St. Vincent Hospital nurses to vote on tentative agreement next month to end historic strike
Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester will vote next month on a tentative agreement to end the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history, an agreement reached with the help of Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.
On Jan. 3, the 840 nurses will vote to end their strike and ratify the proposed contract, which would guarantee them the right to return to their original positions and provide the improvements in staffing they say they need to care for sick in the face of an emerging new surge of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.
The nurses and the hospital also agreed to suspend picketing outside the hospital from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4 as a show of good faith, and to allow nurses and the police, who have been assisting with the picket lines, to spend time with their families during the holidays, the Massachusetts Nurses Association said..
“We are elated,” said Marlena Pellegrino, co-chair of the MNA St. Vincent Hospital bargaining unit. “The main thing is safe RN staffing at the bedside and returning striking nurses to their positions — shift, hours and unit. That’s a huge victory for all our patients.”
The tentative agreement was reached after two weeks of discussions with federal mediators, and finally settled Friday at an in-person session mediated by Walsh. It comes after 285 days of picketing and more than 43 negotiating sessions, making it the longest nurses strike nationally in more than 15 years and the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history.
If the union ratifies the agreement, as expected, the hospital will restore striking nurses to their previous positions while retaining all permanent replacement nurses in their current positions.
“The new contract will provide enhancements for patients and our team, and we are glad to finally end the strike and put our sole focus back on patient care,” Saint Vincent CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a statement.
“We will be setting a new tone at Saint Vincent Hospital: We are one team with a common purpose. Not striking nurses versus replacement nurses. Not nurses versus management. One team united behind the principles of professionalism, excellence, accountability and compassion.”
Drunken driver sentenced to probation for assaulting state trooper in Brooklyn Center
A Minnesota man who assaulted a state trooper after crashing his car in Brooklyn Center in January was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.
Matthew Cleve, 39, of Zimmerman, Minn., pleaded guilty in November to one count each of driving while intoxicated, aggravated assault of a peace officer and attempting to disarming a peace officer, according to a news release issued by the Hennepin County attorney’s office.
A one-year jail term was stayed, and Cleve received 38 days of credit for time served, the news release said.
As part of his sentence, Cleve must not use drugs or alcohol, and he will have to submit to regular drug testing.
Cleve’s criminal record includes three previous DWI convictions, along with convictions for driving with a canceled license and domestic assault.
Cleve was intoxicated on Jan. 3 when he crashed his car into a retaining wall on Minnesota 252 near 70th Street in Brooklyn Center, according to the release.
➡️ NEW VIDEO shows @MnDPS_MSP Trooper assaulted after responding to a car crash, bystander coming to his aide
Video released Monday to @MN_CRIME by the DOT shows the assault of a State Trooper near Hwy. 252 & 70th Ave. N. Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/DqbvppxVPd
— MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) January 4, 2021
When the state trooper responding to the crash tried to apprehend Cleve, he punched the trooper, wrestled him to the ground and tried to take his gun. A passing motorist intervened and helped the trooper subdue Cleve.
Cleve did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.
AP source: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO
The NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics over concerns that the pandemic will disrupt the league’s ability to complete a full season.
A person with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the league informed the NHL Players’ Association it was exercising its right to withdraw from the Beijing Games because there was a material disruption to the season, a decision the union was not going to dispute.
The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because an announcement had yet to be made. An announcement was expected Wednesday.
The decision is an abrupt turnaround from September, when the NHL, union, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation struck a deal to put the best players in the world back on sports’ biggest stage after they skipped the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant forced the scrapping of those plans.
A week ago, the NHL attempted to halt the spread of the omicron variant by reintroducing more restrictive COVID-19 protocols, which included daily testing and limiting player gatherings, especially on the road.
Then a sudden rash of postponements brought the total to 50 this season, a daunting number to reschedule and complete an 82-game season while taking an Olympic break for more than two weeks in February. The NHL’s bottom line is at stake, with the league and players drawing no direct money from competing at the Winter Games.
The decision comes long before the league faced a Jan. 10 deadline to pull out without financial penalty. As a result, the men’s Olympic hockey tournament will go on without NHL players for the second consecutive time.
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, the likely U.S. Olympic starter, expressed displeasure Tuesday with the decision not to go and called the rash of postponements overkill.
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby already was bracing for the possibility of the NHL not participating and, at the age of 34, ending what could be his final chance to represent Canada at the Olympics one more time.
“These are opportunities and experiences of a lifetime that you don’t get very many of as an athlete, and you might only get one,” said Crosby, who won Olympic gold with Canada in 2010 and 2014. “It just might happen to fall in your window and if it doesn’t happen to work out, it’s unfortunate.”
