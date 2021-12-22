Bitcoin
The National Women’s Soccer League Secures Multi-Year Deal With Voyager
The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has signed a multi-year deal with crypto platform Voyager Digital to become the latest league to step into the space.
What This Deal Means For All Those Involved
One of the fastest growing crypto platforms, Voyager, has now entered the soccer world for the first time at this level, and this is big news for those who are keeping an eye on the Voyager platform and token. CEO Steve Ehrlich had an interview with CNBC this past week, and he spoke on his excitement to enter a new world and connect people in crypto through sport.
“We see this as an opportunity to really engage with the NWSL player, fan and that community in a way that nobody has before,” Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich said. “What’s really intriguing to me is engaging with women’s sports, and that’s a very important aspect for us because it’s a market that we believe is ripe for education and an opportunity to give these women a stronger foothold on their financial future through crypto.”
Ehrlich added, “we are extremely proud to partner with the NWSL, specifically to help the league grow and provide its players with crypto education and direct financial support, paid in crypto,” . “We believe strongly in the future of these players and this league, and we can’t wait to get started.NWSL interim CEO Marla Messing said in a statement.”Voyager’s investment in the league is especially innovative because we’ve collectively designed the partnership to include direct financial resources for every one of our players, as well as education on the revolutionary changes underway in digital assets,”
Voyager's token, VGX, has not responded dramatically to the news around the NWSL partnership, but looks to be finding a new support level. | VGX-USD on TradingView.com
Scoring A Goal Through Soccer
Many other sports franchises and teams have partnered up with specific wallets, exchanges, and blockchain-focused companies lately. What makes this special is the fact women’s soccer will be a focal point for Voyager’s push in sports, especially given the NWSL’s recent growth. In a heavily male-dominated crypto landscape, the partnership will help further the development of having more women involved in crypto.
Women’s sports gets put in shade, but women’s soccer happens to be something that is too big to not see lately. Steve Ehrlich concluded his conversation with CNBC with more statements talking about the importance of this deal.
A “significant portion” of the investment that Voyager is making in the NWSL as part of the deal will create a fund that will be split across each player and put into their own individual Voyager crypto account, Ehrlich said, declining to provide specific financial details. Players will also receive financial education on crypto from Voyager.
The Crypto Escrow That We Have All Been Waiting For
Escrow is a widely used legal concept where a third party holds assets or funding on the behalf of the two other parties according to a predetermined set of conditions. Escrow helps ensure that both parties deliver before the transaction is completed. The concept of escrow is popular in the traditional financial ecosystem, especially in the real estate industry.
However, Escrow Protocol aims to introduce the time-tested concept of escrow to the blockchain industry and optimize the crowdfunding process. Crowdfunding is an important part of project development as it connects the project with investors. However, the precedent standard of crowdfunding mechanisms such as ICO relies largely on trust which is often broken in the form of rug pulls.
In an ICO or other crowdfunding mechanisms, the start-up raises hundreds of millions of dollars from venture capitalists and investors. However, in the early development stage, they do not require 100% of the funds. This is where Escrow Protocol comes in as the escrow services to hold the funds and release them according to the milestone achieved by the projects. Escrow Protocol aims to secure blockchain and create a fair environment for investors by giving them control over their investments.
What is Escrow Protocol?
The Escrow Protocol is a decentralized Web3 accelerator and crowdfunding platform designed to give investors extended control over their invested funds. The project combines the best of blockchain and DeFi to develop an all-inclusive investment hub, a user-friendly platform that investors can use to support their favorite start-up projects with oversight, security, and peace of mind.
Escrow Protocol leverages financial security to manage DeFi funds, leveraging smart contracts and to-be respected agreements. The project holds investment funds and allocates them to yield farming protocols to maximize value appreciation and help projects gain interest while waiting for the pay-outs.
The features of Escrow Protocol includes:
- Escrow Protocol will be 100% DAO and community governed to ensure fairness and transparency.
- While the funds are held in Escrow, the projects allocate them to Yield-Farming Protocols and pay 80% to investors.
- Escrow Protocol has developed NFT ID-Badges that give access to the platform and host projects.
- The project is powered by a high-end, easy-to-use interface, allowing current non-crypto users to get involved.
- It offers community decision-making with investment relative voting power.
- A reputation-based scoring system allows the utilization of expert opinions within the community.
- White-Label Escrow service integration for existing real-world operations.
Escrow Protocol is making the blockchain technology and crowdfunding process simpler and safer for all investors. To learn more about Escrow Protocol, visit https://www.escrowprotocol.app/.
NFT Platform Para Announces Launch, Tokenomics & More
Over the last twenty years, there have been regular changes and developments in different aspects of the showbiz and entertainment industry. People have moved from buying CDs to downloading mp3 files of songs to watching music videos on YouTube.
These changes have brought with them some negatives like the massive decrease in revenue for the artists as many of these digital versions of music are pirated and mostly copied into as many different versions as possible. This has gone on for years now but solutions are popping up for this. One of those solutions is adopting blockchain technology and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
Non-Fungible-Tokens were first to win 2017 with the famous CryptoKitties. NFTs are digital tokens that represent unique assets and give data real value. These assets are non-copyable and they tend to be rare. The CryptoKitties NFTs grew so popular that they completely clustered the Ethereum blockchain at their peak.
