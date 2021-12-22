Connect with us

News

The Guggenheim’s Director Got a Big Raise While Staff Were Laid Off

Published

56 seconds ago

on

The Guggenheim’s Director Got a Big Raise While Staff Were Laid Off
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on May 2, 2020 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

On Monday, news broke that Richard Armstrong, the director of New York’s Guggenheim museum, was the recipient of a significant pay hike last year in the midst of pandemic-related staffer turmoil at the museum. In 2020, the Guggenheim laid off several staffers, citing dwindling income and drastically reduced admission levels. “We have leaned into all the options we have available to us, including decreasing operating expenses, hiring freezes, analyzing business needs and departmental priorities, and reducing leadership salaries,” Armstrong wrote in a letter to staff in September 2020. According to the new reports, between 2019 and 2020, Armstrong’s salary was bumped up by $400,000.

According to reports, in April 2020, executives at the Guggenheim said that anyone at the institution making over $80,000 would be taking pay cuts between 5% and 25% in the midst of the pandemic crisis, but Armstrong’s salary leapt from $1,073,991 (2019) to $1,504,081 (2020).

2020 was a year of turmoil for the Guggenheim on many levels. In the wake of the George Floyd protests, 200 former and current employees at the museum signed a letter alleging that the Guggenheim’s operating structure was riddled with systemic racism. The Guggenheim went on to develop a diversity plan and hired Ty Woodfolk to be the institution’s first chief culture and inclusion officer, and arts workers at the Guggenheim initiated plans to join a union; the IUOE Local 30.

“We fought hard for higher wages, better benefits and respect for Guggenheim workers for over one year,” William Lynn, the Business Manager of the IUOE Local 30, told Observer on Tuesday. “Management repeatedly stated that the museum was in a perpetual fiscal crisis. We kept fighting and ultimately won. If they can give executives exorbitant raises now, that means they can and should increase the wages of working people at the institution. We are more than ready for our next round of negotiations with management.”

The Guggenheim’s Director Got a Big Raise While Staff Were Laid Off

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Guregian: NFL Power Rankings

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Guregian: NFL Power Rankings
google news

Week 15 saw a batch of postponements league-wide due to various COVID-19 outbreaks.

For this week, anyway, the four teams playing Tuesday night (Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, Washington Football Team) will still have last week’s record.

Beyond that, there was plenty of action including a monster upset, with the Lions blowing out the Cardinals. That had implications for the Cardinals, who are trying to hold off the Rams in the NFC West, along with the race for the No. 1 draft pick. With the Lions winning their second game, they basically handed the keys to the top pick, for now, to the Jaguars.

In the highly-anticipated Saturday night showdown, the Colts took down the Patriots, ending New England’s seven-game win streak and further clouding the AFC playoff picture.

Elsewhere, the Packers and Chiefs solidified their spots atop the NFC and AFC respectively.

The Buccaneers and Titans, meanwhile, lost ground.

So who sits at the top?

Here’s our Power Rankings heading into Week 16:

1. Packers (11-3): They captured their third straight division crown, and with three winnable games left, and Aaron Rodgers on a roll, they’re in the driver’s seat for the lone bye as the NFC’s top seed.

2. Chiefs (10-4): They’ve won seven straight. They can basically coast to another division crown with their sights now set on keeping the top seed.

3. Buccaneers (10-4): The bad news is that they were swept by the Saints this season. The good news? They were also swept by the Saints last year, and won the Super Bowl.

4. Cowboys (10-4): The biggest difference-maker for the Cowboys in 2021? Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. His unit is the reason Jerry’s team is headed for another division title.

5. Patriots: (9-5): On Monday, Bill Belichick apologized to the media for being a sourpuss in his presser after the Indy loss. And no, he wasn’t calling an audible from his April Fool’s Day playbook.

6. Rams (9-4): With the Cardinals floundering, the Rams are in good position to overtake them and grab the top spot in the division — only fitting for an all-star team.

7. Cardinals (10-4): They didn’t pick the best time to play their worst game, against one of the worst teams in football. And it wasn’t even close. The Lions blew them out. After a great start, they’re clearly fading down the stretch.

8. Titans (9-5): They had a chance to climb into the AFC’s top seed, but literally fell inches short against the Steelers. Four turnovers didn’t help the cause.

9. Colts (8-6): Nothing like beating the Patriots at their own game. Carson Wentz didn’t have to do much, and that should be Frank Reich’s strategy the rest of the way. Less Wentz, more Jonathan Taylor.

10. Bills (8-6): They still aren’t wowing anyone, but they stopped the bleeding after two straight losses, and put themselves back in position to win the division for the second time in as many seasons.

11. 49ers (8-6): There’s something to be said for having an efficient and consistently good quarterback. The Niners are now a near-lock for the postseason, and Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the reasons.

