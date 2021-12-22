Celebrities
‘The Grinch’ Cast Then & Now: See Taylor Momsen All Grown Up & More After 21 Years
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ is one of those holiday movies you have on repeat every year. It’s been 20 years since the hit film was released, so we’re taking a look back at the 2000 movie cast then and now.
The love for the Grinch has been at an all-time high in 2021. With the movie available to stream on Peacock, the fan-favorite green creature has never been more popular than he is 21 years later. Dr. Seuss’ beloved children’s book has been adapted a number of times over the years, but there’s nothing quite like Jim Carrey’s Grinch.
All this love for the Grinch, including the constant airings of How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Grinch makeup tutorials on YouTube, has us wanting to catch up with our beloved Grinch and the Whos of Whoville in honor of the 2000 holiday classic’s 21st anniversary. Taylor Momsen, 27, was just a tiny little Who when she starred as Cindy Lou Who, and now she’s a full-blown adult! See the cast then and now.
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey, 59, starred as the one and only Grinch in the 2000 film. Jim completely transformed into the iconic holiday character, spending 2 hours in the makeup chair at the start of the day, and one hour after filming was over. The Grinch remains one of Jim’s most beloved roles.
In the years after How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Jim starred in notable films like Bruce Almighty, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and more. He recently starred in the hit film Sonic the Hedgehog in 2020 and is reprising the the role of Dr. Robotnik in the sequel, due in 2022.
Jim returned to television for the Showtime series Kidding, which ran for 2 seasons. Jim was nominated for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2019.
Jim dated Jenny McCarthy from 2005 to 2010. He met Cathriona White in 2012. Cathriona died by suicide in 2015. Jim was a pallbearer at her funeral. He dated Ginger Gonzaga for less than a year.
Taylor Momsen
Taylor Momsen, 28, was just 7 years old when she starred as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. She went on to appear in other films in the years after playing Cindy Lou, but her big break wouldn’t come until 2007 when she was cast as Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl.
Taylor ended up leaving the series after season 4 in 2011. That same year, Taylor announced she was quitting acting to focus on her music career. She did return for the Gossip Girl series finale in 2012.
The former actress is currently the frontwoman for the rock band The Pretty Reckless. The band has released 4 studio albums, with the most recent, Death by Rock and Roll, released in Feb. 2021.
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski, 69, starred as Martha May Whovier in the classic holiday film. Following How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Christine appeared in films like Chicago, A Bad Moms Christmas, as well as Mamma Mia! and its sequel.
Her most high-profile role has been playing Diane Lockhart. She played the character on The Good Wife from 2009 to 2016. She earned 6 Emmy nominations for her performance. She reprised the role of Diane in The Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight, which has been renewed for a fifth season.
Christine recently starred in the Netflix holiday film Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square and is also appearing in the upcoming HBO series The Gilded Age, coming January 2022.
Christine’s husband, Matthew Cowles, died in 2014. They have two daughters together.
Jeffrey Tambor
Jeffrey Tambor, 77, played Mayor Augustus MayWho, the Grinch’s nemesis. His other notable roles include Tom Manning in the Hellboy movies and Sid Garner in The Hangover trilogy.
Jeffrey starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Transparent as Maura Pfefferman, a divorced transgender woman. The actor won a Golden Globe and 2 Emmys for his performance. Following allegations of sexual misconduct, Jeffrey was fired from the show and did not return for its fifth season.
The actor starred as George Bluth Sr. in the series Arrested Development. The show originally ran from 2003 to 2006. Netflix picked up the show for a fourth season in 2013. Jeffrey returned for the fifth season of Arrested Development in 2019 despite the allegations against him.
Jeffrey married his wife Kasia Ostlun in 2001. They have 4 children together.
Molly Shannon
Molly Shannon, 57, played Betty Lou Who, Cindy Lou Who’s mom. Molly was already a famous comedian when she was cast in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In the year after the holiday film was release, Molly left Saturday Night Live.
Molly has starred in movies like Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Private Life, and more. Molly has balanced both comedic and dramatic roles. She’s also voiced the role of Wanda in the Hotel Transylvania film series and starred in the HBO comedy series Divorce, which ran for 3 seasons. This past year, she appeared in the HBO dramedy The White Lotus and MAX original The Other Two.
The actress married Fritz Chestnut in 2004. They have two children together.
Bill Irwin
Bill Irwin, 71, starred as Lou Lou Who, Cindy’s father. Bill went on to recur on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He’s best known as Mr. Noodle, who appears in the “Elmo’s World” segments on Sesame Street.
His notable film roles include Interstellar, Across the Universe, and Rachel Getting Married. Bill also starred in the FX series Legion, which ran from 2017 to 2019. The actor is also appearing in HBO’s The Gilded Age, coming January 2022.
JAY-Z Brags That ‘No One’ Can Beat Him In A Verzuz Battle: ‘Not A Chance In Hell’
Even though fans would love to see JAY-Z take the stage in a Verzuz battle against another rapper, he said it “ain’t ever gonna happen” — because no one can beat him anyway!
