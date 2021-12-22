‘The King’s Man’ story plods along, saved by great action scenes

MOVIE REVIEW

“THE KING’S MAN”

Rated R.

Grade: B-

As one of Britain’s most dependable hitmakers, Matthew Vaughn ventures into slightly new territory with “The King’s Man,” a century-earlier prequel to his hit “Kingsman” franchise.

The results are decidedly mixed in this origin story about the super-secret spy agency whose exploits were detailed in Vaughn’s earlier pair of hits.

As expected, the action is delightful, delectable, delicious and ingenious. But the elaborate storytelling, populated by a series of early 20th century denizens like Russian revolutionary Lenin and American president Woodrow Wilson, hits the snooze button again and again. It’s inert storytelling.

Vaughn, who produced, devised the plot and co-wrote the screenplay with Carl Gajdusek, begins promisingly in the late 19th century with a traumatic death (think of Bambi).

Jump years and the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) has good reason to be overly protective of his only son Conrad (Harris Dickinson, “Beach Rats”) as World War I (1914-1918) is raging. Battlefields are killing fields that leave grotesque piles of slaughtered British, French and German soldiers.

The duke is in charge of Britain’s top-secret espionage network against the Germans and pre-1918 Revolutionary Russia. His most essential longtime staffers are Shola (an incredibly fit Djimon Hounsou) and Gemma Arterton’s lethally on-target Polly Wilkins, who poses as a lowly maid.

Among their targets are a mysterious mastermind whose identity remains clouded and, most notably, the “mad monk” Rasputin (a very game Rhys Ifans), who’s taken control of the czar’s family and must be eliminated.

That, as history recounts and as so vividly presented here, is anything but easy since Rasputin has the stamina of the proverbial ox and simply refuses to die, no matter how much poison is ingested, how deep the freezing water he’s submerged in.

Vaughn is at his peak in this extended comic sequence mixing Russian music, maniacal dancing and murder. The spectacular climax on a lonely plateau’s sheep farm high — so very high — above the ground lets the woolly scene-stealing horned sheep make a most unexpected statement.

How clever is Vaughn’s casting of Old Europe’s closely related monarchs? So Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager,” “Bohemian Rhapsody”) plays not only England’s King George and Russia’s Czar Nicholas but also Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm.

Fiennes has great fun here and Dickinson shines as the idealist who believes there’s something noble in going to war and fighting for a cause. If only.

If “The King’s Man” can’t make its intricate plotting and background information zing, there’s always a swordfight or acrobatic action sequence to bring us back to attention.