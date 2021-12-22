Celebrities
‘The Challenge’s Leroy & Kam Expecting 1st Child Together: ‘Our Greatest Gift’
The pair who met during season 31 of ‘The Challenge’ have a bun in the oven! They announced it with a sweet, Christmas-themed photoshoot.
There’s a baby on the way! Kam Williams, 27, is expecting her first child with Leroy Garrett, 36! The pair announced that Kam is expecting with an Instagram post on Wednesday December 22. The pair cozied up to each other for a holiday photo, which you can see here, sharing their exciting news. The pair, who most recently competed in The Challenge: Double Agents, seemed super excited for their next adventure.
Leroy shared that the baby is expected for June 2022, and he definitely can’t wait to be a dad, calling the child their “greatest gift.” In the photos, the pair wore matching holiday onesies. They were white with red designs all over them, including reindeer and snowflakes. In another photo, they held up a tiny onesie for their coming child, with Santa Clauses all over it! “Thank you God for this blessing, I’m beyond grateful. His timing is always right. I can’t wait to be a daddy,” he wrote in his caption
Kam shared a few more of the photos, including ones where her baby bump was on full display, and another with Leroy holding her up. She shared how excited she is to embark on this parenthood journey with Leroy. “We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive,” she wrote. “Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents.” She also told Leroy that she loves him, and she can’t wait to meet their little bundle of joy.
Leroy and Kam first met, while competing in season 31 of The Challenge in 2018. That season was titled “Vendettas,” but the pair clearly don’t have anything against each other, as they’re about to have a baby together! The couple also returned for season 36, The Challenge: Double Agents, and Kam was actually the runner-up, behind Chris “CT” Tamburello.
Celebrities
‘Married To Medicine’s’ Anila Sajja Says Her Home Was Recently Burglarized–‘I Truly Believe This Was Planned’
There’s sad news to report out of Atlanta concerning a reality store and her familial home.
The home of Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja was recently burglarized.
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old blogger took to Instagram to share the frightening news with fans. According to the Atlanta-based celeb, the incident happened on Sunday, Dec 19.
“After an evening out with my family, we returned home only to find out we had been robbed of our sense of security and valuables,” Sajja wrote. Vandals broke into our home and removed irreplaceable items that have been passed down through generations.”
The mother of two said she felt “so violated” and that thankfully police were investigating the incident. Sajja ended her heartbreaking note with a fair warning for her followers.
” I encourage you to watch your surroundings and be very vigilant. I truly believe this was planned and my house was watched,” Sajja added. “I have security cameras all around my home, and I’m in a guarded gated community.”
The reality TV actress noted in her caption that her family was “safe” following the startling home invasion.
Sajja shares two young children with plastic surgeon Kiran Sajja: a 5-year-old daughter named Aryana and a 4-year-old son named Avir. The Atlanta blogger joined Married To Medicine in season eight.
According to PEOPLE, Sajja has been building a lavish $3 million home over the last three years, but it’s unclear if the burglary incident occurred at the location.
Close friends and followers poured into Sajja’s comment section following the news.
“WTF?? I’m so sorry Anila! Sigh of relief your family is safe.” wrote one fan. “#Accountability does need to happen. Praying they catch whoever did this.”
TV producer Simone Slaughter replied:
“I’m so sorry to hear about this, Anila. Praying for you, Kiran & your family to feel safe and secure in your home again.
While fellow Married To Medicine cast member Dr. Heavenly commented:
“So very sorry this happened to you!”
News of Anila’s home being burglarized comes amid “Married To Medicine” filming season 9. Before the crime was committed, Anila hosted her castmates at a housewarming party.
While at Anila’s home the ladies celebrated Diwali, one of the major religious festivals in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism, that celebrates peace and joy, the victory of good over evil.
Our prayers are with Sajja and her entire family during this difficult time.
Celebrities
Red Table Talk: Jada And The Gang Get Good Gut Health Advice After A Lil Booty Camera Colonoscopy Action!
Is your gut making you sick? That’s the question “Red Table Talk” is tackling in their latest episode.
On today’s brand new episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett-Smith, Gammy (Adrienne Banfield-Norris) and Jaden Smith (who filled in for his sister Willow) sit down with medical & dietary experts to solve the gut problems that have plagued them for years. Jada and Gammy first take the brave steps of allowing cameras to follow them to the hospital as they get the invasive medical test everyone will need at some point in their life – a colonoscopy! Jada cutely refers to getting a little camera in the booty, but believe us guys, there’s nothing cute about prepping for this procedure! We did laugh along with the Red Table trio while they watched the footage from colonoscopy day though.
Our favorite part of the episode was when gastroenterologist Dr. Fola May and dietician Nancee Jaffee joined the table to solve the gut problems that have plagued the hosts for years. Come to find out that Jaden Smith has been eating pancakes DAILY for YEARS. No wonder he had stomach issues right?!
We really actually enjoyed this episode, particularly hearing from the gut-health and nutrition experts about things to be more mindful about taking and foods that are easier to digest. For example, Gam learned that her daily herbal laxative might actually be doing more harm than good and Jada discovered that dairy items with 0 sugar are digestible for people with lactose intolerance.
If you’re one of the 70 million Americans who suffer from weight gain, fatigue, bloating, stomach issues, pain, migraines or food allergies, learn to crack the “gut code” to feel better, have more energy & live longer!
Check out the full episode of Red Table Talk HERE or below:
Celebrities
Chrishell Stause Shares Sad Reason for Split From Jason
Chrishell Stause has just confirmed the reason behind her sudden split from Jason Oppenheim.
Hours after multiple sources confirmed the Selling Sunset cast members had called it quits, Chrishell, 40, explained why she and Jason, 44, broke up in a post on Instagram, in which she said she felt obligated to be “open and honest” with her fans and followers about what was going on in her personal life.
“It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly,” Chrishell began on December 21 of her relationship with Jason, which began in May.
“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she continued. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.”
Although Chrishell went on to say that she would be focused on her plans for a family moving forward, she applauded Jason for his honesty in the situation.
“I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind,” she said. “Thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts.”
While Jason’s twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, wouldn’t say much about Chrishell and Jason’s split when TMZ spotted him walking on Sunset Boulevard with Mary Fitzgerald‘s husband, Romain Bonnet, he did respond to reports claiming the couple’s relationship was “just for TV.”
”My brother and Chrishell both love each other more than Jason has probably loved anybody,” he stated.
Then, confirming what Chrishell said about her plans for kids not lining up with those of Jason’s, Jason shared a statement of his own on his Instagram page.
“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” he wrote. “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”
As for how the cast of Selling Sunset reacted to the news, an insider told Us Weekly that Chrishell and Jason’s breakup is “definitely a surprise to some of their close friends.”
“They aren’t going around telling everyone about their breakup. Some cast just found out about it today,” the source said on December 21. “Those who have hung around them actually thought they were headed for marriage, not a split. They seemed like a couple that was going to get married — they had great chemistry, they cared and loved each other.”
Just last month, during an interview with Reality Blurb, Amanza Smith said she was “so happy” when she first learned Chrishell and Jason were an item because she felt their relationship “made so much sense.”
“I’ve never seen him happier. I’ve not seen him so happy as I have as he’s been with Chrishell,” she told us.
Selling Sunset season four is currently streaming on Netflix.
