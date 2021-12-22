News
Swedish skier Sara Hector beats Mikaela Shiffrin for 1st win in 7 years
COURCHEVEL, France — Swedish skier Sara Hector held on to her first-run lead and beat Mikaela Shiffrin on Wednesday in a women’s World Cup giant slalom.
It was Hector’s second career victory, and first in nearly seven years.
Hector won by .35 seconds a day after finishing runner-up to Shiffrin in another GS on the same hill for her first podium result in a year.
“It’s amazing. It’s incredible, and I’m so surprised, too,” Hector said. “It was such a big fight and I didn’t think I was so fast. I feel so awesome. It’s crazy. I’m so proud.”
World Cup giant slalom champion Marta Bassino trailed by six-tenths in third place after failing to score points in the first two GS races of the season. Tessa Worley of France, who was second after the opening run, dropped to fourth, followed by defending overall champion Petra Vlhova in fifth.
Shiffrin’s main challenger in the overall standings, Sofia Goggia, failed to score World Cup points for a second straight day. The American now leads her by 115 points.
Goggia slid off the course after she lost her balance in a left turn halfway through her opening run. The Italian skied out in the second leg of Tuesday’s race.
Federica Brignone, the 2020 overall champion, also failed to finish her second run.
Paula Moltzan of the United States finished 13th after gaining 15 spots with a strong second run, having only just made the flip in 28th after the opening run.
World champion Lara Gut-Behrami, slalom World Cup winner Katharina Liensberger, and Alice Robinson sat out the event following positive COVID-19 tests.
The race replaced the GS that was canceled in Killington, Vermont, in November because of strong winds.
The women’s World Cup continues with another GS and a slalom in Lienz, Austria, next week.
Abandoned Dogs Brought to the Animal Rescue League of Boston
First look: Inside SweetWater Brewing Co.’s massive Fort Collins taproom
Beer is officially flowing at SweetWater Brewing Co.’s massive new taproom and production facility in Fort Collins.
The brewery, which is headquartered in Atlanta, took over the space formerly home to Red Truck Brewing Co. in July to anchor its expansion to the western United States and add up to 80,000 barrels to its annual production capacity, said Laird Mulderink, vice president of operations in Colorado.
As part of a recent facility remodel, Mulderink said crews “SweetWaterized” a spacious, 10,000-square-foot taproom where drinkers can find 18 draft taps serving brewery staples like 420 Pale Ale as well as special releases. The taproom opened to the public on Dec. 18.
“We added some more windows into the production area and moved the canning line to make room for brite tanks,” Mulderink said, “so when you’re sitting in the taproom enjoying the beer, you get to look through these big windows and watch beers shuffling down the canning line.”
Each of the four brewers in Fort Collins debuted a special-to-Colorado recipe for the grand opening, including a lavender pale ale, a helles lager, an imperial stout and a pilsner that drinkers can only find onsite, at least for now. Additionally, SweetWater’s taproom has a full kitchen turning out pub fare such as burgers, wings, nachos, poutine, tacos and salads. (See full menu here.)
Inside, SweetWater’s new taproom holds 270 people, Mulderink said. But the company is still building out an outdoor beer garden with tables, lawn games and a small stage for live music, which will also increase the capacity to 420 patrons. The space is expected to be completed for a party on April 20, 2022. Sensing a theme?
Take a virtual tour of the new SweetWater Brewing Co. in Fort Collins:
The SweetWater Brewing Co. taproom, located at 1020 E. Lincoln Ave. in Fort Collins, is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The taproom is closed on Monday. For more information, visit sweetwaterbrew.com/taproom/fort-collins/.
Colorado weather: Game-changing snow coming to the Colorado mountains while Denver continues to beg for any moisture
An unusual but very good pattern is looking to set up over the western U.S/ that could bring rather continuous active weather to the Colorado mountains starting Thursday and possibly lasting through the new year. This pattern will pretty much guarantee that mountain locations will have a white Christmas or least have snow falling on Christmas Day.
An Aleutian High will be building and maintaining its strength for quite some time. A similar type of pattern was seen this summer when a blocking ridge was set up over the Western U.S., keeping Colorado warm and dry and allowing for all storms to pass by and not impact us. Well, this go around, the blocking ridge is far to our west and north and that will allow for all of the storms to travel toward our area. If the models are correct, this could be the pattern for the next one to two weeks. Or more.
This type of weather pattern is something that could be a game changer for the western water woes. A continuous stream of active weather means that nearly consistent snow (and moisture in general) is possible for the foreseeable future. On top of this, some lingering atmospheric river moisture is poised to impact Colorado maybe more than once during this period leading to even bigger storm totals.
🌊 An Atmospheric River event is looking more likely to impact Colorado by Friday.
❄️ This could bring extremely heavy snow to the Western and SW mountains of the state just before the weekend. #AR #COwx #Snow pic.twitter.com/csjm0sFIDi
— ❄️ Rain or ☀️ Shine I’m Andy Stein (@AndySteinWx) December 21, 2021
Colorado’s first round of significant moisture comes Thursday to Friday as moisture from the tropics will make its way through the Southwest and into Colorado. Due to the winds’ direction, the San Juans and Western Slope mountains will see the biggest impacts, but all mountains will experience some benefit from this. The southwest winds will be pumping in some mild air as well so snow levels are initially going to be rather high, above 8,000 feet at times before dropping to the valley floors.
Favorable winds continue through the weekend and although the amount of moisture will lessen for Saturday and Sunday, there will be enough support for snow showers to remain steady both days.
While this pattern does not support snow or rain for areas east of the mountains, the San Juans, Elk mountains and Park range should be the big winners through Sunday with possibly over 2 feet of snow in four days. The majority of ski areas in Colorado should get at least a half foot of snow by the end of the weekend, making for a great ski holiday but also making for some extremely tough travel. After this, the active pattern continues as the new year approaches. Snow looks to continue almost daily as January nears, leading to even more impressive snowfall totals and endless powder days.
This active pattern is great news for our current snowpack which is sitting below average statewide. Most basins in Colorado should get pumped back up to near average by the end of this storm cycle.
This is a great setup for snow in Colorado, and this should reduce stress levels of having a below-average snow season in the mountains. December and January tend to be very good months for the Colorado Rockies, and it’s good that we are going to end December on a strong note.