Don’t expect JAY-Z to show up in a Verzuz battle any time soon. While appearing on Twitter Spaces with Alicia Keys and Rob Markman on Dec. 21, Jay shut down the possibility of fans ever seeing him go head-to-head in a Verzuz. “Nobody can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie. No disrespect — everyone is amazing and done what they done. But no one can stand on that stage with me,” Jay insisted. “I’m just telling you guys the real. There’s not a chance in hell anybody can stand on that stage with me for one hour, two hours. You gotta stand in front of the “Grammy Family” Freestyle live? No one’s ever even seen me perform that and you gotta stand in front of that? That ain’t ever gonna happen. Let’s move on from Verzuz.”
Jay-Z on never doing a #VERZUZ battle “There’s not a chance anyone can stand on that stage with me” on @TwitterSpaces w/@aliciakeys @Genius @RobMarkman @Kozza @sc pic.twitter.com/Wh6IEdZfKQ
— 🎄jordan (@JustJordan_925) December 22, 2021
Verzuz was created by Timbaland and Alicia’s husband, Swizz Beatz, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The prospect began as a virtual DJ battle, and has emerged into so much more. A Verzuz pits two different artists head-to-head, giving them the chance to perform the biggest songs from their discographies over a three hour period.
The first Verzuz, in March 2020, was between Timbaland and Swizz. More recently, Erykah Badu has gone up against Jill Scott, and Nelly has taken on Ludacris. Some of the other battles have included Ne-Yo vs. Johnta Austin and T-Pain vs. Lil Jon.
Of course, JAY-Z’s bold statement that “no one” could take him in a Verzuz has sparked some debate on social media. While many feel that he has a point, others want to see him put his money where his mouth is. Lil Wayne even started trending on Twitter due to fans insisting that he could definitely take on Jay in a Verzuz. Unfortunately, it appears we will never get to find out, as Jay has made it pretty clear that he will not be participating in the head-to-head.
Offset Isn’t A Fan Of The Way Cardi B Dresses Their 3-Month-Old Son — Watch
Cardi B and Offset disagree about how to dress their three-month-old son in a hilarious new video.
Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, were shopping for clothes for their baby boy earlier this week at Target and were having hilarious disagreements about what to buy for the three-month-old! In an Instagram story taken by Cardi, the “WAP” rapper’s first proposition was a small grey tweed fedora hat. Offset unfortunately didn’t agree with the sartorial choice, joking, “Oh hell nah! I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo!” The Migos rapper was referring to the R&B star who famously sported many hats when his career first popped off in the late 2000s.
Cardi then offered another option: a slightly formal outfit consisting of bright red pants, printed suspenders, and a blue button-down. “Ain’t this cute?” Cardi asked her hubby. ““Hell the f—k no!” Offset declared, noting that the preppy style looked like something Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would wear.
The two chart-topping rappers welcomed their son on Sept. 4, 2021. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife. Offset also posted a sweet candid photo cuddling the baby boy. “Chapter 5,” he wrote in his caption on Instagram.
The couple, who secretly wed in September 2017, also share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, together. Cardi announced the news of her second pregnancy in the most Cardi way possible: on stage at the BET Awards on June 27, making her way onto the stage to perform her song “Type Sh*t” in a mesh catsuit that showed off her surprise baby bump.
Along with Kulture and her newborn son (who’s name has yet to be released), Cardi is also stepmom to Offset’s children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, whom he shares with previous partners. While on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June, Offset revealed what a great stepparent the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is to his children. “My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way, he said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”
Chris Noth’s Wife Tara Wilson Pictured Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Assault Scandal
Chris Noth’s wife, Tara Wilson, was pictured for the first time since news broke of the actor’s alleged sexual assault scandal — and she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.
Just days after Chris Noth, 67, was accused of sexual assault by three women, his wife, Tara Wilson, 42, was pictured out and about in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on. In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Dec. 21, Tara can be seen running errands without her wedding band and large diamond engagement ring that she wore to the And Just Like That premiere on Dec. 8.
Tara’s missing ring doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but a new report by Page Six claims her and Chris’ marriage is is “hanging by a thread” amidst the scandal. “Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread,” the insider told the news outlet. “She just wants to protect [their] kids [Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months]. That is her number one priority.”
Page Six goes on to claim that Chris is believed to be in New York City handling the accusations, while Tara remains in Los Angeles, where she’s caring for their children. However, a rep for Chris declined to comment.
Late last week, three women came forward and detailed alleged nonconsensual encounters they claimed to have had with the actor. On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter shared the women’s experiences. And on Dec. 20, And Just Like That‘s Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis responded to the allegations against their Sex and the City co-star. In a joint statement, they said, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”
Chris, who was fired from The Equalizer on Dec. 20 due to the allegations, denied the claims. In a statement, he said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