While the NHL and NHLPA agreed on Olympic participation last year as part of a collective bargaining agreement extension, the deal to go to Beijing was contingent on pandemic conditions not worsening.
Unless the Beijing Games are postponed a year like Tokyo’s, a generation of stars including American Auston Matthews, Canadians Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, German Leon Draisaitl and Swede Victor Hedman will need to wait until 2026 to play in the Olympic men’s hockey tournament for the first time.
“It’s a thing you’ve been looking forward to for a very long time,” Hedman said. “For us to not be able to go, it’s going to hurt for a while.”
The NHL was full go on the Olympics until the delta and omicron coronavirus variants began spreading around North America earlier this month. Before Calgary’s outbreak in the first half of December, only five games needed to be rescheduled and one was already made up.
The NHL did not participate in the Olympics until 1998, which started a string of five in a row through Sochi in 2014. The season was not stopped in 2018, leaving mostly professionals playing in Europe and some college players to make up the national rosters in South Korea, where the IOC was reluctant to pay for insurance and expenses.
Russia, which won gold at the Pyeongchang Games, immediately becomes the favorite without NHL players leading the Americans thanks to an influx of homegrown talent playing in the Kontintental Hockey League.
Several NHL players already had expressed hesitations about participating, including Vegas goalie Robin Lehner, who pulled his name out of consideration to represent Sweden. Lehner cited mental health reasons in noting the potentially lengthy quarantines for athletes who test positive during the competition.
“I’m very disappointed and it tough decision for me as it’s once in life time opportunity. Reality is that what have been said about how it’s going to be is not ideal for my mental health,” Lehner wrote in a text.
McDavid referred to the potential five-week quarantine requirement as “unsettling.”
“I’m still a guy that’s wanting to go play in the Olympics,” McDavid said. “But we also want to make sure it’s safe for everybody. For all the athletes, not just for hockey players.”
Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan will be missing his first opportunity to serve as coach of the U.S. national team. He had been holding out hope for NHL participation earlier Tuesday.
“We’re all human beings right. Emotions are a part of it. My hope is that we all have a chance to participate,” said Sullivan, who served as an assistant coach on Peter Laviolette’s staff at the 2006 Olympics. “It’s an unbelievable honor to represent your nation in the Olympics, it’s the honor of a lifetime quite honestly. And so I know I don’t feel differently than a lot of people that pull their nation’s sweaters over their heads.”
___
AP Sports Writer Will Graves contributed to this report.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Michelle Wu defends Boston vaccine mandate amid pushback
Mayor Michelle Wu is defending the toughening of the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate as an expanding group of first responders takes aim at the new changes.
“We’re in the midst of a surge right now, but we’re moving as quickly as we can,” Wu said when asked about the pushback to her hardening of the city’s vaccine mandate in the face of the omicron variant. Wu on Monday announced that various establishments including bars and gyms would need to require proof of vaccination, and that municipal employees would need to get the jab.
Up to this point, the city employees could provide proof of weekly negative coronavirus tests rather than get vaccinated.
“We’re also launching weekly open sessions with various department heads within the city of Boston internally to make sure that we can talk through any questions,” Wu said at an unrelated press conference on Tuesday when asked about pushback.
“Some of the hardest decisions we make are the most important ones to make,” Wu continued, “And we see a lot of emotion around many issues. But oftentimes, emotion is also tied to unpredictable feelings, confusion or instability. So one important step that is part of leading the way and coordinating with our regional partners and cities across Massachusetts, is to provide that clarity and provide that predictability for everyone.”
The press conference on Tuesday, which otherwise was about several new housing initiatives, was a much more staid affair than the one on Monday when Wu rolled out a raft of vaccine-mandate changes. That one was barely audible over the chants of protestors who’d been unhappy with the changes.
Among them was Boston Police Sgt. Shana Cottone, the president of the recently created Boston First Responders United group that for the past couple of months has been pushing back on state and local vaccine mandates, who told the Herald on Tuesday that more and more first responders are joining the organization. She said she’d held a meeting geared toward female first responders on Tuesday afternoon, and now has 50 more members on her side.
“It’s such a slap in the face to all the employees that make the city function,” Cottone said of the mandate. She said she believed the vax-or-test mandate was a fairer approach. “Where did ‘my body, my choice’ go?”
Cottone continued to say that the group is working with an attorney to look at possible legal options. Similar legal challenges to the state’s mandate — which hardened before the city’s did — had no success.