That popularity has grown even more in 2021 and now the industry processes billions of dollars in transactions every month. Percentages of these transactions flow back to the creators of the NFTs being sold and this serves as a stream of income for these artists.
The Covid-19 pandemic has led creatively to look for better ways to get their arts across to their audiences and generate revenue for themselves. Lockdown and quarantines have restricted musical acts from showcasing themselves and their latest songs/albums live and this has led to major financial issues.
Para is a platform that is aiming to solve this problem and disrupt the entertainment industry in a multi-dimensional way.
Para
Para is a platform that aims to use blockchain technology in providing a new and lucrative source of income for influencers and entertainers. Para already has an advantage and this is in the German music industry. Members of the founding team have engagements in the industry which has an estimated audience of about 50,000,000 people. This engagement in the industry has made it possible for Para to already secure deals with some of the biggest German artists and athletes.
Para plans to start its NFT platform for entertainers, Influencers and stars. The first NFT drop of Para will reach more than 15 million people and this will be the hugest NFT Sale the European market has ever seen.
Token
Para is the official native token of the Para platform. It will go live on the Polygon network and because of the low gas fee on the network, everyone can participate in the NFT sales. This is preferable to the alternative which would have been Ethereum but the issue of high gas fees plaguing the network might discourage Para’s target audience; newbies to cryptocurrency.
Tokenomics & Token Allocation
Total Token in circulation — 1,000,000,000
- Liquidity for Exchanges (50%) — 50% of the entire tokens in circulation will be used to provide liquidity for exchanges like QuickSwap and SushiSwap. To enjoy that there is enough liquidity for new users to get in, this percentage will be paired together with $250,000 in WETH. Also, 50% of the initial LP tokens will be burned to ensure a balance between flexibility and security.
- Marketing (30%) — 30% of the total tokens in circulation will be used for marketing. These tokens will be used in influencer marketing as they would be given out to superstars and influencers, who will talk about the Para Ecosystem and the Para Token.
- Development Team (10%) — 10% of the entire token in circulation will go to the development team and this will fund the future development of the Para ecosystem. These tokens will be vested linearly for one year.
- Reserve (10%) — 10% of all the tokens in circulation will be locked in a smart contract for later use. This fund will take care of needs like liquidity mining rewards or other specifics which might come up at some point down the road.
The Roadmap
Para plans to launch its NFT platform and the Para Token in December 2021.
From the first quarter of 2022, the Para Token will be used to access special giveaways that are connected to the NFT platform and users will only interact with the marketplace using the Para Token. This strategy will help with the slow integration of the Para Token into the platform.
- Late Q1 — Early Q2 2022
The Para platform will evolve from an NFT sales platform to a real marketplace. As a result of this move, the profit margin of the ecosystem will increase by 5% because there won’t be any fee being paid to OpenSea anymore. Also, during this period, Para Token will start being used to pay for NFTs. Users will be able to stake their tokens and the 5% increase in profit margin will be shared amongst the stakers. This acts as an added use case and encourages more people to buy and hold Para tokens.
The team behind Para will work extensively to onboard Para tokens in different businesses related to the music and entertainment industry as a method of payment. This again adds to the usability of the token and reiterates the use case of being a payment token.
- Late Q2 — Early Q3 2022
Artists can now release NFTs on the Para platform. NFT categories will also be expanded. There will be a fundraising feature for upcoming artists looking to afford studio sessions. Music stars can sell their unreleased songs and videos as NFTs on Para and Influencers can also sell access to exclusive content to their community via NFTs.
- Late Q3 — Early Q4 2022
The journey into the Metaverse begins. With Facebook’s announcement about changing to a company focused on the Metaverse, the world is ready for real immersive Metaverse experiences and Para will be well placed to satisfy this need with its already big network of Stars and Influencers. Para Token will be used to purchase digital tickets to Metaverse events which will happen more frequently than ever.
TA: Bitcoin Gains Momentum, Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet
Bitcoin started a fresh increase from the $45,500 zone against the US Dollar. BTC is rising and there could be a strong move above the $50,000 resistance.
- Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $48,500 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading above $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key rising channel forming with support near $48,750 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could accelerate further higher above the $50,000 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Extends Recovery
Bitcoin price formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $46,500 level. BTC gained pace for a move above the $47,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The upward move was such that the price broke the $48,500 resistance. There was a clear move above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $48,289 swing high to $45,600 low. The bulls even pushed the price above the $49,000 level.
A high is formed near $49,600 and the price is now showing a lot of positive signs. There is also a key rising channel forming with support near $48,750 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $48,295 swing low to $49,600 high. It is facing resistance near the $49,600 zone. The next key resistance could be $50,000. A clear move above the $50,000 resistance zone could set the pace for a larger increase. The next major stop for the bulls may possibly be near the $51,200 level.
Dips Limited In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $50,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $49,200 level.
The first major support is near $49,000. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $48,295 swing low to $49,600 high. A downside break below the $49,000 level could push the price towards the $48,500 support, below which the price could test $48,800.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is currently well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $49,000, followed by $48,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $49,600, $50,000 and $51,200.