12. Chargers (8-6): Brandon Staley passed up three field goal chances to go for it on fourth down. Hitting any one of those would have given them a victory over the Chiefs. Instead, they can kiss thoughts of an AFC West crown goodbye.

13. Ravens (8-6): John Harbaugh is now 0-for-2 on two-point conversions aimed at winning the game, as opposed to tying it and taking their chances in overtime. So much for analytics.

14. Bengals (8-6): Capturing the AFC North and making it to the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons is right in front of them. Closing the deal is another matter.

15. Steelers (7-6-1): The Men of Steel have Joe Haden to thank for keeping their season alive. They still have a pulse, but barely, with the Chiefs, Browns and Ravens on deck.

16. Dolphins: (7-7): The wins don’t have to be pretty, as long as they keep coming. To their credit, the Fins just continue to find a way to keep their playoff hopes alive.

17. Vikings (7-7): They’re still in the mix for a wild card after slipping past a short-handed Bears team Monday night. They’ve been up and down, but their talent on both sides of the ball is hard to ignore.

18. Saints (7-7): They beat Tom Brady, on the road, with three field goals. That’s it. Nine measly points. Dennis Allen, take a bow.

19. Browns (7-7): The Browns with their junior varsity nearly took down the Raiders to vault back into first place in the AFC North. A walk-off field goal spoiled the dream.

20. Broncos (7-7): With the loss to the Bengals, the Broncos finished 0-4 against the AFC North. Not helpful in their bid for a wildcard spot. Losing Teddy Bridgewater also doesn’t help.

21. Raiders (7-7): They struggled mightily against a cast of Browns backups. But the bottom line is they beat that ragtag crew, and kept their playoff hopes alive.

22. WFT (6-7): Between injuries and COVID-19 cases, the deck appears to be stacked against them. It’s hard to believe they’ll be able to snag one of the wild card spots.

23. Eagles (6-7): They’ve been a tough team to beat ever since Nick Sirianni decided to lead with ground and pound after Week 8.

24. Falcons (6-8): They haven’t beaten a team over .500, and continue to get pummeled by the good teams.

25. Seahawks (5-8): At this point, the futures of Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson stand at the forefront of discussion in Seattle.

26. Panthers (5-9): They’re now 0-4 with Cam Newton. But do you switch to Sam Darnold, who might be eligible for Tampa next weekend? Talk about picking your poison.

27. Bears (4-10): They were officially eliminated with Monday night’s loss. The assumption is both general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy are on the chopping block.

28. Giants (4-10): The Giants offense has been anemic all season whether Daniel Jones plays, or not. He’s now done for the year, but it won’t change the fact the G-Men are painful to watch.

29. Lions (2-11-1): The Lions continue to play hard for first-year coach Dan Campbell, and have embraced the role of spoiler, adding the Cardinals to their list of upsets. There’s no tank in this team.

30. Jets (3-11): They gave the Dolphins a run for their money, but had no idea how to win during crunch time.

31. Texans (3-11): They pretty much handed over the top pick to Jacksonville, beating the Jaguars for a second time this season.

32. Jaguars (2-12): Firing Urban Meyer was the right thing to do. It just didn’t do much to lift a woeful offense.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Missouri reaches medical marijuana milestone

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Missouri reaches medical marijuana milestone
google news

MISSOURI — Barely a year after medical marijuana went on sale in Missouri, the industry has reached a big milestone.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services reports sales have passed the $200 million mark. Official sales kicked off 14 months ago.

To date, more than 158,000 patients are approved to buy medical marijuana, and another 3200 caregivers.

The statewide ballot approving the medical use of marijuana was approved in 2018, including those with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, and 20 other qualifying conditions.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Sonic boom from Boeing test flight heard across Illinois and Missouri

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Sonic boom from Boeing test flight heard across Illinois and Missouri
google news

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – The military and Boeing both confirm the testing of a new F15 EX Strike Eagle created a sonic boom earlier today. There were reports of shaking in central Illinois but also in the Branson, Mo. area. At times, sonic booms could be heard for hundreds of miles away.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IMEA) says it was made aware of the noise and immediately started investigating. It too confirms that the F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course-corrected creating a sonic boom.

The IMEA says when the aircraft broke the sound barrier the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region.

The aircraft can easily break the sound barrier. Boeing has confirmed several test flights in the last few months.

In September, there was a sonic boom reported in the Springfield area due to a test flight.

Chatham Police just posted to Facebook to let people know that they are aware of a loud boom that happened at around noon on Tuesday.

Many residents in Sangamon County and Macon County reported that they heard the boom.

Officers said they have not yet to find out the source of this event.

They are advising people not to call the emergency services about this as it can tie up the phone lines for emergency/priority calls.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending