reducing the chances, inch by inch, person by person, that that violence is going to be repeated.”
The PSEG model incorporates services from The Community Life Line Family Resource Center and the Wraparound Wellness Center of East St. Louis School District 189, Kelly said.
East St. Louis Mayor Bobby Eastern shared the haunting story of two men at a murder scene in 1991.
“(The) murder was unsolved. That murder devastated the family for some time, he said. “That man who was murdered was my grandfather. Those two people at the murder scene were my dad and my uncle.”
So, he jumped at the opportunity to bring more policing to East St. Louis through the PSEG program.
“I didn’t want one family to ever go through what I went through and my dad went through ever again,” he said.
Our goal this year is always to go harder and be better than the year before,” said East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Petty.
The state police budget contains a five-year commitment to PSEG funding, Kelly said.
News
Catalytic converters stolen from non-profit’s food delivery vans in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis non-profit is scrambling after catalytic converters were stolen from their food delivery vans ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Food Outreach delivers meals to people with cancer and HIV. About 250 people rely on the food deliveries each month.
Julie Lock, the executive director at Food Outreach, said someone stole two catalytic converters from their vans over the weekend. Replacing the converters will cost the organization an estimated $2,000.
“Two-thousand dollars to an organization like this is huge,” said Lock. “Just imagine how much food that can provide.”
Tricia Parker, who is battling HIV, said the meals are essential.
“With all the medicines we take, we need stuff that will help us keep it down and they know exactly what we need,” Parker said.
Food Outreach was able to get an emergency replacement to continue deliveries until their vehicles are fixed.
“The impact of your choice impacts the lives of the hundreds of people we serve, and in case you or your family or anybody you love is going through anything like this, you wouldn’t wish this for anybody,” said Lock.
You can learn more about how to help Food Outreach by visiting: https://foodoutreach.org/donate-to-food-outreach/
News
Larimer health: Rapid test before holiday gatherings
The Larimer County Department of Health is asking residents to test for COVID-19 before holiday gatherings to reduce the chance of spreading the virus.
Health officials, in a press release on Tuesday, recommended residents “take action to celebrate the holiday season safely” in light of the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.
“With holiday travel and celebrations in full swing, one of the most important steps families, friends, and co-workers can take to reduce their chances of catching or transmitting COVID-19 is to test just before gathering,” according to the release from the health department.
The health department recommends residents use rapid at-home tests, even if they do not have symptoms, immediately before gathering with others over the holiday. Testing right before the gathering will reduce the likelihood that someone is in their infectious period, the department states.
Rapid tests can be purchased locally in drug stores, and the state of Colorado provides free rapid tests that can be shipped straight to someone’s home. More information is at https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.
Anyone who tests positive should isolate themselves away from others for 10 days and contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible to ask about possible treatments, according to the health department.
Residents also are encouraged to get tested and avoid gatherings if they feel sick or have any symptoms including fever, cough, fatigue, body aches, headache, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell or sore throat.
In addition to home tests, there are free drive-through testing sites in Larimer County, including one at Foundations Church, 1380 N. Denver Ave. in Loveland. The site is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with results in two to three days.
Tips on staying safe over the holidays can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/winter-holiday-guidance.
Information on vaccination, testing and treatments is available at larimerorg/covid19 or by calling 970-498-5500
